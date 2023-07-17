Full Menu

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Garlic Bread

$6.50

Garlic Bread with Pepperoni

$7.50

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$7.50

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Salads

Side Salad

$5.99

Caesar

$9.99

Caesar with Chicken

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Antipasto

$12.99

House Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Greek Salad

$11.50

Caprese Salad

$11.50

Entrées

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.99

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.99

Mama's Combo

$21.99

Chicken Parmesan, stuffed shells, and eggplant Parmesan

Kid's Menu

Kids Ravioli

$7.50

3 pieces

Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries

$8.50

Kids Spaghetti with Butter

$6.00

Kids Penne with Butter

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Kids Penne with Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti with Meatball

$8.00

Kids Penne with Meatball

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti with Sausage

$8.00

Kids Penne with Sausage

$8.00

Side Orders

French Fries

$4.50

Side of Spaghetti

$5.50

Side of Ziti

$5.50

Side of Meatballs

$6.50

Side of Sausage

$6.50

14" Pizzas

Cheese

$15.95

5 Topping special

$21.99

White Pizza

$21.99

Hawaiian

$21.99

BBQ chicken pizza

$21.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Bruschetta Pizza

$21.99

Lasagna Pizza

$21.99

Margarita Pizza

$21.99

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$21.99

Philly Cheese steak Pizza

$21.99

16" Pizza

16" Any 5 Topping Special

$23.99

16" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$23.99

Chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Chicken and red onions in our special BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella

16" Bruschetta Pizza

$23.99

Fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, virgin olive oil, and mozzarella

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Hot sauce, chicken, ranch, and mozzarella

16" Cheese

$17.95

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$23.99

Pineapple, ham, and mozzarella

16" Lasagna Pizza

$23.99

Ricotta, ground beef, and mozzarella

16" Margherita Pizza

$23.99

Fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and olive oil

16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$23.99

Steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella

16" Veggie Pizza

$23.99

Broccoli, eggplant, onion, tomatoes, mushroom, and mozzarella

16" White Pizza

$23.99

Ricotta and mozzarella cheese

16" Half and Half Pizza

18" Pizza

18" Any 5 Topping Special

$25.99

18" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$25.99

Chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.99

Chicken and red onions in our special BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella

18" Bruschetta Pizza

$25.99

Fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, virgin olive oil, and mozzarella

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.99

Hot sauce, chicken, ranch, and mozzarella

18" Cheese

$19.95

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$25.99

Pineapple, ham, and mozzarella

18" Lasagna Pizza

$25.99

Ricotta, ground beef, and mozzarella

18" Margherita Pizza

$25.99

Fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and olive oil

18" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$25.99

Steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella

18" Veggie Pizza

$25.99

Broccoli, eggplant, onion, tomatoes, mushroom, and mozzarella

18" White Pizza

$25.99

Ricotta and mozzarella cheese

18" Half and Half Pizza

Slices and Other Pies

Grandma's Pizza

$21.99

One size only. Pan-baked, thin, and crispy, topped with mozzarella, fresh marinara sauce, fresh basil, olive oil, oregano, and Romano cheese

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Grandma Slice

$4.00

Sicilian Slice

$4.00

Sicilian

$21.99

Stuffed Meat Pizza

$29.99

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, salami, and mozzarella

12" Only Gluten Free

$15.99

Pasta and Baked Dishes

Spaghetti with Mushroom Sauce

$14.99

Penne with Mushroom Sauce

$14.99

Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

$14.99

Penne with Tomato Sauce

$14.99

Spaghetti with Butter Sauce

$14.99

Penne with Butter Sauce

$14.99

Spaghetti with Garlic and Oil

$14.99

Penne with Garlic and Oil

$14.99

Spaghetti with Sausage and Peppers

$16.99

Penne with Sausage and Peppers

$16.99

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$15.99

Penne with Meat Sauce

$15.99

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$16.99

Penne with Meatballs

$16.99

Spaghetti with Sausage

$16.99

Penne with Sausage

$16.99

Baked Ziti

$16.99

Manicotti

$16.99

Stuffed Shells

$16.99

Lasagna

$17.99

Baked Ravioli

$17.99

Regular Cheese Ravioli

$17.99

Gnocchi with Tomato Sauce

$16.99

Tortellini with Tomato Sauce

$16.99

Gnocchi with Meat Sauce

$17.99

Tortellini with Meat Sauce

$17.99

Chicken Francaise

$19.99

Chicken lightly battered with white wine and butter

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

Chicken lightly battered with marsala wine and mushrooms

Penne a La Vodka

$17.99

Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Wings

10 Pieces Wings

$15.99

20 Pieces Wings

$24.99

30 Pieces Wings

$33.99

40 Pieces Wings

$43.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

BLT Wrap

$12.99

Greek Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Calzones and Strombolis

Small Stromboli

$12.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

Large Stromboli

$21.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

Small Chicken Parmesan Stromboli

$12.99

Large Chicken Parmesan Stromboli

$21.99

Small Calzone

$12.99

Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Large Calzone

$21.99

Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Hot Subs

Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.99

Fried Chicken Sub

$11.99

Chicken Cutlet Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Sausage Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Peppers and Eggs Sub

$11.99

Steak Philly Deluxe Sub

$12.99

Peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Knots, Pops, and Pinwheels

Chicken Pop

$9.99

Chicken, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in pizza dough crust

Sausage Pop

$9.99

Sausage, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in pizza dough crust

Pepperoni Pop

$9.99

Ham, pepperoni, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in pizza dough crust

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$3.99

Spinach Pinwheel

$3.99

1 Piece Garlic Knots

$1.00

6 Pieces Garlic Knots

$5.00

12 Pieces Garlic Knots

$9.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.50

Cheesecake

$6.99

1 Piece Zeppole

$1.50

6 Pieces Zeppole

$6.00

12 Pieces Zeppole

$9.99

Zeppole with Cannoli Cream

$4.99

Tiramisu

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Drinks

20 Oz Fountain Drink

$3.00

2 Ltr Fountain Drink

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.25

Bottled Beer Domestic

$5.00

Bottled Beer Import

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.95

Pinot Grigio

$6.95

Zinfandel

$6.95

Cabernet

$6.95

Merlot

$6.95

Lunch Menu

2 Cheese Pizza Slices and Can of Soda

$6.75

Baked Ziti Lunch

$9.99

Spaghetti and Meatballs Lunch

$9.99

Spaghetti and Sausage Lunch

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan Lunch

$10.99

Eggplant Parmesan Lunch

$9.99

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce Lunch

$9.99

Manicotti Lunch

$9.99

2 pieces

Stuffed Shells Lunch

$9.99

3 pieces