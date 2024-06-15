Manhattan Bagel - Bustleton 13032 Bustleton Avenue
BAGELS
Bagels, Boxes, & Spreads
- Classic Bagel
A single bagel with nothing done to it$1.25
- Bagel with Cream Cheese
Fresh baked bagel with cream cheese$3.99
- Bagel with Butter
Fresh baked bagel with grade butter$2.19
- Peanut Butter & Jelly Bagel
Smooth peanut butter and grape jelly on the bagel of your choice!$3.25
- Hashbrown
We guarantee this is going to be the best Manhattan bagel hash brown you have ever had in your life. A golden brown fried crispy hash brown patty$1.19
- Half Dozen Bagels
6 fresh water-boiled and baked Manhattan bagels, served with or without cream cheese tubs$6.99
- Half Dozen Value Pack
6 Bagels & 1 Tub of Cream Cheese$10.99
- Baker's Dozen Bagels
Please pre-order bagel dozens 24 hours in advance. Last-minute pickups in-store or online will be subject to limited availability, based on first come first serve. Pre-orders will be subject to our 100% available guarantee or it's free$12.49
- Baker's Dozen Value Pack Box
Come with 13 bagels and 2 Tub of cream cheese.$19.99
- Cream Cheese Tub
A 6 oz tub of Manhattan bagel cream cheese
- Broadway Breakfast Box
13 fresh baked bagels, 2 tubs of cream cheese, and your choice of 6 fresh baked muffins$39.99
- Peanut Butter Bagel$2.45
- Jelly Bagel$2.45
- Yogurt Parfait with Ganola$3.29
- Chips$1.25
- Beef Doggie Bagel
All beef doggie bagel not for humans$1.49
- fruit cup$3.29
BREAKFAST
All Day Breakfast
- Original Bagel Classic
Thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, egg, and American cheese on a bagel$6.49
- Croissant Classic
Build your own croissant sandwich with meat, egg, cheese, and more$7.69
- Spinach Bacon Croissant
Crisp bacon, scrambled eggs, melted Swiss cheese, sautéed spinach and a fire-roasted tomato garlic spread$7.49
- Egg and Cheese Bagel
Egg and cheese on a bagel$4.49
- Egg and Cheese Croissant
A fresh baked croissant with scrambled egg and cheese$5.49
- Omelette Wrap
Breakfast wrap made with a flour tortilla, 3 eggs, American cheese, and your choice of meat$7.99
- Ranchero Wrap
3 Scrambled Eggs, Paper jack cheese, Beacon, jalapeno Cream cheese, Salsa$7.99
- Big Breakfast Burrito
3 Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese & sausage, Beacon, Hashbrown, salsa, Jalapeno Cream cheese,$10.99
- Avocado Egg White
Egg whites, avocado, spinach, and tomato garlic mayo on an everything bagel or one of your choice$6.99
- Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado and everything seasoning on the bagel of your choice$3.99
- Nova Lox Sandwich
We top your favorite bagel with thick cream cheese, crunchy red onion, a few savory capers, and our cold-smoked nova lox salmon$7.99
- Smokehouse Brisket
Smoked brisket, fried egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo on a jalapeño cheddar bagel$7.99
- Farmhouse Egg Sandwich
Bacon, ham, fried egg, shredded hashbrowns, cheddar cheese, chive cream cheese spread served on a crispy hashbrown roll$7.99
- French Toast Egg Sandwich
Served on gourmet French toast bagel with maple syrup, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese, egg and honey almond cream cheese.$8.99
- Santa Fe Egg White
Asiago Thintastic Bagel, Grilled Egg White, Turkey Sausage, Cheddar, Roasted Tomato Salsa & Jalapeño Salsa Cream Cheese$6.99
- Breakfast Cheese Steak
Steak Roll, Scrambled Egg, Roasted Green Peppers, Grilled Onions & American Cheese$7.99
- Steak, Egg, & Cheese
Build your own bagel sandwich with meat, egg, and cheese$7.29
- Side of Meat$2.50
- On Side Items
- Hashbrown
We guarantee this is going to be the best Manhattan bagel hash brown you have ever had in your life. A golden brown fried crispy hash brown patty$1.19
Sweets
- Muffin
Fresh baked jumbo muffins$2.69
- Cheese Danish
Signature butterfly cheese danish$2.29
- Iced Lemon Pound Cake
Classic iced lemon cake by the slice$2.29
- Heavenly Chocolate Chip Cookie
An oversided fresh baked chocolate chip cookie$2.29
- Marble Pound Cake
Classic marble pound cake$2.29
- Cinnamon Bliss Roll
Fresh baked cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing$2.99
- Crumb Cake$2.49
- Apple Strudel$2.29
- Strawberry Cream Strudel$2.29
LUNCH
- Chicken Salad
Croissant with All White Meat Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato$7.99
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Homemade all-white meat tuna salad on a bagel. Includes kettle chips and a pickle spear$7.99
- Ham & Swiss
Ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy mustard on a bagel$7.99
- Ellis Island Hot Pastrami
Hot pastrami, fried onions, melted Swiss cheese, and spicy brown mustard on the bagel of your choice. A Manhattan bagel classic! Includes kettle chips and a pickle spear$7.99
- Turkey and Cheddar
Turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion on the bagel of your choice. (Bread shown not currently available)$7.99
- Empire State Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo on the bagel of your choice. (Bread shown not currently available)$7.99
- B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on the bagel of your choice. (Bread shown not currently available)$8.49
- Manhattan Cheese Steak
Steak Roll with American Cheese, Roasted Green Pepper & Grilled Onion$8.49
- Whitefish Salad Sandwich
Plain Bagel with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion$7.99
- Chelsea Chicken
Asiago Roll, Grilled Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Pepper, Cheddar Cheese & Zesty Tomato Spread$7.99
- Avocado Veg Out
Sesame Bagel with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Spinach, Lettuce & Garden Veggie Cream Cheese$7.99
- Village Veggie Wrap
Veggie cream cheese, roasted red pepper, onion, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and creamy tomato spread. Served with Bag a Chips & Pickle.$7.99
- Greenwich Grilled Cheese
Toasted Multigrain Bread, Melted American & Swiss Cheeses, Bacon & Sliced Tomato$7.99
- SoHo Chicken Caesar Wrap$7.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwhich$8.49
BEVERAGES
Coffee & Hot Drinks
- Small Hot Coffee
Freshly brewed arabica coffee. Cream and sugar on the side$1.79
- Medium Hot Coffee
Freshly brewed arabica coffee. Cream and sugar on the side$1.99
- Large Hot Coffee
Freshly brewed arabica coffee. Cream and sugar on the side$2.19
- X-Large Hot Coffee$2.49
- Small Hot Tea
We are proud to steep Republic of tea products. Cream and sugar are served on the side$1.79
- Medium Hot Tea
We are proud to steep Republic of tea products. Cream and sugar are served on the side$1.99
- Large Hot Tea
We are proud to steep Republic of tea products. Cream and sugar are served on the side$2.19
- X-Large Hot Tea$2.49
- Small Hot Chocolate
Signature hot chocolate$1.99
- Medium Hot Chocolate
Signature hot chocolate$2.19
- Large Hot Chocolate
Signature hot chocolate$2.49
- X-Large Hot Chocolate$2.79
- Barista Box of Coffee
96 ounces of hot coffee. Serves 8. Includes cups, cream, sugar, stirrers, etc$16.99
Smoothies, Cold, & Iced Drinks
- Regular Fruit Smoothies
Frozen and blended with real fruit and low-fat vanilla yogurt$4.49
- Large Fruit Smoothies
Frozen and blended with real fruit and low-fat vanilla yogurt$5.49
- Small Iced Coffee
Fresh brewed iced coffee. Cream and sugar on the side$2.99
- Small Iced Tea
Fresh brewed iced tea available sweetened or unsweetened$2.99
- Regular Frozen Chillerz
Frozen and blended with cappuccino and real espresso$4.49
- Large Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Sweet vanilla cream-infused cold brew$4.99
- 16 Oz Iced Latte
Made with real espresso$4.99
- Medium Iced Coffee
Fresh brewed iced coffee. Cream and sugar on the side$3.49
- Medium Iced Tea
Fresh brewed iced tea available sweetened or unsweetened$3.49
- Large Frozen Chillerz
Frozen and blended with cappuccino and real espresso$5.49
- 16 Oz Fresh Squeezed OJ
A 16 oz fresh squeezed OJ. Choose from regular or strawberry$2.99
- 16 Oz Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$2.99
- Large Iced Coffee$4.49
- Large Iced Tea$4.49
- 24 Oz Iced Latte
Made with real espresso$5.99
- 24 Oz Classic Cold Brew
Slow brewed cold brew iced coffee. Cream and sugar are served on the side$4.99
- 16 Oz Classic Cold Brew
Slow brewed cold brew iced coffee. Cream and sugar are served on the side$3.99
Bottled Drinks
- Tropicana Juice
Assorted flavors$3.19
- Bottled Soda
Coke, sprite, diet coke, cherry coke$2.99
- Snapple Bottle$3.19
- Gatorade
Assorted flavors$2.99
- Small Bottled Water
Served ice cold$1.99
- Large Bottle water$2.39
- Energy Drink$3.89
- Naked Juice$3.99
- Nantucket$3.49
- V-8 Juice$2.49
- Yoo-hoo$2.99
- Chocolate Milk$2.99
- Nesquik Chocolate Milk$3.19
- Vitamin water$2.99
Fountain Soda Drinks
CATERING
- Barista Box of Coffee
96 ounces of hot coffee. Serves 8. Includes cups, cream, sugar, stirrers, etc$16.99
- Half Dozen Signature Egg Sandwiches
6 signature sandwiches including 2 farmhouse, 1 spinach bacon egg and cheese croissant, 1 classic croissant with bacon, 1 avocado egg white, and 1 Sante Fe Egg white with turkey sausage$46.99
- Half Dozen Classic Egg Sandwiches
6 classic bagels sandwiches all on plain bagels including 2 bacon egg and cheese, 2 sausage egg and cheese, 1 pork roll egg and cheese, and 1 egg and cheese$39.99
- Orange Juice for the Group
A breakfast classic serves 6. Includes cups$16.99
- Broadway Breakfast Box*
13 fresh baked bagels, 2 tubs of cream cheese, and your choice of 6 fresh baked muffins$44.99
- Fresh Fruit Bowl
Fresh sliced fruit bowl of pineapple, cantaloupes, strawberry, and honeydew. Serves 12. Please allow 24 hour notice$54.99