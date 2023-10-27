Mamma Ramona's #2 Oceanside
Pizza
Our hand-tossed cheese pizza is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The dough is tossed by hand to create a light and airy crust. The sauce is made with vine-ripened tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and spices, and it is spread evenly over the crust. The cheese is a blend of mozzarella and Parmesan, and it is sprinkled generously over the sauce.
Pepperoni pizza, with its unmistakable tangy-spicy flavors and savory-smoky aromas, is one of the most beloved pizza varieties among people of all ages. The classic cheese and pepperoni combo is a classic go-to for a quick meal or for when friends come by for a game night. It’s also deliciously versatile: whether you prefer thick or thin crusts, crispy or chewy textures, or spicy-level extremes — pepperoni will always be the perfect topping to take your pizza from ordinary to extraordinary! So grab a slice of pepperoni pizza next time you’re in the mood for an unbeatably flavorful experience!
If you're looking to make the ultimate custom-made pizza just the way you like it, look no further than our full menu of available toppings. From classic pepperonis and hearty mushrooms to bold anchovies and spicy jalapenos, we have something for all taste buds. Our top-notch ingredients are sure to help craft the perfect combination for a pizza that is totally unique and entirely delicious. Best of all, there's no wrong choice; with so many delicious options, every pizza pie is sure to be a unique work of art.
This meatball, onion, bell pepper and pepperoncini pizza is sure to please the whole family! Rich and flavorful tomato sauce serves as a savory base for the fresh ingredients added. Each bite of this cheesy pizza will give an explosion of juicy flavor with the classic layer of hand shredded, melted Grande mozzarella cheese on top. The bite of onions works perfectly in contrast to the mellow flavor created by the bell peppers while giving a pleasant aroma at the same time. And surely it wouldn't be complete without adding some zesty zing with freshly cooked meatballs and pepperoncinis. With so much flavor and texture in every slice, this delicious pizza comes highly recommended as an easy weeknight dinner option!
Alfredo, Spinach, Bacon & Artichoke Pizza is a mouth-watering combination of delicious flavors that can satisfy any food lover! The creamy texture of the Alfredo sauce combined with the crunchy bacon and artichokes will have you reaching for another slice. But what really gives this pizza its unique flavor is the spinach which adds an extra layer of freshness. This pizza is definitely one to try if you're looking for a rich and flavorful dish that's sure to leave your palate wanting more.
The perfect marriage of barbecue sauce and chicken on top of a pizza is the definition of mouth-watering cuisine. The sweet, smoky flavor of your favorite barbecue sauce, complemented with juicy and tender chicken pieces, creates an unforgettable flavor experience that will make you want more. Add our red onions, and the meal is complete! The combination of flavors contrasts most deliciously, making it a one-of-a-kind favorite!
This pizza packs a punch of spectacular ingredients that come together to create a creamy and savory blend, sure to be enjoyed by everyone! The grilled chicken is juicy and succulent; it pairs beautifully with the sweetness of the red onion. With each bite, you'll experience the flavor of the homemade pesto sauce overflowing from every slice.
When it comes to pizza, many people immediately think of its classic topping combination of Romano, provolone, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. These four cheese together bring an abundance of flavor as well as a touch of tangy sharpness that can be found in traditional Italian pizzas throughout the country. The mild taste of provolone and creamy ricotta serves as the perfect balance to the sharpness of the Romano and Mozzarella. No other cheese combo can match up to this all-time classic for bringing out the best attributes of pizza dough.
Hawaiian pizza is a unique twist on traditional pizza, combining the sweet and sharp flavor of pineapple with ham or Canadian bacon. Not only does this combination deliver a tantalizing flavor, but it also provides a delectable visual treat. The vibrant color of pineapples alongside the pinkish tones of either ham or Canadian bacon adds a special vibrancy to your dish. The toppings melt together in the cooking process, becoming one unified unit sure to please all who try it. Whether you’re an adventurous eater or a more conventional regular, adding Hawaiian pizza to your menu rotation is an easy way to experience something new without going too far into the unknown.
Add up to 6 toppings of your choice, baked on a bed of our traditional pizza sauce. Medium only.
A mesmerizing masterpiece with pizza sauce, vodka sauce, and pesto sauce swirling in perfect harmony, atop a luscious bed of mozzarella cheese. Experience the ultimate flavor fusion sensation now! #PizzaPerfection #SauceSwirlDelight #FoodieViral
Welcome to the inferno of flavors with our devilishly bold creation - The Lei Diavola Pizza! Embrace the heat as we conjure the fiery essence of not one, but three of the hottest chili peppers known to man paying homage to the enigmatic temptress herself, the embodiment of spiciness and mischief. With Scorpion Chile, Carolina Reaper, and 7 Pot Brain Strain dancing in each bite, you'll experience a tantalizing inferno that ignites your taste buds and sets your senses ablaze. Brace yourself for the ultimate test of culinary bravery and unleash your inner daredevil as you savor this devilishly delectable pizza. Can you handle the heat? Let the devil's delight begin! You'll acknowledge that consuming Lei Diavola may cause gastrointestinal or abdominal distress. You confirm that you have no known health conditions that may be aggravated by these foods. In the event of any adverse reactions, you hold Mamma Ramona's, its employees, or affiliates harmless for my choice to consume such foods.
If you're looking for a truly unique pizza experience, Mediterranean pizza is the way to go. This tantalizing topping combination is designed to tantalize your taste buds in a way that no other pizza can. The robust flavor of pepperoni works together with delightfully smoky sausage and the pungent garlic and mushrooms. Roasted bell peppers provide a wonderfully vibrant hue of color and bring an extra layer of sweet flavor to the mix. The salty and creamy feta cheese adds an amazing texture combination while Kalamata olives provide a pleasingly earthy finish overtop the whole thing. Whatever your preference, this Mediterranean-style pizza will guarantee for a great culinary experience.
Molte Dolce pizza is an exquisite combination of sweet and spicy flavors that will have your taste buds dancing with pleasure. The marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni provide a traditional flavor base that is kicked up a notch with the addition of a chili infused honey drizzle. Every bite guarantees to be packed with a perfect balance of the classic Italian fare and the intensity of the chili honey. Don't just order any pizza topping; try something different - let the Molte Dolce surprise your senses and tantalize your taste buds!
One of my favorite dishes to indulge in (if I'm feeling a bit naughty) is a delicious hand-tossed pizza with heaps of pepperoni, diced ham, crumbled sausage, diced onions and bell peppers. All these flavors blended together create such mouthwatering perfection that no matter how full I am, I will always go for one more slice! Adding the gentle sweetness from bell peppers and the spicy heat from sausage build a fragrant aroma and give each bite an incredible complexity of flavor. There's nothing quite like it - unless you switch up the toppings every now and then!
Our velvety tomato sauce and hand-shredded melted mozzarella cheese pizza, made with ingredients from our local farms around Ramona, is a mouth-watering masterpiece. Every bite releases a burst of flavor - sweet tomato sauce, creamy cheese, and tangy basil leaf contrasting perfectly on one amazing slice. It's enough to make your taste buds jump for joy! One bite is all it takes to understand why this pizza is gaining rave reviews among the locals. The perfect balance of fresh, melt-in-your-mouth deliciousness - don't miss out on this culinary treat!
When it comes to pizza, there's a lot of variety and everyone has their own favorite. But for the occasional diversity, nothing beats the chain gang of meat toppings – pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball and bacon. Together they make a delicious ensemble of flavor and texture that sails over any cheese-only option. It's a combination that is sure to please anyone in the mood for something more than the standard toppings. One bite, and you'll be reminded why this quintet is a go-to topping combo with loads of savory mouthwatering satisfaction!
The classic Italian flavors of mushroom, chicken, and alfredo sauce all come together to create the perfect taste in a delicious Mushroom Chicken Alfredo Pizza! This delectable pizza goes above and beyond traditional pies by combining salty bits of mushrooms with succulent pieces of chicken and coating them in an aromatic garlic and herb-infused alfredo sauce. Whether you eat it piping hot straight from the oven or enjoyed cold later, this Mushroom Chicken Alfredo Pizza is sure to please any palate.
Experience the flavor explosion of a mushroom, onion, bell pepper, olives, tomato, and artichoke pizza! Packed with a medley of veggies and the perfect blend of herbs and spices, this pizza is one that won't soon be forgotten. Every bite is bursting with flavor from the combination of mushrooms' earthy notes to the sweetness of onions and peppers to the brininess of olives. The tomatoes add juiciness while artichoke provides a unique twist on this Italian classic. If you're looking for an unforgettable pizza experience, it's time to try this all-veggie beauty!
With the savory flavor of pepperoni, the smell of freshly cooked sausage, and the crunchy topping from mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and olives all combined on delicious pizza dough - it's no wonder why this classic combination is a fan favorite! When you take a bite of pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, bell pepper and olive pizza it's truly like a party for your taste buds. This delicious combination is sure to tantalize any palate and keep your taste buds singing for more. To top it off quite literally - some sprinkled grated cheese over this tasty combination and you have yourself one mouth-watering Italian delight!
Indulge in the magic of our Love Potion No. 92065, a pizza that's as enchanting as its name suggests. This romantic masterpiece begins with a golden crust, kissed by the sun and baked to perfection. The base is adorned with sun-dried tomatoes, each piece a concentrated burst of Mediterranean sunshine, adding a sweet and tangy depth to every bite. But what's love without a little richness? Slabs of creamy mozzarella melt over the tomatoes, creating a luxurious blanket of cheesy goodness. The cheese is a canvas for the vibrant green of fresh basil leaves, handpicked from our very own garden. Their aromatic presence is reminiscent of a summer romance. Yet, the true allure of this pizza lies in its crowning glory: our secret love potion blend of herbs. Each bite is an invitation to fall in love, not just with the pizza, but with the moment, the company, and the memories you're creating. Perfect for date nights, anniversaries, or simply when you're in the mood for a little magic.
Subscriptions
Have pizza cravings every week? Our subscription program is the best way to satisfy your pizza cravings without breaking the bank. For only $199, you get a whopping 52 pepperoni pizzas with an insane retail value of $830. Best of all, these pizza pies are served as 12" deliciousness, sure to make pizza night a hit with everyone in the family. Start enjoying pizza night once a week without paying top-dollar prices, for the next 52 weeks. When you purchase this, we will provide redemption instructions. You will be able to redeem online, and can be picked up or scheduled for delivery.
Delight in the vibrant flavors and nutrient-rich benefits of our premium microgreen salads! With this exclusive one-year subscription, you will receive a freshly curated microgreen salad picked up or for delivery to your doorstep (delivery charges additional) once a week for 52 weeks. Each salad blend is handpicked by our expert growers, ensuring you get the finest mix of flavors and textures. Experience the luxury of farm-fresh greens and supercharge your meals with our sustainably grown microgreens. Dive into a year of culinary adventure and well-being with our weekly gourmet treat!
Quench your thirst with the timeless taste of Coca-Cola! With this exclusive one-year subscription, you'll receive a refreshing 2-liter bottle of Coca-Cola delivered directly to your home once a week for 52 weeks. Never run out of your favorite beverage, and enjoy the consistent fizz and classic flavor that has delighted generations. Dive into a year of refreshment and nostalgia with our dependable weekly deliveries!
Get up to three 12” specialty pizzas every week for 52 weeks with the Eat Like A Boss deal. We only sell 10 of these each year. $799 cost. If you paid for these pizzas at retail, you’d spend at least $2400 for the year.
Redemptions
A delicious 12" cheese pizza, perfectly baked and topped generously with melted cheese, delivering a simple yet satisfying taste experience. You must have an existing subscription to redeem your pizza, <b>once per week.</b>
We provide you with a doughball, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, corn meal and a stack of pepperoni for you to make your own pizza. When you get it home, spread the corn meal across the surface; stretch your dough out, apply the sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni to the surface and then pop in the oven at 450 degrees for 15-25 minutes. Watch for the crust to become maple sugar brown mottled. You can order additional toppings if needed.
You are redeeming your once per week pepperoni pizza with this selection. Your subscription includes a 12" pepperoni pizza, regular crust. If you want to add additional toppings, select the options and toppings and you'll pay the difference in cost. You can only order one per week, per subscription. Additional redemptions will be rejected.
Dough Balls
Calzones
Tender BBQ chicken, tangy barbecue sauce, melted cheese, and caramelized onions harmoniously melded together inside a heavenly calzone. A finger-licking twist on a classic Italian favorite.
Juicy chicken combined with flavorful pesto sauce and melted cheese, nestled inside a warm, doughy calzone. A mouthwatering delight for lovers of Italian cuisine.
They say pineapple doesn't belong on a pizza (we disagree), but it's delicious inside our calzones! Choose ham or Canadian bacon.
Velvety tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes
Bacon! Also, pepperoni, sausage, ham and meatball make up this awesome calzone!
Pepperoni, sausage, fresh garlic, roasted bell peppers, feta cheese and and Kalmata olives make up this delicious calzone.
Like a Veggie Deluxe pizza, but as a calzone. Includes mushroom, onion, bell pepper, black olives, fresh tomato and artichoke hearts.
Like our favorite Works Pizza, but in a calzone. Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, bell peppers and black olives.
Experience the ultimate flavor fusion with our Spinach and Mushroom Calzone! A mouthwatering blend of sautéed mushrooms, fresh spinach, and melted cheese, all wrapped in a golden, flaky crust. A viral sensation that will leave you craving for more! #CalzoneDelight #SpinachMushroomMagic
Indulge in the savory goodness of our Ham and Sausage Calzone! Generously stuffed with premium ham, flavorful sausage, and melted cheese, all enveloped in a perfectly baked, golden crust. A viral sensation you can't resist! #CalzoneCravings #HamSausageDelight
Classic Salads
Prepared with a plentiful selection of fresh vegetables and assorted beans
Oak leaf and romaine mix, red onion, green onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, dressing.
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved romano cheese and caesar dressing » With grilled chicken, add $3 small; $4 large
Fresh crisp lettuce, tomato, giardiniera, pepperoncini, green olives, pepperoni, salami & provolone cheese with our homemade Italian vinaigrette
Microgreen Salads
The Apple Pecan Salad is a delightful and refreshing salad that combines the natural sweetness of crisp apples with the rich nuttiness of pecans and chunks of blue cheese. This vibrant salad is a symphony of flavors and textures, making it a popular choice for casual meals and special occasions.
Build your salad the way you'd like it.
Spring leaf and romaine mix, Tiny Tendrils pea microgreens, purple cabbage, edamame, carrots, green onions, bell peppers, mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, crunchy chow mein noodles, toasted sesame ginger vinaigrette
Arugula and butterhead lettuce mix, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, red bell pepper, garbanzo beans, feta, sliced almonds, lemony herb dressing.
Butterhead lettuce, Tiny Tendrils radish microgreens, bell peppers, black beans, red onion, sweet corn, cherry tomato, butternut squash, avocado, pepitas, cilantro, lime, chili Limon dressing
Butterhead Lettuce and Arugula with Fresh Strawberries, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Pistachios and Sliced Almonds and Blueberry Basil Vinaigrette
Spring leaf and romaine mix, Clayton Farms broccoli microgreens, cucumber, parmesan, croutons, and lemony Caesar dressing.
Spring leaf and romaine mix, sunflower microgreens, red onion, green onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, pistachios, lemon herb dressing
Juice Bar
Iced Coffee Drinks
Savor our refreshing iced coffee latte, available in two thirst-quenching sizes: 16 and 24 ounces. Indulge in smooth, bold flavor and energizing caffeine with every chilled sip.
Experience our invigorating iced coffee, offered in 16 and 24 ounces. Enjoy rich, robust taste and a delightful caffeine boost in every frosty, satisfying serving.
Treat yourself to our enticing iced salted caramel latte, served in 16 and 24 ounces. Delight in the perfect blend of sweet and salty flavors, coupled with an uplifting caffeine infusion.
Smoothies
Discover our creamy Vanilla Latte Smoothie, offered in 16 and 24 ounces. Delight in the rich, velvety texture and captivating vanilla essence, expertly crafted for a luxurious caffeinated escape.
Indulge in our irresistible Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie, available in 16 and 24 ounces. Savor the perfect fusion of tangy citrus and sweet berries, blended for a heavenly, refreshing treat.
Savor our luscious salted caramel latte smoothie, available in 16 and 24 ounces. Indulge in the irresistible marriage of velvety sweetness and a hint of salt, perfect for a decadent pick-me-up.
Savor a 16 or 24 oz Matcha Latte Green Smoothie – nutrient-packed, energizing blend of matcha, creamy milk, and wholesome greens. Boost metabolism, focus, and immunity today.
Latte Drinks
Indulge in our velvety matcha latte, offered in 16 and 24 ounces. Experience the soothing harmony of earthy green tea and creamy milk, providing a unique, antioxidant-rich taste adventure.
Treat yourself to our enticing iced salted caramel latte, served in 16 and 24 ounces. Delight in the perfect blend of sweet and salty flavors, coupled with an uplifting caffeine infusion.
Indulge in our exquisite iced French vanilla latte, available in 16 and 24 ounces. Relish the luxurious flavor and energizing caffeine kick with every frosty, gratifying sip.
Lemonade Drinks
Experience our vibrant Wild Strawberry Lemonade, available in 16 and 24 ounces. Enjoy the enticing interplay of zesty lemon and juicy strawberries, creating a refreshing and exhilarating flavor sensation.
Refresh with our exotic passion fruit lemonade, available in 16 and 24 ounces. Unwind as you savor the tantalizing fusion of zesty lemon and tropical passion fruit, perfect for quenching your thirst.
Discover our vibrant Mango Lemonade, served in 16 and 24 ounces. Savor the enticing blend of tangy citrus and succulent mango, creating a rejuvenating and thirst-quenching sensation with each sip.
Sip on our revitalizing lemonade, offered in 16 and 24 ounces. Embrace the invigorating balance of tart and sweet, crafted to refresh your senses and quench your thirst effortlessly.
Indulge in 16 or 24 oz Hibiscus Lemonade – a revitalizing, antioxidant-packed fusion of tangy lemon and floral hibiscus. Elevate hydration, heart health, and taste buds with each sip
Tea
Savor the irresistibly refreshing Strawberry Green Tea, expertly crafted in 16 and 24-ounce sizes. Bursting with luscious strawberries, our antioxidant-rich blend delivers a divine taste sensation, perfect for quenching thirst.
Refresh with our delightful strawberry iced tea, offered in 16 and 24 ounces. Immerse yourself in a blissful combination of succulent berries and invigorating tea, the ultimate thirst-quenching experience.
Enjoy our enticing passion fruit tea, served in 16 and 24 ounces. Delight in the captivating blend of aromatic tea and exotic fruit notes, transporting your taste buds to a tropical paradise.
Delight in our tropical Mango Iced Tea, available in 16 and 24 ounces. Immerse yourself in a blissful fusion of exotic fruit and refreshing tea, perfect for satisfying summertime cravings.
Experience refreshing 16 or 24 oz Hibiscus Iced Tea – a vibrant, antioxidant-rich infusion of hibiscus flower flavors, promoting hydration, heart health, and rejuvenation. Taste the tropics today!
Delight in 16 or 24 oz Matcha Green Tea Fresca – a rejuvenating, low-calorie blend of premium matcha, sparkling water, and natural flavors. Boost metabolism, focus, and refreshment instantly.
Take N Bake
Cook At Home
This tray of lasagna is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The lasagna noodles are made with durum wheat semolina, and they are cooked al dente to ensure that they are firm but not tough. The sauce is made with a blend of tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and spices, and it is simmered for hours to develop its rich flavor. The cheese is a blend of mozzarella, Parmesan, and ricotta, and it is layered generously between the lasagna noodles and sauce. Serves 6.
Our tray of lasagna is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The lasagna noodles are made with durum wheat semolina, and they are cooked al dente to ensure that they are firm but not tough. The sauce is made with a blend of tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and spices, and it is simmered for hours to develop its rich flavor. The cheese is a blend of mozzarella, Parmesan, and ricotta, and it is layered generously between the lasagna noodles and sauce. Serves 12.
Mushroom, onion, bell pepper, olives, tomato and artichoke
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, bell peppers and olives.
This pizza has a little bit of everything classic: red sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh sliced pepperoni, crumbled beef, diced ham, bell peppers and onions.
Alfredo sauce, chicken and fresh mozzarella cheese
The Mediterranean pizza is a delightful combination of ingredients that make it truly unique. The pizza starts off with a base layer of fresh, hand-tossed dough that is then spread with a generous layer of tomato sauce. On top of this are deliciously bold pepperoni slices, hearty Italian sausage pieces, freshly minced garlic, juicy mushrooms, and a blend of flavorful cheeses. The pizza is then cooked to perfection in a traditional wood-fired oven that gives it a distinct smokiness and crispy texture. This exquisite combination of ingredients will tantalize your taste buds. Cook at 400 degrees for approximately 15 minutes on the provided paper pan included with your pizza.
Our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni and drizzled with a chili infused honey.
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball and bacon.
Velvety tomato sauce and hand-shredded mozzarella cheese, topped with basil leaf.
One of our favorites, make with our hand-tossed dough that we make fresh every day, topped with pineapple and your choice of ham or Canadian bacon.
Steve Goforth's favorite pizza, with double the pepperoni and twice the sauce. He's also a darn good plumber!
Romano, provolone, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken, red onion and fresh pesto pizza
BBQ chicken & red onion pizza
A white sauce pizza with our signature dough, mozzarella cheese, smoked bacon, arugula and drizzled with aged bourbon maple sauce.
Alfredo sauce, spinach, bacon, artichoke and fresh mozzarella
Meatball, onion, bell pepper and pepperoncini
Mozzarella cheese, generous spread of pepperoni's and pizza sauce.
Mozzarella cheese, red pizza sauce.
Pasta
Baked Dishes
Customize your perfect pasta dish! Choose your favorite noodles, sauce, and protein, and let us take care of the rest. Build your own culinary masterpiece today!
Angel hair pasta is an easy and delicious entrée that satisfies both carnivores and vegetarians alike. The delicate strands of angel hair cook quickly and can take on any kind of sauce for a one-of-a-kind flavor.
Chicken Parmigiana is one of the most iconic Italian entrees. It consists of breaded chicken, tomato sauce, and cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese. The crispy-yet-soft texture and deep flavor of the chicken combined with the tangy taste of the tomato sauce and nutty flavor of the mozzarella makes Chicken Parmigiana a highly sought out entrée. Every bite bursts with flavor; this dish will never disappoint.
Cannelloni is an Italian specialty dish that is especially popular in the region of Lazio. This delicious dish is made with pasta tubes filled with ricotta cheese. The pasta tubes are rolled manually and placed in a deep baking dish then covered with a tomato based sauce and grated cheese before being baked in the oven. The result? A scrumptious plate of creamy cannelloni that looks as good as it tastes!
This traditional dish is made with tender pounded chicken breasts, butter, mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce. It's the combination of the rich flavors and aroma of the mushrooms, wine and garlic that make this recipe so utterly irresistible! You'll be delighted by the depth of flavor from every bite you take of Chicken Marsala–it's truly a delicious delight for any special occasion or meal.
Indulge in our irresistible Chicken Piccata Pasta! Tender chicken, tangy lemon sauce, and al dente pasta create a mouthwatering viral sensation you won't forget. #FoodieHeaven #ChickenPastaPerfection
Eggplant Parmigiana is an incredibly flavorful dish, with eggplant slices arranged in layers of marinara sauce, cheese, and vegetables like bell peppers and garlic. With its wonderful combination of ingredients, it's no wonder Eggplant Parmigiana has become one of the most popular dishes in Italian-American cuisine.
Enjoy delicious and creamy fettucine alfredo dinner tonight! This classic Italian-American dish is made with fettucine pasta, cream, butter, and Parmesan cheese. We simmer the butter and cream together to make a decadent sauce with garlic, giving this dinner its signature flavor, serving it alongside some fresh greens topped with our balsamic vinaigrette. Add a glass of World Peace wine and some freshly baked garlic bread to complete this timeless dinner that will leave you satisfied and content.
If you're looking for a dinner that packs a punch of flavor and deliciousness, then jumbo shells is a must-try. This classic dish features large pasta shells stuffed with cheese, spices and herbs. The flavorful filling bakes into the shells while they cook, creating a creamy and comforting meal that's sure to please.
This classic Italian dish combines layers of crispy lasagna noodles with a flavorful blend of Italian cheeses and savory Italian sausage simmered in marinara sauce. The richness of the cheese and the fragrant aroma of the spices make this dish an unforgettable experience.
A medley of delicate lobster and ricotta cheese ravioli swimming in a velvety-smooth sauce and finished off with ricotta mousse, this entrée truly stands out. The layers of flavor showcase the quality of ingredients used, from the succulent lobster to the silky richness of the scampi sauce with black truffle oil - each bite is a delightful surprise! For seafood lovers looking for something special, Lobster Ravioli is sure to impress!
Manicotti is an Italian-inspired dish made with stuffed shells and a delectable, rich tomato sauce. Originating in Italy, this dish is a comfort food favorite and beloved by many. The gooey cheese filling combined with the fragrant tomato sauce make it irresistible and always leave you wanting more.
A delectable Ravioli Florentine dinner is the perfect meal to indulge in. Consisting of creamy spinach and ricotta cheese stuffed with delicious pasta, this entrée provides just the right blend of flavor and comfort. When served with a side of garlic bread, this dish can become a complete feast. The combination of ingredients is heavenly; the contrasts of both savory and sweet combine to form an exquisite culinary experience in every bite. Just one taste will keep you coming back for more!
A plate full of freshly-prepped sausage, onions and bell peppers is the perfect way to tantalize your taste buds. Bursting with flavor and infused with a smoky richness, this distinctive combination is sure to become one of your new favorite dishes.
Our Shrimp & Crab Italian entrée is a wonderful combination of seafood and pasta that will satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. The shrimps are cooked in garlic and spices like oregano, giving them a delicious flavor without overpowering any other ingredients. The succulent crab pieces add some texture for contrast, and the combination of both seafoods gives this entrée an amazing depth of flavor.
Who doesn't love spaghetti and meatballs? It is a classic pasta dish that has been around for centuries. Spaghetti and meatballs is a one-dish comfort food filled with colorful ingredients creating layers of texture and flavor. The most important part of this Italian cuisine is the freshness of our ingredients – from the richness of cheese and tomatoes to the juiciness of locally sourced ground beef in each hearty bite-sized meatball. Served piping hot, it will bring any hungry diner's taste buds alive!
Take a bite of the spicy linguini with clams and you'll be tantalized by its flavor. This Italian specialty is one of our most delectable pasta dishes out there! The pasta is cooked al dente in a creamy garlic sauce that pairs perfectly with fresh, plump clams. The spiciness of the dish is balanced out by a hint of butter and herbs that make for an impeccable combination. With each bite, you will experience a bold flavor that lingers on your palate. Don't forget to add some grated cheese over top to really bring out all the flavors!
Craving flavorful heat? Look no further than spicy Penne Fra Diavolo! This zesty entrée kicks things up a notch with an aroma that tantalizes the senses and a tangy sauce that’s sure to please. Perfectly cooked al dente penne noodles combined with sautéed onions, peppers, and parmesan cheese make for an unforgettable pasta dish that will have you coming back for seconds.
Nothing says comfort like a warm plate of homemade tortellini! Filled with delicious, savory cheese and herbs, these tender pillows of dough can really hit the spot.
One of our most delicious entrees is Tortellini Con Prosciutto E Pisell! It's a gorgeous combination of tender, al dente cheese-filled pasta pockets, thinly sliced prosciutto that melts in your mouth and earthy-sweet peas for amazing pops of flavor. An incredibly simple yet surprisingly decadent entrée, this dish pairs wonderfully with a glass of crisp white wine and fragrant basil for an experience that can only be described as pure bliss.
Appetizers
Grass-raised and finished beef from 4th Generation Family Owned Cattle Ranch, Carristo Ranch, in Santa Ysabel.
Experience the timeless taste of our Garlic Cheese Bread, crafted with love and our cherished handmade garlic spread, treasured and passed down through generations. Our artisanal recipe infuses each slice of bread with a rich blend of garlic goodness, creating a heavenly aroma and mouthwatering flavor. Topped generously with a melty cheese blend, this appetizing delicacy is a true homage to tradition and a delight that will keep you coming back for more. Taste the legacy today!
Indulge in Italy's best with our Mixed Fried Sampler: crispy Fried Zucchini, tender Fried Calamari, and gooey Fried Mozzarella Sticks. Accompanied by zesty Marinara Sauce, it's a delightful trio of authentic flavors. Buon appetito!
This plate of breaded zucchini appetizers is not only a feast for the taste buds but also a feast for the eyes. The vibrant green hues of the zucchini peek through the golden breading, creating an inviting visual appeal that is both appetizing and aesthetically pleasing. Whether you're enjoying them as a starter before a meal or as a delightful snack during a gathering, these breaded zucchini appetizers are a true culinary delight that will leave you craving for more. Indulge in this irresistible treat and let the flavors dance on your palate, making every bite a moment to savor.
This beloved seafood delicacy is a true delight for the senses. Each tender ring of calamari is expertly coated in a light, crispy batter that offers the perfect balance of texture and flavor.
Microgreens
Wheatgrass is packed with essential plant-based minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants that bolster well-being and vitality. Its raw, natural components are potent detoxifiers and assist in promoting good digestion. • Premium wheatgrass cultivated without pesticides. • Loaded with vitamins, minerals, essential fats, proteins, and antioxidants for enhanced health and vitality. • Raw and natural components that cleanse the body. • Full-flavored and easy to mix into juices and smoothies.
Microgreen sunflower shoots are a nutritional powerhouse that is rich in essential nutrients. They are an excellent source of vitamin E, A, and B complex vitamins, essential for maintaining good health and well-being. In addition, sunflower shoots are a great source of protein, which is vital for muscle growth and repair. They also contain high levels of antioxidants, which help to combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. Furthermore, they are rich in minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which are essential for maintaining strong bones and a healthy cardiovascular system. Microgreen sunflower shoots are a highly nutritious food that can be a valuable addition to a healthy diet.
Microgreen maple pea shoots are a delightful and nutritious addition to any diet. They are an excellent source of vitamins A, C, and K, crucial for maintaining healthy vision, boosting the immune system, and supporting bone health. Additionally, maple pea shoots are rich in essential minerals such as iron, which is necessary for the production of hemoglobin and the transportation of oxygen in the blood, and manganese, which is important for bone formation and blood clotting. They are also a good source of protein, which is essential for muscle growth and repair. Moreover, these shoots contain high levels of antioxidants, which help to combat oxidative stress and reduce inflammation in the body. Furthermore, they are low in calories and high in dietary fiber, making them an excellent choice for those looking to manage their weight. Microgreen maple pea shoots are nutrient-dense food that offers many health benefits.
Microgreen cantaloupe melon shoots are a lesser-known but nutritionally dense food. They are rich in vitamins A, C, and E, essential for maintaining healthy skin, boosting the immune system, and protecting cells from oxidative damage. These shoots are also a good source of antioxidants, such as beta-carotene, which helps to combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. Furthermore, cantaloupe melon shoots contain essential minerals like potassium, vital for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels, and magnesium, crucial for muscle and nerve function. Additionally, they are high in dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and helps maintain a healthy weight. Microgreen cantaloupe melon shoots offer a wide range of nutritional benefits and can be a valuable addition to a healthy diet.
Regarded as a highly beneficial and health-boosting natural superfood, Arugula microgreen contributes significantly as a dietary supplement to a wide array of dishes. Its distinct flavor carries a peppery zest, and it is a robust source of essential nutrients such as folic acid, iron, and copper, along with a diverse range of vitamins, including A, C, and K.
Catering
Half tray serves 6; full tray serves 12.
For the perfect party, you don't have to look any further than a delicious cheese ravioli tray! Our delectable catering option features freshly-made cheese ravioli and marinara sauce, served with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese on top. Guests will be sure to love our homemade style recipes and flavors. Not only is it incredibly convenient for you but our cheese ravioli tray also comes with the best quality and taste - nothing compares! So let us take care of the lunch or dinner for your next special occasion and make everyone happy at the same time! Served with your choice of sauce. Half tray serves 6; full tray serves 12. Available baked or as take & bake.
Chicken Parmigiana Tray from Mamma Ramona's Catering is a must-have for any occasion! Packed with tender, succulent chicken smothered in homemade marinara sauce and topped with just the right amount of melted Italian cheese, it's sure to be a hit with family and friends. Expertly prepared with freshly picked herbs and spices, this tray comes with complimentary garlic bread that adds just the right touch of flavor! For your next event let Mamma Ramona's Catering make your life a little easier and spice it up with our Chicken Parmigiana Tray. We guarantee you won't be disappointed! Half tray serves 7; full tray 14. Available as baked or take and bake.
Half tray feeds 8; full tray feeds 15.
With your choice of dressing. Half size feeds 8; full size feeds 15.
Delicious and convenient, 7 layer lasagna trays for catering make it easy to provide your guests with a classic Italian dish that everyone loves. Perfect for a variety of occasions from birthdays to business meetings, these trays are filled with layers of rich browned beef sauce and gooey cheese, topped off with Romano and parmesan cheese. Serve up savory flavor every time without all the hassle of prepping - just heat, serve, and enjoy! For an unforgettable meal that's sure to impress, don't pass up one of our catered 7 layer lasagna trays. Half tray serves 6 people; full tray serves 12. Comes baked or take & bake.
Half tray serves 6; full tray 12. Order baked or as take & bake.
If you're in need of an unforgettable meal for your special event or corporate gathering, look no further than this satisfying tray of grass fed meatballs. The succulent beef is locally sourced from small farmers and the seasonings are flavorful but not overpowering. Plus, everyone will enjoy the added bonus of knowing that the ingredients are organic and naturally raised. Does not include pasta. Half tray serves 12; full tray 24.
The smell of the tray of Penne Pasta Marinara Sauce wafts through the air, drawing everyone towards it. Rich and robust, it's a delicious dish made with fresh tomatoes, fragrant garlic, chopped parsley and oregano. With its vibrant color and comforting aroma, this tray of Pasta Marinara Sauce is sure to please any crowd! Vegetarian. Half tray feeds 6; full tray feeds 12. Available cooked or for take & bake later.
Catering an event with Penne w/ Meat Marinara Tray is a guaranteed crowd pleaser. Its classic flavor combines the sweetness of marinara, the savory-notes of Italian sausage and ground beef, and the creaminess of ricotta. Perfectly cooked penne pasta adds texture to this dish that not only looks appetizing but also tastes delicious. On top of that, it’s easy to share among friends, families and colleagues alike as each tray allows up to eight servings. Whenever you're in need of a popular Italian dish for large crowds, Penne w/ Meat Marinara Tray is definitely your perfect choice! Half tray serves 6; full size tray feeds 12.
Half tray serves 6; full tray serves 12. Available as baked or take & bake.
Half tray feeds 6; full size tray feeds 12. Available as baked or take & bake.
Merch
Black T-Shirts
Embrace the heat as we conjure the fiery essence of not one, but three of the hottest chili peppers known to man. This pizza pays homage to the enigmatic temptress herself, the embodiment of spiciness and mischief. The front of our t-shirt has our Mamma Ramona's logo; the back side of the devil temptress herself. Limited to just 40 shirts, this is the first in our collection of pizzas from Mamma Ramona's.
