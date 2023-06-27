Mangrove Kitchen 312 Divisadero Street
Ramen (Togo)
Kai-Ramen
Ramen noodles in Northern Thailand style, grilled chicken breast, onions, caramel egg, crispy noodles on top, and served in your choice of broth
Nuea-Ramen
Ramen noodles with 24-hour slow-cooked beef, spinach, caramel egg, shiitake mushroom, corn, and your choice of broth
Lobster Ramen
Limited amount. Ramen noodles with cold-water lobster tail, shiitake mushroom, spinach, fresh sweet corn, caramel egg, and onion with your choice of broth
Soft Shell Crab Ramen
Ramen noodles with deep-fried soft shell crab, shiitake mushroom, spinach, caramel egg, cilantro, and onion with your choice of broth
Moo-Ramen
Ramen noodles with slow-cooked braised sweet pork belly, caramel egg, spinach, green onion, and fresh sweet corn with your choice of broth
Jay-Ramen
Vegetarian ramen noodles with soft tofu, green onion, spinach, shiitake mushroom, and sweet corn with your choice of broth
Appetizers (Togo)
Tofu Fresh Spring Rolls
Tofu, lettuce, mint leaves, basil, cucumber, carrot, purple cabbage, and vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with house palm sauce
Vegetarian Crispy Rolls
Silver noodles, dried mushroom, cabbage, taro, and carrot served with sweet and sour sauce
Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated chicken with Thai curry powder served with peanut sauce and fresh cucumber salad
Chicken Wings
Crispy chicken wings glazed with crispy onion and our special sauce
Crispy Crab Wontons
Crab meat blended with cream cheese, green onion, water chestnut, and sweet chili sauce fried crispy in wonton wrappers
Soup (Togo)
Small Tom Kha
Fresh coconut soup with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf mushroom, onion, and tomato
Large Tom Kha
Fresh coconut soup with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf mushroom, onion, and tomato
Small Tom Yum
Hot and sour soup with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, onion, and tomato
Large Tom Yum
Hot and sour soup with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, onion, and tomato
Salad (Togo)
Nam Tok Tofu
Crispy tofu, green apple, red and green onion, basil, cilantro, crushed coconut, served with spicy lime dressing
Larb Gai
Minced chicken, red and green onion, cilantro, mint, toasted rice, citrus, with spicy lime dressing over lettuce
Tum Jung with Prawns
Shredded green papaya mixed with carrot, cherry tomato, and crushed peanut served with traditional Thai spicy dressing topped with grilled prawns
Up to you (Togo)
Spicy Crispy Pork Belly
Stir-fried garlic, fresh chili, Chinese broccoli with crispy pork in spicy brown garlic and bean sauce
Spicy Basil
Stir-fried Thai basil, fresh chili, bell pepper, and onion with brown garlic sauce
Spicy Catfish
Stir-fried crispy catfish, green peppercorn, Thai eggplant, basil, ka-chai, and coconut with red curry sauce
Noodles (Togo)
Pad Thai
Pan-fried noodles with egg, bean sprouts, chives, tofu, and ground peanut
Pad Thai Tiger Prawns
Pan-fried noodles with egg, bean sprouts, chives, tofu, and ground peanut
Thai Spicy Pan Fried
Pan-fried flat rice noodles with tomato, onion, green bean, bell pepper, basil, fresh chili, and your choice of protein
Pad See Ew
Pan-fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, black bean sauce, and your choice of protein
Fried Rice (Togo)
Crab Fried Rice
Fried rice with double eggs, onion, green onion, cucumber, lime, and crab meat served with coconut shell
Thai Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, tomato, onion, green onion, and your choice of protein
Aloha Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, pineapple, tomato, onion, green onion, raisins, cashew nuts, cucumber, tiger prawns, and chicken or your choice of protein
Curry (Togo)
Pumpkin Curry
Kabocha squash, bell pepper, basil, string bean in red curry sauce, and your choice of protein
Mango Curry
Golden mango, bell pepper, sting bean, basil in red curry sauce, and your choice of protein
Panang Curry
Thai spicy peanut curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves, and your choice of protein
Red Curry
Red curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, basil, bell pepper, green bean, and your choice of protein
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste with coconut milk, potato, carrot, onion, and your choice of protein
Green Curry
Green curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, eggplant, zucchini, basil, and your choice of protein
Vegetarian (Togo)
Vegetables Combination
Stir-fried tofu and mixed vegetables with garlic sauce
Zucchini Tofu
Wok-fried tofu, zucchini, and carrot with garlic-smoked chilies
Spicy String Beans
Stir-fried tofu, string bean, carrot, and bell pepper with chili paste
Spicy Pumpkins
Wok-fried tofu, garlic, chili, pumpkin, egg, bell peppers, and basil
Spicy Eggplants
Stir-fried tofu, eggplants, fresh chilies, bell pepper, and basil
Special (Togo)
Khao Mun Gai
Steamed ginger-flavored rice, poached chicken served with spicy fresh chili, ginger, garlic, and soybean homemade sauce
Prawns Clay Pot
Tiger prawns, silver noodles, ginger, garlic, celery, cilantro, and baby bok choy served in a hot clay pot
Barbeque Chicken
Half-grilled chicken marinated with coconut milk and Thai spices served with sticky rice and spicy sweet and sour sauce
Honey Roasted Duck
Roasted duck with bone cooked in honey glaze served over steamed baby bok choy with sweet spicy black soy dipping sauce