Mama's Pizza & Subs
Mama's Specials Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Spicy chicken, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and mayo
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and mayo
Club Wrap
Turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and mayo
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, shredded parmesan, and Caesar dressing
Tuna Wrap
Tuna, lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese
Greek Specials
Gyro
Lamb, lettuce, tomato, onions, and cucumber sauce
Served on Pita Bread Steak in a Sack
Grilled onions and green peppers, cucumber sauce, lettuce, and tomato
Served on Pita Bread Chicken Souvlaki
Marinated chicken, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chipotle Chicken
Mama's Sandwiches
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Hamburger
Certified Angus beef® burger
Cheeseburger
Certified Angus beef® burger
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Corned Beef Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Tuna Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Fish Filet Sandwich
Crab Cake Sandwich
Panini
Antipasto Panini
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, tomato, onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Ham & Cheese Panini
Ham and swiss cheese topped with red onions, roasted red bell peppers, and tomato
Rosemary Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, onions, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese, and mayo
Turkey Club Panini
Turkey, bacon, and swiss cheese topped with red onions, roasted red bell peppers, and tomato
Seafood
Jumbo Shrimp
8 jumbo shrimp served with cole slaw and french fries
Shrimp Basket
21 small shrimp served with cole slaw and French fries
Seafood Platter
3 jumbo shrimps, 1 crab cake, and 1 fish fillet served with cole slaw and French fries
Fish Fillet Dinner
2 fish fillets served with cole slaw and French fries
Crab Cake Dinner
3 pieces served with cole slaw and French fries
Pasta Dinner
Chicken Pasta Dinner
Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese
Veal Pasta Dinner
Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese
Eggplant Parmesan Pasta Dinner
Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese
Meatball Pasta Dinner
Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese
Sausage Pasta Dinner
Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese
Baked Spaghetti Pasta Dinner
With meat or marinara sauce and cheese
Spaghetti Pasta Dinner
With meat or marinara sauce
Homemade Lasagna Pasta Dinner
Cheese Ravioli Pasta Dinner
With meat or marinara sauce and cheese
Meat Ravioli Pasta Dinner
With meat or marinara sauce and cheese
Manicotti Pasta Dinner
With meat or marinara sauce and cheese
Stuffed Jumbo Shells Pasta Dinner
With meat or marinara sauce and cheese
Baked Ziti Pasta Dinner
With marinara, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and zite
Mamas Special Pasta Dinner
With mixed vegetables, alfredo sauce, and fettuccine
Chicken Alfredo Pasta Dinner
Shrimp Alfredo Pasta Dinner
Kids Meals
Deals
Lunch Special
Any Sandwich, Fries & 12 Oz. Soda
Any 8" Sub, Fries & 12 Oz. Soda
Any 8" Wrap, Fries & 12 Oz. Soda
Any 12" Sub, Fries & 12 Oz. Soda
Any Salad with 12 Oz. Soda
Any Pasta with 12 Oz. Soda
10" Pizza with 1-Topping & 12 Oz. Soda
1 X-Large Pizza with 1-Topping & 10 Pieces Wings
2 Liter Soda
Appetizers
Fried Zucchini
Served with ranch dressing
6 Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Fingers
With fries (5 pieces)
12 Buffalo Wings
12 Buffalo Wings -BBQ
6 Jalapeño Cheddar Poppers
Calamari
12 Fried Mushrooms
Sampler Platter
(2) chicken fingers, (2) mozzarella sticks, (2) onion rings, fries, and (2) Cheddar poppers
Bread Sticks
Bread Sticks with Cheese
Toasted Ravioli
Served with marinara sauce
Grande Nachos
Served with sour cream
Potato Skins
Served with sour cream and bacon
Garlic Bread with Cheese
8 Onion Rings
Regular French Fries
Large French Fries
Large French Fries with Cheese
Cheese Fries
Regular Baked Cheese Fries with Bacon (Ranch)
Large Baked Cheese Fries with Bacon (Ranch)
Meatball Appetizer
5 pieces meatball and melted mozzarella
Salads - Soup
Soup of the Day
Available by the bowl. Ask your server about today's special
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, green pepper, and cucumber
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, black olives, shredded Parmesan, and croûtons
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Spicy grilled chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green pepper, and cucumber
Crispy Chicken Salad
Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green pepper, black olives, cucumber, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
Tuna Salad
Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, green pepper, and cucumber
Antipasto Salad
Ham, salami, pepperoni, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, and cucumber
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, cucumber, olive oil, and fresh basil
Chef Salad
Ham, roasted beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, black olives, cucumber, and eggs
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, boiled eggs, onion, and crumbed cheese
Italian Salad
Ham, salami, cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, black olives, and cucumber
Greek Salad
Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green pepper, black olives, cucumber, and feta cheese
House Salad
Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green pepper, cucumber, and black olives
Side Salad
Stromboli and Calzones
Stromboli
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Veggie Stromboli
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives
Steak Supreme Stromboli
Pizza sauce, steak, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers
Chicken Supreme Stromboli
Pizza sauce, chicken, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers
Calzone
Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Mama's Subs
Mama's Special Sub
Ham, turkey, salami, roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and house dressing
Corned Beef Sub
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onions
Virginia Sub
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and house dressing
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, and Italian dressing
Ham & Cheese Sub
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, and Italian dressing
Roast Beef Sub
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, and house dressing
Turkey & Cheese Sub
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, and Italian dressing
Cheese Sub
American, provolone, and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Chicken Parmesan Sub
With tomato sauce and cheese
Veal Parmesan Sub
With tomato sauce and cheese
Meatball Parmesan Sub
With tomato sauce and cheese
Eggplant Sub
With tomato sauce and cheese
Sausage Parmesan Sub
With tomato sauce and cheese
Original Philly Steak
Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Onion, mushroom, and mozzarella cheese
Steak & Cheese
Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and cheese
Steak Supreme Sub
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mayo, and cheese
Philly Chicken Sub
Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Pizza Steak Sub
Steak, grilled onions, provolone cheese, and pizza sauce
Grilled Chicken Sub
Lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo
Grilled Veggie Sub
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and house dressing
Cheeseburger Sub
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onions
Hamburger Sub
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onions hamburger sub
Reuben Sub
Comed beef, sauerkraut, swiss chesse, and thousand island dressing
B.L.T Sub
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Pizza
House Special Pizza
S House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives
M House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives
L House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives
XL House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives
Meat Treat Pizza
S Meat Treat Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, Canadian bacon, and ground beef
M Meat Treat Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, Canadian bacon, and ground beef
L Meat Treat Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, Canadian bacon, and ground beef
XL Meat Treat Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, Canadian bacon, and ground beef
Spring Veggie Pizza
S Spring Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and tomato
M Spring Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and tomato
L Spring Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and tomato
XL Spring Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and tomato
Spinach-Alfredo Pizza
S Spinach-Alfredo Pizza
Spinach, alfredo, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
M Spinach-Alfredo Pizza
Spinach, alfredo, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
L Spinach-Alfredo Pizza
Spinach, alfredo, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
XL Spinach-Alfredo Pizza
Spinach, alfredo, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
White Supreme Pizza
S White Supreme Pizza
Ricotta, feta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese and chopped garlic
M White Supreme Pizza
Ricotta, feta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese and chopped garlic
L White Supreme Pizza
Ricotta, feta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese and chopped garlic
XL White Supreme Pizza
Ricotta, feta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese and chopped garlic
Hawaiian Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Mediterranean Pizza
S Mediterranean Pizza
Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and fresh garlic
M Mediterranean Pizza
Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and fresh garlic
L Mediterranean Pizza
Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and fresh garlic
XL Mediterranean Pizza
Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and fresh garlic
Bar-B-Que Chicken Pizza
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
S Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Ground beef, bacon, red onions, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
M Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Ground beef, bacon, red onions, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
L Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Ground beef, bacon, red onions, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
XL Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Ground beef, bacon, red onions, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
Steak Pizza
Meatball Supreme Pizza
Greek Pizza
Gyro Pizza
S Gyro Pizza
Ricotta, feta, gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and fresh garlic
M Gyro Pizza
Ricotta, feta, gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and fresh garlic
L Gyro Pizza
Ricotta, feta, gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and fresh garlic
XL Gyro Pizza
Ricotta, feta, gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and fresh garlic