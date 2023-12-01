Mama's Meatball Slo 570 Higuera St #130
Appetizers
- Arancini di Gamberi$13.00
Sicilian shrimp risotto croquettes in vodka sauce.
- Artichoke Bruschetta$10.00
Sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, topped with melted mozzarella.
- Bruscetta Fresco$15.00
Vine-ripened tomatoes, basil, oregano, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, topped with burrata cheese with balsamic reduction
- Bruschetta al Pomodoro$9.00
Vine-ripened tomatoes, basil, oregano, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic reduction, bruschetta.
- Calamari Fritti$15.00
Deep-fried calamari, served with lemon, marinara, and tartar sauce.
- Caprese$12.00
Fresh buffalo mozzarella, organic tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil.
- Eggplant Parmigiana$13.00
Baked eggplant with marinara sauce and mozzarella
- Focaccia Barese$9.00
Puglia focaccia bread topped with fresh tomatoes, Kalamata olives and oregano
- Mama's Meatballs$10.00
Two meatballs with house-made marinara or meat sauce.
Entrees
- Pollo Marsala$25.00
Sautéed chicken breast with garlic, mushrooms, extra virgin olive oil, and Marsala vine in a demi-glaze sauce
- Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
Breaded chicken breast topped with fresh marinara sauce and melded mozzarella
- Pollo Romano$25.00
Sautéed chicken breast with artichokes, eggplant, capers, fresh tomatoes, in light demi-glaze sauce
- Sogliola alla Mugnaia$25.00
Sand dab cooked in white wine lemon butter sauce and roasted pine nuts
- Salmon Piccata$25.00
Grilled salmon served in white wine, capers, lemon sauce
Soups
Salads
- Mista$9.00
Baby lettuce, Roma tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, balsamic dressing.
- Barbabietola$11.00
Mixed greens, roasted red beet, caramelized walnuts, Roma tomatoes, red onions, goat cheese, balsamic dressing.
- Cesare$11.00
Romaine hearts served with homemade Caesar dressing, croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese.
- Pera$11.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, pears, Gorgonzola cheese, caramelized walnuts, lime herb dressing
- Spinaci$12.00
Spinach, tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, balsamic dressing
- Mediterranean$12.00
Mix green, tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, lime herbs dressing.
- Burrata$16.00
Apuglia burrata, arugola, watermelon radish, cherry tomatoes, pesto aioli.
- Tonno$18.00
Seared togarashi ahi tuna, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumber, oranges, lime herbs dressing
Pizza
- Margherita$16.00
San Marzano pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, oregano.
- The Dune$18.00
Alfredo, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, grilled chicken, prosciutto, goat cheese, basil.
- Capricciosa$18.00
San Marzano pomodoro sauce, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, ham, black olives, mozzarella.
- Vegetariana$17.00
San Marzano pomodoro sauce, grilled eggplant, grilled zucchini, roasted bell peppers, roasted red onions, fresh tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms.
- Calzone$16.00
Folded pizza stuffed with ham, mushrooms, mozzarella, ricotta, San Marzano pomodoro sauce.
- Monte Bianco$22.00
Pizza topped with fresh buffalo mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, mascarpone cheese.
- Andrea's Special$17.00
San Marzano pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and fresh diced tomato bruschetta style
- Prosciutto Porcini$22.00
Pizza topped with creamy porcini mushroom, white truffle, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto di Parma.
- Mortadella$17.00
Mortadella, mozzarella , fresh burrata and pistachio
- Panzerotti$16.00
Deep fried folded pizza filled with tomato, mozzarella and capers.
- Diavola$18.00
Fired rosted bell peppers, italian sausage, Nduja , olio Santo.
Pasta
- Spaghetti Meatball$17.00
Spaghetti pasta with homemade meatball in Bolognese sauce.
- Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
Homemade fettuccine in Parmesan cream sauce.
- Baked Penne$18.00
Baked penne with marinara sauce, eggplant parmigiana, fresh ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella.
- Capellini al Fresco$17.00
Angel hair pasta sautéed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh Roma tomatoes, basil, fresh diced mozzarella.
- Spaghetti Carbonara$17.00
Spaghetti sautéed with Italian pancetta, fresh egg yolks, Parmesan cheese, in a light touch of cream.
- Ravioli di Zucca$18.00
Homemade ravioli filled with butternut squash, creamy sage sauce.
- Ravioli di Ricotta$18.00
Home made ravioli filled with spinach and ricotta cheese served with marinara basil sauce.
- Lasagna al Forno$18.00
Homemade lasagna with meat sauce, besciamella, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese.
- Pollo Pesto Lasagna$18.00
Homemade lasagna, chicken, pesto, besciamella mozzarella.
- Rigatoni alla Salsiccia$20.00
Rigatoni pasta sautéed with fresh Italian sausage, mushrooms, white wine, in light marinara sauce.
- Gnocchi alla Sorrentina$21.00
Homemade gnocchi with marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, served in a pizza crust nest.
- Cavatelli alla Norcia$20.00
Home made cavatelli pasta, italian sausage , mushrooms, pecorino romano, creamy truffle sauce.
- Linguine Pescatora$24.00
Spaghetti sautéed with fresh seafood with a white wine light cherry tomato sauce.
- Risotto con Funghi Porcini$18.00
Tender Arborio rice cooked with porcini mushrooms, spinach, vegetable broth, Parmesan cheese.
- Penne Salmone$22.00
Penne pasta with salmon sautéed with fresh salmon in a creamy vodka sauce.
- Orecchiette e Braciole$22.00
Ear-shaped pasta served with top sirloin steak, rolled, filled with spices, Parmesan cheese, Italian pancetta, fresh garlic, cooked in tomato sauce.
- Mama's Famous Mac & Cheese$22.00
Four-cheese rigatoni topped with braised short rib.
- Tortellacci$22.00
Ring-shaped pasta filled with braised short ribs, served in ossobuco sauce.
- Linguine Pesto e Gamberi$22.00
Linguine pasta with pesto and sauteed shrimps.
Panini
- Toscano Sandwich$16.00
Toscano Salami, Smoked provola, artichoke cream,sundry tomatoes, grilled eggplant
- Meatball Sandwich$15.00
Meatballs, melted mozzarella cheese, and Bolognese sauce.
- Italiano Sandwich$18.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Burrata , calabrian nduja, arugola, fresh tomatoes, grilled zucchini
- Vegetarian Sandwich$16.00
Creamy artichoke, sundry tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella , basil, grilled eggplant, grilled zucchini , grilled portobello, roasted bell peppers and pesto
- Bruschetta Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Chicken , fresh buffalo, mozzarella, basil , fresh tomatoes and creamy pesto
- Il Capo Sandwich$18.00
House made pork roast , fine herbs, mozzarella, calabrian nduja, arugola, grilled eggplant.
- Steak Frites Sandwich$18.00
Grilled steak, caramelized onions, fries, arugula, horseradish, and chimichurri.
- Porchetta Sandwich$14.00
House-made pork roast with herbs, creamy truffle porcini, melted mozzarella cheese.
Desserts
- Cannoli alla Siciliana$10.00
Roll shell pasta filled with ricotta cheese, candied fruits, chocolate, pistachio.
- Tiramisu$10.00
Lady fingers with espresso coffee, mascarpone cheese, topped with cocoa
- Italian Cheesecake$10.00
Baked cheesecake made with ricotta cheese.
- Torta di Cioccolato$10.00
Rich flourless chocolate cake topped with raspberry, house whipped cream.
- Creme Brulee$10.00
Classic crème brûlée with a thin, caramelized sugar crust.
- Bomba$10.00
Spumoni-style topped with chocolate.