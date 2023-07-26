Maman Moynihan
DRINKS
Alain millet juice
Antipodes bottle water small
Belvoir
coke
Evian bottled water small
Ferrarelle Bottled Water large
Ferrarelle bottled water small
Grapefruit juice large
Grapefruit Juice small
Kombucha
Orange juice large
Orange Juice small
Saratoga Water large
Sartoga bottled water small
Evian Bottled Water large
Pilot Kombucha
8 oz cup of steamed milk
americano large
double or triple shot of espresso pulled directly over hot water
americano small
double or triple shot of espresso pulled directly over hot water
au lait large
parlor drip coffee topped with 1/4 steamed milk of choice
au lait small
parlor drip coffee topped with 1/4 steamed milk of choice
barista box
parlor coffee, served with cream, milk, & sugar
cappuccino
double shot of espresso with thickly foamed milk (8oz drink)
chai latte large
dona chai concentrate and your milk of choice, served hot or iced
chai latte small
dona chai concentrate and your milk of choice, served hot or iced
cortado
double shot of espresso with equal parts micro foamed milk (5.5oz drink)
drip coffee large
parlor's colombia la quebrada filter brew
drip coffee small
parlor's colombia la quebrada filter brew
espresso
double shot of Parlor's Wallabout espresso blend
flat white
double shot of espresso with the silkiest steamed milk (8oz drink)
honey lavender latte large
three shots espresso paired with a homemade honey lavender syrup and served hot or iced with your choice of milk
honey lavender latte small
double shot espresso paired with a homemade honey lavender syrup and served hot or iced with your choice of milk
hot chocolate large
omanhene cocoa steamed with your milk of choice
hot chocolate small
omanhene cocoa steamed with your milk of choice
hot tea
sloane's fragrant hot steeped selection: signature black, earl grey, heavenly cream, ginger twist, marrakesh mint, citron calm, rouge provence, jasmin mist (16oz drink, 1 tea sachet)
kids hot chocolate
an 8oz version of maman's classic hot chocolate, served less hot and with milk of choice
latte large
triple shot espresso with micro foamed milk
latte small
double shot espresso with micro foamed milk
lavender hot chocolate large
omanhene cocoa and dried lavender steamed with your milk of choice
lavender hot chocolate small
omanhene cocoa and dried lavender steamed with your milk of choice
London Fog
Sloane's fragrant earl grey classic tea with your choice of steamed milk
macchiato
double shot of espresso with a dollop of micro foamed milk (4oz drink)
matcha latte large
4oz matcha green tea shot with almond milk, served hot or iced
matcha latte small
4oz matcha green tea shot with almond milk, served hot or iced
mocha large
three shots espresso mixed with a rich chocolate and steamed milk
mocha small
double shot espresso mixed with a rich chocolate and steamed milk
Banana Split Iced Latte
strawberry milk, banana puree, parlor’s merci espresso, topped with whipped cream, fudge sauce, rainbow sprinkles & a maraschino cherry
Boardwalk Sea Salt Caramel Iced Latte
sea salt caramel sauce, cold milk, parlor’s merci espresso, whip & caramel corn pieces
Coconut Mint Lemonade large
freshly made lemonade shaken with coconut puree, fresh mint & lemon rounds
Coconut Mint Lemonade small
freshly made lemonade shaken with coconut puree, fresh mint & lemon rounds
cold brew large
parlor's slow steeped cold brew served right from the keg over iced
cold brew small
parlor's slow steeped cold brew served right from the keg over iced
Iced americano large
triple shot of espresso pulled directly over iced water.
Iced americano small
double shot of espresso pulled directly over iced water.
Iced au lait large
parlor drip iced coffee topped with 1/4 steamed milk of choice
Iced au lait small
parlor drip iced coffee topped with 1/4 steamed milk of choice
Iced cappuccino
double shot of espresso with thickly foamed iced milk (8oz drink)
Iced chai latte large
dona chai concentrate and your milk of choice,
Iced chai latte small
dona chai concentrate, and your milk of choice.
Iced coffee large
parlor's colombia la quebrada filter brew served over ice
Iced coffee small
parlor's colombia la quebrada filter brew served over ice
Iced cortado
double shot of espresso with equal parts micro foamed milk (5.5oz drink)
Iced honey lavender latte large
three shots espresso paired with a homemade honey lavender syrup and served iced with your choice of milk
Iced honey lavender latte small
double shot espresso paired with a homemade honey lavender syrup and served iced with your choice of milk
Iced latte large
triple shot espresso with micro foamed milk served over ice.
Iced latte small
double shot espresso with micro foamed milk served over ice.
Iced macchiatto
double shot of espresso with a dollop of micro foamed iced milk (4oz drink)
Iced matcha latte large
4oz matcha green tea shot with almond milk, served over ice.
Iced matcha latte small
2oz matcha green tea shot with almond milk, served over ice.
Iced mocha large
three shots espresso mixed with a rich chocolate and steamed milk served over ice.
Iced mocha small
double shot espresso espresso mixed with a rich chocolate and steamed milk served over ice.
Iced Tea large
sloane's crimsonberry, peach mango green, or black citron served over ice (12-16oz drink)
Iced Tea small
Iced Watermelon Matcha
a layered beauty with watermelon puree, fresh lemonade & a cold frothed matcha shot
Lemonade
SWEET
12 Cookie Gift Box
6 Cookie Gift Box
Almond Croissant
a flakey croissant with a sweet almond filling and topped with almonds
Banana Walnut Bread
a moist and delicious sweet bread made with bananas, warm spices and walnuts
Banoffee Cruffin
our classic cruffin stuffed with dulce de leche, topped with banana cream & dusted in sugar
Chocolate Almond Croissant
our chocolate almond croissants, are the best of both worlds, made with almond flour and baked with morsels of dark chocolatey goodness
Chocolate Croissant
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
Coconut Oatmeal Cookie
our classic oatmeal cookie with coconut
Croissant
our classic freshly baked croissants are flakey, buttery, & delicious
Everything Croissant
Homemade Oreo
two homemade chocolate cookie wafers with a white chocolate ganache filling, rolled in rainbow sprinkles
Kouign Maman
layers of buttery, caramelized dough, classic recipe from Brittany, France
Lemon Poppy Seed Olive Oil Cake
a moist lemon poppy seed olive oil cake with a lemon white chocolate glaze
Lime Cilantro Cookie
bright & citrusy cookie speckled with cilantro
Maman Blue Gift Box
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
Mango Pineapple Croissant Roll
mango curd, vanilla & pineapple
Nutella Brownie
decadent, fudgy, & delicious, our nutella brownie is topped with chocolate pearls and salted caramel
Paris to New York Croissant
a decadent chocolate cookie nestled inside a croissant, topped with layers of hazelnut chocolate spread, white corn chocolate, & crushed hazelnuts
Pina Colada Croissant Cube
croissant cube filled with pineapple coconut cream & topped with meringue
Pineapple Coconut Oatmeal Cookie
coconut oatmeal cookie topped with pineapple
Pistachio Croissant
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
Pistachio Orange Olive Oil Cake
tender tea cake with notes of orange and a pistachio filling
S'mores Cookie
s'mores cookie! This fan-favorite is full of gooey marshmallows, crunchy graham crackers & dark chocolate chunks, and topped with mini marshmallows
Vegan Sesame Tahini Dark Chocolate Cookie
made with Seed & Mill tahini, dark chocolate chunks & sesame seeds
White Chocolate Blueberry Lavender Bundt Cake
Description: a maman classic - blueberry lavender cake topped with white chocolate & sprinkled with lavender
Zucchini Pecan Loaf Cake
moist zucchini loaf cake with crunchy pecans
Petite Maman
Maman Classics
Bacon Brioche Breakfast Roll
Brioche roll filled with an egg & bacon jam, topped with cheese & wrapped in bacon.
everything croissant sandwich
with smoked salmon, arugula, tomato, pickled onions & za'atar labneh
farmhouse granola parfait
greek yogurt with almond butter granola & seasonal compote
janice egg salad sandwich
with pickled onions, dill, & arugula on a poppy seed brioche
Quiche Gabriella
baby kale, roasted peppers, feta & za’atar
Quiche Lorraine
parisian ham & comte cheese
Quiche Sophie
spinach, feta, artichoke
turkey cheddar & dijon breakfast roll
Sandwiches
francine ham & cheese baguette
with butter
georgina gluten-free hummus wrap
with cucumber, tomatoes, shredded carrots, pickled onions & arugula
madeline fig & feta baguette
with arugula
Katie Sandwich
lynett’s chipotle chicken salad sandwich
celery, pickles, arugula & crispy onions on sourdough
juliette’s roasted vegetable sandwich
roasted zucchini, roasted eggplant, feta, red pepper aioli & arugula on a baguette
Soup & Salad
d.i.y. market salad
your choice of: egg salad, chicken salad, or tuna salad, served over a bed of arugula, tomatoes & cucumbers, with your choice of balsamic dressing or mustard aioli
Raquel Kale Caesar Salad
with roasted chicken, shaved parmesan, tomatoes, country bread croutons & pickled onions with caesar dressing
Gluten Free Sweets
GF Sweets
Vegan Chai Chocolate Chip Cookie
dona chai’s signature chai spice blend comes together with chocolate chips for a perfectly crunchy, yet soft cookie
Vegan Zucchini Bread
bursting with texture, flavor, and so much yummy goodness, this light & airy zucchini bread is perfect for breakfast or a midday snack.
Raspberry Bar
an oat, coconut, & brown sugar base is filled with a gooey raspberry filling and topped with an oat crumble top.