Mama’s Pizzeria
Food
Appetizers
- 10 Buffalo Wings$12.95
Mild, hot, BBQ, teriyaki & honey mustard. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- 20 Buffalo Wings$24.95
Mild, hot, BBQ, teriyaki & honey mustard. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- 50 Buffalo Wings$59.95
Mild, hot, BBQ, teriyaki & honey mustard. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- Mussels$12.95
Served with either marinara sauce or garlic & oil
- Fried Calamari$12.95
Breaded and fried with a side of homemade marinara sauce
- 6 Pieces Garlic Knots$4.95
- 12 Pieces Garlic Knots$8.95
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
6 pieces. Served with homemade tomato sauce
- Mama's Meatballs$9.95
3 pieces
- French Fries$4.95
- French Fries with Cheese$5.95
- Chicken Fingers$9.95
4 pieces
- Garlic Bread with Mozzarella$6.95
- Baked Clams Oreganata$10.95
6 pieces
Salads
- Small Tossed Salad$5.95
Mixed greens, banana peppers, cucumbers, olives, onions & tomatoes
- Large Tossed Salad$9.95
Mixed greens, banana peppers, cucumbers, olives, onions & tomatoes
- Small Antipasto Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, cucumbers, banana peppers, olives, tomatoes, onions, ham, salami & provolone
- Large Antipasto Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, cucumbers, banana peppers, olives, tomatoes, onions, ham, salami & provolone
- Small Caesar Salad$6.95
Mixed greens, croutons, parmigiana cheese with caesar dressing
- Large Caesar Salad$10.95
Mixed greens, croutons, parmigiana cheese with caesar dressing
- Fresh Mozzarella & Tomatoes Salad$12.95
With roasted peppers, olives & balsamic glaze
Sandwiches
Pasta Dishes
- Tomato Sauce$12.95
- Meat Sauce Bolognese$14.95
- Marinara Sauce$13.95
- Fettucini Alfredo$15.95
- Penne a La Vodka$15.95
- Baked Ziti with Ricotta Cheese$14.95
- Meatballs$15.95
- Sausage$15.95
- Red Clam Sauce$17.95
- White Clam Sauce$17.95
- Stuffed Shells$13.95
- Baked Ravioli$13.95
- Manicotti$13.95
- Mama's Pasta Trio$16.95
Stuffed shells, manicotti & raviolis baked with mozzarella
- Lasagna$16.95Out of stock
Entrees
- Eggplant Parmigiana Entree$16.95
Fried eggplant with tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese
- Eggplant Rollatini$18.95
Stuffed with ham, ricotta cheese tomato sauce with mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Parmigiana Entree$19.95
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce with mozzarella
- Chicken & Eggplant Parmigiana$22.95
Breaded chicken & eggplant with tomato sauce with mozzarella
- Chicken Marsala$21.95
Sauteed in Marsala sauce and fresh mushrooms
- Mussels Marinara$22.95
Sweet mussels cooked in our homemade marinara sauce
- Sausage & Peppers Parmigiana Entree$19.95
With tomato sauce baked with mozzarella
- Shrimp Parmigiana Entree$22.95
Breaded shrimp with tomato sauce with mozzarella
- Veal Parmigiana Entree$22.95
Breaded veal cutlet in tomato sauce with mozzarella
Desserts
Pizzas, Calzones & Strombolis
Create Your Own Pizza
Medium Specialty Pizza
- Medium Margherita$15.95
Red sauce, fresh garlic, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes & basil
- Medium Veggie$16.95
Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives & onions
- Medium Meat Lovers$17.95
Sausage, pepperoni, meatballs & ham
- Medium Taco Pizza$17.95
Ground beef, taco seasoning, lettuce, tomatoes, nacho chips, cheddar cheese & sour cream
- Medium Hawaiian$17.95
Ham, pineapple with mozzarella
- Medium Chicken Vodka$18.95
Grilled or breaded chicken & vodka sauce with mozzarella
- Medium Buffalo Chicken$18.95
Grilled or breaded chicken with buffalo sauce with mozzarella
- Medium White Pizza$17.95
Ricotta, Romano cheese, fresh garlic, basil and mozzarella cheese
- Medium The Bronx$17.95
Eggplant, mushrooms & sausage
- Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$15.95
Large Specialty Pizza
- Large Margherita$17.95
Red sauce, fresh garlic, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes & basil
- Large Veggie$18.95
Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives & onions
- Large Meat Lovers$19.95
Sausage, pepperoni, meatballs & ham
- Large Taco Pizza$19.95
Ground beef, taco seasoning, lettuce, tomatoes, nacho chips, cheddar cheese & sour cream
- Large Hawaiian$19.95
Ham, pineapple with mozzarella
- Large Chicken Vodka$20.95
Grilled or breaded chicken & vodka sauce with mozzarella
- Large Buffalo Chicken$20.95
Grilled or breaded chicken with buffalo sauce with mozzarella
- Large White Pizza$19.95
Ricotta, Romano cheese, fresh garlic, basil and mozzarella cheese
- Large The Bronx$19.95
Eggplant, mushrooms & sausage
- Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$17.95
XLarge Specialty Pizza
- X-Large Margherita$19.95
Red sauce, fresh garlic, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes & basil
- X-Large Veggie$20.95
Mushrooms, green peppers, black olives & onions
- X-Large Meat Lovers$21.95
Sausage, pepperoni, meatballs & ham
- X-Large Taco Pizza$21.95
Ground beef, taco seasoning, lettuce, tomatoes, nacho chips, cheddar cheese & sour cream
- X-Large Hawaiian$21.95
Ham, pineapple with mozzarella
- X-Large Chicken Vodka$22.95
Grilled or breaded chicken & vodka sauce with mozzarella
- X-Large Buffalo Chicken$22.95
Grilled or breaded chicken with buffalo sauce with mozzarella
- X-Large White Pizza$21.95
Ricotta, Romano cheese, fresh garlic, basil and mozzarella cheese
- X-Large The Bronx$21.95
Eggplant, mushrooms & sausage
- X-Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$19.95
Calzones
Strombolis
- Small Veggie Stromboli$10.95
Peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives with mozzarella
- Large Veggie Stromboli$15.95
Peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives with mozzarella
- Small Meat Lovers Stromboli$10.95
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ham with mozzarella
- Large Meat Lovers Stromboli$15.95
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ham with mozzarella
- Small Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli$10.95
- Large Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli$15.95
- Mini Pinwheels$12.00
4 pieces