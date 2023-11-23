Mama's Pizza
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Stuffed Crust Pizza
Small Specialty Pizza
- Small Pizza$10.00
- Small Mama's Pride$13.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, ham, banana peppers, hamburger, green olives, and mozzarella cheese
- Small Mama's Super$12.99
Lots of pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
- Small Mama's Meaty$12.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese
- Small Cheeseburger Pizza$12.99
Hamburger, onions, and Cheddar cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Small Hawaiian Delight Pizza$12.99
Chunks of pineapple and ham with sweet pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Small Taco Pizza$12.99
Taco meat, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese. Served with taco sauce and sour cream
- Small Dill Pickle Pizza$12.99
White sauce, dill pickles, mozzarella, provolone, and dill weed
- Small Pepperoni Melt Pizza$12.99
Extra pepperoni, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$12.99
Ranch, fajita chicken, onion, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza$12.99
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Small French Fry Pizza$12.99
Medium Specialty Pizza
- Medium Pizza$12.00
- Medium Mama's Pride$16.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, ham, banana peppers, hamburger, green olives, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium Mama's Super$15.99
Lots of pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium Mama's Meaty$15.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium Cheeseburger Pizza$15.99
Hamburger, onions, and Cheddar cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Medium Hawaiian Delight Pizza$15.99
Chunks of pineapple and ham with sweet pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Medium Taco Pizza$15.99
Taco meat, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese. Served with taco sauce and sour cream
- Medium Dill Pickle Pizza$15.99
White sauce, dill pickles, mozzarella, provolone, and dill weed
- Medium Pepperoni Melt Pizza$15.99
Extra pepperoni, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$15.99
Ranch, fajita chicken, onion, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Medium Chicken Alfredo Pizza$15.99
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Medium French Fry Pizza$15.99
Large Specialty Pizza
- Large Pizza$14.00
- Large Mama's Pride$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, ham, banana peppers, hamburger, green olives, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Mama's Super$18.99
Lots of pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Mama's Meaty$18.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Cheeseburger Pizza$18.99
Hamburger, onions, and Cheddar cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Large Hawaiian Delight Pizza$18.99
Chunks of pineapple and ham with sweet pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Large Taco Pizza$18.99
Taco meat, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese. Served with taco sauce and sour cream
- Large Dill Pickle Pizza$18.99
White sauce, dill pickles, mozzarella, provolone, and dill weed
- Large Pepperoni Melt Pizza$18.99
Extra pepperoni, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$18.99
Ranch, fajita chicken, onion, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza$18.99
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Large French Fry Pizza$18.99
Big Mama Specialty Pizza
- Big Mama Pizza$17.00
- Big Mama Mama's Pride Pizza$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, ham, banana peppers, hamburger, green olives, and mozzarella cheese
- Big Mama Mama's Super Pizza$19.99
Lots of pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
- Big Mama Mama's Meaty Pizza$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese
- Big Mama Cheeseburger Pizza$19.99
Hamburger, onions, and Cheddar cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Big Mama Hawaiian Delight Pizza$19.99
Chunks of pineapple and ham with sweet pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Big Mama Taco Pizza Pizza$19.99
Taco meat, onions, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese. Served with taco sauce and sour cream
- Big Mama Dill Pickle Pizza Pizza$19.99
White sauce, dill pickles, mozzarella, provolone, and dill weed
- Big Mama Pepperoni Melt Pizza$19.99
Extra pepperoni, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Big Mama Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$19.99
Ranch, fajita chicken, onion, tomato, bacon, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Big Mama Chicken Alfredo Pizza$19.99
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Big Mama French Fry Pizza$19.99
Foldovers
Small Foldover
- Small Pizza Foldover$12.99
Pizza sauce with any 3 toppings & cheese
- Small Ham & Cheese Foldover$12.99
Ham, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Small Philly Steak Foldover$12.99
Philly-style beef, onions, mushrooms, and cheese topped with tomatoes and mayo
- Small Club Foldover$12.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Small Cheeseburger Foldover$12.99
Hamburger, onions, and Cheddar cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Small B.L.T Foldover$12.99
Bacon, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Small Italian Foldover$12.99
Ham, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, and blended cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing on the side
- Small Taco Foldover$12.99
Taco meat, onions, and Cheddar cheese topped with lettuce and tomatoes and served with taco sauce and sour cream on the side
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch* Foldover$12.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast, bacon, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing
- Small Chipotle Cheddar Cheesesteak Foldover$12.99
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, Cheddar, and chipotle ranch
- Small Bacon Cheeseburger Foldover$12.99
- Small Gyro Foldover$12.99
Medium Foldover
- Medium Pizza Foldover$15.99
Pizza sauce with any 3 toppings & cheese
- Medium Ham & Cheese Foldover$15.99
Ham, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Medium Philly Steak Foldover$15.99
Philly-style beef, onions, mushrooms, and cheese topped with tomatoes and mayo
- Medium Club Foldover$15.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Medium Cheeseburger Foldover$15.99
Hamburger, onions, and Cheddar cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Medium B.L.T Foldover$15.99
Bacon, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Medium Italian Foldover$15.99
Ham, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, and blended cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing on the side
- Medium Taco Foldover$15.99
Taco meat, onions, and Cheddar cheese topped with lettuce and tomatoes and served with taco sauce and sour cream on the side
- Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch* Foldover$15.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast, bacon, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing
- Medium Chipotle Cheddar Cheesesteak Foldover$15.99
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, Cheddar, and chipotle ranch
- Medium Bacon Cheeseburger Foldover$15.99
- Medium Gyro Foldover$15.99
Large Foldover
- Large Pizza Foldover$17.99
Pizza sauce with any 3 toppings & cheese
- Large Ham & Cheese Foldover$17.99
Ham, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Large Philly Steak Foldover$17.99
Philly-style beef, onions, mushrooms, and cheese topped with tomatoes and mayo
- Large Club Foldover$17.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Large Cheeseburger Foldover$17.99
Hamburger, onions, and Cheddar cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Large B.L.T Foldover$17.99
Bacon, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Large Italian Foldover$17.99
Ham, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, and blended cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing on the side
- Large Taco Foldover$17.99
Taco meat, onions, and Cheddar cheese topped with lettuce and tomatoes and served with taco sauce and sour cream on the side
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch* Foldover$17.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast, bacon, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing
- Large Chipotle Cheddar Cheesesteak Foldover$17.99
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, Cheddar, and chipotle ranch
- Large Bacon Cheeseburger Foldover$17.99
- Large Gyro Foldover$17.99
Big Mama Foldover
- Big Mama Pizza Foldover$19.99
Pizza sauce with any 3 toppings & cheese
- Big Mama Ham & Cheese Foldover$19.99
Ham, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Big Mama Philly Steak Foldover$19.99
Philly-style beef, onions, mushrooms, and cheese topped with tomatoes and mayo
- Big Mama Club Foldover$19.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Big Mama Cheeseburger Foldover$19.99
Hamburger, onions, and Cheddar cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Big Mama B.L.T Foldover$19.99
Bacon, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Big Mama Italian Foldover$19.99
Ham, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, and blended cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing on the side
- Big Mama Taco Foldover$19.99
Taco meat, onions, and Cheddar cheese topped with lettuce and tomatoes and served with taco sauce and sour cream on the side
- Big Mama Chicken Bacon Ranch* Foldover$19.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast, bacon, onions, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing
- Big Mama Chipotle Cheddar Cheesesteak Foldover$19.99
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, Cheddar, and chipotle ranch
- Big Mama Bacon Cheeseburger Foldover$19.99
- Big Mama Gyro Foldover$19.99
Main Menu
Baskets
Appetizers
Salads
- Side Salad$5.99
Lettuce, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
- Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuce, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
- Chef Salad$8.99
Lettuce, turkey, ham, pepperoni, banana peppers, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Heated marinated strips of chicken on a bed of lettuce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheese
- Taco Salad$9.99
Lettuce, taco meat, Cheddar cheese, onions, and tomatoes. Sour cream and taco sauce on the side
- Antipasto Salad$8.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.99
Burgers
Subs
- Italian Combo Sub$8.99+
Ham, pepperoni, lettuce, onions, green peppers, cheese, banana peppers, tomatoes, & mama's special sauce
- Ham and Cheese Sub$8.99+
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo
- Club Sub$8.99+
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo
- Philly Cheesesteak Sub$8.99+
Philly-style beef, cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, & mayo
- Pizza Sub$8.99+
Pizza sauce, cheese, & 3 toppings of your choice
- B.L.T Sub$8.99+
Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo
- Meatball Sub$8.99+
Meatballs, marinara sauce, green peppers, onions, & cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$8.99+
Marinated grilled chicken breast, bacon, and onions blended with lettuce, tomatoes, & ranch dressing
- Mushroom Swiss Cheesesteak Sub$8.99+
Philly steak, mushrooms, & Swiss cheese
- Baja Steak & Jack Sub$8.99+
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, hot pepper cheese, & chipotle ranch
- Chicken Teriyaki Sub$8.99+
- Gyro Sub$8.99+