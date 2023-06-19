Mamas Mac and Cheese


Mac & Cheese

Not So Plain

$10.00+

Not so plain Mac and Cheese made with 8 gourmet cheeses

The Baltimore

$15.00+

Not so plain with Jumbo Shrimp and lump crab meat

The Logan

$15.00

Not so plain with maple slab bacon

The LJ

$18.00

Not so plain with jumbo shrimp and and maple slab bacon

The Eva

$22.00

Not So plain with Jumbo old bay shrimp shrimp, Scallops and lump crab meat

The Ash

$18.00

Not So plain with Jumbo old bay shrimp

Roast A Roni

$10.00+

Not so Plain with Savory pot roast

Choppin it Up

$20.00

Not so Plain with 3 lamb pops

The Bear Necessities

$20.00

Not so plain topped with Honey glazed salmon

Half and Half

$20.00

Any 2 of mamas favorites

The New Englander

$20.00+

Not so Plain topped with lots of lobster

You're a Jerk

$15.00+

Not so plain topped with Jerk Chicken

Not a catfish

$22.00

Not so plain topped with fried catfish

Blue Buffalo

$15.00+

Not so plain topped with rotisserie chicken

OxyMoron

$22.00

Not so plain topped with Oxtails

The Baby Shower

$20.00

High on the Hog

$15.00+

Crabby Patty

$15.00+

Something Different

Mamas Burger

$15.00

Hamburger topped with not so plain on brioche

Turkey Time

$15.00

Turkey Burger topped with not so plain

Salad

$15.00

Get any of Mamas Flavors made into a salad

Loaded Mash Potatoes

$12.00

Red mashed potatoes topped with cheddar cheese bacon, chives and sour cream (optional)

Collard Greens

$7.00

Savory Collard greens made with Smoked Turkey

Loaded Steak Fries

$25.00

Healthy Portion of Steak fries topped with mamas flavor of your choicer

The Baby Shower

$20.00

Turkey Meatballs, Not so plain and String beans

walk the dog

$7.00

quarter pound beef hot dog smothered in mac

Cheesecake

$8.00

String beans

$5.00+

Fries

$5.00

Mamas wing platter

$15.00

Deviled eggs

$4.00

Drinks

Bottle Pepsi

$2.99

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$2.99

orange crush

$2.99

aquafina

$2.00

2 liter soda

$3.50

fountain drink small

$2.00

fountain drink large

$2.25

Can drink

$1.50

Bottle drink

$2.99