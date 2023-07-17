Mama Maria's Pizza-NEW 5463 Lyons Rd Unit I
Full Menu
Appetizers
Salads
Entrées
Kid's Menu
Kids Ravioli
3 pieces
Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries
Kids Spaghetti with Butter
Kids Penne with Butter
Kids Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce
Kids Penne with Tomato Sauce
Kids Spaghetti with Meatball
Kids Penne with Meatball
Kids Spaghetti with Sausage
Kids Penne with Sausage
Side Orders
14" Pizzas
16" Pizza
16" Any 5 Topping Special
16" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken and red onions in our special BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella
16" Bruschetta Pizza
Fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, virgin olive oil, and mozzarella
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot sauce, chicken, ranch, and mozzarella
16" Cheese
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, ham, and mozzarella
16" Lasagna Pizza
Ricotta, ground beef, and mozzarella
16" Margherita Pizza
Fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and olive oil
16" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella
16" Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, eggplant, onion, tomatoes, mushroom, and mozzarella
16" White Pizza
Ricotta and mozzarella cheese
16" Half and Half Pizza
18" Pizza
18" Any 5 Topping Special
18" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza
18" Bruschetta Pizza
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
18" Cheese
18" Hawaiian Pizza
18" Lasagna Pizza
18" Margherita Pizza
18" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
18" Veggie Pizza
18" White Pizza
18" Half and Half Pizza
Slices and Other Pies
Grandma's Pizza
One size only. Pan-baked, thin, and crispy, topped with mozzarella, fresh marinara sauce, fresh basil, olive oil, oregano, and Romano cheese
Cheese Slice
Grandma Slice
Sicilian Slice
Sicilian
Stuffed Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, salami, and mozzarella
12" Only Gluten Free
Pasta and Baked Dishes
Spaghetti with Mushroom Sauce
Penne with Mushroom Sauce
Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce
Penne with Tomato Sauce
Spaghetti with Butter Sauce
Penne with Butter Sauce
Spaghetti with Garlic and Oil
Penne with Garlic and Oil
Spaghetti with Sausage and Peppers
Penne with Sausage and Peppers
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Penne with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Penne with Meatballs
Spaghetti with Sausage
Penne with Sausage
Baked Ziti
Manicotti
Stuffed Shells
Lasagna
Baked Ravioli
Regular Cheese Ravioli
Gnocchi with Tomato Sauce
Tortellini with Tomato Sauce
Gnocchi with Meat Sauce
Tortellini with Meat Sauce
Chicken Francaise
Chicken lightly battered with white wine and butter
Chicken Marsala
Chicken lightly battered with marsala wine and mushrooms
Penne a La Vodka
Chicken Alfredo
Wraps
Calzones and Strombolis
Small Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
Large Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
Small Chicken Parmesan Stromboli
Large Chicken Parmesan Stromboli
Small Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Large Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Hot Subs
Knots, Pops, and Pinwheels
Chicken Pop
Chicken, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in pizza dough crust
Sausage Pop
Sausage, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in pizza dough crust
Pepperoni Pop
Ham, pepperoni, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in pizza dough crust