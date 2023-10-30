Mama Juju's Kitchen 70096 Holmes Rd
Lunch/Dinner
Indian Taco
$15.00
Homemade Indian Fry Bread topped with Chili, Cheese, Olives, Mushrooms, Sour Cream and Salsa.
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
$15.00
Fresh Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich on a homemade roll.
Loaded French Fries
$15.00
This fresh cut french fries, topped with homemade Chili, Cheese, Olives, Mushrooms, Sour Cream, and Salsa.
Loaded Baked Potato
$15.00
This is a loaded Baked Potato, topped with homemade Chili, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Salsa.
Chili Cheese Fries
$15.00
Cup of Chili
$7.00
Mama Juju's Kitchen 70096 Holmes Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(541) 675-5188
Closed