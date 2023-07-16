Online Ordering Coming soon! Preview our Menu Now!
Manley Roadhouse
LUNCH/DINNER
Burgers & Sandwiches
Burger
$13.95
Burger with choice of side. Comes standard with mayonnaise.
Cheeseburger
$14.95
Burger with choice of side. Comes standard with mayonnaise.
Bacon Cheeseburger
$15.95
Burger with choice of side. Comes standard with mayonnaise.
Salmon Burger
$16.95
Salmon Burger with choice of side. Comes standard with mayonnaise.
Grilled Chicken Burger
$15.95
Chicken Burger with choice of side. Comes standard with mayonnaise.
Veggie Burger
$16.95
Burger with choice of side. Comes standard with mayonnaise.
Triple BLT
$12.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on three slices of toasted sourdough bread.
Patty Melt
$14.95
Half-pound beef patty with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on toasted sourdough bread.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
$12.95
Comes standard with Sourdough.
Grilled Cheese
$10.95
Comes standard with Sourdough
Fish Fillet Burger
$14.95
Comes with Tartar Sauce
Fried Chicken Burger
$14.95
Comes standard with Swiss.
Baskets
Salads
Side Orders [Dinner]
DRINKS
Hot
Juice / Milk/ Tea
Beverage Containers
Alcoholic Beverages
Bag O Ice
Manley Roadhouse Location and Ordering Hours
(907) 672-3161
Open now • Closes at 9PM