Mangolicious
Breakfast
- Breakfast Combo$7.50
- Egg Sandwich$12.00
- Muffin$3.60
- House Oatmeal$7.70
Pumpkin seeds, cranberries, almonds, chia, quinoa, almond milk, cinnamon tea
- Oatmeal$6.60
Hearty oats cooked in water or mil, honey or brown sugar
- Waffles$9.90
Straberries, banana, blueberries, almonds an chia
- Bagel with cheese$5.50
- Smoked Salmon Bagle$12.00
Cream cheese, capers, red onion, tomato and lime
- Grilled Cheese Egg Sandwich$12.00
Two eggs, swiss an american cheese, turkey, roasted bell peppper
- Keto Toast$12.40
Two eggs, avocado, feta cheese, lime juice, olive oil, dried chilli flakes.
- Mango's Avocado Toast$10.90
Two eggs, avocado, lime juice, olive oil, dried chili flakes
- Breakfast Wrap$11.50
Two eggs, spinach, red onion, feta cheese, alfalfa and tomatoes.
- Pesto Omelet$10.50
Two eggs, provolone cheese,dry tomatoes, basil, feta cheese, spinach and pesto mayo.
- Mango House Omelet$10.50
Two eggs, panela cheese, roasted bell pepper, spinach, mushrooms and house spread
- Chilaquiles$11.50
Deep fried tortilla chips covered with green or red sauce, cheese, one egg, sour cream, beans.
Smoothies
- Strawberry Spicy$8.20+
Strawberries, chaca chaca, tajin, chamoy and sugar
- Pineapple Spicy$8.20+
Pineapple, chaca chaca, tajin, chamoy and sugar
- Watermelon Spicy$8.20+
Watermelon, chaca chaca, tajin, chamoy and sugar
- Mango Spicy$8.20+
Mango, chaca chaca, tajin, chamoy and sugar
- Tropical Mango Mango$6.90+
Mango, Pineapple, banana, coconut, flakes
- Sweet Immunity$6.90+
Strawberries, red bell pepper, apple, lime juice, cayenne, sugar
- Energy Boost$6.90+
Banana, chia, almond milk and peanut butter
- Strawberry Banana$6.90+
Strawberrie, banana
- Banana Pineapple$6.90+
Pineapple, banana, apple
- Green Delicious$6.90+
Spinach, banana, strawberries, flax
- Power C$6.90+
Spinach, banana, orange, ginger and hemp seed
- Watermelon Refreshing$6.90+
Watermelon, chia and mint.
- Avocado Green Fruit$6.90+
Avocado, pineapple, spinach, flax seed, banana.
- Strawberry Mint$6.90+
Strawberries, mint, apple, greek yogurt, agave nectar
- Cinnamon Treat$6.90+
Cranberry, banana, chia, cinnamon, almond milk.
- BYO$6.90+
Salads
- House Fruit Salad Small$9.80
Watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, apple, banana, strawberry, grapes, honeydew, cottage cheese, granola, shredded coconut and honey
- House Fruit Salad Large$10.80
Watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, apple, banana, strawberry, grapes, honeydew, cottage cheese, granola, shredded coconut and honey
- Cup of Fruit 16 oz$5.50
Watermelon, melon, honeydew, pinneapple and grapes
- Cup of Mango 16 oz$6.60
Mango
- Mango Mango Salad$10.50
Mixed greens, mango, raspberries, avocado, walnuts and almond mango or spicy mango dressing
- Cilantro Lime Salad$10.50
Mixed greens, jack cheese, roasted red peppers, cherry tomato, roasted corn, pumpkin seed. Cilantro lime dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad (keto)$10.50
Romain lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing or olive oil, chicken
- Mixed Berries Salad$10.50
Mixed greens, feta cheese, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, candied walnuts, berries dressing. Berries dressing.
- Mediterranean Salad (keto)$10.50
Mixed greens, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, balsamic dressing or olive oil
- Quinoa Superfood$9.90
Quinoa, chia, kale, sweet potato, pistachio, dried canberry, raspberry, pomegranate, mint and pineapple vinagrette
- Fresh Quinoa$9.90
Cucumber, red onion, red and yellow pepper, feta cheese, hint of lime
Juices
- Heavy Detox$7.40+
Cucumber, celery, beet, carrot, parsley, cilantro, apple, hint of lime
- Spice-C$7.40+
Pineapple, orange, cilantro, jalapeno
- Anemia Beets and Treats$7.40+
Orange, beets and carrot
- Heart Beet$7.40+
Beet, carrot, turmeric, lime, thyme
- The Classic$7.40+
Spinach, cucumber, carrot, mint, lime
- Clean Green$7.40+
Fennel bulb, celery, parsley, kale, lime
- Fat Burner$7.40+
Orange, grapefruit, coconut water, cucumber, spinach, beet and jalapeno (optional)
- Good-Life$7.40+
Carrots, tomato, beet, ginger, pineapple, coconut water
- Sweet Beet Blend$7.40+
Apple, carrot, beet, lime, ginger
- The Healthy Cactus$7.40+
Cactus, orange, grapefruit, pineapple, celery, parsley, spinach
- Light Green$7.40+
Cucumber, mint, ginger, celery, spinach
- The Solos Orange$6.30+
Orange
- The Solos Carrot$6.30+
Carrot
- The Solos Grapefruit$6.30+
Grapefruit
- The Solos Celery$6.30+
Celery
- Fruit Water Large$4.50
- BYO$7.40+
Bowls
- Acai Superfood Bowl$10.90
Acai, spinach, pineapple, strawberries, hemp seed, goji berries and cacao nibs
- Matcha Bowl$9.90
Matcha, banana, strawberries, blueberries, granola, shredded coconut and honey.
- Coconut Bowl$9.90
Coconut, banana, strawberries, blueberries, granola, shredded coconut and honey.
- Pitaya Bowl$9.90
Pitaya, banana, strawberries, blueberries, granola, shredded coconut and honey.
- Acai Bowl$9.90
Acai, banana, strawberries, blueberries, granola, shredded coconut and honey.
Wraps
Kids Menu
Sandwiches
- Salmon Sandwich$11.90
Salmon, red onion, spinach, pomegranate, tomato, provolone cheese, house spread on whole grain
- Turkey Sandwich$10.20
Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, swiss cheese, house spread on whole grain
- Cranberry Sandwich$10.40
Turkey, cranberry sauce, red onion, lettuce and mayo on sourdough
- Tuna Sandwich$11.30
Tuna, lettuce, onion, jalapeno, tomato, avocado and swiss cheese on whole grain
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich$11.50
Chicken, fresh basil, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, provolone cheese, pesto mayo on sourdough
- Mango Veggie Sandwich$10.40
Avocado, romaine lettuce, alfalfa, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, italian dressing, feta cheese on whole wheat
- Veggie-Grill Sandwich$10.40
Tofu, grilled zucchini, red bell pepper, tomato, spinach, alfalfa, olive oil, balsamic and pesto mayo on ciabatta
- Panela Sandwich$10.90
Panela cheese, lettuce, onion, jalapeno, tomato, avocado, house spread on whole grain
- California Grill Panini$11.30
Grilled zucchini, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, spinach, provolone cheese, pesto mayo on whole grain
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.23
Rice Bowls
- Chicken Bowl$14.80
Chicken breast, red onion, red beans, cherry tomato, avocado, grilled corn and rice
- Salmon Bowl$14.80
Salmon, mango, avocado, broccoli, bell pepper, onion, zucchini and rice
- Ahi Tuna Bowl$14.80
Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, cucumber, beets and rice
- Teriyaki Bowl$14.80
Chicken, broccoli, bell pepper, onion, zucchini and rice
- Veggie Bowl$14.80
Tofu, broccoli, bell pepper, onion, zucchini and rice
- Salmon Keto Bowl$16.50
Salmon, avocado, broccoli, bell pepper, onion, zucchini, lettuce and cauliflower rice.