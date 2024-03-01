Mamichelas 131 Main St, Salinas, CA 93901
Food
Appetizer
- Rib-Eye Aguachile$27.00
8 oz ribeye steak, red onion, radishes, serrano chili, cilantro, avocado, house black sauce
- Calamari$15.00
Crispy fried calamari rings, lemon & spicy mayo
- Wings$15.00
6 pieces
- Guacamole$13.00
Avocado, red onion, cilantro, tomato, lime juice & chips
- Mexican Corn$10.00
White fresh corn, mayo, cotija cheese, lemon, tajín & flamin' hot Cheetos
- Spicy Edamames$10.00
Fresh edamames , chili flakes & olive oil
- Viagra Shot Flight$16.00
Four oysters served in a shot glass, Mexican scallops, lime, tomato juice & black spice sauce
- House Shrimp$26.00
Head on wild-caught Mexican shrimp cooked in butter, garlic, dried sinaloa spices, potatoes & corn on the cob
- Half Oysters on the Half Shell$22.00
Fresh oyster, salt, black pepper, lime, chiltepin
- Dozen Oysters on the Half Shell$39.00
Fresh oyster, salt, black pepper, lime, chiltepin
- Half Imperial Oysters$34.00
Fresh oysters, cured in lime shrimp, pico de gallo, cucumber, octopus, cooked shrimp, scallops, tobiko, chiltepin & black sauce
- Dozen Imperial Oysters$48.00
Fresh oysters, cured in lime shrimp, pico de gallo, cucumber, octopus, cooked shrimp, scallops, tobiko, chiltepin & black sauce
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
Homemade sauce, chips & cilantro
Cold Bar
- Perfect Ceviche$20.00
Cured in lime shrimp or cooked shrimp, tomato, red onion, micro cilantro, avocado, Persian cucumber, spices & mild tomato juice
- Ceviche Tropical$24.00
Wild Mexican shrimp cured in lime, octopus, cooked shrimp, scallops, tuna cubes, pico de gallo, mango, cucumber, micro cilantro & homemade sauce
- Ceviche Mango Habanero$21.00
Cooked shrimp, pico de gallo, mango, cucumber, lime, habanero sauce, avocado, chiltepin & micro cilantro
- Aguachiles$22.00
Wild Mexican shrimp cured in lime or cooked shrimp, cucumber, red onion, micro cilantro & avocado
- Molcajete Mordelón$30.00
Wild Mexican shrimp cured in lime, cooked shrimp, Spanish octopus, oysters, Mexican scallops, cucumber, red onion, avocado, micro cilantro, chiltepin & broth shrimp
- Shrimp Cocktail$21.00
Cooked shrimp, pico de gallo, cucumber, lime, micro cilantro, avocado, spices & mild tomato juice
- Vuelve a Mi Vida$24.00
Green aguachile shrimp, octopus, oysters, scallops, cucumber, lime, micro cilantro, red onion & special black broth
Classic Sushi
- California Roll$13.00
Crab, avocado, cucumber & sesame seeds
- Avocado Roll$9.95
Avocado & sesame seeds
- Philly Roll$14.00
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese & sesame seeds
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, sesame seeds & unagi sauce
- Rainbow Roll$19.00
Crab & avocado. Topped salmon, tuna, shrimp & avocado
- Mango Roll$17.00
Shrimp, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado. Topped: fresh mango, honey & macadamia nuts
- Geisha Girl Roll$19.95
Spicy crab & avocado. Topped: salmon, lemon, green onion, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, orange tobiko & macadamia nuts
- Fire Salmon Roll$21.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese & avocado topped salmon & spicy creamy shrimp
Fried Sushi
- Mar Y Tierra$17.00
Shrimp, beef, avocado & cream cheese
- No Te Puedes Enojar Roll$19.95
Shrimp, beef, avocado & cream cheese. Topped: melted mozzarella, bacon & jalapeño pepper
- San Francisco$17.00
Fresh shrimp, avocado, cream cheese & cucumber. Topped: spicy kanikama, fresh tuna, fresh salmon, unagi sauce, spicy mayo & sesame seeds
- Gratinado Especial$20.00
Shrimp, beef, avocado & cream cheese. Topped: melted mozzarella, spicy breaded shrimp mixture, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & sesame seeds
- El Papi Roll$20.00
Tempured California roll & imitation crab. Topped: fresh tuna, salmon, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, macadamia nuts, green onions & orange tobiko
- Mexicano Roll$20.00
Cream cheese, avocado & shrimp topped: with crab, cucumber, mango, spicy mayo & unagi sauce
- Cabo Roll$18.00
Cream cheese, avocado, shrimp tempura. Topped: unagi sauce, spicy mayo, jalapeño
- Flamin' Hot Cheetos Roll$18.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese & avocado. Topped: spicy crab, spicy mayo, flamin' hot Cheetos powder
Grill
- Grilled Octopus$35.00
Spanish octopus, zarandeado sauce, white rice, roasted potatoes, red onion, sauce avocado & micro cilantro
- Seafood Pasta$26.00
Linguine, creamy poblano sauce, colossal shrimp, black mussels, octopus, scallops, Parmesan cheese & garlic bread
- Grilled Salmon$25.00
Fresh salmon, fine herbs, mashed potatoes & roasted veggies
- Carne Asada Plate$29.00
New York 12 oz, refried beans, white rice, grilled cheese, chile toreado, grilled bell peppers, cheese quesadillas, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Shrimp Enchiladas$23.00
Corn tortilla, shrimp, bell pepper, red onion, creamy pepper sauce, sour cream, Parmesan, rice & beans
- Green Enchiladas$20.00
Corn tortilla, cheese, red onion, creamy poblano sauce, sour cream, Parmesan, rice & beans
- Mami Molcajete$37.00
Asada, shrimp, grilled chicken, mussels, jalapeño, octopus, bell pepper, nopal, homemade sauce, grilled cheese & corn tortilla
- Grilled Chicken$20.00
Grilled chicken, white rice & fresh fruit salad
Tacos
- Ensenada Fish Taco$6.00
Corn tortilla, breaded California rockfish, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado & cilantro dressing
- Baja Taco$6.00
Corn tortilla, breaded shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado & spicy mayo dressing
- Octopus Taco$6.00
Corn tortilla, Spanish tentacle octopus, rustic garlic, guacamole, paprika, pico de gallo & spicy mayo
- Asada Taco$6.00
Corn tortilla, skirt steak, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Machito Taco$8.00
Flour tortilla, cheese crust, sour cream, anaheim chili stuffed, shrimp, octopus & avocado
- Quesa Taco$8.00
Flour tortilla, asada, cheese crust, guacamole & red onion
- Gobernador Taco$6.00
Corn tortilla, cheese crust, bell peppers, shrimp & homemade sea sauce
- Nopalito Taco$5.00
Corn tortilla, nopal, avocado, bell pepper & guajillo flakes
- Gringa Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortilla, shrimp, steak, bell pepper, grilled onion, mozzarella cheese, spicy mayo, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Trio De Pescadillas$19.00
Bell pepper, fish, chipotle sauce, tomato sauce, sour cream red onion, lettuce & micro cilantro
Burgers
- Prime Burger$14.00
Angus beef, tomato, lettuce, pickles, mayo, American cheese, mustard & fries
- Guacamole Bacon$15.00
Angus beef, tomato, lettuce, mayo, American cheese, guacamole, bacon & fries
- Hawaiian$17.00
Angus beef, tomato, lettuce, mayo, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, grilled pineapple, grilled red onion, ham & fries
- Mami Burger$20.00
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles onion, mayo, mozzarella cheese, melted American cheese, hot Cheetos & fries
Salad
Kids Menu
Dessert
- Dessert Sampler Carrito$15.00
Cinnamon churros, vanilla ice cream & chocolate
- Churros$9.00
Cinnamon churros, vanilla ice cream & chocolate
- Lava Cake$9.00
Molten chocolate cake, vanilla ice cream & whipped cream
- Tres Leches Cake$9.00
Three milk cake, strawberries, berries & chocolate
- Mexican Flan$7.00
- Ice Cream$8.00
Vanilla ice cream, fruits, whipped cream & chocolate
Non-Alcoholic
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
- Mangorico$10.00
Mango, lemonade, lime, mint
- Palomilla$10.00
Grapefruit juice, squirt, lime, peach, chamoy, tajín
- Large Mexican Coke$6.25
- Rusa$13.00
Mexican squirt, pineapple, watermelon, mango, lime tajín, chamoy
- Jarrito Mami$13.00
Your choice of jarrito, lime juice, chamoy, tamarind candies
- Sour Mineral$13.00
Sparkling water, orange juice, lime juice, chamoy, tajín
- Licuamora$13.00
Mexican sprite, blue curaçao, lime juice, black berries
- Cherry Temple$13.00
Mexican sprite, grenadine, lime juice, cherries
- Mami Sangria$13.00
Sangria soda, orange juice, lime juice, tamarind stick, tajín, chamoy
- Monster Preparado$13.00
Monster energy drink, orange juice, lime juice, tajín, chamoy