Mamaw’s Cafe & Catering 1105 N. Jim Thorpe Blvd
Featured Items
- Burger Steak
Seasoned ground beef patty topped with grilled onions and brown gravy with your choice of two sides$11.99
- Din. CF STEAK
8 oz. Deep-fried, hand-battered tenderized steak seasoned to perfection and topped with white gravy with your choice of two sides$13.99
- Lunch/Senior Chicken Strip
3 strips. Deep fried, hand-dipped, and seasoned to perfection and served with your choice of two sides$10.99
Full Menu
Sides
- Mashed Potatoes$1.99
- Corn$1.99
- Crinkle Cut Fries$1.99
- Side Salad$1.99
- Green Beans$1.99OUT OF STOCK
- Coleslaw$1.99
- Broccoli$1.99
- Baked Potato$1.99
- Fried Okra$1.99
- Baked Beans$1.99OUT OF STOCK
- Carrots$1.99OUT OF STOCK
- No Side
- Mac & Cheese$2.39OUT OF STOCK
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.39
- Apple Sauce$1.99
- Corn Nuggets$1.99
- Plain Chips$1.99
- Sm Fruit Bowl$2.39
Appetizers
- Pickle Spears
Deep-fried pickle spears served with ranch dressing$10.99
- Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chips served with homemade salsa$7.99
- Gator Bites
Deep-fried gator bites served with ranch dressing$12.99
- Onion Petals
Fried onion petals served with a special sauce$9.99
- Fried Anaheim Peppers
Deep-fried Anaheim peppers served with a side of ranch dressing$9.99
- Loaded Fries
French fries topped with cheese, bacon bits, and chives served with a side of ranch dressing$10.99
Drinks
- Hot Chocolate$2.39
- Milk
2% white milk or chocolate$2.39
- Juice
Apple or orange$2.49
- Rootbeer Float
Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry$4.99
- Lemonade$3.49
- Water
- Coke$3.49
- Diet Coke$3.49
- Coke Zero$3.49
- Dr Pepper$3.49
- Diet DP$3.49
- Sprite$3.49
- Powerade$3.49
- Rootbeer$3.49
- Half & Half Tea$3.49
- Sweet Tea$3.49
- Unsweet tea$3.49
- Arnold Palmer$3.49
- Coffee$2.49
- Decaf$2.49
- Hot Tea$3.49
Hotdog's
Kids Menu
Home Cookin
- Cajun Skillet
Sauteed jalapeno cheddar smoked sausage, bell peppers, onions, corn, and potato chunks topped with cajun seasoning and served with a side salad$13.99
- Din. CF CHICK
8 oz. deep-fried, hand-battered chicken breast seasoned to perfection and topped with white gravy with your choice of two sides$12.99
- Lun/Sen. CF CHICK
4 oz. Deep fried, hand-battered chicken breast seasoned to perfection and topped with white gravy with your choice of two sides$9.99
- Din. CF STEAK
8 oz. Deep-fried, hand-battered tenderized steak seasoned to perfection and topped with white gravy with your choice of two sides$13.99
- Lun/Sen CF STEAK
4 oz. Deep fried, hand-battered tenderized steak seasoned to perfection and topped with white gravy with your choice of two sides$10.99
- Chicken Milanese
8 Oz grilled chicken breast smothered in a parmesan coating and herb-seasoned breadcrumbs and served with your choice of two sides$14.99
- Dinner Chicken Strips
6 strips. Deep fried, hand dipped and seasoned to perfection and served with your choice of two sides$13.99
- Lunch/Senior Chicken Strip
3 strips. Deep fried, hand-dipped, and seasoned to perfection and served with your choice of two sides$10.99
- Burger Steak
Seasoned ground beef patty topped with grilled onions and brown gravy with your choice of two sides$11.99
- Dinner Roast
Perfectly seasoned pot roast packed full of flavor served with your choice of two sides$12.99
- Lunch/Senior Roast
Perfectly seasoned pot roast packed full of flavor served with your choice of two sides$9.99OUT OF STOCK
- Dinner Meatloaf
2 slices. Homemade stuffed with beef, sausage, onions, bell peppers, and the perfect blend of seasonings and topped with a tangy sweet sauce with your choice of two sides$13.99
- Lunch/Senior Meatloaf
1 slice. Homemade stuffed with beef, sausage, onions, bell peppers, and the perfect blend of seasonings and topped with a tangy sweet sauce with your choice of two sides$9.99
- Dinner Pork Chops
2 chops. Deep fried, charbroiled, or grilled, you get two boneless pork chops and your choice of two sides$12.99
- Lunch/Senior Pork Chops
1 chop. Deep fried, charbroiled, or grilled, you get two boneless pork chops and your choice of two sides$9.99
- Stuffed Baked Potato
Jumbo baked potato topped with your choice of pulled pork or fajita chicken$9.99
Pasta
Premium Sides
Salads & Wraps
- House Salad
Mixed leafy greens, tomato, cheese$3.99
- Club Salad
Mixed leafy greens, diced ham, diced turkey, tomato, cheese, bacon bits, & egg$11.99
- Cobb Salad
Mixed leafy greens, fajita chicken, roasted com, egg, bacon, avocado, cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, & red onion$13.99
- Summer Fruit Salad
Mixed leafy greens, feta cheese, blueberries, strawberries, granola, sauteed nuts, and grilled chicken. This goes best. With our strawberry or raspberry vinaigrette dressing$11.99
- Honey Smoked Salmon Salad
Mixed leafed greens, tomatoes, cranberries, mandarin oranges, cheese, toasted almonds, blueberries and honey-smoked salmon topped with a raspberry ranch vinaigrette$11.99
- Ham Wrap
Tortilla with spring mix, ham, American cheese, tomato & ranch dressing$8.99
- Club Wrap
Tortilla with spring mix, turkey, ham, provolone cheese, tomatoes and bacon topped with honey mustard$9.99
- Chicken Avocado Wrap
Tortilla with spinach, fajita chicken, avocado, and feta cheese and an avocado ranch dressing$10.99
- Veggie Wrap
Tortilla with spring mix, avocado, bell pepper, broccoli, cucumbers, tomatoes, and raspberry vinaigrette$9.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Tortilla with spring mix, fajita chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and ranch dressing$9.99
- Honey Smoked Salmon Wrap
Tortilla with spring mix, honey smoked salmon, tomato, cheese, toasted almonds, and a raspberry ranch vinaigrette dressing$10.99
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss & American cheese with mayo and honey mustard on 3 pieces of white toast and served with one side$11.99OUT OF STOCK
- Turkey Bacon Avocado
Smoked turkey breast, bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough bread. Served with one side$11.99
- Hot Ham & Cheese
Grilled ham topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted baguette. Served with one side$10.99
- Grilled Cheese Supreme
American, swiss, and cheddar cheese all melted together between two pieces of Texas toast and served with one side$10.99
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Chicken fry topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sesame seed bun. Served with crinkle-cut fries$12.99
- Red Devil Classic
Shaved turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese & spicy mayo on grilled sourdough bread served with chips$11.99
- Philly Cheesesteak
Seasoned skirt steak grilled with onions, peppers, and cheese served on a baguette bun and served with fries$12.99
- Burger
All burgers are 1/3 pound hand-patted ground beef, seasoned with mamaw's love, with grilled onions, and layered with lettuce, tomato, and pickles; sittin' next to your favorite side$9.99
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/3 pound hand-rolled seasoned burger with sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and mayo. Served with crinkle-cut fries$10.99OUT OF STOCK
- Jalapeno Burger
1/3 pound hand-rolled seasoned burger topped with sauteed jalapenos, cream cheese sauce, and bacon. Served with crinkle-cut fries$11.99
- The Thing
Double patty, open-faced chili cheeseburger with mustard cheese and onions. Served with crinkle-cut fries$12.99
- Black Bean - Plant Burger$12.99
Steak & Seafood
- Dinner Fried Fish
Two hand-breaded fish fillets deep fried in a seasoned batter and served with hushpuppies, tartar sauce, and your choice of two sides$14.99
- Lunch/Senior Fish
1 filet. Two hand-breaded fish fillets deep-fried in a seasoned batter and served with hushpuppies, tartar sauce, and your choice of two sides$10.99
- Dinner Jumbo Shrimp
A dozen deep-fried jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides$18.99
- Lunch/Senior Jumbo
Half dozen. A dozen deep-fried jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides$12.99
- Dinner Popcorn Shrimp
Half pound deep fried popcorn shrimp with cocktail sauce, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides$12.99
- Lunch/Senior Popcorn Shrimp
1/2 pound. Half pound deep fried popcorn shrimp with cocktail sauce, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides$9.99
- Ribeye$26.99
- Sirloin$18.99
Tex-Mex
- 4 Soft Tacos
Soft tacos served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, refried beans, and rice. Choose from ground beef, pulled pork, or fried avocados. The pulled pork and fried avocadoes will come with cilantro lime sauce$9.99
- Fajitas
Choose from steak, chicken, or shrimp to go with your grilled onions & peppers. Served with 3 flour tortillas, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, salsa, refried beans, and rice$12.99
- Taco Salad
Fried taco bowl loaded with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and onions. Served with sour cream and salsa$11.99
- Protein Bowl
Spanish rice, roasted corn, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato, cheese, avocado and chipotle sauce$12.99
- Pollo Loco
8 oz grilled chicken breast on top of spanish rice then topped with queso, pico, limes and avocado. Served with mexican potatoes and quesadillas$15.99
- Cody's Platter
Mexican rice, fajita chicken, sauteed mushrooms, onions and pepper smothered in queso$12.99
All Day Breakfast
Desserts
Pies
- Coconut Meringue$4.49
- Chocolate Meringue$4.49
- Banana Cream Meringue$4.49
- Lemon Meringue Pie$4.49
- Key Lime Pie$4.49OUT OF STOCK
- Peanut Butter Pie$4.49OUT OF STOCK
- Oreo Pie$4.49OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
Flaky pie crust filled with jumbo pecan pieces and topped with a delightful mixture of bittersweet chocolate, sugar, corn syrup, eggs, vanilla and a healthy does of bourbon$3.99
- Whole Meringue Pie$18.99OUT OF STOCK