Breakfast

Breakfast Burritos

Bacon & Egg

$4.65

Bacon & Bean

$4.65

Potato & Bacon

$4.65

Bacon Burrito

$5.50

Chorizo & Egg

$4.65

Chorizo & Bean

$4.65

Potato & Chorizo Burrito

$4.65

Chorizo burrito

$5.50

Josie’s Special

$4.75

Scrambled Egg Cooked with Bell Pepper, Onions, and Tomato finished with American Cheese

Sausage & Egg

$4.65

Sausage & Bean

$4.65

Potato & Sausage

$4.65

Sausage Burrito

$5.50

Migas Rancheras

$4.75

Scrambled Egg cooked with crispy corn tortilla and Ranchera Sauce

Chicharron & Egg

$4.65

Chicharron & Bean

$4.65

Potato & Chicharron

$4.65

Chicharron Burrito

$5.50

Breakfast Big Mama

Choice of Meat, scrambled egg, beans, potato, cheese, and sour cream rolled in 12” tortilla

Ham & Egg

$4.65

Ham & Bean

$4.65

Potato & Ham

$4.65

Ham Burrito

$5.50

Ranchero Burrito

$4.00

Scrambled Egg Cooked with Sautéed Onions and Ranchera Sauce

Potato & Egg

$3.99

Potato & Bean

$3.99

Potato Burrito

$2.99

Bean Burrito

$2.99

Egg Burrito

$4.00

Ranchero w/ Meat

$4.75

2 Item Breakfast Burrito cooked with Sautéed Onions and Ranchera Sauce

Spam & Egg

$4.65

Spam & Bean

$4.65

Potato & Spam

$4.65

Breakfast Plates

Huevo Ranchero

$6.50

2 eggs your choice, Refried, Beans, side ranchera

Enchiladas Ranchera

$9.25

2 breakfast enchiladas filled with scrambled egg and ranchera, topped with ranchera sauce and cheese

Gorditas

$8.05

Un Huevo

$5.50

One Egg your choice, refied beans, potato, side ranchera

Papas Con Bacon Bits

$7.75

Potato cooked with bacon, served with side of potato

Papas Rancheras

$6.75

Potatoes cooked with ranchera served with refried beans

Papas con Chorizo

$7.75

Potatoes cooked with chorizo served with refried beans

Breakfast A La Grande

$11.25

3 eggs of your choice served with beans and potatos

Migas Rancheras Plate

$8.50

Scrambled Egg cooked crispy corn tortiila and sauteed onions served with refried beans, and potatoes

Breakfast Burrtio Plate

$6.50

Burrito of your choice, served with refried beans & rice

Omelette

$7.50

Breakfast omeltte of your choice served with refried beans & potatoes

Over Easy Beazy

$11.25

3 Eggs of your choice served with refried beans cooked with chorizo and Potatoes cooked with bacon

1/2 Enchilada Ranchera

$6.25

Breakfast ALa Carte

Bacon Strip (1)

$1.50

Bacon Strip (2)

$2.25

Bacon/Sausage (1/10

$2.25

Corn Tortilla (3)

$0.80

Egg (1)

$1.25

Flour Tortilla (1)

$0.65

Flour Tortilla (4)

$1.80

Pancake (1)

$2.75

Sausage Patty (1)

$1.50

Sausage Patty (2)

$2.25

Short Stack

$6.50

2 Pancakes

Side Barbacoa

$5.50

Side Chicharron

$2.50

Side Carne Guisada

$5.50

Side Chorizo

$2.50

Side Ham

$2.50

Side Homemade Potatoes

$1.95

Side refried beans

$1.94

Tostadas

$2.84

Triple Stack

$6.50

3 pancakes

Lunch/Dinner

Lunch Burritos

Beef Burrito

$5.50

Beef & Bean

$5.00

Beef & Potato

$5.00

Beef & Rice

$5.00

Deluxe Burrito

$5.50

Meat, with lettuce, tomato, cheese

Barbacoa

$5.50

Barbacoa & Bean

$5.00

Barbacoa & Potato

$5.00

Barbacoa & Rice

$5.00

Barbacoa Deluxe

$5.50

Meat, with Lettuce, tomato, cheese

Ground Beef

$5.50

Ground Beef & Bean

$5.00

Ground Beef & Potato

$5.00

Ground Beef & Rice

$5.00

Ground Beef Deluxe

$5.50

Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, & cheese

Chicken Burrito

$5.50

Chicken & Bean

$5.00

Chicken & Potato

$5.00

Chicken & Rice

$5.00

Chicken Deluxe

$5.50

Meat, with lettuce, tomato, cheese

Pork Burrito

$5.50

Pork & Bean

$5.00

Pork & Potato

$5.00

Pork & Rice

$5.00

Pork Deluxe

$5.50

Meat, with lettuce, tomato, cheese

Bean Burrito

$2.99

Beef Fajita

$6.00

Fajita, Bell Pepper, Onion, Pico, Guac

Chicken Fajita

$6.00

Fajita, Bell Pepper, Onion, Pico, Guac

Steak Ranchero

$6.50

Philly Steak grilled with sautéed oninions and Ranchera sauce

Lunch Big Mama

$10.00

Choice of Meat, Beans, Potato, Rice, Cheese, and Sour Cream

Carne Guisada En Salsa Verde

$6.50

Steak Ranchero en Salsa Verde

$6.50

Philly Steak Grilled with sauteed onions and salsa verde

Rice Burrito

$2.99

Bean Deluxe

$3.75

Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, & cheese

Potato Deluxe

$3.75

Potato, Lettuce, Tomato, & cheese

Taco Burrito

$5.50

Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Chicken Ranchero

$5.19

Chicken Guisada Cooked with Ranchera Sauce

Beef Super

$5.50

Beef, Beans & Rice

Chicken Super

$5.50

Chicken, Bean & Rice

Pork Super

$5.50

Pork, Bean & Rice

Ground Beef Super

$5.50

Ground Beef, Beans & Rice

Barbacoa Super

$5.50

Barbacoa, Beans, & Rice

Appetizers

Chips

$2.75+

Red Hot Sauce

$0.35+

Queso

$5.50+

Quesadilla

Green Hot Sauce

$0.45+

Guacamole

Josies Bean Dip

Large Nacho

Large Salad

Pico De Gallo

Ranchera Sauce

Ala Carte

Taco (1)

$2.25

Enchilada (1)

$2.50

Chalupa (1)

$2.50

Margarita (1)

$2.75

Side Cheese

$0.75

Flour Torilla

$0.65

Chimichanga

$8.75

Chile relleno (1)

$5.99

Lunch Plates

Enchilada Plates*

2 Enchiladas of your choice served with beans and rice

Meat Entree

$12.00

8oz of your choice of meat served with beans and potatoes

Mexican Plate

$11.75

2 Enchiladas, one taco, served with beans and rice

Combination Plate

$11.00

1 Enchilada, 1 Taco, 1 Chalupa served with beans & rice

Red Raider Plate

$14.00

1 Enchilada, 1 Taco, 1 Chalupa, Small Beef Burrito, Beans & Rice

Burrito Plate

$11.50

Burrito of your choice, served with refried beans & rice

Taco Plate

$7.75

3 Tacos served with beans & rice

Chalupa Plate

$8.75

3 chalupas served with beans & rice

Chimichanga

$11.50

Steak Ranchero Burrito Plate

$11.50

Steak Ranchero Plate

$11.00

Chile Relleno Plate

$12.50

Gordita Plate (lunch)

$11.25

Margarita Plate

$9.75

Chalupa with choice of meat bean, cheese, lettuce, and tomatos

Texas Ranger* 2

$6.50

Smotherd burrito

Smothered Burrito Plate

$11.00

Smothered burrito served with beans & rice

Fajita Plate

$14.00

Flauta Plate

$7.75

Order of (3)

Tacos (3)

$6.50

Chalupas (3)

$6.50

Enchiladas (3)

Flour Enchiladas (3)

Flautas (3)

$4.99

Margaritas (3)

$9.00

Tamales (3)

$3.99

Child Menu

Child Enchilada Plate

$6.54

Child Taco Plate

$4.54

Child Chalupa Plate

$4.54

Soups

Menudo

Beverages

Beverage

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Dr. Pepper

Big Red

Diet Dr. Pepper

Sierra Mist

Fruit Punch

Lemonade

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Coffee

Water

$0.45+

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Refill

$0.50

ToGo Cup

$0.35

Catering

Pints/Catering

Beans

Rice

Potatoes

Tamales

Lunch Pints

Family Pack

1 Dozen FLour Tortillas

$5.00

1/2 Dozen Corn Torilla

$0.80

1 Dozen Corn tortilla

$3.25

1 Dozen Enchiladas

Small Cassarole

Large Cassarole

Flour Tortilla (4)

$1.80