Mama Pho - Grand St 580 Grand St
Summer Rolls
- Shrimp Summer Rolls (2pcs)$9.00
Vermicelli noodles with cucumber, mint, shredded green papaya and carrots. Wrap with rice paper served with peanut sauce. (Vietnamese vinaigrette available for substitutions available )
- Chicken Summer Rolls (2pcs)$9.00
- Tofu Summer Rolls (2pcs)$9.00
- Beef Summer Rolls (2pcs)$9.00
- Shrimp & Pork Belly Rolls (2pcs)$11.00
Dumplings & Spring Rolls
- Pork Steamed Dumplings (2pcs)$5.75
- Pork Steamed Dumplings (4pcs)$8.75
- Pork Dumpling Soup (2 pcs)$6.75
Served in our Beef Pho broth, topped with onions and cilantro.
- Pork Dumpling Soup (4pc)$9.75
- Fried Pork Dumplings (2pc)$6.25
- Fried Vegetable Spring Rolls (2pc)$5.75
- Fried Pork & Shrimp Spring Rolls (2pc)$6.75
Papaya Salads & MISC Apps
- Green Papaya Salad$9.75
Choice of protein served with peanuts, shredded cucumber, papaya and carrots. Served with fish sauce vinaigrette on the side.
- Shrimp Papaya Salad$12.75
- 5 Spice Ribs$8.00
- Black Pepper Wings$8.00
Bún / Noodle Salads
- Lemongrass Beef Noodle Salad$14.75
Choice of protein served over rice vermicelli noodles, shredded cucumber, shredded green papaya and carrot, mint and crushed peanuts. Comes with Traditional Vietnamese vinaigrette.
- Lemongrass Chicken Noodle Salad$14.75
- Shrimp Noodle Salad$14.75
- Lemongrass Tofu Noodle Salad$14.75
- Pork Chop Noodle Salad$14.75
Rice Bowls
- Beef Rice Bowl$15.25
Choice of protein served over jasmine rice with scallion oil, pickled daikon & carrot, cucumber and vietnamese fish vinaigrette served on the side.
- Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl$15.25
- Vietnamese Pork Nem Rice Bowl$15.25
- Lemongrass Tofu Rice Bowl$15.25
- Pork Chop Rice Bowl$15.25
Banh Mi / Vietnamese Sandwiches
- Classic Banh Mi (Vietnamese Ham, 5 Spice Pork & Pate)$10.75
Choice of protein served in a toasted baguette, mayo, topped with black pepper, soys auce, cilantro, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots.
- Vietnamese Ham & Pate Banh Mi$9.75
- Pork Chop Banh Mi$12.75
- Beef Banh Mi$12.75
- Pork Belly Banh Mi$12.75
- Fried Tofu Banh Mi$12.75
- Ground BBQ Pork Banh Mi$12.75
- Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi$12.75
- Fried Fish Banh Mi$12.75
Pho / Vietnamese Soup
- Ribeye Pho$14.75
Our Home style pho broth is made from scratch by simmering beef bone together with star anise, onion, ginger, Saigon cinnamon and clove for 24 hours to bring out the deep flavor of beef and amazing aromas of all the ingredients. All pho serve with Noodles , Bean Sprout, Seasonal Herbs, Lime, Jalapeno, Hoisin sauce and Sriracha sauce. ALL Rib eye packaged for take-out Pho’s is served raw; the broth must be reheated to 212F in order to cook the raw meat. Please let us know if you would like your meat to be pre-cooked. Even with pre-cooked meat Broth must be reheated to 212F for best experience.
- Mama Pho$18.75
- Brisket Pho$14.75
Our Home style pho broth is made from scratch by simmering beef bone together with star anise, onion, ginger, Saigon cinnamon and clove for 24 hours to bring out the deep flavor of beef and amazing aromas of all the ingredients. All pho serve with Noodles , Bean Sprout, Seasonal Herbs, Lime, Jalapeno, Hoisin sauce and Sriracha sauce.
- Ribeye & Brisket Pho$16.75
- Beef Meatball Pho$14.75
- Ribeye & Beef Meatball Pho$16.75
- Beef Stew Pho$18.75
- Surf & Turf Pho$16.75
- Chicken Pho$14.75
- Mama Pho Ga$16.75
- Pork Chop Pho$16.75
- Pork Dumplings Pho$14.75
- Shrimp Pho$14.75
- Napa Cabbage Pho$14.75
- Fried Tofu Pho$14.75
- Vegetable Pho$16.75
Bok Choy, Mushroom & Napa Cabbage.
- Mixed Bone Broth (16oz)$9.75
Made with Beef Bone, Chicken Bone, Onion, Ginger, Carrot, Papaya, Daikon, Scallion, Cilantro, Basil, Star anise, Cinnamon, Clove and spices Simmer together for a rich deep aromatic broth. (Great for sipping )
- Vegetable Broth (8oz)$6.00
Made with Onion, Daikon, Carrot, Ginger, Cinnamon, Star Anise & Clove.
- Vegetable Broth (28oz)$7.50
- Beef Pho Broth (8oz)$6.00
Our Home style pho broth is made from scratch by simmering beef bone for 24 hour to bring out the deep flavor of beef and amazing aromas of star anise, onion, ginger, saigon cinnamon and clove.
- Beef Pho Broth (28oz)$7.50
Main Dishes
- Porkchop Rice Dish$14.75
Served w/ Rice, Cucumbers, Dressing, Carrot & Daikon.
- Beef Stew w/ Yellow Rice$18.75
Served w/ Yellow Rice, Carrots, Pickled Vegetables & Bread.
- Bone In Chicken w/ Yellow Rice$16.75
Served w/ Yellow Rice, Carrots & Pickled Vegetables.
- Beef Noodle Soup$15.75
Served w/ Rice Noodles, Carrots & Side of Bread.
- Pho Saytay (Beef / Chicken)$16.00
Served w/ Side of Beef Soup.
- Caramalized Pork Belly & Egg$18.00
Braised in Coconut Jus, Served w/ Pickled Vegetables & Yellow Rice.
- Roti 5 Spice Quail Platter$19.00
Served w/ Your Choice of Yellow Rice, White Rice Or Rice Vermicelli Noodles
- Sweet & Sour Soup$16.00
Served w/ Okra, Tomatoes, Pineapple, Beansprouts, Mushrooms & Herbs.
- Warp & Rolls Platter$14.00
Vermicelli Noodles Served w/ Pickled Vegetables & Romaine Lettuce.
- Vientamese 5 Spice Roasted Chicken$22.00
Served w/ Your Choice of Yellow Rice, White Rice Or Rice Vermicelli Noodles
- Steak & Egg / Bo No$18.00
Rib Eye, Eggs, Pate & Sliced Bread.
- Shaken Beef / Bo Luc Lac$22.00
Ribeye Sauteed w/ Onions & Sauce.
Dessert
Iced Drinks / Bubble Tea / Smoothies
- Iced Matcha$5.75
Freshly made batches daily, cannot modify, contains tapioca pearls, milk, caffeinated green tea and sugar.
- Lemon Honey Green Tea$5.75
- Thai Iced Tea$5.75
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.75
- Bubble Tea Milk$5.75
- Bubble Tea Green Tea$5.75
- Bubble Tea Mango$5.75
- Bubble Tea Taro$5.75
- Bubble Tea Iced Matcha$5.75
- Bubble Tea Thai Iced Tea$5.75
- Strawberry Smoothie$6.75
- Papaya Smoothies$6.75
- Avocado Smoothie$6.75
- Banana Smoothie$6.75
- Peach Lemongrass Tea$5.75
- Dragon Fruit w/ Coconut Milk$5.75
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.75