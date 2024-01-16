Visit Us Today!
Mamaling Asian Street Food 1280 Palm Coast Pkwy SW
Food
Small Plates
- Roasted Bacon Sprouts
Honey miso glaze, sesame, goji berries & bacon$10.95
- Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Honey miso glaze, sesame & goji berries$8.95
- Szechuan Mini Chicken Tacos
Crispy wonton shell with chicken chili$9.95
- Pan Seared Pork Dumplings
Leeks, savory cabbage & chili soy sauce$8.95
- Pork & Savory Cabbage Egg Rolls
With chili duck sauce$6.95
- Wok Charred Edamame
Toasted garlic & sweet soy$7.95
- Fire Cracker Shrimp
Green onion, sesame & bang bang sauce$11.95
- Crispy Pork Wontons
Green onion with chili duck sauce$8.95
- Crispy Krab Rangoon
Green onion with chili duck sauce$9.95
- Kimchi
Nappa Cabbage, gochu peppers & garlic$6.95
- Steam Buns -Chicken
Pickled cucumber in soft bun$8.95
- Steam Buns -Pork
Pickled cucumber in soft bun$8.95
- Steam Buns -Shrimp
Pickled cucumber in soft bun$8.95
- Steam Buns -Tofu
Pickled cucumber in soft buns$7.95
- Sticky Ribs
St. Louis pork ribs with sweet chili glaze$13.98
- Miso Wonton Soup
Miso mushroom broth, steamed wontons and green onion$6.95
Large Plates
- Aromatic Clay Pot Pork
Adobo pork, egg, green beans and black pepper caramel$17.95
- Green Curry - Chicken
Fresh chili, garlic flavor. Chicken, broccoli, bell peppers & green beans$16.95
- Green Curry - Shrimp
Fresh chili, garlic flavor. Shrimp, broccoli, bell peppers & green beans$17.95
- Green Curry - Tofu (V)
Fresh chili, garlic flavor. Tofu, broccoli, bell peppers & green beans$15.95
- Honey Orange - Chicken
Crispy chicken tenderloin, sesame & green onion$15.95
- Honey Orange - Tofu (V)
Crispy tofu, sesame & green onions$14.95
- Kung Pao - Chicken
Chicken, seasonal vegetables and roasted peanuts$17.95
- Kung Pao - Shrimp
Shrimp, seasonal vegetables and roasted peanuts$18.95
- Kung Pao - Tofu (V)
Tofu, seasonal vegetables and roasted peanuts$16.95
- Lemongrass Coconut Curry - Chicken
Chicken, broccoli, bell peppers & green beans$16.95
- Lemongrass Coconut Curry - Shrimp
Shrimp, broccoli, bell peppers & green beans$17.95
- Lemongrass Coconut Curry - Tofu (V)
Tofu, broccoli, bell peppers & green beans$15.95
- Sweet Chili Basil Fish
Barramundi sea bass fillet, sweet chili sauce, topped with fried basil$21.95
Rice & Noodles
- Drunken Samurai Udon Noodle
Shrimp, calamari, chicken, basil, sesame peanut chili paste, peppers and celery$18.95
- Mamalings Fried Rice - Scramble Egg
Applewood bacon, Chinese sausage, shrimp, chicken and scramble egg$15.95
- Mamalings Fried Rice - Sunnyside Egg
Applewood bacon, Chinese sausage, shrimp, chicken and sunny side egg$15.95
- Pad Thai - Chicken
Chicken, rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, roasted peanut and crispy shallot$16.95
- Pad Thai - Shrimp
Shrimp, rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, roasted peanut and crispy shallot$18.95
- Pad Thai - Tofu (V)
Tofu, rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, roasted peanut and crispy shallot$15.95
- Pho - Beef Brisket
Beef brisket, broth, rice noodle, onion, cilantro and basil$14.95
- Pho - Chicken
Chicken, broth, rice noodle, onion, cilantro and basil$13.95
- Pho - Shrimp
Shrimp, broth, rice noodle, onion, cilantro and basil$18.95
- Roast Pork Ramen
Mushroom miso broth, egg, shiitake, kimchi, scallion, fishcake and seaweed$15.95
- Zen Ramen (V)
Mushroom miso broth, tofu, shiitake, kimchi, scallion & seaweed$13.95
Specials
- Massaman Curry -Chcken
A sweet and savory peanut curry base with juicy chicken tenderloin, potatoes, onion and sweet cherry tomatoes$16.95OUT OF STOCK
- Garlic Pepper Shrimp
Eight pieces of lightly fried jumbo shrimp seasoned with black pepper, fresh garlic plated with white & green onions, bell peppers and served on top of a plate of spinach$21.95
- Half Roast Duck
Juicy and tender duck served on a bed of spinach with cherry tomato garnish & homemade duck sauce$25.95
- Seafood Green Curry
A fresh chili and garlic curry base with calamari, scallops, shrimp, mussels, broccoli, red & yellow bell peppers and green beans$18.95
- Shaken Beef
Tender and juicy cubed beef served on a bed of spinach with caramelized onion and sweet cherry tomatoes$20.95
- Tom Yum Soup
A blend of shrimp, calamari, scallops and sweet cherry tomatoes in a flavorful and spicy broth$9.95OUT OF STOCK
Sides
Drinks
Beer
- Asahi Super Dry$5.50
- Beck's Non-Alcoholic$3.50
- Blue Moon$4.75
- Funky Buddha Chant IPA
Channeling notes of peach, mango, and citrus from the addition of Mosaic hops$5.50
- Funky Buddha Floridian
A refreshing wheat body is followed by bright notes of tropical fruit and spice that shine like the Florida sun.$5.50
- Grolsch Lager$5.75
- Kirin Ichiban First Press$5.50
- Michelob Ultra$3.50
- Miller Lite$3.50
- Sapporo$9.95
- Stella Artois$5.50
- Tsingtao$5.50
Boba Tea
Red Wine
Sake
Soda / Water
Tea
White Wine
- Albertoni Chardonnay (House)$7.00
- Stingray Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Marlboro, New Zeland Passion fruit, white peach & lemon zest notes$9.00
- Tre Chardonnay
Margan Hill, CA Tangy citrus & green apple$9.00
- Villa Loren Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Cork Fee$10.00
- Red Sangria Bottle$24.00
- Extraction Pinot Noir Bottle$32.00
- Villa Marin Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$32.00
- Villa Loren Merlot Bottle$32.00
- House Cabernet Bottle$21.00
- White Sangria Bottle$24.00
- Tre Chardonnay Bottle$32.00
- Villa Loren Pinot Grigio Bottle$32.00
- Stingray Bay Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$32.00
- House Chardonnay Bottle$21.00