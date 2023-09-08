FOOD

BREAD AND BUTTER

APPETIZERS

Thick Cut Smoked Bacon

Arancini

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$21.00

Crabcakes (2)

$28.00

Whipped Ricotta

$18.00

Loaded Steakhouse Chips

$23.00

Dijon Shrimp

$24.00

Buffalo Mozzarella

$21.00

Salumi Board

$49.00

FIRE

Steak tartare

$24.00

SEAFOOD APPETIZERS

Oysters

$22.00+

Crab Meat Cocktail

$24.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Lobster Cocktail

$28.00

Frutti Di Mare

$119.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Lobster Bisque

$15.00

Soup Du Jour

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Wedge Salad

$18.00

House Salad

$15.00

BURGERS

Malone's Dry Aged Burger

$29.00

Malone's Classic Burger

$23.00

VEAL

Veal Parmesan

$39.99

Veal Picatta

$36.00

Veal Marsala

$38.00

POULTRY

Chicken Parmesan

$29.99

Chicken Piccata

$27.99

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

SEAFOOD

Swordfish

$32.00Out of stock

Tuna

$32.00

Branzino

$32.00

10 Ounce Lobster Tail

$39.00

Salmon

$28.99

PASTAS

Sausage Ragu

$28.00

Dry Aged Bolognese

$34.00

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$38.00

Lasagna

$28.00

Cacio E Pepe

$27.00

STEAK & CHOPS

Filet Mignon 10oz

$52.99

28oz Bone-In Ribeye

$77.00

40oz Tomahawk

$140.00

20oz NY Strip

$55.99

40oz Porterhouse

$99.99

16oz Grilled Veal Chop

$73.00

16oz Bone-In Veal Chop Milanese

$75.00

20oz Bone-In Pork Chop

$39.99

Dry Aged NY Strip

$60.99Out of stock

Steak Parmigiana Dry Aged

$42.00

SAUCES

Homemade Steak Sauce

$3.00Out of stock

Bearnaise

$3.00

Red Wine Demi

$3.00

Horseradish Cream

$3.00

Au Poivre

$3.00

SIDES

Sauteed Broccoli Chili Crisp

$10.00

Hot Honey Brussels

$12.00

Asparagus Friti

$12.00

Sauteed Beans & Escarole

$12.00

Corn Creme Brulee

$12.00

Creamed Spinach

$10.00

Onion Strings

$10.00

Cottage Fries

$10.00

Half & Half

$18.00

Embers Potato Pie

$12.00

French Fries

$10.00

Hash Browns

$10.00

Baked Potato

$7.95

SIDE PASTA

SP Rigatoni

$7.00

SP Fusilli

$7.00

SP Spaghetti

$7.00

SP Pappardelle

$7.00

SP Penne

$7.00

SP Liguini

$7.00

DESSERT

Double Chocolate Mousse Cake

$13.95

American Cheese Cake

$13.95

Espresso

$3.95

Double Espresso

$5.50

Cappucino

$6.95

Brown Coffee

$3.95

Tea

$3.95

BEVERAGES

Liquor

Well Vodka

$8.00+

Absolut

$12.00+

Belvedere

$12.00+

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Ketel One

$11.00+

Titos

$10.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$10.00+

Smirnoff Orange

$10.00+

Smirnoff Whipped Cream Vodka

$7.00

Bubble Gum

$5.00+

Well Gin

$8.00+

Bombay Saphire

$14.00+

Tanqueray

$12.00+

Hendricks

$13.00

Well Rum

$7.00+

Bacardi

$9.00+

Captain Morgan

$9.00+

Malibu

$9.00+

Well Spiced

$8.00+

Bacardi 151

$9.00

Well Tequila

$10.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00+

Casamigos Respado

$16.00+

Patron Silver

$13.00+

Clase Azul

$45.00+

1942

$45.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00+

Tanteo Jalapeño

$11.00+

Teremana

$11.00+

Cuervo Gold

$10.00+

Bandero Blanco

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00+

Jack Daniels

$13.00+

Jim Beam

$12.00+

Makers Mark

$13.00+

Makers Mark 46

$14.00+

Angels Envy

$15.00+

Basil Haydens

$14.00+

Widow Jane

$22.00+

Michters

$20.00+

Bookers

$25.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00+

Knob Creek 9yr

$9.00+

Jim Beam Vanilla

$6.00+

Jim Beam Black

$8.00+

Dickel 8yr

$9.00+

Clyde Mays

$9.00+

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Rampur double cask

$25.00

Rampur cabernet

$20.00

Knob Creek 9

$17.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Legrand

$9.00

Green Spot

$15.00

Dewars

$9.00+

Dewars Japanese Smooth

$13.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$45.00+

Chivas Regal

$13.00+

Macallan 12

$20.00+

Glenlivet

$20.00+

Johnnie Walker Double Black

$15.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00+

GlenDronach

$25.00+

Pinch

$6.00+

Glenlivet Nadurra (16yr)

$23.00+

Macallan 15yr

$45.00

Dewars 12

$12.00

Lagavulin

$35.00

Johnnie 18

$15.00

Remy Martin 1738

$15.00

Sambuca White

$12.00+

Campari

$8.00+

Frangelico

$8.00+

Disaronno

$7.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Baileys

$8.00+

Kahlua

$7.00+

Hennessy

$13.00+

Grappa

$20.00

Jagermeister

$7.00+

Midori

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00+

Rum Chata

$7.00

Averna

$13.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Galliano

$14.00

Remy VSOP

$15.00

B&B

$12.00

Sambuca Black

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Jameson

$9.00+

Seagrams 7

$7.00+

Southern Comfort

$8.00+

Dickel White

$7.00+

Screwball

$9.00+

Fireball

$9.00+

Misunderstood

$9.00+

Suntory Toki

$9.00+

Well Irish

$6.00

WhistlePig

$10.00+

Cocktails

Nutella Martini

$15.00

Chocolate Cherry Martini

$15.00

Cinnamon White Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Malones Dirty Martini

$15.00

Lavendertini

$15.00Out of stock

Blackberry Smash Old Fashioned

$15.00

Manhattan after dark

$15.00

Skinny Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Bay Ridge Passiontini

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$14.00

White russian

$12.00

Kahlua & Baileys

$12.00

Martini/Cosmo\Bloody Mary

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Green Tea Cocktail

$10.00

Sunset On Bay

$10.00

Peachy Palmer

$10.00

Hawaiian Mai Tai

$10.00

Coco Rita

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00+

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Pina colada

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Add A Tequila Shot

$3.00

Hennessy Colada

$27.00

Red Devil

$12.00

Midori Sour

$7.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$25.00

RumTini

$12.00

Dbl Peacy Palmer

$18.00

DBL Sunset

$18.00

DBL Pina Colada

$20.00

DBL Papi's Bulldog

$20.00

DBL Hawaiin Mai Tai

$18.00

DBL Long Island

$20.00

Daddyo's Margarita

$6.00+

Jolly Rancher

$10.00

GregTini

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

Blow Job Shot

$8.00

Dirty Shirley

$7.00

Beer

Glass

Corona

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Stella

$7.00Out of stock

Peroni

$7.00

Amstel Light

$7.00Out of stock

Heineken

$7.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Brooklyn IPA

$8.00

White Claw

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

$20 Bucket

$20.00

$25 Bucket

$25.00

Wine

Cabernet Glass

$12.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$12.00

Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

1924 Red Glass

$15.00

Riesling Glass

$11.00Out of stock

Prosecco Glass

$12.00

White Wine Spritzer

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Pitcher Sangria

$42.00

Bottle Josh

$70.00

Bottle Bonanza

$85.00

Bottle Santa Margarita

$75.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$42.00

Bottle Cabernet

$50.00

Lambrusco Glass

$12.00

Bottle 1924

$58.00

Bottle Charles Krug

$110.00

Bottle 1000 stories

$75.00

Bottle 1924 Whiskey

$70.00

Bottle Esteban Martin

$60.00

Tawny Port

$12.00

20 Year Port

$15.00

Bottle Bread & Butter

$70.00

Bottle Pinot Noir Matthew Fritz

$70.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Water

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Cranberry

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Tonic Water

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Pineapple juice

$2.99

Tropical Juice

$2.99

Virgin Pinacolada

$7.00

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

panna Bottled Water

$8.00

Lemonade

$2.99

Restaurant Week

Daddyos Dark Lager

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Margarita

$6.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Sunset on the Bay

$9.00

