Mama Burger
FOOD
Burgers
- Mama Burger$5.25
House Sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese, and grilled onions.
- A1 Mushroom Swiss$5.50
A1 steak sauce, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and grilled mushrooms.
- Kahuna$6.00
Mayo, teriyaki sauce, pineapple, lettuce, green pepper, grilled onion, and Swiss cheese.
- Bleu Vader$6.50
Mayo, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, green pepper, and gorgonzola cheese.
- Cholula Jack$5.75
Ranch, Cholula sauce, green chiles, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
- Bacon Guacamole$6.50
Bacon, guacamole, ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.
- The 66er$6.25
BBQ sauce, french fries (on the burger), bacon, grilled onions, and pickles.
- Spud Burger$4.50
A Mama Burger with french fries INSTEAD OF MEAT!
- The MOAB$8.25
"The Mutha Of All Burgers:" Two patties, french fries (on the burger), lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, green chiles, bacon, cheddar cheese, house sauce, pickles, and jalapeños.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$3.00
- CYO Burger$4.50
Build your burger from the ground (beef) up! (Great option for kiddos!)
- CYO Veggie$6.00
Build your veggie burger from the ground up!
Sides
DRINKS
Fountain Soda
Shakes
- Vanilla Shake$5.00
- Strawberry Shake$5.00
- Chocolate Shake$5.00
- Oreo Shake$5.00
- Orange Creme Shake$5.00
- Root Beer Shake$5.00
- Chocolate Banana$5.00
- Elvis$5.00
- Strawberry Banana$5.00
- Fluffer Nutter$5.00
- Blackforest$5.00
- Strawberry Oreo$5.00
- Mocha Oreo$5.00
- Carmel Mocha$5.00
- Chocolate Butterfinger$5.00
- The Goat$5.00
- The Maui Wowie$5.00
- Twix$5.00