Bayou Steak and Potatoes

$28.00

Juicy grilled rib eye* seasoned with creole spices and shallot compound butter. Served with grilled asparagus and fully loaded baked potato. This ribeye is the juiciest, most marbled steak. It's cut from the center of the rib section. Ribeye has more flavor than a filet mignon, but it's also slightly chewier.