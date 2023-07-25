Manjay Citadel
Lil Somtin'
Akra
Caribbean Conch Fritters
Served with Manjay Pikliz and Honey Mustard Remoulade
Honey Jerk Chicken Bites
Panko fried chicken bites tossed in our Manjay Jerk Sauce served with plantain fries, mango scotch bonnet or Herb Aioli
Jerk Sprouts
Jerk Wings
Juicy, Tender, Fall of the Bone Wings, Tossed in our Signature Honey Jerk sauce.
Mofongo My Way
Panko fried Crushed Plantain, Toasted Garlic, Kreyol Sauce
Toofay Legume
Haitian Slow Cooked Vegetables, Served With Banan Payzay
Breadcrumbs
Big Up
Steak Frites
Caribbean Marinated Steak, Mojito Chimichuri, Plantain fries
Coco Loco Shrimp
Lightly Sautéed in our House Made Spices And Tossed in our Coconut Curry Sauce
From Haiti with Love
Deep Fried, Kreyol Style Slow Braised Pork
Honey Jerk Chicken Bowl
Panko fried chicken bites tossed in our Manjay Jerk Sauce served with 2 sides of your choice.
Honey Jerk Shrimp
Lightly Sautéed And Tossed in our house Honey Jerk Sauce
Veggie Bowl
Choice of Mixture of root vegetables and vegetables, tossed in our creamy coconut base curry sauce or Haitian Slow Cooked Vegetables