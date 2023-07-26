DRINKS

Alain millet juice

$6.00
Antipodes bottle water small

$4.75
Belvoir

$4.00
coke

$4.00
Evian bottled water small

$3.00
Ferrarelle Bottled Water large

$7.00Out of stock
Ferrarelle bottled water small

$3.00Out of stock
Grapefruit juice large

$5.50
Grapefruit Juice small

$5.00
Kombucha

$7.00
Orange juice large

$6.00
Orange Juice small

$5.00

Saratoga Water large

$7.00Out of stock
Sartoga bottled water small

$3.00Out of stock

Evian Bottled Water large

$7.00Out of stock

Pilot Kombucha

$7.00
8 oz cup of steamed milk

$2.00
americano large

$4.50

double or triple shot of espresso pulled directly over hot water

americano small

$3.50

double or triple shot of espresso pulled directly over hot water

au lait large

$4.00

parlor drip coffee topped with 1/4 steamed milk of choice

au lait small

$3.50

parlor drip coffee topped with 1/4 steamed milk of choice

barista box

$30.00

parlor coffee, served with cream, milk, & sugar

cappuccino

$4.50

double shot of espresso with thickly foamed milk (8oz drink)

chai latte large

$5.75

dona chai concentrate and your milk of choice, served hot or iced

chai latte small

$5.00

dona chai concentrate and your milk of choice, served hot or iced

cortado

$4.00

double shot of espresso with equal parts micro foamed milk (5.5oz drink)

drip coffee large

$4.00

parlor's colombia la quebrada filter brew

drip coffee small

$3.00

parlor's colombia la quebrada filter brew

espresso

$3.50

double shot of Parlor's Wallabout espresso blend

flat white

$4.50

double shot of espresso with the silkiest steamed milk (8oz drink)

honey lavender latte large

$5.75

three shots espresso paired with a homemade honey lavender syrup and served hot or iced with your choice of milk

honey lavender latte small

$5.00

double shot espresso paired with a homemade honey lavender syrup and served hot or iced with your choice of milk

hot chocolate large

$5.50

omanhene cocoa steamed with your milk of choice

hot chocolate small

$4.50

omanhene cocoa steamed with your milk of choice

hot tea

$4.00

sloane's fragrant hot steeped selection: signature black, earl grey, heavenly cream, ginger twist, marrakesh mint, citron calm, rouge provence, jasmin mist (16oz drink, 1 tea sachet)

kids hot chocolate

$3.50

an 8oz version of maman's classic hot chocolate, served less hot and with milk of choice

latte large

$5.75

triple shot espresso with micro foamed milk

latte small

$4.50

double shot espresso with micro foamed milk

lavender hot chocolate large

$5.75

omanhene cocoa and dried lavender steamed with your milk of choice

lavender hot chocolate small

$5.00

omanhene cocoa and dried lavender steamed with your milk of choice

London Fog

$5.50+

Sloane's fragrant earl grey classic tea with your choice of steamed milk

macchiato

$4.00

double shot of espresso with a dollop of micro foamed milk (4oz drink)

matcha latte large

$6.50

4oz matcha green tea shot with almond milk, served hot or iced

matcha latte small

$5.50

4oz matcha green tea shot with almond milk, served hot or iced

mocha large

$6.25

three shots espresso mixed with a rich chocolate and steamed milk

mocha small

$5.00

double shot espresso mixed with a rich chocolate and steamed milk

Banana Split Iced Latte

$8.50

strawberry milk, banana puree, parlor’s merci espresso, topped with whipped cream, fudge sauce, rainbow sprinkles & a maraschino cherry

Boardwalk Sea Salt Caramel Iced Latte

$7.00

sea salt caramel sauce, cold milk, parlor’s merci espresso, whip & caramel corn pieces

Coconut Mint Lemonade large

$6.50

freshly made lemonade shaken with coconut puree, fresh mint & lemon rounds

Coconut Mint Lemonade small

$5.50

freshly made lemonade shaken with coconut puree, fresh mint & lemon rounds

cold brew large

$5.00

parlor's slow steeped cold brew served right from the keg over iced

cold brew small

$4.50

parlor's slow steeped cold brew served right from the keg over iced

Iced americano large

$4.50

triple shot of espresso pulled directly over iced water.

Iced americano small

$3.50

double shot of espresso pulled directly over iced water.

Iced au lait large

$4.00

parlor drip iced coffee topped with 1/4 steamed milk of choice

Iced au lait small

$3.50Out of stock

parlor drip iced coffee topped with 1/4 steamed milk of choice

Iced cappuccino

$4.50

double shot of espresso with thickly foamed iced milk (8oz drink)

Iced chai latte large

$5.50

dona chai concentrate and your milk of choice,

Iced chai latte small

$5.00

dona chai concentrate, and your milk of choice.

Iced coffee large

$4.00

parlor's colombia la quebrada filter brew served over ice

Iced coffee small

$3.50

parlor's colombia la quebrada filter brew served over ice

Iced cortado

$4.00

double shot of espresso with equal parts micro foamed milk (5.5oz drink)

Iced honey lavender latte large

$5.75

three shots espresso paired with a homemade honey lavender syrup and served iced with your choice of milk

Iced honey lavender latte small

$5.00

double shot espresso paired with a homemade honey lavender syrup and served iced with your choice of milk

Iced latte large

$5.75

triple shot espresso with micro foamed milk served over ice.

Iced latte small

$4.50

double shot espresso with micro foamed milk served over ice.

Iced macchiatto

$4.00

double shot of espresso with a dollop of micro foamed iced milk (4oz drink)

Iced matcha latte large

$6.50

4oz matcha green tea shot with almond milk, served over ice.

Iced matcha latte small

$5.50

2oz matcha green tea shot with almond milk, served over ice.

Iced mocha large

$6.25

three shots espresso mixed with a rich chocolate and steamed milk served over ice.

Iced mocha small

$5.00

double shot espresso espresso mixed with a rich chocolate and steamed milk served over ice.

Iced Tea large

$4.25

sloane's crimsonberry, peach mango green, or black citron served over ice (12-16oz drink)

Iced Tea small

$4.00
Iced Watermelon Matcha

$8.00

a layered beauty with watermelon puree, fresh lemonade & a cold frothed matcha shot

Lemonade

$6.50

SWEET

12 Cookie Gift Box

$50.00
6 Cookie Gift Box

$26.00
Almond Croissant

$5.00

a flakey croissant with a sweet almond filling and topped with almonds

Banana Walnut Bread

$4.50

a moist and delicious sweet bread made with bananas, warm spices and walnuts

Banoffee Cruffin

$6.00

our classic cruffin stuffed with dulce de leche, topped with banana cream & dusted in sugar

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.00

our chocolate almond croissants, are the best of both worlds, made with almond flour and baked with morsels of dark chocolatey goodness

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness

Coconut Oatmeal Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

our classic oatmeal cookie with coconut

Croissant

$4.00

our classic freshly baked croissants are flakey, buttery, & delicious

Everything Croissant

$4.75
Homemade Oreo

$3.50

two homemade chocolate cookie wafers with a white chocolate ganache filling, rolled in rainbow sprinkles

Kouign Maman

$6.00

layers of buttery, caramelized dough, classic recipe from Brittany, France

Lemon Poppy Seed Olive Oil Cake

$4.50

a moist lemon poppy seed olive oil cake with a lemon white chocolate glaze

Lime Cilantro Cookie

$4.50

bright & citrusy cookie speckled with cilantro

Maman Blue Gift Box

$1.00
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés

Mango Pineapple Croissant Roll

$6.00

mango curd, vanilla & pineapple

Nutella Brownie

$4.50

decadent, fudgy, & delicious, our nutella brownie is topped with chocolate pearls and salted caramel

Paris to New York Croissant

$6.00

a decadent chocolate cookie nestled inside a croissant, topped with layers of hazelnut chocolate spread, white corn chocolate, & crushed hazelnuts

Pina Colada Croissant Cube

$6.00

croissant cube filled with pineapple coconut cream & topped with meringue

Pineapple Coconut Oatmeal Cookie

$4.50

coconut oatmeal cookie topped with pineapple

Pistachio Croissant

$5.50

a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios

Pistachio Orange Olive Oil Cake

$6.00

tender tea cake with notes of orange and a pistachio filling

S'mores Cookie

$4.50

s'mores cookie! This fan-favorite is full of gooey marshmallows, crunchy graham crackers & dark chocolate chunks, and topped with mini marshmallows

Vegan Sesame Tahini Dark Chocolate Cookie

$4.50

made with Seed & Mill tahini, dark chocolate chunks & sesame seeds

White Chocolate Blueberry Lavender Bundt Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Description: a maman classic - blueberry lavender cake topped with white chocolate & sprinkled with lavender

Zucchini Pecan Loaf Cake

$5.50

moist zucchini loaf cake with crunchy pecans

Petite Maman

Maman Classics

Bacon Brioche Breakfast Roll

$6.00

Brioche roll filled with an egg & bacon jam, topped with cheese & wrapped in bacon.

everything croissant sandwich

$13.00

with smoked salmon, arugula, tomato, pickled onions & za'atar labneh

farmhouse granola parfait

$10.00

greek yogurt with almond butter granola & seasonal compote

janice egg salad sandwich

$10.00

with pickled onions, dill, & arugula on a poppy seed brioche

Quiche Gabriella

$10.00Out of stock

baby kale, roasted peppers, feta & za’atar

Quiche Lorraine

$10.00Out of stock

parisian ham & comte cheese

Quiche Sophie

$10.00

spinach, feta, artichoke

turkey cheddar & dijon breakfast roll

$6.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

francine ham & cheese baguette

$13.00

with butter

georgina gluten-free hummus wrap

$12.00

with cucumber, tomatoes, shredded carrots, pickled onions & arugula

madeline fig & feta baguette

$12.00

with arugula

Katie Sandwich

$15.00
lynett’s chipotle chicken salad sandwich

$15.00

celery, pickles, arugula & crispy onions on sourdough

juliette’s roasted vegetable sandwich

$14.00

roasted zucchini, roasted eggplant, feta, red pepper aioli & arugula on a baguette

Soup & Salad

d.i.y. market salad

$13.00

your choice of: egg salad, chicken salad, or tuna salad, served over a bed of arugula, tomatoes & cucumbers, with your choice of balsamic dressing or mustard aioli

Raquel Kale Caesar Salad

$16.00

with roasted chicken, shaved parmesan, tomatoes, country bread croutons & pickled onions with caesar dressing

Gluten Free Sweets

GF Sweets

Vegan Chai Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.75Out of stock

dona chai’s signature chai spice blend comes together with chocolate chips for a perfectly crunchy, yet soft cookie

Vegan Zucchini Bread

$6.00Out of stock

bursting with texture, flavor, and so much yummy goodness, this light & airy zucchini bread is perfect for breakfast or a midday snack.

Raspberry Bar

$6.50

an oat, coconut, & brown sugar base is filled with a gooey raspberry filling and topped with an oat crumble top.