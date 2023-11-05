Mama's Meatballs
Food
Appetizers
- Sicilian Rice Ball$4.25
rounded ball of cooked rice with savory fillings that are coated with bread crumbs and deep-fried served with a side of marinara sauce 1 per order
- Garlic Knots$5.25
strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked, and then topped with olive oil, garlic, parsley and pecorino romano cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce 6 per order
- Stuffed Long Hots$9.50
oven roasted long hot peppers, stuffed with prosciutto and sharp provolone cheese seasoned and drizzled with garlic and olive oil 4 per order
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.50
mozzarella cheese sticks battered and fried, served with a side of marinara sauce 6 per order
- Chicken Tenders$8.50
chicken tenderloins breaded with a crispy home style breading, fried to perfection and served with a side of bbq sauce, honey mustard, ranch or hot sauce 5 per order
- French Fries$4.50
crispy fried potato strips, seasoned with salt and pepper
- Mozzarella Fries$6.50
crispy fried potato strips, seasoned with salt and pepper topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
- Whiz Fries$6.50
crispy fried potato strips, seasoned with salt and pepper topped with REAL Kraft Cheez Whiz
- Loaded Fries$7.50
crispy fried potato strips, seasoned with salt and pepper topped with mozzarella cheese, whiz, bacon, ranch and baked to perfection
- Pizza Fries$6.50
crispy fried potato strips, seasoned with salt and pepper topped with mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce pecorino romano and oregano and baked to perfection
- Solo Meatballs$2.50
1 Single Meatball, Choose your Flavor
Salads
- Caesar Salad$8.50
chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese served with a 4 oz side of caesar dressing, add cherry tomatoes for no additional charge
- Mediterranean Salad$9.50
chopped romaine, arugula, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, green pepper, kalamata olives, and Goat Cheese served with a 4 oz side of dressing of your choice
- Caprese Salad$9.50
chopped romaine, tomatoes, fresh mozz, fresh basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze served with a 4 oz side of dressing of your choice
- Spring Mix$9.50
spring mix, topped with dried cranberries, candied walnuts and gorgonzola cheese served with 4 oz dressing of your choice
- House Salad$7.50
chopped romaine topped with tomatoes, red onion, cucmbers, green peppers and kalamata olives served with 4 oz dressing of your choice
- Side Salad$4.50
half size of our house salad. chopped romaine topped with tomatoes, red onion, cucmbers, green peppers and kalamata olives served with 4 oz dressing of your choice
Meatball Bowls
- Mama Meatball Bowls$13.00
a bowl of 4 Beef, Veal Pork meatballs, served with a side salad and 1 garlic knot. ytopping style of your choice and salad dressing
- Rocky Ball Boa Meatball Bowl$13.00
a bowl of 4 Sweet Italian Sausage meatballs, served with a side salad and 1 garlic knot. topping style of your choice and salad dressing
- Datz a Spicy Ball Meatball Bowl$13.00
a bowl of 4 Spicy Italian Sausage meatballs, served with a side salad and 1 garlic knot. topping style of your choice and salad dressing
- Rabe Father Meatball Bowl$13.00
a bowl of 4 Turkey meatballs, served with a side salad and 1 garlic knot. topping style of your choice and salad dressing
- Veg Da Ball NonMeatball Bowl$13.00
a bowl of 4 Vegetarian nonmeatballs made with red beans, black beans and chick peas, served with a side salad and 1 garlic knot. topping style of your choice and salad dressing
Meatball Sandwiches
- Mama Meatball Sandwiches$12.00
4 Beef, Veal Pork meatballs, served on our homemade bread, served with the topping style of your choice
- Rocky Ball Boa Meatball Sandwiches$12.00
4 Sweet Italian Sausage meatballs, served on our homemade bread, served with the topping style of your choice
- Datz a Spicy Ball Meatball Sandwiches$12.00
4 Spicy Italian Sausage meatballs, served on our homemade bread, served with the topping style of your choice
- Rabe Father Meatball Sandwiches$12.00
4 Turkey meatballs, served on our homemade bread, served with the topping style of your choice
- Veg Da Ball NonMeatball Sandwiches$12.00
4 Vegetarian nonmeatballs made with red beans, black beans and chick peas, served with the topping style of your choice
Pasta Bowls
- Linguine Pasta Bowl$12.75
Linguine Pasta Served with 2 Meatballs of your choice, either Marinara or Vodka Sauce, a side salad with dressing of your choice and 1 garlic knot
- Rigatoni Pasta Bowl$12.75
Rigatoni Pasta Served with 2 Meatballs of your choice, either Marinara or Vodka Sauce, a side salad with dressing of your choice and 1 garlic knot
- Spaghetti Pasta Bowl$12.75
Spaghetti Pasta Served with 2 Meatballs of your choice, either Marinara or Vodka Sauce, a side salad with dressing of your choice and 1 garlic knot
- Tortellini Pasta Bowl$13.75
Tortellini Pasta Served with 2 Meatballs of your choice, either Marinara or Vodka Sauce, a side salad with dressing of your choice and 1 garlic knot
Cheesesteak Sandwiches
- Plain Steak$12.75
chopped ribeye steak, NO CHEESE
- Cheesesteak$13.75
chopped ribeye steak, your choice of cheese
- Cheesesteak Hoagie$14.50
chopped ribeye steak, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo
- Cheesesteak Philly Willy$14.50
chopped ribeye steak, broccoli rabe, long hot peppers, sharp provolone cheese drizzled with garlic and olive oil
- Cheesesteak Italiano$14.50
chopped ribeye steak, spinach, roasted red peppers, sharp provolone cheese drizzled with garlic and olive oil
- Pizza Cheesesteak$13.75
chopped ribeye steak cooked with marinara sauce and your choice of cheese
Chicken Cutlet Sandwiches
- Chicken Cutlet Hoagie$13.00
crispy italian breaded chicken cutlet, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo
- Drunken Chicken Cutlet$14.00
crispy italian breaded chicken cutlet, sauteed spinach, sundried tomatoes, vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze and shaved parmesan cheese
- Cutlet Philly Willy$14.00
cirspy italian breaded chicken cutlet, sauteed broccoli rabe, long hot peppers, sharp provolone cheese dizzled with garlic and olive oil with shaved parmesan cheese
- Cutlet Italiano$14.00
crispy italian breaded chicken cutlet, sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, sharp provolone cheese drizzled with garlic and oil and shaved parmesan
- Cutlet Parmesan$13.00
crispy italian breaded chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, grated pecorino romano, whole milk mozzarella
- Build Your Own Cutlet Sandwich$13.00
Our Crispy Chicken Cutlet in a sandwich but you top the way YOU want it.
Eggplant Sandwiches
- Eggplant Hoagie$12.00
crispy italian breaded eggplant, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo
- Drunken Eggplant$13.00
crispy italian breaded eggplant, sauteed spinach, sundried tomatoes, vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze and shaved parmesan cheese
- Eggplant Philly Willy$13.00
cirspy italian breaded eggplant, sauteed broccoli rabe, long hot peppers, sharp provolone cheese dizzled with garlic and olive oil with shaved parmesan cheese
- Eggplant Italiano$13.00
crispy italian breaded eggplant, sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, sharp provolone cheese drizzled with garlic and oil and shaved parmesan
- Eggplant Parmesan$12.00
crispy italian breaded eggplant, marinara sauce, grated pecorino romano, whole milk mozzarella
Roast Pork Sandwiches
- Roast Pork$13.00
our homemade italian style roast pork, NO CHEESE
- Roast Pork with Cheese$13.75
our homemade italian style roast pork, your choice of cheese
- Roast Pork Philly Willy$14.50
our homemade italian style roast pork, sauteed broccoli rabe, long hot peppers, sharp provolone cheese, drizzled with garlic and olive oil
- Roast Pork Italiano$14.50
our homemade italian style roast pork, sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, sharp provolone cheese, drizzled with garlic and olive oil
Quarts Of Balls, Sauce or Bread
Kids Menu
Desserts
Pizza
Original New York Pizzas
- Cheese Pizza$18.00
16' Round Pizza baked on stone, with tomato sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese
- Boardwalk Pizza$18.00
16' Round Pizza baked on stone, with whole milk mozzarella cheese topped with dollops of tomato sauce, olive oil, oregano and pecorino romano
- White Garlic Pizza$18.00
16' Round Pizza baked on stone, fresh garlic, olive oil, whole milk mozzarella cheese, oregano and pecorino romano
Gourmet New York Pizzas
- Bianco Pizza$25.00
16' Round Pizza baked on stone, with fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, whole milk mozzarella, ricotta cheese and shredded parmesan, topped with pecorino romano and herb blend
- Margherita Pizza$25.00
16' Round Pizza baked on stone with tomato sauce, fresh mozz, basil, and olive oil
- New Yorker Pizza$26.00
16' Round Pizza baked on stone, with tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella cheese, cup n char pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese and shredded parmesan
- Legendary Leo$26.00
16' Round Pizza baked on stone, with tomato sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese, sausage, long hots, caramelized onion, and shredded parmesan
- Bella Bella Pizza$26.00
16' Round Pizza baked on stone, white garlic pie topped with whole milk mozzarella, sausage, caramelized onion, spinach, and shredded parmesan
- Chicken Parmesan Pizza$26.00
16' Round Pizza baked on stone, white garlic pie topped with whole milk mozzarella, crispy chicken cutlets, dallops of sauce, pecorino romano and herb blend, and fresh basil
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$26.00
16' Round Pizza baked on stone, with crispy chicken tenders, buffalo sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese and your choice of ranch or blue cheese and shredded parmesan
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$26.00
16' Round Pizza baked on stone, with crispy chicken tenders, bbq sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese and your choice of ranch or blue cheese and shredded parmesan
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$26.00
16' Round Pizza baked on stone, with crispy chicken tenders, bacon, ranch and whole milk mozzarella cheese and shredded parmesan
- German Cheesesteak Pizza$26.00
16' Round Pizza baked on stone, a white pie topped with steak, caramelized onion, long hots with dallops of sauce and shredded parmesan
- Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$26.00
16' Round Pizza baked on stone, white pie with chopped ribeye steak, whole milk mozzarella, cheez whiz
- Meat Lovers Pizza$26.00
16' Round Pizza baked on stone, with tomato sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, bacon and shredded parmesan
- Veggie Lovers Pizza$26.00
16' Round Pizza baked on stone, with tomato sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, onions, black olives and shredded parmesan
- Supreme Pizza$26.00
16' Round Pizza baked on stone, with tomato sauce and whole milk mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, pecorino romano and herb blend topped with shredded parmesan
- Philly Willy Roast Pork Pizza$26.00
16' Round Pizza baked on stone, white pie with whole milk mozzarella cheese, pulled roast pork, broccoli rabe, long hot peppers, sharp provolone topped with shredded parmesan
Grandma Pizzas
- Original Grandma Pizza$25.00
16x16 thin square pie baked in a pan with whole milk mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh garlic, pecorino romano and herb blend topped with fresh basil, olive oil and shredded parmesan
- Drunken Grandma Pizza$25.00
16x16 thin square pie baked in a pan with whole milk mozzarella, vodka sauce, fresh garlic, pecorino romano and herb blend topped with fresh basil, olive oil and shredded parmesan
- Mama Mia Pizza$26.00
16x16 thin square pie baked in a pan with whole milk mozzarella, tomato sauce, meatballs, mushrooms, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, pecorino romano and herb blend topped with fresh basil, olive oil and shredded parmesan
- Molto Mario Pizza$25.00
16x16 thin square pie baked in a pan with whole milk mozzarella, tomato sauce, crispy bacon bits, long hots, goat cheese, sharp provolone cheese,fresh garlic, pecorino romano and herb blend topped olive oil and shredded parmesan
- Jumpin Juju (Tomato Pie)$22.00
16x16 thin square pie baked in a pan with fresh garlic, olive oil, tomato sauce, grated pecorino romano and fresh basil
Sicilian Pizzas
- Original Sicilian Pizza$22.00
16x16 thick square pie baked in a pan with tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pecorino romano and herb blend, topped with shredded parmesan cheese
- Joey Go Get Em$26.00
16x16 thick white garlic square pie baked in a pan topped with whole milk mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, artichokes, balsamic glaze, and shredded parmesan
- Jammin Julian$26.00
16x16 thick square pie baked in a pan topped with tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, sausage, roasted red pepper, garlic, caramelized onion, basil and shredded parmesan
- AnnaMaria$26.00
16x16 thick square pie baked in a pan topped tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, arugula, roasted red pepper and shredded parmesan
- Amore Mio$26.00
16x16 thick white garlic square pie baked in a pan topped with whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozz, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze, basil and shredded parmesan
Strombolis
- Cheesesteak Stromboli$26.00
chopped ribeye steak, mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$26.00
chopped crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, ranch and mozzarella cheese
- Italian Stromboli$26.00
pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara sauce
- Veggie Stromboli$24.00
tomato, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, onion, black olives, mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara sauce