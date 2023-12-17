Ribeye Pho

$14.75

Our Home style pho broth is made from scratch by simmering beef bone together with star anise, onion, ginger, Saigon cinnamon and clove for 24 hours to bring out the deep flavor of beef and amazing aromas of all the ingredients. All pho serve with Noodles , Bean Sprout, Seasonal Herbs, Lime, Jalapeno, Hoisin sauce and Sriracha sauce. ALL Rib eye packaged for take-out Pho’s is served raw; the broth must be reheated to 212F in order to cook the raw meat. Please let us know if you would like your meat to be pre-cooked. Even with pre-cooked meat Broth must be reheated to 212F for best experience.