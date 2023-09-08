Malones Chop house 9517 3rd ave
FOOD
BREAD AND BUTTER
APPETIZERS
SEAFOOD APPETIZERS
SOUPS & SALADS
SEAFOOD
PASTAS
STEAK & CHOPS
SAUCES
SIDES
SIDE PASTA
DESSERT
BEVERAGES
Liquor
Well Vodka
$8.00+
Absolut
$12.00+
Belvedere
$12.00+
Grey Goose
$12.00+
Ketel One
$11.00+
Titos
$10.00+
Smirnoff Vanilla
$10.00+
Smirnoff Orange
$10.00+
Smirnoff Whipped Cream Vodka
$7.00
Bubble Gum
$5.00+
Well Gin
$8.00+
Bombay Saphire
$14.00+
Tanqueray
$12.00+
Hendricks
$13.00
Well Rum
$7.00+
Bacardi
$9.00+
Captain Morgan
$9.00+
Malibu
$9.00+
Well Spiced
$8.00+
Bacardi 151
$9.00
Well Tequila
$10.00+
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00+
Casamigos Respado
$16.00+
Patron Silver
$13.00+
Clase Azul
$45.00+
1942
$45.00+
Don Julio Anejo
$14.00+
Tanteo Jalapeño
$11.00+
Teremana
$11.00+
Cuervo Gold
$10.00+
Bandero Blanco
$14.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$12.00+
Jack Daniels
$13.00+
Jim Beam
$12.00+
Makers Mark
$13.00+
Makers Mark 46
$14.00+
Angels Envy
$15.00+
Basil Haydens
$14.00+
Widow Jane
$22.00+
Michters
$20.00+
Bookers
$25.00+
Jack Daniels Honey
$9.00+
Knob Creek 9yr
$9.00+
Jim Beam Vanilla
$6.00+
Jim Beam Black
$8.00+
Dickel 8yr
$9.00+
Clyde Mays
$9.00+
Well Whiskey
$8.00
Rampur double cask
$25.00
Rampur cabernet
$20.00
Knob Creek 9
$17.00
Woodford Reserve
$15.00
Legrand
$9.00
Green Spot
$15.00
Dewars
$9.00+
Dewars Japanese Smooth
$13.00+
Johnnie Walker Black
$12.00+
Johnnie Walker Red
$12.00+
Johnnie Walker Blue
$45.00+
Chivas Regal
$13.00+
Macallan 12
$20.00+
Glenlivet
$20.00+
Johnnie Walker Double Black
$15.00+
Monkey Shoulder
$8.00+
GlenDronach
$25.00+
Pinch
$6.00+
Glenlivet Nadurra (16yr)
$23.00+
Macallan 15yr
$45.00
Dewars 12
$12.00
Lagavulin
$35.00
Johnnie 18
$15.00
Remy Martin 1738
$15.00
Sambuca White
$12.00+
Campari
$8.00+
Frangelico
$8.00+
Disaronno
$7.00+
Grand Marnier
$8.00+
Baileys
$8.00+
Kahlua
$7.00+
Hennessy
$13.00+
Grappa
$20.00
Jagermeister
$7.00+
Midori
$6.00
Peach Schnapps
$6.00+
Rum Chata
$7.00
Averna
$13.00
Lemoncello
$12.00
Galliano
$14.00
Remy VSOP
$15.00
B&B
$12.00
Sambuca Black
$12.00
Aperol
$12.00
Jameson
$9.00+
Seagrams 7
$7.00+
Southern Comfort
$8.00+
Dickel White
$7.00+
Screwball
$9.00+
Fireball
$9.00+
Misunderstood
$9.00+
Suntory Toki
$9.00+
Well Irish
$6.00
WhistlePig
$10.00+
Cocktails
Nutella Martini
$15.00
Chocolate Cherry Martini
$15.00
Cinnamon White Chocolate Martini
$15.00
Malones Dirty Martini
$15.00
Lavendertini
$15.00Out of stock
Blackberry Smash Old Fashioned
$15.00
Manhattan after dark
$15.00
Skinny Spicy Margarita
$15.00
Bay Ridge Passiontini
$15.00
Margarita
$15.00
Tom Collins
$13.00
Mojito
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$12.00
Negroni
$14.00
White russian
$12.00
Kahlua & Baileys
$12.00
Martini/Cosmo\Bloody Mary
$12.00
Green Tea Shot
$6.00
Green Tea Cocktail
$10.00
Sunset On Bay
$10.00
Peachy Palmer
$10.00
Hawaiian Mai Tai
$10.00
Coco Rita
$10.00
Daiquiri
$10.00+
Sex On The Beach
$10.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$11.00
Pina colada
$12.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Add A Tequila Shot
$3.00
Hennessy Colada
$27.00
Red Devil
$12.00
Midori Sour
$7.00
Top Shelf Long Island
$25.00
RumTini
$12.00
Dbl Peacy Palmer
$18.00
DBL Sunset
$18.00
DBL Pina Colada
$20.00
DBL Papi's Bulldog
$20.00
DBL Hawaiin Mai Tai
$18.00
DBL Long Island
$20.00
Daddyo's Margarita
$6.00+
Jolly Rancher
$10.00
GregTini
$10.00
Blue Hawaiian
Blow Job Shot
$8.00
Dirty Shirley
$7.00
Beer
Wine
Cabernet Glass
$12.00
Pinot Grigio Glass
$12.00
Chardonnay Glass
$12.00
1924 Red Glass
$15.00
Riesling Glass
$11.00Out of stock
Prosecco Glass
$12.00
White Wine Spritzer
$12.00
Red Sangria
$12.00
White Sangria
$12.00
Pitcher Sangria
$42.00
Bottle Josh
$70.00
Bottle Bonanza
$85.00
Bottle Santa Margarita
$75.00
Bottle Pinot Grigio
$42.00
Bottle Chardonnay
$42.00
Bottle Cabernet
$50.00
Lambrusco Glass
$12.00
Bottle 1924
$58.00
Bottle Charles Krug
$110.00
Bottle 1000 stories
$75.00
Bottle 1924 Whiskey
$70.00
Bottle Esteban Martin
$60.00
Tawny Port
$12.00
20 Year Port
$15.00
Bottle Bread & Butter
$70.00
Bottle Pinot Noir Matthew Fritz
$70.00
Beverages
Refill
Kids Drink
Pepsi
$2.99
Diet Pepsi
$2.99
Club Soda
$2.99
Sierra Mist
$2.99
Ginger Ale
$2.99
Water
Shirley Temple
$2.99
Cranberry
$2.99
Orange Juice
$2.99
Milk
$1.99
Chocolate Milk
$2.49
San Pellegrino
$8.00
Tonic Water
$2.99
Arnold Palmer
$2.99
Pineapple juice
$2.99
Tropical Juice
$2.99
Employee Beverage
Virgin Pinacolada
$7.00
Cherry Pepsi
$2.99
panna Bottled Water
$8.00
Lemonade
$2.99
Restaurant Week
