Lunch Special
- Any Sandwich, Fries & 12 Oz. Soda$10.99
- Any 8" Sub, Fries & 12 Oz. Soda$12.99
- Any 8" warp, Fries & 12 Oz. Soda$12.99
- Any 12" Sub, Fries & 12 Oz. Soda$14.99
- Any Salad with 12 Oz. Soda$11.99
- Any Pasta with 12 Oz. Soda$12.99
- 10" Pizza with 1-Topping & 12 Oz. Soda$10.99
- 1 X-Large Pizza with 1-Topping & 10 Pieces Wings$19.99
Mama's Subs
- Mama's Special Sub$9.99+
Ham, turkey, salami, roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and house dressing
- Corned Beef Sub$9.99+
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onions
- Virginia Sub$9.99+
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and house dressing
- Italian Sub$9.99+
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, and Italian dressing
- Ham & Cheese Sub$9.99+
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, and Italian dressing
- Roast Beef Sub$9.99+
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, and house dressing
- Turkey & Cheese Sub$9.99+
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, and Italian dressing
- Cheese Sub$9.99+
American, provolone, and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$9.99+
With tomato sauce and cheese
- Veal Parmesan Sub$9.99+
With tomato sauce and cheese
- Meatball Parmesan Sub$9.99+
With tomato sauce and cheese
- Eggplant Sub$9.99+
With tomato sauce and cheese
- Sausage Parmesan Sub$9.99+
With tomato sauce and cheese
- Steak & Cheese$9.99+
Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and cheese
- Steak Supreme Sub$9.99+
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mayo, and cheese
- Philly Chicken Sub$9.99+
Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Pizza Steak Sub$9.99+
Steak, grilled onions, provolone cheese, and pizza sauce
- Grilled Chicken Sub$9.99+
Lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo
- Grilled Veggie Sub$9.99+
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and house dressing
- Cheeseburger Sub$9.99+
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onions
- Hamburger Sub$9.99+
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onions hamburger sub
- Reuben Sub$9.99+
Comed beef, sauerkraut, swiss chesse, and thousand island dressing
- B.L.T Sub$9.99+
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Appetizers
- Fried Zucchini$7.99
Served with ranch dressing
- 6 Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
- Chicken Fingers$11.99
With fries (5 pieces)
- 12 Buffalo Wings$13.99
- 6 Jalapeño Cheddar Poppers$7.99
- Calamari$9.99
- 12 Fried Mushrooms$7.99
- Sampler Platter$15.99
(2) chicken fingers, (2) mozzarella sticks, (2) onion rings, fries, and (2) Cheddar poppers
- Bread Sticks$7.99
- Bread Sticks with Cheese$8.99
- Toasted Ravioli$7.99
Served with marinara sauce
- Grande Nachos$9.99
Served with sour cream
- Potato Skins$9.99
Served with sour cream and bacon
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$7.99
- 8 Onion Rings$4.99
- Regular French Fries$4.50
- Large French Fries$5.50
- Large French Fries with Cheese$7.99
- Cheese Fries$6.99
- Regular Baked Cheese Fries with Bacon (Ranch)$6.99
- Large Baked Cheese Fries with Bacon (Ranch)$8.99
- Meatball Appetizer$9.99
5 pieces meatball and melted mozzarella
- Egg roll$8.99
Pasta Dinner
- Chicken Pasta Dinner$15.99
Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese
- Veal Pasta Dinner$15.99
Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese
- Eggplant Parmesan Pasta Dinner$15.99
Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese
- Meatball Pasta Dinner$15.99
Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese
- Sausage Pasta Dinner$15.99
Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese
- Baked Spaghetti Pasta Dinner$12.99
With meat or marinara sauce and cheese
- Spaghetti Pasta Dinner$12.50
With meat or marinara sauce
- Homemade Lasagna Pasta Dinner$15.99
- Cheese Ravioli Pasta Dinner$13.99
With meat or marinara sauce and cheese
- Meat Ravioli Pasta Dinner$13.99
With meat or marinara sauce and cheese
- Manicotti Pasta Dinner$14.99
With meat or marinara sauce and cheese
- Stuffed Jumbo Shells Pasta Dinner$14.99
With meat or marinara sauce and cheese
- Baked Ziti Pasta Dinner$14.99
With marinara, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and zite
- Mamas Special Pasta Dinner$15.99
With mixed vegetables, alfredo sauce, and fettuccine
- Chicken Alfredo Pasta Dinner$15.99
- Shrimp Alfredo Pasta Dinner$15.99
Salads - Soup
- Soup of the Day$5.99
Available by the bowl. Ask your server about today's special
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, green pepper, and cucumber
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Fresh romaine lettuce, black olives, shredded Parmesan, and croûtons
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Spicy grilled chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green pepper, and cucumber
- Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green pepper, black olives, cucumber, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Tuna Salad$11.99
Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, green pepper, and cucumber
- Antipasto Salad$11.99
Ham, salami, pepperoni, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, and cucumber
- Caprese Salad$11.99
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, cucumber, olive oil, and fresh basil
- Chef Salad$11.99
Ham, roasted beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, black olives, cucumber, and eggs
- Cobb Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, boiled eggs, onion, and crumbed cheese
- Italian Salad$11.99
Ham, salami, cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, black olives, and cucumber
- Greek Salad$11.99
Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green pepper, black olives, cucumber, and feta cheese
- House Salad$9.99
Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green pepper, cucumber, and black olives
- Side Salad$5.99
Mama's Sandwiches
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich$8.99
- Hamburger$8.99
Certified Angus beef® burger
- Cheeseburger$8.99
Certified Angus beef® burger
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
- Corned Beef Sandwich$8.99
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$8.99
- Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$8.99
- Turkey & Cheese Sandwich$8.99
- Tuna Sandwich$8.99
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
- Fish Filet Sandwich$8.99
- Crab Cake Sandwich$8.99
Mama's Specials Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Spicy chicken, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and mayo
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and mayo
- Club Wrap$9.99
Turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and mayo
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, shredded parmesan, and Caesar dressing
- Tuna Wrap$9.99
Tuna, lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese
Greek Specials
- Gyro$9.99
Lamb, lettuce, tomato, onions, and cucumber sauce
- Served on Pita Bread Steak in a Sack$9.99
Grilled onions and green peppers, cucumber sauce, lettuce, and tomato
- Served on Pita Bread Chicken Souvlaki$9.99
Marinated chicken, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.99
