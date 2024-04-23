Máncora Restobar 901 Wethersfield Avenue
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
- Causa Limeña$15.00
Mashed potato seasoned with lemon and yellow chili pepper filled With Chicken or shrimp.
- Empanadas$14.00
Filled with fried ground beef or chicken, onions, olives, hard-boiled egg and raisins.
- Choritos A La Chalaca$15.00
Six sliced Mussels topped with diced red onion, choclo, all seasoned with lime juice and Aji Limo.
- Papa a la huancaina$14.00
Boiled Potatoes covered with Huancaina sauce, topped with olive and boiled egg.
- House Salad$12.00
Avocado, lettuce, tomato, radish, and onions tossed in our house dressing.
- Quinoa Salad$12.00
Andes quinoa with mixed greens in house dressing.
- Chicharron De Pescado$18.00
Chopped deep fried fish, served with salsa criolla and fried yucca.
- Fried Calamari$22.00
Crispy calamari rings with Salsa Criolla and fried yucca.
- Leche De Tigre$18.00
Autentic peruvian flavored, diced fish, shrimp, and a touch of milk marinated in fresh lime juice.
- Salchipapa$14.00
Slices of hot dogs with french fries
- Yuca Frita (Apetizer)$10.00
Yuca fries served with homemade sauce.
Salads
Main Course
- Lomo Saltado$38.00
Sliced top sirloin sauteed with red onion, tomato, soy sauce and served with french fries and white rice
- Aji De Gallina$22.00
Shredded chicken with peruvian yellow, creamy sauce served with rice
- Tallarines Verdes$16.00
- Rib eye a Lo Pobre$33.00
Grilled 10oz ribeye served with french frieds, sweet plantains with white rice topped with a fried egg.
- Ceviche De Pescado$22.00
Classic Peruvian style diced fish marinated in fresh lime citrus juices with garlic, onions, cilantro, and rocoto pepper.
- Ceviche Mixto$25.00
A mixture of shrimp, octopus, squid and diced fish marinated in fresh lime citrus juices with garlic, onions, cilantro, and rocoto pepper.
- Vuelve A La Vida$28.00
Three different flavors of our famous ceviches in one platter. Select your options with ceviche de pescado or mixto.
- Arroz Con Mariscos$32.00
A mix of seafood and rice, Peruvian-style paella. Mixed seafood, rice, green peas, and red bell peppers seasoned with Aji Amarillo. Served with ensalada criolla.
- Máncora Tower$34.00
House specialty, ceviche and jalea served with three choritos a la chalaca and two shots of tiger milk.
- Pescado Frito$18.00
Fried fish fillet served with salad and white rice
- Fried Whole Fish$32.00
Fried whole fish serve with white rice, french fries and salad
- Jalea Piurana$25.00
A Mixture of different deep-fried seafood, Shrimp, calamari, squid and fish, fried yucca, served with ceviche style lime juice.
- Jalea mixta$26.00
Fresh deep-fried fish, calamari, shrimp, and mussels served with fried yucca and ensalada criolla.
- Sudado De Pescado$25.00
Fillet of fish, tomatoes, red onions, all simmered with aji panca and aji amarillo. Served with white rice.
- Pescado A Lo Macho$30.00
Filet of fish, topped with a spicy, creamy seafood sauce, served with rice.
- Tiradito Tres Mares$20.00
Three Tiraditos, sliced fish, Yellow, classic and Rocoto Pepper Creams, served with choclo.
- Chupe De Camarones$28.00
Shrimp soup with fish, potatoes, vegetables, rice, egg, and a touch of milk.
- Parihuela$28.00
Classic Peruvian fish and seafood soup.
- Sopa A La Minuta$18.00
Soup made of seared beef or chicken with angel hair pasta, egg and milk.
- Chicken Soup$16.00
Angel hair pasta, chicken tenderloin, eggs, potatoes and vegetables.
- Anticuchos$16.00
Three grilled veal heart with aji panca, served with golden potatoes and choclo.
- Pulpo Anticuchero$22.00
Grilled octopus marinated with aji panca, choclo and golden potatoes.
- Rachi$17.00
Grilled tripe served with golden potatoes and choclo.
- Duo Parrillero$22.00
Grilled beef heart and grilled tripe with browned potatoes and corn.
- Parrilla Loca$35.00
Grilled 10oz rib eye, rachi, aniticucho, chorizo served with golden potatoes and choclo.
- ***Pescado A lo Macho .Whole Fish********$36.00
Seafood
- Ceviche De Pescado$22.00
Classic Peruvian style diced fish marinated in fresh lime citrus juices with garlic, onions, cilantro, and rocoto pepper.
- Vuelve A La Vida$28.00
Three different flavors of our famous ceviches in one platter. Select your options with ceviche de pescado or mixto.
- Ceviche Mixto$25.00
A mixture of shrimp, octopus, squid and diced fish marinated in fresh lime citrus juices with garlic, onions, cilantro, and rocoto pepper.
- Arroz Con Mariscos$32.00
A mix of seafood and rice, Peruvian-style paella. Mixed seafood, rice, green peas, and red bell peppers seasoned with Aji Amarillo. Served with ensalada criolla.
- Máncora Tower$34.00
House specialty, ceviche and jalea served with three choritos a la chalaca and two shots of tiger milk.
- Pescado Frito$18.00
Fried fish fillet served with salad and white rice
- Fried Whole Fish$32.00
Fried whole fish serve with white rice, french fries and salad
- Jalea mixta$26.00
Fresh deep-fried fish, calamari, shrimp, and mussels served with fried yucca and ensalada criolla.
- Jalea Piurana$25.00
A Mixture of different deep-fried seafood, Shrimp, calamari, squid and fish, fried yucca, served with ceviche style lime juice.
- Sudado De Pescado$25.00
Fillet of fish, tomatoes, red onions, all simmered with aji panca and aji amarillo. Served with white rice.
- Pescado A Lo Macho$30.00
Filet of fish, topped with a spicy, creamy seafood sauce, served with rice.
- Tiradito Tres Mares$20.00
Three Tiraditos, sliced fish, Yellow, classic and Rocoto Pepper Creams, served with choclo.
Soups
- Chupe De Camarones$28.00
Shrimp soup with fish, potatoes, vegetables, rice, egg, and a touch of milk.
- Parihuela$28.00
Classic Peruvian fish and seafood soup.
- Sopa A La Minuta$18.00
Soup made of seared beef or chicken with angel hair pasta, egg and milk.
- Chicken Soup$16.00
Angel hair pasta, chicken tenderloin, eggs, potatoes and vegetables.
Traditional Peruvian dishes
- Lomo Saltado$38.00
Sliced top sirloin sauteed with red onion, tomato, soy sauce and served with french fries and white rice
- Aji De Gallina$22.00
Shredded chicken with peruvian yellow, creamy sauce served with rice
- Rib eye a Lo Pobre$33.00
Grilled 10oz ribeye served with french frieds, sweet plantains with white rice topped with a fried egg.
Parrillas
- Anticuchos$16.00
Three grilled veal heart with aji panca, served with golden potatoes and choclo.
- Pulpo Anticuchero$22.00
Grilled octopus marinated with aji panca, choclo and golden potatoes.
- Rachi$17.00
Grilled tripe served with golden potatoes and choclo.
- Duo Parrillero$22.00
Grilled beef heart and grilled tripe with browned potatoes and corn.
- Parrilla Loca$35.00
Grilled 10oz rib eye, rachi, aniticucho, chorizo served with golden potatoes and choclo.
Desserts
- Choco Lucuma$10.00
It is a dessert that combines the flavors of lucuma and chocolate.Often in the form of a cake. Allergens such as gluten and dairy.
- Alfajores 3 unid$9.00
This traditional dessert is consisting of 2 shortbread- like cookies sandwiched togueter with dulce de leche (Caramel -Like Filling)in the middle.The cookies are often dusted with powdered sugar. Allergens such a gluten,dairy and eggs.
- Crema volteada$9.00
Also known as a cream caramel is a sweet and creamy custard topped with caramel sauce. Allergens such as eggs and dairy.
- Tres leches$9.00
Tres leches is a classic spanish cake soaked in a mixture of three milks. Evaporated milk, Condensed milk, and heavy cream that absorbs the miks,resulting in a moist and decadent dessert. Allergens such a gluten,dairy and eggs.
- Churros 4 unid$9.00
Churros are a popular spanish fried dough pastry that is often coated in cinnamon sugar. Allergens such a gluten, eggs.
- Torta helada$9.00
It is a layered frozen dessert made with a sponge cake base,filled with a creamy ice cream and often topped with fruit . Allergens such a dairy and gluten.
- Chocoflan$9.00
It is a popular dessert that combines 2 layers: A rich chocolate cake layer on the bottom and a creamy flan layer on top. Allergens such as dairy and gluten.
Sides
Tallarines Saltado
Kids Menu
Beverages
COCKTAILS
BOURBON / RYE
TEQUILA
- MEZCAL Ilegal Joven$12.00
- El Jimador$12.00
- Herradura Siver$120.00
- Herradura Reposado$14.00
- Herradura Anejo$26.00
- Herradura Ultra$18.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$28.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos reposado$14.00
- Casamigos Anejo$16.00
- Csamigos Cristalino$18.00
- Casamigos MEZCAL$17.00
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00
- DON JULIO 1942$22.00
- Casamigos blanco shot$10.00
- herradura ultra shot$15.00
PISCO
- Pisco Ocucaje Quebranta$10.00
- Pisco Intipalka Acholado$12.00
- Machupisco$11.00
- Pisco Caravedo Acholado$12.00
- Pisco Caravedo Torontel$14.00
- Pisco Caravedo Acholado$14.00
- Pisco Barsol Quebranta$11.00
- Pisco Barsol Torontel$12.00
- Pisco Barsol Acholado$12.00
- Pisco Barsol Mosto verde$14.00
- Pisco Barsol ITALIA$15.00
- Pisco Barsol Perfecto Amor$11.00
- Pisco Caravedo MOSTO verde$14.00
- Pisco Queirolo Acholado$12.00
- Pisco Queirolo Quebranta$12.00
SPIRITS
- Remy VSOP$14.00
- Amaro Montenegro$12.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Campary$9.00
- Bailey's$10.00
- Chambord$9.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Drambuie$9.00
- Amaretto Disoronno$10.00
- Mozzart Chocolate$10.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Gran Brulot$11.00
- Luxardo Marrasquino$9.00
- Midori$9.00
- Limoncello Pallini$9.00
- Romano Sambuca$8.00
- Black Romano Sambuca$8.00
- ST Germain Edelflower$8.00
- Anisette$8.00
- Carpano Antica$8.00
Soft Drinks
BEER
Wines
WINE BY GLASS
- Segura cava GL$11.00
- Segura rose GL$11.00
- Barone Pinot Grigio GL$11.00
- Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc GL$11.00
- Garzon Albarino GL$12.00
- Mer Solei Chardonnay GL$12.00
- Sonoma Cruter CHARDONNAY GL$15.00
- Sancerre GL$18.00
- Les Allies Rose GL$11.00
- The Beach Rose GL$12.00
- Eyzaguirre Merlot GL$10.00
- Trapiche Malbec GL$11.00
- Intipalka Malbec GL$11.00
- Natura Pinot Noir GL$12.00
- Cerro Anon RSV GL$12.00
- Decoy Cab. GL$14.00
WINE BY BOTTLE
- Segura Cava BT$42.00
- Segura Rose BT$42.00
- Albert Lebraun Gran Cru BT$100.00
- Moet Chandon Imperial BT$160.00
- Les Allies Rose BT$42.00
- Muga Rosado BT$42.00
- The Beach Rose BT$45.00
- Chateau STE Micheele Riesling BT$35.00
- Barone Fini Pinot Grigio BT$42.00
- Dashwood Sauv. Blanc BT$42.00
- Ondarre Valdebaron BLANCO BT$44.00
- Garzon Albarino BT$45.00
- Mer Solei Chardonnay BT$45.00
- Sonoma Cruter Chardonnay BT$55.00
- Chalk Hill Chardonnay BT$50.00
- Sancerre BT$60.00
- Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio BT$65.00
- Terunyo Sauv. Blanc BT$85.00
- Melrose Pinot Noir BT$40.00
- Trapiche Malbec BT$42.00
- Intipalka Malbec BT$42.00
- Masi Valpolicella Classico BT$44.00
- Natura Pinot Noir BT$45.00
- Cerro Anon RSV BT$45.00
- Daou Cabernet BT$50.00
- Clos de los Siete BT$50.00
- Decoy Cabernet BT$50.00
- Vinyes Ocults Gran Malbec BT$70.00
- Muga Crianza BT$70.00
- Casanova di Neri Tuscany BT$70.00
- Achaval Ferrer BT$85.00
- Flowers Pinot Noir BT$100.00
- Ondarre RSV MAYOR BT$105.00