Dinner

Celebration "Appetizers"

Cup of Gumbo

$10.00

Seafood, sausage & chicken. A hearty tried and true Creole stew with flavors straight from the Bayou.

Cup of Vegan Gumbo

$8.00

A flavor gluten free roux filled with okra, corn, carrots & more...

Bowl of Vegan Gumbo

$13.00

A flavor gluten free roux filled with okra, corn, carrots & more...

Neo Soul Eggroll

$10.00

Collards, cheddar, black eye peas and onions.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Four slices of green tomato breaded and deep-fried to golden brown perfection. Served with our house made Creole remoulade

Shrimp and Crawfish Fondeaux

$16.00

Zesty gouda cheese baked custard of shrimp, crawfish and creole seasonings. Served with fried pita chips.

Andouille Poppers

$11.00

Andouille sausage, seasoned onions and peppers, mixed with a creamy blend of ricotta and parmesan cheese; rolled and fried golden brown. Served with our house made remoulade dipping sauce.

Mango Ginger Shrimp

$15.00

Plump shrimp served over mixed green garnish and drizzled with our famous 'Mango Mango' ginger sauce.

Creamy Collard Green Dip

$13.00

The rich, creamy collard green dip is perfect to share or devour it all yourself. Served with fried pita chips.

Missy's Mussels

$16.00

Pan roasted mussels, andouille sausage and sweet peppers sauteed with white wine, garlic, lemon and butter. Served with grilled French bread.

Creole Fried Oyster

$12.00

These Creole fried oysters are a deliciously fun appetizer. Served with our house made remoulade and crunch and flavorful in every bite.

French Bread with 'Mango Mango' Butter

$13.00

A warm baguette just removed from the oven, what can be better? 'Mango Mango' Preserves spread all over the bread and mango butter! So Mangolicious!

Cup of Creamy Tomato Thyme Soup

$7.00

Our house made creamy tomato thyme soup is topped with handmade croutons and parmesan cheese, creamy, rich and comforting.

Bowl of Creamy Tomato Thyme Soup

$12.00

Our house made creamy tomato thyme soup is topped with handmade croutons and parmesan cheese, creamy, rich and comforting.

Cup of Soup Du Jour

$6.00

Chef's Selection

Bowl of Soup Du Jour

$10.00

Chef's Selection

Oh Crepe!

Savory Seafood Crepes

$20.00Out of stock

Pastries filled with shrimp, crawfish, spinach and mushrooms with garlic cream cheese sauce

Entrees

Creole Stuffed Grilled Chicken

$22.00

Jambalaya ( rice, andouille sausage, tomato and peppers) stuffed chicken served with sauteed asparagus and topped with sun dried tomato vinaigrette.

Magnolia Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Pan seared shrimp sauteed with Virginia ham in a lemon butter beurre blanc sauce. Served over smoked gouda grits & crispy green onions.

Panache Platter

$26.00

Cajun fried Catch of the Week, fried crawfish, fried oyster, fried shrimp with French fries. Served with 'Mango Mango' tartar sauce. It's so Panache!

Chicken Fried Chicken

$22.00

Double battered fried chicken breast served with Mrs. Mary Mac & Cheese (creamy cheese sauce) and our vegetarian (balsamic vinegar braised) collard greens and cornbread with 'Mango Mango' butter

Creole Stuffed Portobello

$19.00

Spinach, Cheddar, Onions, Garlic, Parmesan, Creole Seasonings, Green Onions and Veggie Sausage all Stuffed in Portobello Mushroom Sprinkled with Bread Crumbs and served with whipped potatoes and freshly sautéed green beans

Choose Hampton Crab Cakes

$30.00

Two Choose Hampton Crab Cakes with a lemon butter beurre blanc sauce, whipped potatoes and freshly sauteed green beans.

Salmon Lafayette

$25.00

Pan seared salmon topped with an etouffee tomato cream sauce, onions and bell peppers, Whipped potatoes and freshly sauteed green beans

Bayou Steak and Potatoes

$28.00

Juicy grilled rib eye* seasoned with creole spices and shallot compound butter. Served with grilled asparagus and fully loaded baked potato. This ribeye is the juiciest, most marbled steak. It's cut from the center of the rib section. Ribeye has more flavor than a filet mignon, but it's also slightly chewier.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$32.00

8 ounces of lobster! Four ounce grilled lobster tail and four ounces of succulent lobster meat in a six cheese creamy mac and cheese sauce.

Gumbo! Gumbeaux! Gumbeaux!

$18.00

Bowl of seafood, sausage & chicken. A hearty tried and true Creole stew with flavors straight from the Bayou.

Low Country Linguine

$22.00Out of stock

Linguine tossed with andouille sausage, crawfish, shrimp, julienned collard greens, cremini mushrooms and sun dried tomatoes in a sherry mustard cream sauce. Served with grilled French bread.

Vegetarian Low Country Linguine

$17.00

Linguine tossed with julienned collard greens, cremini mushrooms and sun dried tomatoes in a sherry mustard cream sauce. Served with grilled French bread. Our vegetarian option to a house favorite

Epicurean Lamb Chops

$28.00

Garlic herb marinated lamb chops, sauteed spinach and sweet potato mash with a balsamic brown sugar pan sauce

Simply Panache Famous Fried Salmon Sandwich with French Fries

$18.00

Perfectly fried salmon with our house made bistro sauce with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with Fries

Bistro Burger with French Fries

$17.00

Angus burger* with grilled onions, mushroom, our house made bistro sauce with tomato, lettuce, fried green tomato and pickle served on the side

Bistro Veggie Burger with French Fries

$17.00

Beyond veggie burger with grilled onions, mushrooms, our house made bistro sauce with tomato, lettuce, fried green tomato and pickle on the side. It's beyond good!

Salads

Creole Cobb Salad With 'Mango Mango' Balsamic Vinaigrette

$13.00

Romaine wedge with Applewood bacon, bleu cheese, sliced avocado, chopped eggs, tomato and a tasty drizzle of 'Mango Mango' balsamic vinegrette.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan cheese, topped with our house made croutons.

Farmer's Market Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers', eggs and shredded cheddar. Served with 'Mango Mango' vinegrette. From Yorktown, to Smithfield, to Deerhaven Farm and all those in between, we know the best Farmer's ever seen!

Sides "Put it on the Side"

Asparagus

$4.50

Collard Greens

$4.50

Mrs. Mary's Mac

$4.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Whipped Potatoes

$3.50

Gouda Cheese Grits

$4.50

Andouille Chived Rice

$4.50

Sweet Potato Mash

$4.50

French Fries

$4.00

Veggie of the Day

$3.50

Chef's Selection

Side Salad

$4.50

Dessert

Mango Mango' Cheesecake

$7.00

A Mangolicious melt in your mouth cheesecake served in a Martini glass with a crumbled graham cracker crust.

Vera's Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

The Carrot Cake your grandma rarely makes! Layers of moist spiced cake flecked with fresh carrots, pecans & a whipped cream cheese frosting.

Mango Mango' Basil Sorbet

$7.00

Mango Mango and Basil. A delectably subtle and refreshing combination.

Mango Mango' Coconut Pecan Ice Cream

$7.00

A blissful blend of Mango Mango, shredded toasted coconut flakes, vanilla ice cream and pecans.

Sweet Potato Pecan Pie

$7.00Out of stock

"Happy" Hummingbird Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Caked in Southern comfort. Banana, pecan, pineapple and spice with a cream cheese icing that's oh so nice. One bite will have you humming to Pharrell's #1 Hit.

Phoebulous Phoebus Peach Cobbler

$7.00Out of stock

Sweet peaches baked in a spiced sugary crust creating a ‘Phoebulous’ Southern style peach cobbler.

German Chocolate

$7.00Out of stock

A layered chocolate cake filled & topped with coconut pecan frosting.

Arie's Chocolate High Kahlua Cake

$7.00Out of stock

This pecan chocolate Kahlua cake is a chocolate caffeine dream.

Mango Mango' Fruit Dip

$10.00

We call is Shark Bait! If you saw how the Sharks on ABC's Shark Tank devoured it, you'd understand. Take some home and dive in!!!

Beignets

$9.00

Fried square French fritters (doughnuts) filled with 'Mango Mango' fruit dip and dusted with powdered sugar.

Panache Pralines

$8.00

Our smooth, sweet, creamy, buttery, French confection packed with pecans

Pralines n Cream

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream topped with our housemade (crumbled) pralines & drizzled with caramel sauce. So smooth...

7 Up Pound Cake

$5.00Out of stock

This bundt cake takes on a taste of home. A moist yet firm texture with just a hint of vanilla and citrus. It's cake by the pound!

Sock It To Me

$5.00Out of stock

Sugar and spice and everything right is what this Sock it to Me cake is made of...

Kid's Menu

Breakfast

Fruit with Mango Fruit Dip

$5.00

Kid's French Toast

$6.00

Scambled Eggs with Bacon

$7.00

Lunch

Grilled Cheese Panini w/ French Fries

$6.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders/ French Fries

$8.00

Double battered fried chicken strips served with French fries

Dinner

Grilled Cheese Panini w/ French Fries

$6.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders/ French Fries

$8.00

Double battered fried chicken strips served with French fries

Kid's drinks

Apple Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Dorothy DaIndridge

$1.50

Sprite w/ Grenadine and Cherry

Cocktails

Celebrated Cocktails

Top Shelf Long Island

$10.00

Royal Flush

$10.00

Brown Sugar Baby

$10.00

D'usse NOLA Sangria Pitcher

$40.00

Mangeaux Gold

$9.00

French 75 w/ Hendricks

$10.00

Humidi-Tea

$9.00

Mango-Pama Margarita

$12.00

House Made Ciroc Sangria

$9.00

Mango Electric Lemonade

$9.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Mango Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Mango Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Day Specials

Long Island Special

$5.00

Monday Mojito Special

$6.00

Tini Tuesday

$6.00

Whiskey Sour Wednesday

$6.00

Electric Lemonade Thursday

$6.00

French 75 Friday

$6.00

Brown Sugar Baby Friday

$6.00

Jammin' Jars

Let Me Buyou A Drink

$10.00

Mango Moonshine (Tequila)

$10.00

Mango Moonshine (Vodka)

$10.00

Mango Mojito

$10.00

Nola Dusse Hurricane

$12.00

D'usse Blueberry Lemonade

$12.00

Mimosa Savers

Mango Mimosa

$8.00

Rich Girls & Po Boys Mimosa

$8.00

Simply Panache Mimosa

$8.00

Seasonal Mimosa

$8.00

Manmosa

$12.00

D'usse Mimosa

$12.00

Simply Panache Sampler

$24.00

PTR Mango Mimosa

$28.00

PTR Rich Girls & Po Boys Mimosa

$28.00

PTR Simply Panache Mimosa

$28.00

PTR Seasonal Mimosa

$28.00

Martini Savers

Mango Martini

$9.00

Classic French Martini

$9.00

Mangeaux Peach Drop

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Pomegrante Martini

$9.00

Green Apple Martini

$9.00

D'usse Martini

$12.00

Be Mary

Spicy Mango Bloody Mary

$10.00

Crabby Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Mary Flight

$24.00

Porky Bloody Mary

$10.00

Beer Mugs

$7.00

Mango Breeze

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Mango Screwdriver

$6.00

Mango Bellini

$6.00

Mango Peach Woo Woo

$7.00

Mango Peach Sangria

$7.00

Mango Cosmo

$7.00

Fuzzy Mangeaux

$6.00

Crown Apple Mule

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Mango Ciroc

$9.00

Ketel One

$10.00

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL Mango Ciroc

$15.00

DBL Ketel One

$20.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Hendricks

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$20.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Malibu

$7.00

Bacardi

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Malibu

$14.00

DBL Bacardi

$16.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Teremana Blanco

$9.00

Teremana Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Don Julio 70

$13.00

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

DBL Teremana Blanco

$18.00

DBL Teremana Reposado

$20.00

DBL Don Julio

$22.00

DBL Don Julio 70

$26.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$12.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Regal Apple

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Uncle Nearest 1884

$24.00

DBL Crown Royal

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal Regal Apple

$16.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$20.00

Liqueurs

Aperol

$4.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Irish Cream

$4.00

Kahlua

$4.00

D'usse

$12.00

Grind Espresso

$5.00

Ancho Reyes

$4.00

DBL Aperol

$8.00

DBL Cointreau

$10.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL Irish Cream

$8.00

DBL Kahlua

$8.00

DBL D'usse

$24.00

DBL Grind Espresso

$10.00

DBL Ancho Reyes

$8.00

Wine

Red

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Chocolate Red Wine

$8.00

BTL Chocolate Red Wine

$30.00

White

Chardonnay

$8.00

BTL Chardonnay

$30.00

Bubbles

Opera Prima

$8.00

Beer

Bottled

Corona

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

NA Bev

NR SF

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.75

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Mango Mangeaux Tea Service

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Tea

$4.00

Avery Panache

$4.00

Quart Avery Panache

$8.00

Quart Mango Tea

$8.00

Quart Mango Lemonade

$8.00

SF

Dorothy Daindridge

$3.00

Harry Belafonte

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Water

SF Mimosa

SF Mango Mimosa

$6.00

SF Rich Girls & Po Boys

$6.00

SF Simply Panache Mimosa

$6.00

SF Seasonal Mimosa

$6.00

SF Flight Sampler

$12.00

SF Bar Drinks

SF Mango Mojito

$6.00

SF Porky Bloody Mary

$6.00

SF Spicy Mango Bloody Mary

$6.00

SF Crabby Bloody Mary

$6.00

SF Bloody Mary Flight

$12.00

Mechandise

Mango Products

16 oz Mango Preserves

$20.00

16 oz of our 'Mango Mango' mango preserves accompanied with our recipe card

1oz Mango Mango Mini Jars

$5.00

1oz sample of our 'Mango Mango" mango preserves

Empty Mini Jar w lids

$3.00

Jammin Ginger Party Mix

$10.00

Panache Party spice mix with Ginger, Paprika, Garlic, Black Pepper, Cayenne, Crushed Red Pepper and Salt.

Mango Merchandise

Mango Mugs

$12.00

Mango Martini Glass

$12.00

Jazzy Java Coffee

$12.00

Mango T-Shirt

$25.00

Mango Spread Love Tote

$20.00