Mangia on Main
Dinner Menu
Salads
Side House
crisp romaine, mesclun greens. tomato, cucumber, red onion GF, V
crisp romaine, mesclun greens. tomato, cucumber, red onion GF, V
Side Caesar
crisp romaine, lemon caesar dressing, brioche croutons, basil pomodoro topping, shaved parmesan GFO, V
crisp romaine, lemon caesar dressing, brioche croutons, basil pomodoro topping, shaved parmesan GFO, V
Side Mediterranean
crisp romaine, mesclun greens, tomato, cucumber, feta, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, house mediterranean dressing GF, V
crisp romaine, mesclun greens, tomato, cucumber, feta, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, house mediterranean dressing GF, V
Side Mangia salad
crisp romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, salami, house balsamic vinaigrette GF, VO
crisp romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, salami, house balsamic vinaigrette GF, VO
Side Burrata Caprese Salad
crisp romaine, grande burrata, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, tomato, herbed parmesan GF, V
crisp romaine, grande burrata, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, tomato, herbed parmesan GF, V
Sandwiches
Flatbreads
Green Goddess Flatbread
basil pesto, spinach, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, marinated artichoke, olives, red onion GFO, V
Pomodoro Margherita Flatbread
tomato sauce, basil pesto, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, pomodoro topping, herb parmesan blend GFO, V
Sausage Mushroom Flatbread
herbed ricotta, mozzarella, italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, dressed arugula, balsamic reduction, herb parmesan blend GFO, VO
Suprema Flatbread
tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, red onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, olives GFO, VO
Make Your Own Flatbread
Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, and choice of 4 toppings: italian beef, bacon, italian sausage, pepperoni, bell pepper, red onion, olives, artichoke, spinach, mushrooms, tomato Extra toppings- $1 each GFO, VO
Land and Sea
Chicken Mushroom Marsala
lightly breaded chicken, roasted cremini mushrooms, marsala wine, beef stock, creamed potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts, shaved parmesan
Chicken Piccata
lightly breaded chicken, lemon caper sauce, crispy brussels sprouts, creamed potatoes
Strip Steak Verde
12 oz strip steak, garlic, herbs, butter, verde sauce, white truffle parmesan fries GF -available weekdays-
Steak & Shrimp
12 oz strip steak, garlic, herbs, butter, verde sauce, five hand breaded golden fried shrimp, charred lemon, cocktail or tarter sauce, white truffle parmesan fries GFO -available weekdays-
Herb Crusted Lamb
mediterranean spiced lamb chops, mustard herb crust, creamed potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts GFO -served medium rare-
Lamb and Shrimp
Mediterranean spiced lamb chops, golden fried shrimp, balsamic black cherry reduction, mustard herb crust, creamed potatoes, crispy brussels sprouts GFO -lamb served medium rare-
Prime Rib
14 oz slow roasted prime rib, au jus, balsamic black cherry reduction, horseradish sauce, mashed potatoes GF - available Friday and Saturday-
Prime Rib & Shrimp
14 oz slow roasted prime rib, au jus, balsamic black cherry reduction, five hand breaded golden fried shrimp, charred lemon, horseradish sauce, cocktail or tarter sauce, mashed potatoes GFO -available Friday and Saturday-
Golden Fried Shrimp
hand breaded jumbo shrimp, charred lemon, cocktail or tarter sauce, fries
Shrimp Scampi
jump shrimp, garlic, lemon zest, butter, shallot, charred lemon, red pepper flakes, creamed potatoes GF
Salmon Piccata
9 oz pan-seared salmon, lemon caper butter, crispy brussels sprouts, balsamic reduction, charred lemon GF
Blackened Salmon
9 oz pan-seared salmon, blackened caper butter, crispy brussels sprouts, balsamic reduction, charred lemon, drawn butter GF
Salmon and Shrimp Piccata
9 oz pan-seared salmon, lemon caper butter, five jumbo shrimp scampi, crispy brussels sprouts, balsamic reduction, charred lemon GF
Blackened Shrimp
blackened jumbo shrimp, lemon caper butter, balsamic reduction, creamed potatoes, charred lemon, drawn butter GF
Blackened Salmon and Shrimp
9oz pan-seared salmon, blackened jumbo shrimp, blackened caper butter, crispy brussels sprouts, balsamic reduction, charred lemon, drawn butter
Pasta
Linguine Alfredo
fresh cream, garlic, aged parmesan, linguine GFO, V
Pasta Carbonara
crispy pancetta, garlic, egg, shallot, parmesan, pasta, black pepper GFO, VO
Baked Cheese Ravioli
cheese ravioli, house marinara, mozzarella, parmesan V
Porcini Ravioli
cheese ravioli, roasted mushrooms, garlic, parmesan V
Spaghetti with Marinara
house marinara, spaghetti, parmesan cheese, choice of meatball or garlic meat sauce
Pesto Penne
basil pesto, spinach, tomato, feta, marinated artichoke, aged parmesan GFO, V
Chicken Parmesan Spaghetti
hand breaded chicken, spaghetti, house marinara, parmesan, mozzarella
Eggplant Parmesan Spaghetti
breaded eggplant, house marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, spaghetti
Chicken Mushroom Marsala Linguine
lightly breaded chicken, roasted cremini mushrooms, marsala wine, beef stock, linguine, shaved parmesan
Penne Burrata
jumbo shrimp, sliced sausage, bell pepper, tomato, penne, garlic basil cream sauce, black pepper, parmesan, creamy burrata cheese GFO, VO
Gnocchi with Sausage & Peppers
crispy potato dumplings, sliced sausage, sauteed peppers and onions, garlic, browned butter sauce, shaved parmesan, with side of marinara VO
Chicken Piccata Linguine
lightly breaded chicken, lemon caper sauce, linguine
Seafood Fra Diavolo
shrimp, mussels, garlic, spicy tomato sauce, white wine, calabrian chili, seafood broth, linguine GFO
Shrimp Scampi Linguine
jumbo shrimp, garlic, lemon zest, butter, shallot, linguine, charred lemon, red pepper flakes GFO
Kids
Sides
Dessert
To-go drinks
Family Take Out Meal
Lunch Menu
Side House
crisp romaine, mesclun greens. tomato, cucumber, red onion GF, V
crisp romaine, mesclun greens. tomato, cucumber, red onion GF, V
Side Caesar
crisp romaine, lemon caesar dressing, brioche croutons, basil pomodoro topping, shaved parmesan GFO, V
Side Mediterranean
crisp romaine, mesclun greens, tomato, cucumber, feta, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, house mediterranean dressing GF, V
crisp romaine, mesclun greens, tomato, cucumber, feta, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, house mediterranean dressing GF, V
Side Mangia Salad
crisp romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, salami, house balsamic vinaigrette GF, VO
crisp romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, salami, house balsamic vinaigrette GF, VO
Side Burrata Caprese Salad
crisp romaine, grande burrata, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, tomato, herbed parmesan GF, V
crisp romaine, grande burrata, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, tomato, herbed parmesan GF, V
Soup and Salad Lunch
A bowl of soup with a side salad (house, mediterranean, or casear)
Sandwiches
Pressed Club
honey baked ham, smoked turkey, provolone, applewood, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pressed hoagie roll
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomato, garlic aioli, balsamic reduction, toasted brioche bun GFO
Crispy Chicken Club Sandwich
hand breaded chicken, toasted brioche bun, applewood bacon, provolone, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion
Salami Fondente
genoa salami, honey ham, pepperoni, provolone, tomato, spinach, basil aioli, pressed hoagie roll
Buffalo Chicken Melt
hand-breaded chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, toasted brioche bun, provolone, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion
Meatball Bomber
meatballs, house marinera, herb ricotta, fresh mozzarella, herb parmesan, garlic butter toasted hoagie roll
Flatbreads
basil pesto, spinach, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, marinated artichoke, olives, red onion GFO, V
tomato sauce, basil pesto, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, pomodoro topping, herb parmesan blend GFO, V
herbed ricotta, mozzarella, italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, dressed arugula, balsamic reduction, herb parmesan blend GFO, VO
tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, red onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, olives GFO, VO
Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, and choice of 4 toppings: italian beef, bacon, italian sausage, pepperoni, bell pepper, red onion, olives, artichoke, spinach, mushrooms, tomato Extra toppings- $1 each GFO, VO
Pesce
hand breaded jumbo shrimp, charred lemon, cocktail or tarter sauce, fries
1/2 Order Golden Fried Shrimp
Half order of hand breaded shrimp, charred lemon, cocktail or tarter sauce, fries -Lunch option only-
9 oz pan-seared salmon, blackened caper butter, crispy brussels sprouts, balsamic reduction, charred lemon, drawn butter GF
blackened jumbo shrimp, lemon caper butter, balsamic reduction, creamed potatoes, charred lemon, drawn butter GF
9 oz pan-seared salmon, lemon caper butter, crispy brussels sprouts, balsamic reduction, charred lemon GF
Pasta
fresh cream, garlic, aged parmesan, linguine GFO, V
1/2 Order Linguine Alfredo
fresh cream, garlic, aged parmesan, linguine GFO, V
cheese ravioli, house marinara, mozzarella, parmesan V
cheese ravioli, roasted mushrooms, garlic, parmesan V
house marinara, spaghetti, parmesan cheese, choice of meatball or garlic meat sauce
1/2 Order Spaghetti with Marinara
house marinara, spaghetti, parmesan cheese, choice of meatball or garlic meat sauce
breaded eggplant, house marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, spaghetti
hand breaded chicken, spaghetti, house marinara, parmesan, mozzarella
basil pesto, spinach, tomato, feta, marinated artichoke, aged parmesan GFO, V
1/2 Order Pesto Penne
basil, pesto, spinach, tomato, marinated artichoke, aged parmesan, feta GFO, V
Gnocchi with Sausage and Peppers
crispy potato dumplings, sliced sausage, sauteed peppers and onions, garlic, browned butter sauce, shaved parmesan, with side of marinara VO
jumbo shrimp, garlic, lemon zest, butter, shallot, linguine, charred lemon, red pepper flakes GFO
1/2 Order Shrimp Scampi Linguine
jumbo shrimp, garlic, lemon zest, butter, shallot, linguine, charred lemon, red pepper flakes