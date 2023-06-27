Mangrove Kitchen 312 Divisadero Street


Ramen (Togo)

Kai-Ramen

$19.00

Ramen noodles in Northern Thailand style, grilled chicken breast, onions, caramel egg, crispy noodles on top, and served in your choice of broth

Nuea-Ramen

$22.00

Ramen noodles with 24-hour slow-cooked beef, spinach, caramel egg, shiitake mushroom, corn, and your choice of broth

Lobster Ramen

$38.00

Limited amount. Ramen noodles with cold-water lobster tail, shiitake mushroom, spinach, fresh sweet corn, caramel egg, and onion with your choice of broth

Soft Shell Crab Ramen

$28.00

Ramen noodles with deep-fried soft shell crab, shiitake mushroom, spinach, caramel egg, cilantro, and onion with your choice of broth

Moo-Ramen

$20.00

Ramen noodles with slow-cooked braised sweet pork belly, caramel egg, spinach, green onion, and fresh sweet corn with your choice of broth

Jay-Ramen

$18.00

Vegetarian ramen noodles with soft tofu, green onion, spinach, shiitake mushroom, and sweet corn with your choice of broth

Appetizers (Togo)

Tofu Fresh Spring Rolls

$14.00

Tofu, lettuce, mint leaves, basil, cucumber, carrot, purple cabbage, and vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with house palm sauce

Vegetarian Crispy Rolls

$14.00

Silver noodles, dried mushroom, cabbage, taro, and carrot served with sweet and sour sauce

Chicken Satay

$16.00

Grilled marinated chicken with Thai curry powder served with peanut sauce and fresh cucumber salad

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Crispy chicken wings glazed with crispy onion and our special sauce

Crispy Crab Wontons

$17.00

Crab meat blended with cream cheese, green onion, water chestnut, and sweet chili sauce fried crispy in wonton wrappers

Soup (Togo)

Small Tom Kha

$10.00

Fresh coconut soup with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf mushroom, onion, and tomato

Large Tom Kha

$18.00

Fresh coconut soup with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf mushroom, onion, and tomato

Small Tom Yum

$10.00

Hot and sour soup with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, onion, and tomato

Large Tom Yum

$18.00

Hot and sour soup with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, onion, and tomato

Salad (Togo)

Nam Tok Tofu

$17.00

Crispy tofu, green apple, red and green onion, basil, cilantro, crushed coconut, served with spicy lime dressing

Larb Gai

$18.00

Minced chicken, red and green onion, cilantro, mint, toasted rice, citrus, with spicy lime dressing over lettuce

Tum Jung with Prawns

$19.00

Shredded green papaya mixed with carrot, cherry tomato, and crushed peanut served with traditional Thai spicy dressing topped with grilled prawns

Up to you (Togo)

Spicy Crispy Pork Belly

$23.00

Stir-fried garlic, fresh chili, Chinese broccoli with crispy pork in spicy brown garlic and bean sauce

Spicy Basil

$20.00

Stir-fried Thai basil, fresh chili, bell pepper, and onion with brown garlic sauce

Spicy Catfish

$26.00

Stir-fried crispy catfish, green peppercorn, Thai eggplant, basil, ka-chai, and coconut with red curry sauce

Noodles (Togo)

Pad Thai

$19.00

Pan-fried noodles with egg, bean sprouts, chives, tofu, and ground peanut

Pad Thai Tiger Prawns

$24.00

Pan-fried noodles with egg, bean sprouts, chives, tofu, and ground peanut

Thai Spicy Pan Fried

$18.00

Pan-fried flat rice noodles with tomato, onion, green bean, bell pepper, basil, fresh chili, and your choice of protein

Pad See Ew

$19.00

Pan-fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, black bean sauce, and your choice of protein

Fried Rice (Togo)

Crab Fried Rice

$30.00

Fried rice with double eggs, onion, green onion, cucumber, lime, and crab meat served with coconut shell

Thai Fried Rice

$19.00

Fried rice with egg, tomato, onion, green onion, and your choice of protein

Aloha Fried Rice

$26.00

Fried rice with egg, pineapple, tomato, onion, green onion, raisins, cashew nuts, cucumber, tiger prawns, and chicken or your choice of protein

Curry (Togo)

Pumpkin Curry

$19.00

Kabocha squash, bell pepper, basil, string bean in red curry sauce, and your choice of protein

Mango Curry

$19.00

Golden mango, bell pepper, sting bean, basil in red curry sauce, and your choice of protein

Panang Curry

$20.00

Thai spicy peanut curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves, and your choice of protein

Red Curry

$18.00

Red curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, basil, bell pepper, green bean, and your choice of protein

Yellow Curry

$18.00

Yellow curry paste with coconut milk, potato, carrot, onion, and your choice of protein

Green Curry

$18.00

Green curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, eggplant, zucchini, basil, and your choice of protein

Vegetarian (Togo)

Vegetables Combination

$17.00

Stir-fried tofu and mixed vegetables with garlic sauce

Zucchini Tofu

$17.00

Wok-fried tofu, zucchini, and carrot with garlic-smoked chilies

Spicy String Beans

$18.00

Stir-fried tofu, string bean, carrot, and bell pepper with chili paste

Spicy Pumpkins

$17.00

Wok-fried tofu, garlic, chili, pumpkin, egg, bell peppers, and basil

Spicy Eggplants

$19.00

Stir-fried tofu, eggplants, fresh chilies, bell pepper, and basil

Special (Togo)

Khao Mun Gai

$22.00

Steamed ginger-flavored rice, poached chicken served with spicy fresh chili, ginger, garlic, and soybean homemade sauce

Prawns Clay Pot

$26.00

Tiger prawns, silver noodles, ginger, garlic, celery, cilantro, and baby bok choy served in a hot clay pot

Barbeque Chicken

$26.00

Half-grilled chicken marinated with coconut milk and Thai spices served with sticky rice and spicy sweet and sour sauce

Honey Roasted Duck

$29.00

Roasted duck with bone cooked in honey glaze served over steamed baby bok choy with sweet spicy black soy dipping sauce

Sides (Togo)

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Dessert (Togo)

Mango Sticky Rice

$13.00

Sticky rice sweetened with sugar and coconut cream topped with fresh mango and coconut sauce

Khao Tom Mud

$11.00

Sticky rice with black beans stuffed with banana in banana leaf

Soft Drinks (Togo)

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Soda

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Fresh Coconut

$8.00

Sake (Togo)

Hakutsuru Sayuri

$20.00

Nigori, 12.5%

Hakutsuru Superior

$22.00

Junmai Ginjo, 14.5%

Hakutsuru Premium

$24.00

Sho-Une Junmai Daiginjo, 15.5%

Beer (Togo)

Singha

$8.00

Lager, 4.2%

Lao Jungle

$9.00

IPA, 7%

Tom Yum

$11.00

Wheat ale, 5%

Tom Kha

$11.00

Wheat ale, 5%

Sapporo

$8.00

Rice lager, 4.9%

Bag Fee

Bag Fee

$0.25

Utensils