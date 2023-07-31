Popular Items

MANCINO'S CLUB

$15.95+

Ham, turkey, sliced bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.95

ITALIAN SPECIAL

$15.95+

House Specialty Ham, salami, mushroom, onions, green peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo

Grinders

ROAST BEEF

$16.50+

Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

FRENCH DIP

$17.50+

Roast beef and cheese. Served with a cup of hot Mancino's au jus.

3 MEAT TRIO

$15.95+

Ham, turkey, roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

CHICKEN BREAST

$17.50+

Marinated chicken Breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

CHICKEN BACON CLUB

$17.50+

Marinated chicken Breast, Sliced Bacon, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese with Ranch

STEAK

$18.50+

Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

CHICAGO STEAK

$18.50+

Steak, onions, mushrooms, garlic butter

COWBOY STEAK

$18.50+

Steak, bacon pieces, onion, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch

HAM & CHEESE

$15.50+

Ham and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

HAM & SALAMI

$15.95+

Ham, cheese, salami, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

TURKEY

$16.50+

Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

B.L.T.

$16.50+

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese &mayo

VEGGIE

$15.50+

mushrooms, onion, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese & mayo

SEAFOOD & CRAB

$17.50+

Crab and seafood, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onion &mayo

TUNA

$16.50+

Tuna, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

BBQ PORK

$16.50+

Pulled Pork Brisket, Cheese

MEATBALL

$16.50+

Meatballs, pasta sauce, onions, green peppers and cheese.

PIZZA GRINDER

$15.50+

pepperoni, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese (you can make any combo- each additional item is 30 cent on half, 60 cent on whole)

RUEBEN

$17.50+

Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island and cheese

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

Personal (4 Slices)

$5.00

Medium (8 Slices)

$11.02

X-Large (12 Slices)

$14.50

Specialty Pizzas

Med Mancino's Pride

$17.85

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Black Olives

Med Mancino's Super

$16.50

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Peppers

Med Meat Lover's

$16.50

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Bacon and Ground Beef.

Med BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Marinated chicken breast, zesty BBQ sauce, red onions, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with dried cilantro.

Med Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

Marinated chicken breast, zesty BBQ sauce, hot sauce and mozzarella cheese

Med Hawaiian Pizza

$15.50

Ham, bacon, Pineapple

Med B.L.T.

$15.50

Med Vegetarian

$14.99

Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Tomatoes

XL Mancinos Pride

$23.10

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Black Olives

XL Mancinos Super

$21.95

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, and Green Peppers

XL Meat Lovers

$21.95

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, and Ground Beef

XL BBQ Chicken

$22.75

Marinated chicken breast, zesty BBQ sauce, red onions, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese

XL Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$22.75

Taco meat, Nacho chips, Onions, Cheddar & Mozzarella ,taco sauce, black olives, lettuce,& tomatoes

XL Hawaiian

$20.95

Ham, bacon, Pineapple

XL B.L.T.

$20.95

XL Vegetarian

$20.95

Mushrooms, Onion, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and Tomatoes

Slices

Slice

$2.50

Salads

Antipasto

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, black olives, peppercinis

Cherry Chicken Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, marinated chicken breast, tomatoes, red onions, crumbled bleu cheese, dried cherries

Chef Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, turkey, ham, salami, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese

Greek Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, green peppers, red onion, black olives, feta cheese, Greek dressing

Taco Salad

$9.00

Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, taco meat, nacho chips and cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Salad

$8.25

Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Dinner Salad

$4.50

Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken, red onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese

Sticks and Sides

NEW! Pizza Cookie

$7.50

Whole Breadstick

$5.00

Half Breadstick

$2.99

Cinnamon Sticks

$7.50

Baked Chicken Wings

$7.15+

Chicken Bites

$7.15+

French Fry

$3.15

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Chips

$1.40

Uncle Ray's Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.75

Cookies

$1.00

Peanut Butter Brownies

$3.50

Pasta

Baked Pasta

Penne pasta with our own marinara sauce covered with cheese.

Classic Baked Pasta

$7.50

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$8.95

Penne pasta, creamy alfredo sauce, mushrooms, grilled chicken pieces and broccoli, topped with our special cheese blend. Served with garlic toast.

Drinks

Beverages

16 OZ. FOUTAIN

$2.18

20 OZ. FOUTAIN

$2.30

24 OZ. FOUTAIN

$2.42

20 oz Bottle

$2.75

BOTTLED TEA

$3.00

ROCK STAR

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.20

2 Liter

$3.87

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Can

$1.50Out of stock

Sauces & dressings

Pizza Sauce

$0.80

Ranch

$0.80

Italian Dressing

$0.80

Thousand island

$0.80

Honey Mustard

$0.80

Greek

$0.80

French

$0.80

Raspberry vinegrette

$0.80

FF Italian

$0.80

FF ranch

$0.80Out of stock

Bleu cheese

$0.80

Garlic Butter

$0.80

A1

$0.80

BBQ

$0.80

Hot Sauce

$0.80

Hot Honey

$2.00

Calzones

Small Calzone (7 in)

S Pizza Calzone

$8.50

S Chicken Calzone

$9.00

S Steak Calzone

$9.00

S Southwestern Calzone

$8.50

S Ham & Cheese Calzone

$8.50

Regular Calzone (12 in)

Pizza Calzone R

$11.50

Chicken Calzone R

$15.95

Steak Calzone R

$15.95

Southwestern Calzone R

$15.95

Ham & Cheese Calzone R

$11.75