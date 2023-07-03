Mama's Pizza & Subs

Mama's Specials Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Spicy chicken, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and mayo

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and mayo

Club Wrap

$9.99

Turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and mayo

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, shredded parmesan, and Caesar dressing

Tuna Wrap

$9.99

Tuna, lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese

Greek Specials

Gyro

$9.99

Lamb, lettuce, tomato, onions, and cucumber sauce

Served on Pita Bread Steak in a Sack

$9.99

Grilled onions and green peppers, cucumber sauce, lettuce, and tomato

Served on Pita Bread Chicken Souvlaki

$9.99

Marinated chicken, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Chipotle Chicken

$9.99

Mama's Sandwiches

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Hamburger

$8.99

Certified Angus beef® burger

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Certified Angus beef® burger

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Corned Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$8.99

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Tuna Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Fish Filet Sandwich

$8.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$8.99

Panini

Antipasto Panini

$9.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, tomato, onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Ham & Cheese Panini

$9.99

Ham and swiss cheese topped with red onions, roasted red bell peppers, and tomato

Rosemary Chicken Panini

$9.99

Grilled chicken, onions, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese, and mayo

Turkey Club Panini

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, and swiss cheese topped with red onions, roasted red bell peppers, and tomato

Seafood

Jumbo Shrimp

$14.99

8 jumbo shrimp served with cole slaw and french fries

Shrimp Basket

$15.99

21 small shrimp served with cole slaw and French fries

Seafood Platter

$15.99

3 jumbo shrimps, 1 crab cake, and 1 fish fillet served with cole slaw and French fries

Fish Fillet Dinner

$13.99

2 fish fillets served with cole slaw and French fries

Crab Cake Dinner

$14.99

3 pieces served with cole slaw and French fries

Pasta Dinner

Chicken Pasta Dinner

$15.99

Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese

Veal Pasta Dinner

$15.99

Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese

Eggplant Parmesan Pasta Dinner

$15.99

Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese

Meatball Pasta Dinner

$15.99

Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese

Sausage Pasta Dinner

$15.99

Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese

Baked Spaghetti Pasta Dinner

$12.99

With meat or marinara sauce and cheese

Spaghetti Pasta Dinner

$12.50

With meat or marinara sauce

Homemade Lasagna Pasta Dinner

$15.99

Cheese Ravioli Pasta Dinner

$13.99

With meat or marinara sauce and cheese

Meat Ravioli Pasta Dinner

$13.99

With meat or marinara sauce and cheese

Manicotti Pasta Dinner

$14.99

With meat or marinara sauce and cheese

Stuffed Jumbo Shells Pasta Dinner

$14.99

With meat or marinara sauce and cheese

Baked Ziti Pasta Dinner

$14.99

With marinara, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and zite

Mamas Special Pasta Dinner

$15.99

With mixed vegetables, alfredo sauce, and fettuccine

Chicken Alfredo Pasta Dinner

$15.99

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta Dinner

$15.99

Kids Meals

Kid's Spaghetti

$8.49

With sauce and drink

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.49

With fries and drink

Kids Hamburger

$8.49

Certified Angus beef® burger. With fries and drink

Kids Ham & Cheese

$8.49

With fries and drink

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$8.49

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.49

Baklava Fudge

$6.49

Brownie

$5.99

Tiramisu

$6.49

Canoli

$6.49

2 pieces

Zeppole

$8.99

Deals

Two 12" Subs

$22.99

Two Large 1-Topping Pizzas with 2-Liter Soda and 10 Pieces Wings

$38.99

Two 8" Subs, Two Cans of Soda and Fries

$23.99

Any Two Italian Dinners

$25.99

Two X-Large 1-Topping Pizzas, 1 Order Breadsticks, 10 Pieces Wings & 12-Liter Soda

$45.99

Buy One Get One Half Price (L)

$28.50

Lunch Special

Any Sandwich, Fries & 12 Oz. Soda

$10.99

Any 8" Sub, Fries & 12 Oz. Soda

$12.99

Any 8" Wrap, Fries & 12 Oz. Soda

$12.99

Any 12" Sub, Fries & 12 Oz. Soda

$14.99

Any Salad with 12 Oz. Soda

$11.99

Any Pasta with 12 Oz. Soda

$12.99

10" Pizza with 1-Topping & 12 Oz. Soda

$10.99

1 X-Large Pizza with 1-Topping & 10 Pieces Wings

$19.99

2 Liter Soda

$15.99

Appetizers

Fried Zucchini

$7.99

Served with ranch dressing

6 Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Chicken Fingers

$11.99

With fries (5 pieces)

12 Buffalo Wings

$13.99

12 Buffalo Wings

12 Buffalo Wings -BBQ

$13.99

6 Jalapeño Cheddar Poppers

$7.99

Calamari

$9.99

12 Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Sampler Platter

$15.99

(2) chicken fingers, (2) mozzarella sticks, (2) onion rings, fries, and (2) Cheddar poppers

Bread Sticks

$7.99

Bread Sticks with Cheese

$8.99

Toasted Ravioli

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce

Grande Nachos

$9.99

Served with sour cream

Potato Skins

$9.99

Served with sour cream and bacon

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$7.99

8 Onion Rings

$4.99

Regular French Fries

$4.50

Large French Fries

$5.50

Large French Fries with Cheese

$7.99

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Regular Baked Cheese Fries with Bacon (Ranch)

$6.99

Large Baked Cheese Fries with Bacon (Ranch)

$8.99

Meatball Appetizer

$9.99

5 pieces meatball and melted mozzarella

Salads - Soup

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Available by the bowl. Ask your server about today's special

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, green pepper, and cucumber

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, black olives, shredded Parmesan, and croûtons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Spicy grilled chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green pepper, and cucumber

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green pepper, black olives, cucumber, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese

Tuna Salad

$11.99

Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, green pepper, and cucumber

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, and cucumber

Caprese Salad

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, cucumber, olive oil, and fresh basil

Chef Salad

$11.99

Ham, roasted beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, black olives, cucumber, and eggs

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, boiled eggs, onion, and crumbed cheese

Italian Salad

$11.99

Ham, salami, cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, black olives, and cucumber

Greek Salad

$11.99

Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green pepper, black olives, cucumber, and feta cheese

House Salad

$9.99

Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green pepper, cucumber, and black olives

Side Salad

$5.99

Stromboli and Calzones

Stromboli

$9.99

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Veggie Stromboli

$12.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

Steak Supreme Stromboli

$12.99

Pizza sauce, steak, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers

Chicken Supreme Stromboli

$12.99

Pizza sauce, chicken, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers

Calzone

$9.99

Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Mama's Subs

Mama's Special Sub

$9.99+

Ham, turkey, salami, roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and house dressing

Corned Beef Sub

$9.99+

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onions

Virginia Sub

$9.99+

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and house dressing

Italian Sub

$9.99+

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, and Italian dressing

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99+

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, and Italian dressing

Roast Beef Sub

$9.99+

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, and house dressing

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$9.99+

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, and Italian dressing

Cheese Sub

$9.99+

American, provolone, and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.99+

With tomato sauce and cheese

Veal Parmesan Sub

$9.99+

With tomato sauce and cheese

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$9.99+

With tomato sauce and cheese

Eggplant Sub

$9.99+

With tomato sauce and cheese

Sausage Parmesan Sub

$9.99+

With tomato sauce and cheese

Original Philly Steak

$9.99+

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$9.99+

Onion, mushroom, and mozzarella cheese

Steak & Cheese

$9.99+

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and cheese

Steak Supreme Sub

$9.99+

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mayo, and cheese

Philly Chicken Sub

$9.99+

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Pizza Steak Sub

$9.99+

Steak, grilled onions, provolone cheese, and pizza sauce

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.99+

Lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo

Grilled Veggie Sub

$9.99+

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and house dressing

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.99+

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onions

Hamburger Sub

$9.99+

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onions hamburger sub

Reuben Sub

$9.99+

Comed beef, sauerkraut, swiss chesse, and thousand island dressing

B.L.T Sub

$9.99+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.49+

Dr. Pepper

$1.49+

Iced Tea

$1.49+

Lemonade

$1.49+

Orange Soda

$1.49+

Pepsi

$1.49+

Root Beer

$1.49+

Sierra Mist

$1.49+

Pizza

Plain Pizza

Plain Pizza 10"

$8.50

Plain Pizza 12"

$11.50

Plain Pizza 14"

$13.50

Plain Pizza 16"

$16.50

House Special Pizza

S House Special Pizza

$12.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

M House Special Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

L House Special Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

XL House Special Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

Meat Treat Pizza

S Meat Treat Pizza

$12.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, Canadian bacon, and ground beef

M Meat Treat Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, Canadian bacon, and ground beef

L Meat Treat Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, Canadian bacon, and ground beef

XL Meat Treat Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, Canadian bacon, and ground beef

Spring Veggie Pizza

S Spring Veggie Pizza

$12.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and tomato

M Spring Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and tomato

L Spring Veggie Pizza

$18.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and tomato

XL Spring Veggie Pizza

$21.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and tomato

Spinach-Alfredo Pizza

S Spinach-Alfredo Pizza

$12.99

Spinach, alfredo, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese

M Spinach-Alfredo Pizza

$15.99

Spinach, alfredo, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese

L Spinach-Alfredo Pizza

$18.99

Spinach, alfredo, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese

XL Spinach-Alfredo Pizza

$21.99

Spinach, alfredo, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese

White Supreme Pizza

S White Supreme Pizza

$12.99

Ricotta, feta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese and chopped garlic

M White Supreme Pizza

$15.99

Ricotta, feta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese and chopped garlic

L White Supreme Pizza

$18.99

Ricotta, feta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese and chopped garlic

XL White Supreme Pizza

$21.99

Ricotta, feta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese and chopped garlic

Hawaiian Pizza

S Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99

Ham, pineapple, and extra cheese

M Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Ham, pineapple, and extra cheese

L Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Ham, pineapple, and extra cheese

XL Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

Ham, pineapple, and extra cheese

Margherita Pizza

S Margherita Pizza

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, and fresh basil

M Margherita Pizza

$15.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, and fresh basil

L Margherita Pizza

$18.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, and fresh basil

XL Margherita Pizza

$21.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, and fresh basil

Mediterranean Pizza

S Mediterranean Pizza

$12.99

Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and fresh garlic

M Mediterranean Pizza

$15.99

Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and fresh garlic

L Mediterranean Pizza

$18.99

Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and fresh garlic

XL Mediterranean Pizza

$21.99

Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and fresh garlic

Bar-B-Que Chicken Pizza

S Bar-B-Que Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheese

M Bar-B-Que Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheese

L Bar-B-Que Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheese

XL Bar-B-Que Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

S Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.99

Ground beef, bacon, red onions, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

M Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.99

Ground beef, bacon, red onions, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

L Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$18.99

Ground beef, bacon, red onions, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

XL Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$21.99

Ground beef, bacon, red onions, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Steak Pizza

S Steak Pizza

$12.99

Steak, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions

M Steak Pizza

$15.99

Steak, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions

L Steak Pizza

$18.99

Steak, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions

XL Steak Pizza

$21.99

Steak, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions

Meatball Supreme Pizza

S Meatball Supreme Pizza

$12.99

Meatballs, red onions, and mushrooms

M Meatball Supreme Pizza

$15.99

Meatballs, red onions, and mushrooms

L Meatball Supreme Pizza

$18.99

Meatballs, red onions, and mushrooms

XL Meatball Supreme Pizza

$21.99

Meatballs, red onions, and mushrooms

Greek Pizza

S Greek Pizza

$12.99

Ricotta, feta, fresh garlic, spinach, and tomato

M Greek Pizza

$15.99

Ricotta, feta, fresh garlic, spinach, and tomato

L Greek Pizza

$18.99

Ricotta, feta, fresh garlic, spinach, and tomato

XL Greek Pizza

$21.99

Ricotta, feta, fresh garlic, spinach, and tomato

Gyro Pizza

S Gyro Pizza

$12.99

Ricotta, feta, gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and fresh garlic

M Gyro Pizza

$15.99

Ricotta, feta, gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and fresh garlic

L Gyro Pizza

$18.99

Ricotta, feta, gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and fresh garlic

XL Gyro Pizza

$21.99

Ricotta, feta, gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and fresh garlic

Bacon Cheddar Pizza

S Bacon Cheddar Pizza

$12.99

Meatball, cheddar, bacon, and mozzarella

M Bacon Cheddar Pizza

$15.99

Meatball, cheddar, bacon, and mozzarella

L Bacon Cheddar Pizza

$18.99

Meatball, cheddar, bacon, and mozzarella

XL Bacon Cheddar Pizza

$21.99

Meatball, cheddar, bacon, and mozzarella

