Mancino's Pizza and Grinders Fenton, MI
Grinders
ITALIAN SPECIAL
House Specialty Ham, salami, mushroom, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
ROAST BEEF
Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
FRENCH DIP
Roast beef and cheese. Served with a cup of hot Mancino's au jus.
3 MEAT TRIO
Ham, turkey, roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
CHICKEN BREAST
Marinated chicken Breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
CHICKEN BACON CLUB
Marinated chicken Breast, Sliced Bacon, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese with Ranch
STEAK
Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
CHICAGO STEAK
Steak, onions, mushrooms, garlic butter
COWBOY STEAK
Steak, bacon pieces, onion, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch
MANCINO'S CLUB
Ham, turkey, sliced bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
HAM & CHEESE
Ham and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
HAM & SALAMI
Ham, cheese, salami, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
TURKEY
Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese &mayo
VEGGIE
mushrooms, onion, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese & mayo
SEAFOOD & CRAB
Crab and seafood, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onion &mayo
TUNA
Tuna, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo
BBQ PORK
Pulled Pork Brisket, Cheese
MEATBALL
Meatballs, pasta sauce, onions, green peppers and cheese.
PIZZA GRINDER
pepperoni, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese (you can make any combo- each additional item is 30 cent on half, 60 cent on whole)
RUEBEN
Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island and cheese
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
Med Mancino's Pride
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Black Olives
Med Mancino's Super
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Peppers
Med Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon and Ground Beef.
Med BBQ Chicken Pizza
Marinated chicken breast, zesty BBQ sauce, red onions, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with dried cilantro.
Med Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Marinated chicken breast, zesty BBQ sauce, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese
Med Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, Pineapple
Med B.L.T.
Med Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Tomatoes
XL Mancinos Pride
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Black Olives
XL Mancinos Super
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Peppers
XL Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, and Ground Beef
XL BBQ Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, zesty BBQ sauce, red onions, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese
XL Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Taco meat, Nacho chips, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella ,taco sauce, black olives, lettuce,& tomatoes
XL Hawaiian
Ham, bacon, Pineapple
XL B.L.T.
XL Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Tomatoes
Slices
Salads
Antipasto
Romaine lettuce, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, black olives, peppercinis
Cherry Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, marinated chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, crumbled bleu cheese, dried cherries
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, turkey, ham, salami, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, green peppers, red onion, black olives, feta cheese, Greek dressing
Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, taco meat, nacho chips and cheddar cheese
Vegetarian Salad
Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
Dinner Salad
Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese