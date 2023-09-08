Mama Josie's Kitchen and Catering 318 North University Avenue
Breakfast
Breakfast Burritos
Bacon & Egg
Bacon & Bean
Potato & Bacon
Bacon Burrito
Chorizo & Egg
Chorizo & Bean
Potato & Chorizo Burrito
Chorizo burrito
Josie’s Special
Scrambled Egg Cooked with Bell Pepper, Onions, and Tomato finished with American Cheese
Sausage & Egg
Sausage & Bean
Potato & Sausage
Sausage Burrito
Migas Rancheras
Scrambled Egg cooked with crispy corn tortilla and Ranchera Sauce
Chicharron & Egg
Chicharron & Bean
Potato & Chicharron
Chicharron Burrito
Breakfast Big Mama
Choice of Meat, scrambled egg, beans, potato, cheese, and sour cream rolled in 12” tortilla
Ham & Egg
Ham & Bean
Potato & Ham
Ham Burrito
Ranchero Burrito
Scrambled Egg Cooked with Sautéed Onions and Ranchera Sauce
Potato & Egg
Potato & Bean
Potato Burrito
Bean Burrito
Egg Burrito
Ranchero w/ Meat
2 Item Breakfast Burrito cooked with Sautéed Onions and Ranchera Sauce
Spam & Egg
Spam & Bean
Potato & Spam
Breakfast Plates
Huevo Ranchero
2 eggs your choice, Refried, Beans, side ranchera
Enchiladas Ranchera
2 breakfast enchiladas filled with scrambled egg and ranchera, topped with ranchera sauce and cheese
Gorditas
Un Huevo
One Egg your choice, refied beans, potato, side ranchera
Papas Con Bacon Bits
Potato cooked with bacon, served with side of potato
Papas Rancheras
Potatoes cooked with ranchera served with refried beans
Papas con Chorizo
Potatoes cooked with chorizo served with refried beans
Breakfast A La Grande
3 eggs of your choice served with beans and potatos
Migas Rancheras Plate
Scrambled Egg cooked crispy corn tortiila and sauteed onions served with refried beans, and potatoes
Breakfast Burrtio Plate
Burrito of your choice, served with refried beans & rice
Omelette
Breakfast omeltte of your choice served with refried beans & potatoes
Over Easy Beazy
3 Eggs of your choice served with refried beans cooked with chorizo and Potatoes cooked with bacon
1/2 Enchilada Ranchera
Breakfast ALa Carte
Bacon Strip (1)
Bacon Strip (2)
Bacon/Sausage (1/10
Corn Tortilla (3)
Egg (1)
Flour Tortilla (1)
Flour Tortilla (4)
Pancake (1)
Sausage Patty (1)
Sausage Patty (2)
Short Stack
2 Pancakes
Side Barbacoa
Side Chicharron
Side Carne Guisada
Side Chorizo
Side Ham
Side Homemade Potatoes
Side refried beans
Tostadas
Triple Stack
3 pancakes
Lunch/Dinner
Lunch Burritos
Beef Burrito
Beef & Bean
Beef & Potato
Beef & Rice
Deluxe Burrito
Meat, with lettuce, tomato, cheese
Barbacoa
Barbacoa & Bean
Barbacoa & Potato
Barbacoa & Rice
Barbacoa Deluxe
Meat, with Lettuce, tomato, cheese
Ground Beef
Ground Beef & Bean
Ground Beef & Potato
Ground Beef & Rice
Ground Beef Deluxe
Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, & cheese
Chicken Burrito
Chicken & Bean
Chicken & Potato
Chicken & Rice
Chicken Deluxe
Meat, with lettuce, tomato, cheese
Pork Burrito
Pork & Bean
Pork & Potato
Pork & Rice
Pork Deluxe
Meat, with lettuce, tomato, cheese
Bean Burrito
Beef Fajita
Fajita, Bell Pepper, Onion, Pico, Guac
Chicken Fajita
Fajita, Bell Pepper, Onion, Pico, Guac
Steak Ranchero
Philly Steak grilled with sautéed oninions and Ranchera sauce
Lunch Big Mama
Choice of Meat, Beans, Potato, Rice, Cheese, and Sour Cream
Carne Guisada En Salsa Verde
Steak Ranchero en Salsa Verde
Philly Steak Grilled with sauteed onions and salsa verde
Rice Burrito
Bean Deluxe
Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, & cheese
Potato Deluxe
Potato, Lettuce, Tomato, & cheese
Taco Burrito
Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
Chicken Ranchero
Chicken Guisada Cooked with Ranchera Sauce
Beef Super
Beef, Beans & Rice
Chicken Super
Chicken, Bean & Rice
Pork Super
Pork, Bean & Rice
Ground Beef Super
Ground Beef, Beans & Rice
Barbacoa Super
Barbacoa, Beans, & Rice
Appetizers
Ala Carte
Lunch Plates
Enchilada Plates*
2 Enchiladas of your choice served with beans and rice
Meat Entree
8oz of your choice of meat served with beans and potatoes
Mexican Plate
2 Enchiladas, one taco, served with beans and rice
Combination Plate
1 Enchilada, 1 Taco, 1 Chalupa served with beans & rice
Red Raider Plate
1 Enchilada, 1 Taco, 1 Chalupa, Small Beef Burrito, Beans & Rice
Burrito Plate
Burrito of your choice, served with refried beans & rice
Taco Plate
3 Tacos served with beans & rice
Chalupa Plate
3 chalupas served with beans & rice
Chimichanga
Steak Ranchero Burrito Plate
Steak Ranchero Plate
Chile Relleno Plate
Gordita Plate (lunch)
Margarita Plate
Chalupa with choice of meat bean, cheese, lettuce, and tomatos
Texas Ranger* 2
Smotherd burrito
Smothered Burrito Plate
Smothered burrito served with beans & rice