Malibu's Burgers - Oakland 3905 Piedmont Ave
Burgers
- Needy Meaty$16.00
Impossible patty, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Lizard Sauce, Pretzel Bun
- Ghostown Burger$17.50
Impossible patty, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, Onion Rings, BBQ sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
- Tasha Grande$16.00
Impossible patty, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Onions, Pickles, Tasha Sauce, Sesame Seed Bun (NOTE: Image is showing a double)
- Angry Tasha$17.50
Impossible patty, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, Onion Ring, shredded lettuce, Diced onions, Pickles, Blackberry-Habanero sauce, Sesame seed bun
- Egg Nun$16.50
Just Egg, Impossible patty, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, Chipotle mayo, Hash Brown, Brioche Bun
- Patty Mayonnaise Melt$15.00
Impossible patty, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Garlic Mayo Sauce, Sourdough bread
- Catalina Burger$15.50
Charbroiled Impossible patty, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomato, Pickles, Vegan Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Brioche bun
- Plain Kayne$13.00
Impossible patty, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, Ketchup, and your choice of bread.
- Malibu Burger$16.00
Cheesesteaks
Chick'n sandwiches
- La Lulu Chick'n Sandwich$14.00
Fried Chick'n patty, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, BBQ sauce, Brioche Bun.
- Fight the Power Chick'n Sandwich$14.00
Fried Chick'n patty, Pickles, Buffalo sauce, Garlic Mayo Sauce, Brioche Bun.
- Dominique Grilled Chick'n Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chick’n patty, Garlic Butter, Lettuce, Tomato, Mermaid sauce, Brioche Bun
Fries
- Fries or tots$4.00
- Hella Hella fries$6.00+
Served with Follow Your Heart American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mamma's Spread.
- Stadium fries$6.00+
Fries with Garlic, Olive Oil, Parsley, and Parmesan cheese.
- Bottom fries$12.00+
Fries, Tater Tots, Lizard Sauce, Mamma's Spread, Impossible patty, Follow Your Heart American Cheese, Caramelized Onions.
- Stone City fries$12.00+
Fries, Buffalo Chick'n, Tasha Sauce, Pickles, Raw Diced Onions, and Shredded Lettuce.
Salads
Kid's menu
- Seedling Burger Meal$11.00
Our meal option for kids! Includes: a cheeseburger (2 oz. Impossible patty, FYH American Cheese, Pickles, Diced Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Burger Bun), small fries, juice, and an additional side of a snack, Ice cream scoop or an upgrade to large fries.
- Seedling Chick'n Meal$10.00
Our meal option for kids! Includes: Impossible Chick'n nuggets (4), small fries, juice, a side sauce, and an additional side of a snack, Ice cream scoop or an upgrade to large fries.
- Seedling Cheeseburger$7.00
Our burger option for kids! 2 oz. Impossible patty, FYH American Cheese, Pickles, Diced Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Burger Bun
- Seedling Chick'n Nuggets$6.00
Served with 4 Impossible chick'n nuggets. Includes a side sauce.