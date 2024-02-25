ManduYa 2148 S 314th St
- Pork & Veg Mandu (6pc)$9.59
Pork, vegetables, tofu
- Kimchi & Pork Mandu (6pc)$10.59
*Spicy* kimchi, pork, vegetables, tofu
- Bulgogi Mandu 5pc(*Signature*)$11.99
Marinated beef, vegetables, tofu
- Shrimp & Pork Mandu (6pc)$12.99
Shrimp, Pork, Vegetables, Tofu
- Chicken Mandu (6pc)$9.99Out of stock
Chicken breast, vegetables, tofu
- Pan-fried Mandu$9.99+
Pork, vegetables, tofu
- Hot Flavored Mandu (6pc)$12.99
*Spicy* Deep-fried mandu w/pork, vegetables, tofu, buldak sauce, spicy mayo
- Japchae Mandu (8pc)$11.95Out of stock
Vegetarian Mandu(Deep-fried) w/vermicelli and vegetables
- Corn Cheese Mandu (6pc)$10.99
Deep-fried mandu w/corn, cheese, mayo
- Dumpling Soup$14.95
6pc pork dumplings, green onions, egg, seaweed, sesame seed, beef bone broth
- Dumpling Soup w/Rice Cake$15.95
5pc pork dumplings, rice cakes, green onions, egg, seaweed, sesame seed, beef bone broth
Bowl & Noodles
- Bulgogi Bowl$14.99
Marinated Beef, Grilled Onion, Fried Egg, Steamed Rice
- Spicy Pork Bowl$13.99
Stir-fried Pork w/Korean Chili Sauce, Grilled Onion, Fried Egg
- Tofu Bowl$13.99Out of stock
Tofu, Fried Egg, Steamed Rice
- Japchae Bowl$14.99
Stir-fried glass noodle, vegetables, white rice
- Kimchi Fried Rice$14.99
Kimchi, Seaweed, Fried Egg
- Tteok-bokki(Spicy Rice Cake)$16.99
Spicy Rice Cake, Onion, Scallion, Fish Cake
- Seafood Kalguksu (Noodle Soup)$16.99Out of stock
Wheat Flour Noodle, Assorted Seafood, Vegetables
- Spicy Seafood Kalguksu$16.99Out of stock
Flour Wheat Noodles w/assorted seafood, vegetables
Gogi On The Go
Burritos
- Bulgogi Steak(Most Popular)$13.99
Marinated BBQ beef, grilled onion, mozzarella cheese, cilantro, coleslaw, white rice, spicy mayo
- Spicy Monster$13.99
*Spicy* Stir-fried Pork, Korean Chili Sauce, Grilled Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Cilantro, Coleslaw, White Rice, Spicy Mayo
- Crispy Chicken Katsu$13.99Out of stock
Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella Cheese, Cilantro, Coleslaw, White Rice, Spicy Mayo, Katsu Sauce
- Crispy Katsu Burrito$13.99
Fried Chicken Cutlet, coleslaw, katsu sauce, spicy mayo, white rice
- Red Hot Buldak$14.99Out of stock
*Spicy* Chicken Cutlet, Buldak Sauce(Hot Sauce), Cilantro, Coleslaw, White Rice, Spicy Mayo
- Ultimate Tex-Mex$14.99
Choice of Meat, Grilled Onion, Jalapeno, Nacho Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Cilantro, Coleslaw, White Rice, Spicy Mayo
- Japchae burrito$14.99
Choice of Meat, Korean Vermicelli(Glass Noodle), Grilled Onion, Coleslaw, Mozzarella Cheese, White Rice, Spicy Mayo
- Kimchi Madness$14.99
Kimchi fried rice, choice meat, grilled onion, cilantro, coleslaw, cheese, spicy Mayo
Loaded Fries
- Kimchi Fries$14.99
Choice of Meat, Kimchi, Grilled Onion, Nacho Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo
- Meat Lover's Fries$16.99
Spicy Pork, BBQ Beef, Nacho Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo
- Hot Flavored Fries$14.99
Choice of Meat, Grilled Onion, Korean Hot Sauce(buldak), Nacho Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo
- Texas Monster Fries$15.99
Choice of Meat, Grillled Onion, Jalapeno, Nacho Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo
Tacos & Quesadillas
- K-Steak Quesadilla$14.99
Korean Beef Steak, Nacho Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Onion, Spicy Mayo
- Spicy Pork Quesadilla$14.99
Marinated SpicyPork, Nacho Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Onion, Spicy Mayo
- Kimchi Lover's Quesadilla$15.99
Choice of Meat, Kimchi, Nacho Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Onion, Spicy Mayo
- Buldak Flavored Quesadilla(*Spicy*)$14.99
Choice of Meat, Buldak Sauce(Hot&Spicy) Nacho Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Onion, Spicy Mayo
- Bulgogi Tacos (3pc)$12.99
3pc of Beef Taco w/Cilantro, Cabbage Slaw, Grilled Onion, Spicy Mayo on Corn Tortillas
- Spicy Pork Tacos (3pc)$11.99
3pc of Spicy Pork Taco w/Cilantro, Cabbage Slaw, Grilled Onion, Spicy Mayo on Corn Tortillas
Appertizer & Sides
- Korean Chicken Wings$14.99
8pc Fried Chicken Wings w/Sweet&Spicy Sauce
- Regular Fries$4.99
- Side Housemade Kimchi$2.00
- Steamed Rice$2.50
Steamed White Rice
- Seafood Pancake$19.99Out of stock
Assorted seafood, vegetables
- Kimchi Pancake$18.99Out of stock
kimchi, onion