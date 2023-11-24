Voodoo Love

$15.00

Indulge in the magic of our Voodoo Love, a pizza that's as enchanting as its name suggests. This romantic masterpiece begins with a golden crust, kissed by the sun and baked to perfection. The base is adorned with tomatoes, adding a sweet and tangy depth to every bite. A secret blend of spices, including maca root, barrenwort, and damiana, is generously spread over the top of every slice. But what's love without a bit of richness? Slabs of creamy mozzarella melt over the tomatoes, creating a luxurious blanket of cheesy goodness. The cheese is a canvas for the vibrant green of fresh basil leaves; their aromatic presence is reminiscent of a summer romance. Yet, the true allure of this pizza lies in its crowning glory: our secret love potion blend of herbs. Each bite invites you to fall in love, not just with the pizza, but with the moment, the company, and the memories you're creating.