Mango Mangeaux 33 E Mellen St
Dinner
Celebration "Appetizers"
Cup of Gumbo
Seafood, sausage & chicken. A hearty tried and true Creole stew with flavors straight from the Bayou.
Cup of Vegan Gumbo
A flavor gluten free roux filled with okra, corn, carrots & more...
Bowl of Vegan Gumbo
Neo Soul Eggroll
Collards, cheddar, black eye peas and onions.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Four slices of green tomato breaded and deep-fried to golden brown perfection. Served with our house made Creole remoulade
Shrimp and Crawfish Fondeaux
Zesty gouda cheese baked custard of shrimp, crawfish and creole seasonings. Served with fried pita chips.
Andouille Poppers
Andouille sausage, seasoned onions and peppers, mixed with a creamy blend of ricotta and parmesan cheese; rolled and fried golden brown. Served with our house made remoulade dipping sauce.
Mango Ginger Shrimp
Plump shrimp served over mixed green garnish and drizzled with our famous 'Mango Mango' ginger sauce.
Creamy Collard Green Dip
The rich, creamy collard green dip is perfect to share or devour it all yourself. Served with fried pita chips.
Missy's Mussels
Pan roasted mussels, andouille sausage and sweet peppers sauteed with white wine, garlic, lemon and butter. Served with grilled French bread.
Creole Fried Oyster
These Creole fried oysters are a deliciously fun appetizer. Served with our house made remoulade and crunch and flavorful in every bite.
French Bread with 'Mango Mango' Butter
A warm baguette just removed from the oven, what can be better? 'Mango Mango' Preserves spread all over the bread and mango butter! So Mangolicious!
Cup of Creamy Tomato Thyme Soup
Our house made creamy tomato thyme soup is topped with handmade croutons and parmesan cheese, creamy, rich and comforting.
Bowl of Creamy Tomato Thyme Soup
Our house made creamy tomato thyme soup is topped with handmade croutons and parmesan cheese, creamy, rich and comforting.
Cup of Soup Du Jour
Chef's Selection
Bowl of Soup Du Jour
Chef's Selection
Oh Crepe!
Entrees
Creole Stuffed Grilled Chicken
Jambalaya ( rice, andouille sausage, tomato and peppers) stuffed chicken served with sauteed asparagus and topped with sun dried tomato vinaigrette.
Magnolia Shrimp & Grits
Pan seared shrimp sauteed with Virginia ham in a lemon butter beurre blanc sauce. Served over smoked gouda grits & crispy green onions.
Panache Platter
Cajun fried Catch of the Week, fried crawfish, fried oyster, fried shrimp with French fries. Served with 'Mango Mango' tartar sauce. It's so Panache!
Chicken Fried Chicken
Double battered fried chicken breast served with Mrs. Mary Mac & Cheese (creamy cheese sauce) and our vegetarian (balsamic vinegar braised) collard greens and cornbread with 'Mango Mango' butter
Creole Stuffed Portobello
Spinach, Cheddar, Onions, Garlic, Parmesan, Creole Seasonings, Green Onions and Veggie Sausage all Stuffed in Portobello Mushroom Sprinkled with Bread Crumbs and served with whipped potatoes and freshly sautéed green beans
Choose Hampton Crab Cakes
Two Choose Hampton Crab Cakes with a lemon butter beurre blanc sauce, whipped potatoes and freshly sauteed green beans.
Salmon Lafayette
Pan seared salmon topped with an etouffee tomato cream sauce, onions and bell peppers, Whipped potatoes and freshly sauteed green beans
Bayou Steak and Potatoes
Juicy grilled rib eye* seasoned with creole spices and shallot compound butter. Served with grilled asparagus and fully loaded baked potato. This ribeye is the juiciest, most marbled steak. It's cut from the center of the rib section. Ribeye has more flavor than a filet mignon, but it's also slightly chewier.
Lobster Mac & Cheese
8 ounces of lobster! Four ounce grilled lobster tail and four ounces of succulent lobster meat in a six cheese creamy mac and cheese sauce.
Gumbo! Gumbeaux! Gumbeaux!
Bowl of seafood, sausage & chicken. A hearty tried and true Creole stew with flavors straight from the Bayou.
Low Country Linguine
Linguine tossed with andouille sausage, crawfish, shrimp, julienned collard greens, cremini mushrooms and sun dried tomatoes in a sherry mustard cream sauce. Served with grilled French bread.
Vegetarian Low Country Linguine
Linguine tossed with julienned collard greens, cremini mushrooms and sun dried tomatoes in a sherry mustard cream sauce. Served with grilled French bread. Our vegetarian option to a house favorite
Epicurean Lamb Chops
Garlic herb marinated lamb chops, sauteed spinach and sweet potato mash with a balsamic brown sugar pan sauce
Simply Panache Famous Fried Salmon Sandwich with French Fries
Perfectly fried salmon with our house made bistro sauce with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with Fries
Bistro Burger with French Fries
Angus burger* with grilled onions, mushroom, our house made bistro sauce with tomato, lettuce, fried green tomato and pickle served on the side
Bistro Veggie Burger with French Fries
Beyond veggie burger with grilled onions, mushrooms, our house made bistro sauce with tomato, lettuce, fried green tomato and pickle on the side. It's beyond good!
Salads
Creole Cobb Salad With 'Mango Mango' Balsamic Vinaigrette
Romaine wedge with Applewood bacon, bleu cheese, sliced avocado, chopped eggs, tomato and a tasty drizzle of 'Mango Mango' balsamic vinegrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan cheese, topped with our house made croutons.
Farmer's Market Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers', eggs and shredded cheddar. Served with 'Mango Mango' vinegrette. From Yorktown, to Smithfield, to Deerhaven Farm and all those in between, we know the best Farmer's ever seen!
Sides "Put it on the Side"
Dessert
Mango Mango' Cheesecake
A Mangolicious melt in your mouth cheesecake served in a Martini glass with a crumbled graham cracker crust.
Vera's Carrot Cake
The Carrot Cake your grandma rarely makes! Layers of moist spiced cake flecked with fresh carrots, pecans & a whipped cream cheese frosting.
Mango Mango' Basil Sorbet
Mango Mango and Basil. A delectably subtle and refreshing combination.
Mango Mango' Coconut Pecan Ice Cream
A blissful blend of Mango Mango, shredded toasted coconut flakes, vanilla ice cream and pecans.
Sweet Potato Pecan Pie
"Happy" Hummingbird Cake
Caked in Southern comfort. Banana, pecan, pineapple and spice with a cream cheese icing that's oh so nice. One bite will have you humming to Pharrell's #1 Hit.
Phoebulous Phoebus Peach Cobbler
Sweet peaches baked in a spiced sugary crust creating a ‘Phoebulous’ Southern style peach cobbler.
German Chocolate
A layered chocolate cake filled & topped with coconut pecan frosting.
Arie's Chocolate High Kahlua Cake
This pecan chocolate Kahlua cake is a chocolate caffeine dream.
Mango Mango' Fruit Dip
We call is Shark Bait! If you saw how the Sharks on ABC's Shark Tank devoured it, you'd understand. Take some home and dive in!!!
Beignets
Fried square French fritters (doughnuts) filled with 'Mango Mango' fruit dip and dusted with powdered sugar.
Panache Pralines
Our smooth, sweet, creamy, buttery, French confection packed with pecans
Pralines n Cream
Vanilla ice cream topped with our housemade (crumbled) pralines & drizzled with caramel sauce. So smooth...
7 Up Pound Cake
This bundt cake takes on a taste of home. A moist yet firm texture with just a hint of vanilla and citrus. It's cake by the pound!
Sock It To Me
Sugar and spice and everything right is what this Sock it to Me cake is made of...
Kid's Menu
Lunch
Dinner
Kid's drinks
Cocktails
Celebrated Cocktails
Top Shelf Long Island
Royal Flush
Brown Sugar Baby
D'usse NOLA Sangria Pitcher
Mangeaux Gold
French 75 w/ Hendricks
Humidi-Tea
Mango-Pama Margarita
House Made Ciroc Sangria
Mango Electric Lemonade
Mango Margarita
Mango Tequila Sunrise
Mango Whiskey Sour
Day Specials
Jammin' Jars
Mimosa Savers
Martini Savers
Mango Martini
Classic French Martini
Mangeaux Peach Drop
Lemon Drop Martini
Pomegrante Martini
Green Apple Martini
D'usse Martini
Be Mary
Daily Specials
Mango Breeze
Aperol Spritz
Mango Screwdriver
Mango Bellini
Mango Peach Woo Woo
Mango Peach Sangria
Mango Cosmo
Fuzzy Mangeaux
Crown Apple Mule
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs
Beer
NA Bev
NR SF
SF
SF Mimosa
SF Bar Drinks
Mechandise
Mango Products
16 oz Mango Preserves
16 oz of our 'Mango Mango' mango preserves accompanied with our recipe card
1oz Mango Mango Mini Jars
1oz sample of our 'Mango Mango" mango preserves
Empty Mini Jar w lids
Jammin Ginger Party Mix
Panache Party spice mix with Ginger, Paprika, Garlic, Black Pepper, Cayenne, Crushed Red Pepper and Salt.