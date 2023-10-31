Mama Bird Southern Kitchen- South Summerlin
SNACKS N STUFF
w/ candied jalapeno and bacon
everything biscuit +american + candied jalapeno
everything biscuit + american + candied jalapeno + fried egg
Spicy fried green beans w/ dill ranch dip
w/ bacon jam + saltines + candied jalapeno
w/ bacon + white cheddar + green onion
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICHES
BRISKET BURGERS & GRILLED CHEESE
texas toast + yellow mustard + american cheese w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50
texas toast + pimento cheese w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50
SEAFOOD PO' BOY SANDWICH
Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce w/ north n' south fries or watermelon add *fried egg $1.50
VEGAN BARBECUE JACKFRUIT SANDWICH
CHOPPED SALADS can be *GF w/o biscuit
w/ barbecue ranch dressing + candied jalapeños
crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit w/ Mama's comeback dressing
crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit w/ barbecue ranch dressing
WEEKEND WINGS
BIG CHICKEN TENDERS
FRIED CHICKEN PLATES
BBQ PLATE can be *GF w/o biscuit or mac n'cheese
SIDES
KIDS
SWEET TREATS
DRINKS
Beverages
Thanksgiving Meals
Thanksgiving Reheat & Assembly
INCLUDES: Whole Smoked Turkey Brown Butter Sage Gravy Cranberry Marmalade Wicked Deviled Egg - 18 ea Pimento Cheese & Bacon Jam Candy Jalapeno - 1 jar Biscuits or Cornbread - 12 ea Butterscotch Pumpkin Pies - 2 ea
INCLUDES: Smoked Turkey Breast Brown Butter Sage Gravy Cranberry Marmalade Wicked Deviled Egg Pimento Cheese & Bacon Jam Candy Jalapeno Biscuits or Cornbread Butterscotch Pumpkin Pies