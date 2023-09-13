Mama Mia's - Germantown N112W16344 Mequon Rd
Popular Items
Garlic Bread
house baked dripping with 100% Wisconsin butter
Spaghetti & Meatballs
classic spaghetti tossed with either marinara or meat sauce and topped with parmesan cheese and 3 meatballs. served with a slice of our butter dripping garlic bread.
14" Build Your Own
Build your own creations on top of our cracker-thin, family recipe crust
Appetizers
Salad
Mia's Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza
house pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
14" BBQ Bacon Pizza
bbq sauce base + mozzarella + bacon + pepperoni + onion + cream cheese dollups
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq sauce base + chicken + green peppers + jalapenos + red onions +mozzarella cheese
14" Carnivore Pizza
sausage + pepperoni + bacon + canadian bacon + mozzarella cheese
14" Classic EBA Pizza
"Everything But Anchovies" - sausage + pepperoni + fresh mushrooms + onions + green peppers + black olives + tomatoes
14" Margherita Pizza
garlic olive oil base + mozzarella cheese + diced tomatoes + fresh basil
14" Veggie Pizza
fresh mushrooms + green peppers + black olives + onions + tomatoes
14" Wisconsinite Pizza
pepperoni + pineapple + jalapeños + cream cheese dollops + mozzarella cheese
Sandwiches
Entrees
Lasagna
Mama Mia's classic lasagna casserole recipe since 1954 - layers of meat sauce, noodles, and mozzarella cheese. served with a slice of our butter dripping garlic bread.
Spaghetti
classic spaghetti tossed with either marinara or meat sauce and topped with parmesan cheese. served with a slice of our butter dripping garlic bread.
Cavatappi Alfredo
house alfredo tossed with cavatappi noodles - add mushrooms or chicken for an upcharge. served with a slice of our butter dripping garlic bread.