001 - Mamma Ramona's 632 Main Street
- Build Your Own Pizza$9.00+
If you're looking to make the ultimate custom-made pizza just the way you like it, look no further than our full menu of available toppings. From classic pepperonis and hearty mushrooms to bold anchovies and spicy jalapenos, we have something for all taste buds. Our top-notch ingredients are sure to help craft the perfect combination for a pizza that is totally unique and entirely delicious. Best of all, there's no wrong choice; with so many delicious options, every pizza pie is sure to be a unique work of art.
- Pepperoni Pizza$12.00+
Pepperoni pizza, with its unmistakable tangy-spicy flavors and savory-smoky aromas, is one of the most beloved pizza varieties among people of all ages. The classic cheese and pepperoni combo is a classic go-to for a quick meal or for when friends come by for a game night. It’s also deliciously versatile: whether you prefer thick or thin crusts, crispy or chewy textures, or spicy-level extremes — pepperoni will always be the perfect topping to take your pizza from ordinary to extraordinary! So grab a slice of pepperoni pizza next time you’re in the mood for an unbeatably flavorful experience!
- Cheese Pizza$9.00+
Our hand-tossed cheese pizza is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The dough is tossed by hand to create a light and airy crust. The sauce is made with vine-ripened tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and spices, and it is spread evenly over the crust. The cheese is a blend of mozzarella and Parmesan, and it is sprinkled generously over the sauce.
- Alfredo, Spinach, Bacon N Artichoke Pizza$14.00+
Alfredo, Spinach, Bacon & Artichoke Pizza is a mouth-watering combination of delicious flavors that can satisfy any food lover! The creamy texture of the Alfredo sauce combined with the crunchy bacon and artichokes will have you reaching for another slice. But what really gives this pizza its unique flavor is the spinach which adds an extra layer of freshness. This pizza is definitely one to try if you're looking for a rich and flavorful dish that's sure to leave your palate wanting more.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.00+
The perfect marriage of barbecue sauce and chicken on top of a pizza is the definition of mouth-watering cuisine. The sweet, smoky flavor of your favorite barbecue sauce complemented with juicy and tender pieces of chicken creates an unforgettable flavor experience which will have you wanting more. The combination of flavors contrasts in the most delicious way, making it a one-of-a-kind favorite!
- Four Cheese Pizza$14.00+
When it comes to pizza, many people immediately think of its classic topping combination of Romano, provolone, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. These four cheese together bring an abundance of flavor as well as a touch of tangy sharpness that can be found in traditional Italian pizzas throughout the country. The mild taste of provolone and creamy ricotta serves as the perfect balance to the sharpness of the Romano and Mozzarella. No other cheese combo can match up to this all-time classic for bringing out the best attributes of pizza dough.
- Works Pizza$14.00+
With the savory flavor of pepperoni, the smell of freshly cooked sausage, and the crunchy topping from mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and olives all combined on delicious pizza dough - it's no wonder why this classic combination is a fan favorite! When you take a bite of pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, bell pepper and olive pizza it's truly like a party for your taste buds. This delicious combination is sure to tantalize any palate and keep your taste buds singing for more. To top it off quite literally - some sprinkled grated cheese over this tasty combination and you have yourself one mouth-watering Italian delight!
- Pizza Love$12.00+
One of my favorite dishes to indulge in (if I'm feeling a bit naughty) is a delicious hand-tossed pizza with heaps of pepperoni, diced ham, crumbled sausage, diced onions and bell peppers. All these flavors blended together create such mouthwatering perfection that no matter how full I am, I will always go for one more slice! Adding the gentle sweetness from bell peppers and the spicy heat from sausage build a fragrant aroma and give each bite an incredible complexity of flavor. There's nothing quite like it - unless you switch up the toppings every now and then!
- Molto Dolce Pepperoni Pizza$12.00+
Molte Dolce pizza is an exquisite combination of sweet and spicy flavors that will have your taste buds dancing with pleasure. The marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni provide a traditional flavor base that is kicked up a notch with the addition of a chili infused honey drizzle. Every bite guarantees to be packed with a perfect balance of the classic Italian fare and the intensity of the chili honey. Don't just order any pizza topping; try something different - let the Molte Dolce surprise your senses and tantalize your taste buds!
- Margherita Pizza$13.00+
Our velvety tomato sauce and hand-shredded melted mozzarella cheese pizza, made with ingredients from our local farms around Ramona, is a mouth-watering masterpiece. Every bite releases a burst of flavor - sweet tomato sauce, creamy cheese, and tangy basil leaf contrasting perfectly on one amazing slice. It's enough to make your taste buds jump for joy! One bite is all it takes to understand why this pizza is gaining rave reviews among the locals. The perfect balance of fresh, melt-in-your-mouth deliciousness - don't miss out on this culinary treat!
- Hawaiian Five Ohhhhhh$14.00+
Hawaiian pizza is a unique twist on traditional pizza, combining the sweet and sharp flavor of pineapple with ham or Canadian bacon. Not only does this combination deliver a tantalizing flavor, but it also provides a delectable visual treat. The vibrant color of pineapples alongside the pinkish tones of either ham or Canadian bacon adds a special vibrancy to your dish. The toppings melt together in the cooking process, becoming one unified unit sure to please all who try it. Whether you’re an adventurous eater or a more conventional regular, adding Hawaiian pizza to your menu rotation is an easy way to experience something new without going too far into the unknown.
- AJ's Favorite Pizza$14.00+
This meatball, onion, bell pepper and pepperoncini pizza is sure to please the whole family! Rich and flavorful tomato sauce serves as a savory base for the fresh ingredients added. Each bite of this cheesy pizza will give an explosion of juicy flavor with the classic layer of hand shredded, melted Grande mozzarella cheese on top. The bite of onions works perfectly in contrast to the mellow flavor created by the bell peppers while giving a pleasant aroma at the same time. And surely it wouldn't be complete without adding some zesty zing with freshly cooked meatballs and pepperoncinis. With so much flavor and texture in every slice, this delicious pizza comes highly recommended as an easy weeknight dinner option!
- Meat Combo$14.00+
When it comes to pizza, there's a lot of variety and everyone has their own favorite. But for the occasional diversity, nothing beats the chain gang of meat toppings – pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball and bacon. Together they make a delicious ensemble of flavor and texture that sails over any cheese-only option. It's a combination that is sure to please anyone in the mood for something more than the standard toppings. One bite, and you'll be reminded why this quintet is a go-to topping combo with loads of savory mouthwatering satisfaction!
- Mushroom Chicken Alfredo$14.00+
The classic Italian flavors of mushroom, chicken, and alfredo sauce all come together to create the perfect taste in a delicious Mushroom Chicken Alfredo Pizza! This delectable pizza goes above and beyond traditional pies by combining salty bits of mushrooms with succulent pieces of chicken and coating them in an aromatic garlic and herb-infused alfredo sauce. Whether you eat it piping hot straight from the oven or enjoyed cold later, this Mushroom Chicken Alfredo Pizza is sure to please any palate.
- Chicken Pesto$14.00+
This pizza packs a punch of spectacular ingredients that come together to create a creamy and savory blend, sure to be enjoyed by everyone! The grilled chicken is juicy and succulent; it pairs beautifully with the sweetness of the red onion. With each bite, you'll experience the flavor of the homemade pesto sauce overflowing from every slice.
- Veggie Deluxe$14.00+
Experience the flavor explosion of a mushroom, onion, bell pepper, olives, tomato, and artichoke pizza! Packed with a medley of veggies and the perfect blend of herbs and spices, this pizza is one that won't soon be forgotten. Every bite is bursting with flavor from the combination of mushrooms' earthy notes to the sweetness of onions and peppers to the brininess of olives. The tomatoes add juiciness while artichoke provides a unique twist on this Italian classic. If you're looking for an unforgettable pizza experience, it's time to try this all-veggie beauty!
- Voodoo Love$15.00
Indulge in the magic of our Voodoo Love, a pizza that's as enchanting as its name suggests. This romantic masterpiece begins with a golden crust, kissed by the sun and baked to perfection. The base is adorned with tomatoes, adding a sweet and tangy depth to every bite. A secret blend of spices, including maca root, barrenwort, and damiana, is generously spread over the top of every slice. But what's love without a bit of richness? Slabs of creamy mozzarella melt over the tomatoes, creating a luxurious blanket of cheesy goodness. The cheese is a canvas for the vibrant green of fresh basil leaves; their aromatic presence is reminiscent of a summer romance. Yet, the true allure of this pizza lies in its crowning glory: our secret love potion blend of herbs. Each bite invites you to fall in love, not just with the pizza, but with the moment, the company, and the memories you're creating.
- Cheese Pizza Slice$3.00
Indulge in a classic favorite with our mouthwatering Slice of Cheese Pizza. Our expertly crafted pizza generously topped with a rich and gooey blend of mozzarella cheese. This creates a savory symphony of flavors that will satisfy your pizza cravings. Each bite is a delightful combination of cheesy goodness and tomato sauce perfection, making this slice a timeless and irresistible choice for pizza lovers of all ages.
- Pepperoni Slice$4.00
- Pepperoni Deux Slice$5.00
- Hawaiian Slice$4.50
- Molte Dolce Slice$4.00
- Veggie Deluxe Slice$5.00
- Cheese Pizza Redemption
A delicious 12" cheese pizza, perfectly baked and topped generously with melted cheese, delivering a simple yet satisfying taste experience. You must have an existing subscription to redeem your pizza, <b>once per week.</b>
- Pepperoni Pizza Redemption
You are redeeming your once per week pepperoni pizza with this selection. Your subscription includes a 12" pepperoni pizza, regular crust. If you want to add additional toppings, select the options and toppings and you'll pay the difference in cost. You can only order one per week, per subscription. Additional redemptions will be rejected.
- Pizza Take N Bake, 12"
- Pizza Kit Redemption
We provide you with a doughball, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, corn meal and a stack of pepperoni for you to make your own pizza. When you get it home, spread the corn meal across the surface; stretch your dough out, apply the sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni to the surface and then pop in the oven at 450 degrees for 15-25 minutes. Watch for the crust to become maple sugar brown mottled. You can order additional toppings if needed.
- Microgreen Salad
- 52 Pizzas for a Year Subscription$199.00
Have pizza cravings every week? Our subscription program is the best way to satisfy your pizza cravings without breaking the bank. For only $199, you get a whopping 52 pepperoni pizzas with an insane retail value of $830. Best of all, these pizza pies are served as 12" deliciousness, sure to make pizza night a hit with everyone in the family. Start enjoying pizza night once a week without paying top-dollar prices, for the next 52 weeks. When you purchase this, we will provide redemption instructions. You will be able to redeem online, and can be picked up or scheduled for delivery.
- Microgreen Salads for a Year$179.00
Delight in the vibrant flavors and nutrient-rich benefits of our premium microgreen salads! With this exclusive one-year subscription, you will receive a freshly curated microgreen salad picked up or for delivery to your doorstep (delivery charges additional) once a week for 52 weeks. Each salad blend is handpicked by our expert growers, ensuring you get the finest mix of flavors and textures. Experience the luxury of farm-fresh greens and supercharge your meals with our sustainably grown microgreens. Dive into a year of culinary adventure and well-being with our weekly gourmet treat!
- 2-Liter Bottle of Soda for a Year$79.00
Quench your thirst with the timeless taste of Coca-Cola! With this exclusive one-year subscription, you'll receive a refreshing 2-liter bottle of Coca-Cola delivered directly to your home once a week for 52 weeks. Never run out of your favorite beverage, and enjoy the consistent fizz and classic flavor that has delighted generations. Dive into a year of refreshment and nostalgia with our dependable weekly deliveries!
- Eat Like A Boss, One Year Subscription$799.00
Get up to three 12” specialty pizzas every week for 52 weeks with the Eat Like A Boss deal. We only sell 10 of these each year. $799 cost. If you paid for these pizzas at retail, you’d spend at least $2400 for the year.
- Iced Coffee Latte$6.00+
Savor our refreshing iced coffee latte, available in two thirst-quenching sizes: 16 and 24 ounces. Indulge in smooth, bold flavor and energizing caffeine with every chilled sip.
- Iced Coffee$6.00+
Experience our invigorating iced coffee, offered in 16 and 24 ounces. Enjoy rich, robust taste and a delightful caffeine boost in every frosty, satisfying serving.
- Salted Caramel Coffee Latte$6.50+
Treat yourself to our enticing iced salted caramel latte, served in 16 and 24 ounces. Delight in the perfect blend of sweet and salty flavors, coupled with an uplifting caffeine infusion.
- Jasmine Milk Tea Smoothie$7.00+
Discover our creamy Vanilla Latte Smoothie, offered in 16 and 24 ounces. Delight in the rich, velvety texture and captivating vanilla essence, expertly crafted for a luxurious caffeinated escape.
- Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie$7.00+
Indulge in our irresistible Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie, available in 16 and 24 ounces. Savor the perfect fusion of tangy citrus and sweet berries, blended for a heavenly, refreshing treat.
- Salted Caramel Latte Smoothie$7.00+
Savor our luscious salted caramel latte smoothie, available in 16 and 24 ounces. Indulge in the irresistible marriage of velvety sweetness and a hint of salt, perfect for a decadent pick-me-up.
- Matcha Latte Smoothie$7.00+
Savor a 16 or 24 oz Matcha Latte Green Smoothie – nutrient-packed, energizing blend of matcha, creamy milk, and wholesome greens. Boost metabolism, focus, and immunity today.
- Matcha Latte$6.50+
Indulge in our velvety matcha latte, offered in 16 and 24 ounces. Experience the soothing harmony of earthy green tea and creamy milk, providing a unique, antioxidant-rich taste adventure.
- Salted Caramel Coffee Latte$6.50+
Treat yourself to our enticing iced salted caramel latte, served in 16 and 24 ounces. Delight in the perfect blend of sweet and salty flavors, coupled with an uplifting caffeine infusion.
- Iced French Vanilla Latte$6.50+
Indulge in our exquisite iced French vanilla latte, available in 16 and 24 ounces. Relish the luxurious flavor and energizing caffeine kick with every frosty, gratifying sip.
- Wild Strawberry Lemonade$5.50+
Experience our vibrant Wild Strawberry Lemonade, available in 16 and 24 ounces. Enjoy the enticing interplay of zesty lemon and juicy strawberries, creating a refreshing and exhilarating flavor sensation.
- Passion Fruit Lemonade$5.50+
Refresh with our exotic passion fruit lemonade, available in 16 and 24 ounces. Unwind as you savor the tantalizing fusion of zesty lemon and tropical passion fruit, perfect for quenching your thirst.
- Mango Lemonade$5.50+
Discover our vibrant Mango Lemonade, served in 16 and 24 ounces. Savor the enticing blend of tangy citrus and succulent mango, creating a rejuvenating and thirst-quenching sensation with each sip.
- Classic Lemonade$5.50+
Sip on our revitalizing lemonade, offered in 16 and 24 ounces. Embrace the invigorating balance of tart and sweet, crafted to refresh your senses and quench your thirst effortlessly.
- Hibiscus Lemonade$5.50+
Indulge in 16 or 24 oz Hibiscus Lemonade – a revitalizing, antioxidant-packed fusion of tangy lemon and floral hibiscus. Elevate hydration, heart health, and taste buds with each sip
- Strawberry Green Tea$5.50+
Savor the irresistibly refreshing Strawberry Green Tea, expertly crafted in 16 and 24-ounce sizes. Bursting with luscious strawberries, our antioxidant-rich blend delivers a divine taste sensation, perfect for quenching thirst.
- Passion Iced Tea$5.50+
Refresh with our delightful strawberry iced tea, offered in 16 and 24 ounces. Immerse yourself in a blissful combination of succulent berries and invigorating tea, the ultimate thirst-quenching experience.
- Passion Green Tea$5.50+
Enjoy our enticing passion fruit tea, served in 16 and 24 ounces. Delight in the captivating blend of aromatic tea and exotic fruit notes, transporting your taste buds to a tropical paradise.
- Mango Iced Tea$5.50+
Delight in our tropical Mango Iced Tea, available in 16 and 24 ounces. Immerse yourself in a blissful fusion of exotic fruit and refreshing tea, perfect for satisfying summertime cravings.
- Hibiscus Iced Tea$5.50+
Experience refreshing 16 or 24 oz Hibiscus Iced Tea – a vibrant, antioxidant-rich infusion of hibiscus flower flavors, promoting hydration, heart health, and rejuvenation. Taste the tropics today!
- Matcha Green Tea Fresca$5.50+
Delight in 16 or 24 oz Matcha Green Tea Fresca – a rejuvenating, low-calorie blend of premium matcha, sparkling water, and natural flavors. Boost metabolism, focus, and refreshment instantly.
- Lasagna, Half Tray, Ready to Bake$35.00
This tray of lasagna is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The lasagna noodles are made with durum wheat semolina, and they are cooked al dente to ensure that they are firm but not tough. The sauce is made with a blend of tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and spices, and it is simmered for hours to develop its rich flavor. The cheese is a blend of mozzarella, Parmesan, and ricotta, and it is layered generously between the lasagna noodles and sauce. Serves 6.
- Lasagna, Full Tray, Ready to Bake$60.00
Our tray of lasagna is made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The lasagna noodles are made with durum wheat semolina, and they are cooked al dente to ensure that they are firm but not tough. The sauce is made with a blend of tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and spices, and it is simmered for hours to develop its rich flavor. The cheese is a blend of mozzarella, Parmesan, and ricotta, and it is layered generously between the lasagna noodles and sauce. Serves 12.
- Veggie Deluxe, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
Mushroom, onion, bell pepper, olives, tomato and artichoke
- The Works Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, bell peppers and olives.
- Pizza Love, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
This pizza has a little bit of everything classic: red sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh sliced pepperoni, crumbled beef, diced ham, bell peppers and onions.
- Mushroom Chicken Alfredo Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
Alfredo sauce, chicken and fresh mozzarella cheese
- Mediterranean Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
The Mediterranean pizza is a delightful combination of ingredients that make it truly unique. The pizza starts off with a base layer of fresh, hand-tossed dough that is then spread with a generous layer of tomato sauce. On top of this are deliciously bold pepperoni slices, hearty Italian sausage pieces, freshly minced garlic, juicy mushrooms, and a blend of flavorful cheeses. The pizza is then cooked to perfection in a traditional wood-fired oven that gives it a distinct smokiness and crispy texture. This exquisite combination of ingredients will tantalize your taste buds. Cook at 400 degrees for approximately 15 minutes on the provided paper pan included with your pizza.
- Molte Dolce Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$12.00
Our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni and drizzled with a chili infused honey.
- Meat Combo Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball and bacon.
- Margherita Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
Velvety tomato sauce and hand-shredded mozzarella cheese, topped with basil leaf.
- Hawaiian Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
One of our favorites, make with our hand-tossed dough that we make fresh every day, topped with pineapple and your choice of ham or Canadian bacon.
- The Goforth Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
Steve Goforth's favorite pizza, with double the pepperoni and twice the sauce. He's also a darn good plumber!
- Four Cheese Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
Romano, provolone, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken Pesto Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
Chicken, red onion and fresh pesto pizza
- BBQ Chicken Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
BBQ chicken & red onion pizza
- Bacon Bourbon Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
A white sauce pizza with our signature dough, mozzarella cheese, smoked bacon, arugula and drizzled with aged bourbon maple sauce.
- Alfredo, Spinach, Bacon N Artichoke Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
Alfredo sauce, spinach, bacon, artichoke and fresh mozzarella
- AJ's Favorite Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$14.00
Meatball, onion, bell pepper and pepperoncini
- Pepperoni Pizza, Take N Bake, 12"$12.00
Mozzarella cheese, generous spread of pepperoni's and pizza sauce.
- Cheese Pizza Take N Bake, 12"$10.00
Mozzarella cheese, red pizza sauce.
- Pizza Kit$9.00
We provide you with a doughball, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, corn meal and a stack of pepperoni for you to make your own pizza. When you get it home, spread the corn meal across the surface; stretch your dough out, apply the sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni to the surface and then pop in the oven at 450 degrees for 15-25 minutes. Watch for the crust to become maple sugar brown mottled. You can order additional toppings if needed.
