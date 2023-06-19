Mamas Mac and Cheese
Mac & Cheese
Not So Plain
Not so plain Mac and Cheese made with 8 gourmet cheeses
The Baltimore
Not so plain with Jumbo Shrimp and lump crab meat
The Logan
Not so plain with maple slab bacon
The LJ
Not so plain with jumbo shrimp and and maple slab bacon
The Eva
Not So plain with Jumbo old bay shrimp shrimp, Scallops and lump crab meat
The Ash
Not So plain with Jumbo old bay shrimp
Roast A Roni
Not so Plain with Savory pot roast
Choppin it Up
Not so Plain with 3 lamb pops
The Bear Necessities
Not so plain topped with Honey glazed salmon
Half and Half
Any 2 of mamas favorites
The New Englander
Not so Plain topped with lots of lobster
You're a Jerk
Not so plain topped with Jerk Chicken
Not a catfish
Not so plain topped with fried catfish
Blue Buffalo
Not so plain topped with rotisserie chicken
OxyMoron
Not so plain topped with Oxtails
The Baby Shower
High on the Hog
Crabby Patty
Something Different
Mamas Burger
Hamburger topped with not so plain on brioche
Turkey Time
Turkey Burger topped with not so plain
Salad
Get any of Mamas Flavors made into a salad
Loaded Mash Potatoes
Red mashed potatoes topped with cheddar cheese bacon, chives and sour cream (optional)
Collard Greens
Savory Collard greens made with Smoked Turkey
Loaded Steak Fries
Healthy Portion of Steak fries topped with mamas flavor of your choicer
The Baby Shower
Turkey Meatballs, Not so plain and String beans
walk the dog
quarter pound beef hot dog smothered in mac