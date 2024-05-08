Mangia Trattoria Pizzeria | Delran, NJ
Food
Pizza
- LG Napoletana Pizza$17.99
Mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce.
- LG Margherita Pizza$17.99
Baked fresh to order with mozzarella & tomatoes.
- Della Nonna$19.99
Grandma pizza. Thin crust sicilian made with fresh mozzarella, crushed plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil & Tuscan olive oil.
- Sicilian Pizza$19.99
Thick crust deep dish with mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce.
- Trenton Tomato Pie$17.99
Made with plum tomatoes, basil and olive oil over light mozzarella cheese.
- LG Bianca Pizza$24.99
White pizza. Mozzarella cheese topped with ricotta cheese, authentic pecorino cheese, fresh garlic & Tuscan olive oil.
- LG Buffalo Chicken Pie$24.99
Cubed chicken, hot sauce, bleu cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
- LG Barbecue Chicken Pie$24.99
Cubed chicken, BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese.
- Large Abruzzi MEAT PIZZA$24.99
Ground meat, sweet fennel sausage, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce & basil.
- LG Artichoke Pie$24.99
Grilled marinated artichokes, mozzarella cheese, light creme sauce and Tuscan olive oil.
- LG Shrimp&PestoScampi Pizza$34.99
Olive Pie. Puttanesca sauce, capers, Sicilian olives, black olives, mozzarella cheese, plum tomato sauce & basil.
- LG Chicken Parm Pie$24.99
Chicken Milanese, mozzarella cheese, plum tomato sauce, basil & Tuscan olive oil.
- LG Penne Alla Vodka Pie$24.99
- LG Prosciutto Di Parma Pizza$24.99
Fresh mozzarella cheese, plum tomato sauce, basil, & cured prosciutto.
- LG Four CHEESE Pizza Quattro Formaggi$24.99
Four Cheese Pizza. Homemade mozzarella cheese, mild provolone cheese, fontina cheese, & authentic pecorino cheese.
- LG Mangia Supreme$24.99
The Four Seasons Pizza. Fresh mozzarella cheese, plum tomato sauce, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, ham & black olives.
- LG Vegetable Pizza$24.99
Sauteed broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted peppers with fresh mozzarella cheese, sun dried tomatoes, & basil.
- Gluten Free Margherita$14.99
- LG Chicken Bacon Ranch$24.99
- Lg Taco Pizza$24.99
- LG Cheesesteak Pizza$24.99
- LG Mangia Chicken&Brocc Pizza$24.99
- MD Napoletana Pizza$16.99
Mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce.
- MD TRENTON Tomato Pie$16.99
Made with plum tomatoes, basil and olive oil over light mozzarella cheese.
- MD Margherita Pizza$16.99
Baked fresh to order with mozzarella & tomatoes.
- MD Artichoke Pie$22.99
Grilled marinated artichokes, mozzarella cheese, light creme sauce and Tuscan olive oil.
- MD Abruzzi MEAT PIZZA$22.99
Ground meat, sweet fennel sausage, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce & basil.
- MD BBQ Chicken Pie$22.99
Cubed chicken, BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese.
- MD Buffalo Chicken Pie$22.99
Cubed chicken, hot sauce, bleu cheese, and mozzarella cheese.
- MD Chicken Bacon Ranch$22.99
- MD Bianca Pizza$22.99
White pizza. Mozzarella cheese topped with ricotta cheese, authentic pecorino cheese, fresh garlic & Tuscan olive oil.
- MD Caprese Olive Pie$22.99
Olive Pie. Puttanesca sauce, capers, Sicilian olives, black olives, mozzarella cheese, plum tomato sauce & basil.
- MD Chicken Parm Pie$22.99
Chicken Milanese, mozzarella cheese, plum tomato sauce, basil & Tuscan olive oil.
- MD Penne Alla Vodka Pie$22.99
- MD Prosciutto Di Parma Pizza$22.99
Fresh mozzarella cheese, plum tomato sauce, basil, & cured prosciutto.
- MD Four Cheese Pizza$22.99
Four Cheese Pizza. Homemade mozzarella cheese, mild provolone cheese, fontina cheese, & authentic pecorino cheese.
- MD Four Seasons$22.99
The Four Seasons Pizza. Fresh mozzarella cheese, plum tomato sauce, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, ham & black olives.
- MD Vegetable Pizza$22.99
Sauteed broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, roasted peppers with fresh mozzarella cheese, sun dried tomatoes, & basil.
- MD Taco Pizza$22.99
- MD Cheesesteak Pizza$22.99
Slices
Calzone & Stromboli
- MD Mangia Stromboli$13.99
Stuffed with pepperoni, sliced sausage, ham, & mozzarella cheese.
- MD Eggplant Parm Stromboli$13.99
Fried eggplant, marinara sauce, & mozzarella cheese.
- MD Cheese Calzone$13.99
Mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese.
- MD Vegetable Calzone$13.99
Sauteed broccoli or spinach or broccoli rabe with mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese.
- MDMangia Famous Calzone$13.99
Famous Calzone. Sweet fennel sausage or herb grilled chicken with sauteed broccoli rabe with mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese.
- LG MANGIA FAMOUS Stromboli$20.99
- Lg EGGPLANT PARMGIANA STROMBOLI$20.99
- Lg CALZONE CHEESE$20.99
- LG VEGETABLE CALZONE$20.99
Antipasto
- Arancini Rice Ball$8.99
Deep-fried balls of delicious rice and cheese.
- Fried Zucchini$11.99
Zucchini sticks dipped in an egg mixture with bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, baking powder, & salt, fried until golden brown.
- Eggplant Rollatini$11.99
Fried eggplant stuffed with mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese topped with marinara sauce.
- Brick Oven Meatballs$10.99
A duo of meatballs served with toasted crostini bread & a scoop of ricotta & marinara.
- Bruschetta Pomodoro$9.99
A tantalizing mixture of crisp basil, fresh tomato, flavorful garlic, and balsamic vinaigrette. Simple, yet stunning.
- Fried Calamari$13.99
Flash fried squid, crunchy on the outside and simply perfect on the inside. Kick it up a notch with a squeeze of lemon.
- Calamari con Gorgonzola$15.99
Fried calamari prepared with crumbled gorgonzola cheese, topped with balsamic glaze and served over a bed of spring mix
- Cold Antipasto$16.99
Prosciutto, salami, provolone cheese, roasted peppers, marinated mushrooms & olives served with a tricolor salad.
- Hot Antipasto For 2$21.00
For two persons. Combination of fried calamari, fried shrimp, eggplant rollatini & mozzarella Carrozza.
- Zuppa di Mussels$17.99
Cooked in a white wine or marinara sauce.
- Garlic Bread$7.99
- Garlic Bread w/Chz$8.99
- Mozzarella Carozza$10.00
- Mozarella Sticks$7.99
Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside.
- Fries$5.99
Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!
- Cheese Fries$6.99
Melted cheese over our delicious fries.
- Mac & Cheese Bites$8.99
- Extra Bread$0.75
- Onion Rings$7.99
- Jalapeño poppers$8.99
Salads
- Mangia House Salad$13.99
Fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, tomatoes, Sicilian olives & red onions served over chopped mixed greens with garlic bruschetta.
- Caesar Salad$13.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, shaved Pecorino cheese, & fresh Caesar dressing.
- South Hampton Salad$13.99
Sliced green apples, cranberries, walnuts, blue cheese topped with a balsamic glaze served over tri-color lettuce.
- Mediterranean Salad$13.99
Sliced tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green & black olives & feta cheese served with red wine vinegar over romaine lettuce.
- Grilled Vegetable Salad$13.99
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, roasted red peppers marinated in balsamic vinegar served over tri-color lettuce.
- Italian Tuna Salad$13.99
Fresh tuna with black, roasted red peppers, celery, Tuscan olive oil, lemon juice, with balsamic vinegar over romaine lettuce.
- Simple Salad$10.99
- Caprese Salad$10.00
- Mix Antipasto Salad$6.95
- Mix Olives$4.95
Soups
Paninis & Wraps
- Grilled Chicken Panini$12.99
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil, balsamic vinegar & olive oil.
- Roast Beef Panini$12.99
With Swiss cheese, caramelized onions & au jus sauce.
- Blueberry Pesto Panini$12.99
Burrata cheese, beefsteak, tomatoes, blueberry balsamic glaze, and pesto.
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.99
Sliced tomatoes, romaine lettuce, fresh mozzarella cheese, Tuscan olive oil & a balsamic glaze.
- Caesar Chicken Wrap$11.99
Marinated grilled chicken strips, romaine lettuce, plum tomatoes, & Caesar dressing.
- Grill Eggplant Panini$12.99
Hero/Hoagies
- Traditional Philly Cheese Steak$12.99
Combination of thinly sliced beef and lots of melted cheese.
- Philly Cheese Steak Hoagie$12.99
Prepared with lettuce, tomatoes,red onions. side of oil and vinegar.
- Chicken Cheese Steak$12.99
Chopped and grilled chicken, topped with melted cheese.
- Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie$12.99
A killer sub packed with grilled chicken, topped with melted cheese, served in a long hoagie roll.
- Buff Ckn Chz Steak$12.99
All hot sandwiches are served on a fresh roll. All white meat chicken, chopped and grilled with buffalo sauce, topped with melted American cheese.
- American Hoagie$12.99
- Italian Hoagie$12.99
Ham, salami, capicola, onions, sweet peppers and cheese.
- Chicken Parmigiana Hero$12.99
Chicken with sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Eggplant Parmigiana Hero$12.99
Topped with eggplant slices, parmesan cheese and marinara sauce.
- Meatball Parmigiana Hero$12.99
Topped with homemade meatballs and parmesan cheese.
- Shrimp Parmigiana Hero$12.99
Topped with shrimp and parmesan cheese.
- Veal Parmigiana Hero$12.99
Veal cutlets, tomato sauce, and parmesan cheese.
- House Chicken Sandwich$13.99
- Sausage parmigiana Hero$12.99