Drinks
Food
Coffee Core
Coffee Signature
Tea
Other Beverage
Drinks
Coffee Core
Latte
$6.50
Cappuccino
$5.00
Flat White
$5.00
Cortado
$4.50
Macchiato
$4.50
Espresso
$4.00
Drip Regular
$4.00
Drip Special
$4.00
Iced Coffee
$4.00
Mocha
$8.00
Hot Chocolate
$6.00
Flash Brew
$4.00
Americano
$4.00
Kids Cocoa
$5.00
Bebeccino
$5.00
Coffee Signature
Signature Latte
$8.00
Crema di Caffe
$6.00
Affogato
$8.00
Viennois
$8.00
Tea
Matcha Latte
$6.50
Sparkling Yuzu Matcha
$7.00
Seasonal Infusion
$5.00
Tea
$4.00
Matcha Tea
$5.00
Other Beverage
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water
$4.00
Fever Tree Tonic
$4.00
Ghost Town Barista Oat Milk
$10.00
Food
Breakfast
Olive Oil Cake
$8.00
English Muffin
$9.00
Granola
$11.00
Lunch
Soup
$13.00
Market Lettuces
$14.00
Grain Bowl
$18.00
Out of stock
Cheese Board
$19.00
Oyster (1)
$4.00
Oysters (6)
$24.00
Crudo
$20.00
Broccoli Sandwich
$18.00
Jambon Sandwich
$18.00
Ice Cream
Honey
$6.00
Buvons Anniversary Party
Kanpachi Crudo
$18.00
Scallop Crudo
$15.00
Oyster
$4.00
Raclette
$14.00
Honey Ice Cream
$6.00
Mangette 1145 Loma Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(562) 248-2482
1145 Loma Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Closed
• Opens Friday at 8AM
All hours
