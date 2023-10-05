Mambo Restaurant 151 North University Avenue
Food
Appetizers
Crab Cake / Croquetas de Cangrejo
Succulent crab meat, fragrant herbs, and blend of spices to a golden perfection. Served with a side Marinara Sauce for a touch of elegance.
Calamari Rings / Aros de Calamar
Delicately battered calamari, fried to a crisp, and tossed in a bold blend of spices that packs a fiery punch (Spicy), Served with Marinara Sauce.
Yaniquequitos / Dominican Flat Bread
delicious, crunchy, flaky, deep-fried flat bread wonders. Served with Marinara Sauce.
Sandwiches
Cuban Sandwich with Side of Fries
Popular South Florida Sandwich made with sliced Ham, Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and House made Honey Mustard, grilled until crispy.
Puerto Rican Tripleta with Side of Fries
Classic Puerto Rican Sandwich made with shredded chicken, Roasted Pork, and Smoked Ham, along with Swiss melted cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and House sauce.
Mambo Chicken Club with Side of Fries
Shredded Chicken, Smoked Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and House Sauce.
Burgers
La Chiflera “The Cheater” with Side of Fries
House made Beef Patty, Seeded Toasted Bun, House sauce, Ripe Plantain, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Caramelized Onion.
La Dominican York with Side of Fries
House made Beef Patty, Seeded Toasted Bun, House sauce, Dominican Sausage, Egg, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Caramelized Onion.
Chimi Republic (Dominican Street Burger) with Side of Fries
House made Beef Patty, Toasted Bun, House sauce, Cabbage, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes and Red Onions.
Main Dishes
Ropa Vieja
A classic Cuban dish made with Shredded Beef simmered in a rich and flavorful Tomato Bell Pepper based sauce. Served with Congri (rice with black beans) & Ripe Plantains slices.
Pernil
Flavorful slow-Roasted Pork, marinated with a blend of spices and seasonings. Served with arroz con Gandules and Tostones.
Churrasco
Grilled Ribeye Steak cut, Churrasco style, served with Mango Chutney, small green Salad and choice of yucca Puree, Fries, Tostones or any type of Rice.
Asopao de Camarones / Shrimp Caribbean Risotto
Flavorful and hearty stew made with juicy Shrimp, tender rice, and a blend of aromatic spices. Served with Tostones and Avocado slices.
Grilled Chicken Breast / Pechuga a la Plancha
Juicy and Flavorful marinated Chicken Breast, topped with House special Bechamel sauce. Served with choice of yucca Puree, Fries, Tostones or any type of Rice.
Specialties
Mofongos
Mofongo de Longaniza
Mashed Fried Green Plantain with Garlic Broth, Shredded Cheese and Longaniza (Fried Dominican Sausage)
Mofongo de Chicharron/Pork Rinds
Mashed Fried Green Plantain with Garlic Broth, Shredded Cheese and Pork Rinds
Mofongo de Camarones/Shrimps
Mashed Fried Green Plantain with Garlic Broth, Grilled Shrimps on Special Sauce
Mofongo de Ropa Vieja
Mashed Fried Green Plantain with Garlic Broth topped with Ropa Vieja beef