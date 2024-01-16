Online Ordering Available!
Manhattan Deli 1221 S Patrick Drive Bldg 1364
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg Sandwich$4.99
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.99
- Taylor Ham Sausage & Egg Sandwich$6.99
- Bacon & Egg Sandwich$6.99
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.99
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.99
- Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.99
- Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.99
- Taylor Ham & Cheese Sandwich$6.99
- Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich$6.99
Bagels & Cream Cheese
- Bagel w/ Plain Cream Cheese$3.79
- Bagel w/ Flavored Cream Cheese$4.79
- Bagel w/ Lox Spread$4.79
- Bagel w/ Butter$2.99
- everything w/cream cheese$3.79
- everything w/flav cc$4.79
- everything w/lox$4.79
- everything w/butter$2.99
- cinn raisin w/cc$3.79
- cinn raisn w/flav cc$4.79
- cinn raisin w/lox$4.79
- cinn raisin w/ butter$2.99
- plain bagel$2.79
Breakfast Platters/Morning Classics
- Two Eggs and Ham with Home Fries$11.99
- Two Eggs and Ham with Toast$11.99
- Two Eggs and Ham with Biscuit$11.99
- Two Eggs and Corned Beef Hash with Home Fries$11.99
- Two Eggs and Corned Beef Hash with Toast$11.99
- Two Eggs and Corned Beef Hash with Biscuit$11.99
- Two Eggs, 3 Bacon Strips, and Home Fries$9.99
- Two Eggs, 3 Bacon Strips, and Toast$9.99
- Two Eggs, 3 Bacon Strips, and Biscuit$9.99
- Two Eggs, 2 Sausage Patties, and Home Fries$9.99
- Two Eggs, 2 Sausage Patties, and Toast$9.99
- Two Eggs, 2 Sausage Patties, and Biscuit$9.99
- Two Eggs, 2 Sausage Links, and Home Fries$9.99
- Two Eggs, 2 Sausage Links, and Toast$9.99
- Two Eggs, 2 Sausage Links, and Biscuit$9.99
- Two Eggs and Home Fries$7.99
- Two Eggs and Toast$7.99
- Two Eggs and Biscuit$7.99
- Two Eggs, Taylor Ham, and Home Fries$9.99
- Two Eggs, Taylor Ham, and Toast$9.99
- Two Eggs, Taylor Ham, and Biscuit$9.99
- 3 Biscuits & Gravy with Sausage & Home Fries$9.99
- 3 Biscuits & Gravy with Bacon & Home Fries$9.99
- Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Scrambled eggs, green onions, red peppers, tomatoes, and cheese with choice of bacon, ham or sausage
- Two Eggs, Corned Beef & Swiss on Rye$9.99
- Two Eggs, Pastrami & Provolone on Rye$9.99
- Two Eggs, Lox & Swiss on Bagel$9.99
- Old Fashioned Oatmeal$4.99
- Nova Lox Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Capers and Tomato on a Bagel$9.99
Sides
MAIN MENU
Fresh Garden Salads
Hot Subs
- Half Pulled Pork Sub$9.49
- Whole Pulled Pork Sub$14.99
- Half Roast Beef with Gravy Sub$9.49
- Whole Roast Beef with Gravy Sub$14.99
- Half Turkey with Gravy Sub$8.49
- Whole Turkey with Gravy Sub$13.99
- Half Meatball Sub$8.49
- Whole Meatball Sub$13.99
- Half Meatball Parmesan Sub$9.49
- Whole Meatball Parmesan Sub$14.99
- Half Chicken Parmesan Sub$8.49
- Whole Chicken Parmesan Sub$13.99
- Half Chicken Tender Sub$8.49
- Whole Chicken Tender Sub$13.99
Cold Subs
- Half Manhattan Special Sub$9.99
Provolone, ham, prosciuttini cappacuolo & salami
- Whole Manhattan Special Sub$15.99
Provolone, ham, prosciuttini cappacuolo & salami
- Half Ham, Cheese & Salami Sub$7.49
- Whole Ham, Cheese & Salami Sub$12.99
- Half Ham & Provolone Sub$7.49
- Whole Ham & Provolone Sub$12.99
- Half Turkey & Provolone Sub$7.49
- Whole Turkey & Provolone Sub$12.99
- Half Roast Beef & Provolone Sub$9.49
- Whole Roast Beef & Provolone Sub$14.99
- Half Tuna Salad Sub$8.49
- Whole Tuna Salad Sub$13.99
- Half Chicken Salad Sub$8.49
- Whole Chicken Salad Sub$13.99
- Half Shrimp Salad Sub$8.49
- Whole Shrimp Salad Sub$13.99
- Half Egg Salad Sub$7.49
- Whole Egg Salad Sub$12.99
- Half Original Italian Sub$8.49
Provolone, ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami & pepperoni
- Whole Original Italian Sub$13.99
Provolone, ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami & pepperoni
- Half Club Sub$8.49
Turkey, ham, provolone, bacon & mayo
- Whole Club Sub$13.99
Turkey, ham, provolone, bacon & mayo
- Half Super Sub$9.49
Roast beef, turkey, Swiss, bacon & mayo
- Whole Super Sub$14.99
Roast beef, turkey, Swiss, bacon & mayo
- Half BLT Sub$7.49
Bacon, lettuce & tomato
- Whole BLT Sub$12.99
Bacon, lettuce & tomato
Wraps
Cold Deli Sandwiches
Club Sandwiches
Pastrami, Corned Beef, Reuben & Cuban
- New York Style - Pastrami$12.99
Served on rye with pickle, side of coleslaw and chips
- New York Style - Corned Beef$12.99
Served on rye with pickle, side of coleslaw and chips
- Reuben$14.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread
- Cuban Press$13.99
Ham, roast pork, cheese, pickles and mustard
Desserts
DRINKS
- Small Coffee. 12oz$1.39
- Medium Coffee 16oz$1.59
- Large Coffee 20oz$1.79
- Medium Hot Chocolate$1.99
- Large Hot Chocolate$2.99
- Small Tea$1.39
- Medium Tea$1.59
- Large Tea$1.79
- Small Iced Tea$0.99
- Medium Iced Tea$1.29
- Large Iced Tea$1.99
- Small Soda$0.99
- Medium Soda$1.29
- Large Soda$1.99
- cappuccino 12oz$4.33
- cappuccino 16oz$4.82
- cappuccino 20oz$5.59
- Latte 12oz$4.80
- Latte 16oz$5.62
- Latte 20 oz$6.15
- classic vanilla Latte 12 oz$5.66
- classic vanilla latte 16 oz$6.47
- classic vanilla latte 20 oz$7.01
- mocha latte 12 oz$4.82
- mocha latte 16 oz$5.35
- mocha latte 20oz$6.15
- caramel macciato 12oz$5.35
- caramel macciato 16oz$5.62
- caramel macciato 20oz$6.41
- caffe americano 12oz$3.75
- caffe americano 16oz$4.01
- caffe americano 20oz$4.28
- espresso single$1.87
- espresso double$2.09
- iced cappuccino 16oz$4.98
- iced cappuccino 20oz$5.62
- iced flavored latte 16oz$5.83
- iced flavored latte 20oz$6.47
- iced mocha latte 16oz$6.05
- iced mocha latte 20oz$6.74
- iced caramel macchiato 16oz$6.15
- iced caramel macchiato 20oz$6.42
- iced americano 16oz$4.01
- iced americano 20oz$4.28
- brewed coffee 12oz$2.84
- brewed coffee 16oz$3.16
- brewed coffee 20oz$3.65
- hot gourmet tea 12oz$2.84
- hot gourmet tea 16oz$3.16
- hot gourmet tea 20oz$3.65
- iced coffee & iced tea 16oz$4.23
- iced coffee & iced tea 20oz$5.08
Manhattan Deli Location and Ordering Hours
(321) 557-7011
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM