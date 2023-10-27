Lei Diavola

$15.00 +

Welcome to the inferno of flavors with our devilishly bold creation - The Lei Diavola Pizza! Embrace the heat as we conjure the fiery essence of not one, but three of the hottest chili peppers known to man paying homage to the enigmatic temptress herself, the embodiment of spiciness and mischief. With Scorpion Chile, Carolina Reaper, and 7 Pot Brain Strain dancing in each bite, you'll experience a tantalizing inferno that ignites your taste buds and sets your senses ablaze. Brace yourself for the ultimate test of culinary bravery and unleash your inner daredevil as you savor this devilishly delectable pizza. Can you handle the heat? Let the devil's delight begin! You'll acknowledge that consuming Lei Diavola may cause gastrointestinal or abdominal distress. You confirm that you have no known health conditions that may be aggravated by these foods. In the event of any adverse reactions, you hold Mamma Ramona's, its employees, or affiliates harmless for my choice to consume such foods.