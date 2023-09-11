Breakfast Menu

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.99+

American Fries & Gravy

$5.99+

1/4 Biscuits & 1/4 American Fries & Gravy

$5.99

1/2 Biscuits & 1/2 American Fries & Gravy

$6.99

Breakfast Lighter Side

Oatmeal & Toast

$5.99

Two Eggs, American Fries and Toast

$5.99

One Egg, American Fries, Toast

$4.47

One Egg, Choice of Meat, Side & Toast

$6.81

cinnamon roll & coffee

$4.99

Breakfast Meat & Eggs

Includes: American fries, grits or fruit and wheat or white toast or pancakes. Add Texas, Raisin, Rye, Biscuits or English Muffin $.75

Bacon & Two Eggs

$8.70

Ham & Two Eggs

$9.75

Sausage Links & Two Eggs

$8.70

Sausage Patties & Two Eggs

$8.70

Corned Beef Hash & Two Eggs

$9.75

Smoked Sausage with & Two Eggs

$9.75

Hamburger Steak & Two Eggs

$10.66

Pork Sausage Patty & Two Eggs

$9.75

Grilled Chicken & Two Eggs

$9.75

Steak & Two Eggs

$12.99

Pork Chop & Two Eggs

$11.99

Two Pork Chops & Two Eggs

$13.50

Pork Fritter & Two Eggs

$9.99

Country Fried Steak & Two Eggs topped with Sausage Gravy

$11.99

Breakfast Sandwiches & Burritos

Breakfast Manhattan

$10.99

It's a sandwich: White toast, scrambled eggs, cheese, American fries add your choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties covered with sausage gravy

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.79

White toast, American cheese, egg, your choice of bacon, ham or sausage patties

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

A tortilla stuffed with eggs, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage

Mexican Burrito

$9.99

A tortilla stuffed with eggs, jalapenos, onions, chorizo and cheddar cheese.

Breakfast Sides

American Fries

$2.99

Bacon

$4.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.99

Biscuit

$1.99

Gravy

$1.69+

Grits

$2.99+

Bowl of Oatmeal

$2.99+

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Country Fried Steak

$6.59

English Muffin

$2.19

Fritter

$4.99

Fruit

$2.75

Ham

$4.99

One Egg Ala

$1.49

Pork Sausage Patty

$4.99

Raisin Toast

$1.99

Rye Toast

$1.99

Sausage Links

$4.99

Sausage Patties

$4.99

Sliced Tomato

$2.49

Smoked Sausage

$4.99

Steak

$6.99

Texas Toast

$1.99

Two Eggs Ala

$3.18

Wheat Toast

$1.59

White Toast

$1.59

Fried Mush

$5.99

cinnamon roll

$2.99

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Raisins

$0.75

Nuts

$1.00

Classic Pancakes

All served dusted with powdered sugar.

Pancakes

$3.99+

Blueberry Pancakes

$4.99+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$4.99+

Nut Pancakes

$4.99+

Strawberry Pancakes

$4.99+

Taco Pancakes

$7.99

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$4.99

French Toast Add Strawberries

$6.99

Stuffed French Toast

$7.99

Just For Kids

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$6.99

Choice of bacon, sausage patties or links

Kids French Toast w/ Meat

$6.99

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.99

Silver dollar pancake. One egg and your choice of sausage links, bacon or sausage patties

Manny's Combos

Biscuits Combo

$9.99

Two biscuits and gravy, two eggs and your choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties or links.

French Toast Combo

$9.99

French toast, two eggs and your choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties or sausage links

Lighter Combo French Toast

$6.81

One slice of French toast, one egg ad your choice of bacon, sausage patties or links.

Lighter Combo Pancake

$6.81

One pancake, one egg, and your choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties and sausage links

Pancake Combo

$9.99

Two pancakes, two eggs, and your choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties or links

Waffle Combo

$9.99

Waffle, two eggs and your choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties or sausage links.

Mush Combo

$9.99

Manny's House Special

Manny's Scramble

$8.99

Served with American fries, grits or fruit, scrambled eggs, green peppers, tomato and onions. Mixed and cooked with white or wheat toast.

Chilaquiles

$9.99

Fried tortilla chips smothered in green sauce and topped with sour cream, onion and eggs.

Manny's Mix

$11.99

Special blend of eggs, potatoes, onions, green peppers, tomato, mushrooms, bacon, sausage, ham and cheddar cheese. Mixed and cooked together with white or wheat toast

Omelettes

Served with American fries, grits or fruit and white or wheat or pancakes. Add: Texas, Raising, Rye Toast, Biscuits or English Muffin $.75 Add Egg White: $1.99

Denver Omelette

$9.99+

Diced ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese

Western Omelette

$9.99+

Sausage, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers Omelette

$11.99

Bacon, sausage, diced ham and cheddar cheese.

Vegetable Omelette

$9.99+

Green pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom and cheddar cheese

American Omelette

$9.99+

Omelette stuffed with American fries, sausage, onions, and cheddar cheese

Corned Beef Hash & Cheese Omelette

$9.99+

Chicken Omelette

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, onion, green pepper, tomato and cheddar cheese

Popeye's Omelette

$9.99

Spinach, bacon and swiss cheese

Manny's Omelette

$11.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, green pepper, onions, mushroom tomato and cheddar cheese

Mexican Omelette

$11.99

Chorizo, onions, tomato, jalapenos and cheddar cheese

Country Omelette

$9.99

Stuffed with American fries, onions, and cheddar cheese. Covered with gravy.

Cheddar Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.49+

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$9.49+

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$9.49+

Spinach & Feta Omelette

$9.99

Skillets

Our skillets are made with American fries, cheddar cheese with two eggs on top and wheat or white toast

Denver Skillet

$9.99

Diced ham, green pepper and onions

Bacon Skillet

$9.99

Bacon, green pepper and onions

Western Skillet

$9.99

Sausage patties and links, green peppers and onions.

Vegetable Skillet

$9.99

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes

Mexican Skillet

$10.99

Chorizo, onions, jalapenos and tomato

Chicken Skillet

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, onions, green pepper and tomato

Meat Lovers Skillet

$11.99

Diced ham, bacon and sausage

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$9.99

Corned Beef hash and mozzarella cheese

Country Fried Steak Skillet

$11.99

Country fried steak covered with sausage gravy

Waffles

Waffles

$5.99

Blueberry Waffles

$7.99

Chocolate Chip Waffles

$7.99

Nut Waffles

$7.99

Sammy's Waffle

$10.29

Topped with Strawberries, ice cream and Chocolate syrup.

Waffle with Meat

$8.99

Waffle with Chicken Strips

$9.99

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Hot Tea

$2.29

Chilled Orange Juice

$1.99+

Chilled Tomato Juice

$1.99+

Chilled Apple Juice

$1.99+

Milk

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Breakfast Specials

Eggs Benedict

$9.99

Lunch Menu

Sandwiches

Served with your choice of one hot and one cold side

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise on white toast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.99

Breaded Tenderloin

$9.99

Breaded Chicken Breast

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese on white toast

Philly Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Philly steak, grilled onions, green peppers with Mozzarella

Classic Burgers

Hamburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

Mushroom Swiss Cheese Burger

$12.99

Jalapeno Bacon Burger

$12.99

Manny's Burger

$12.99

Pineapple, pepper jack and cheese

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger

$12.99

Melts

Patty Melt

$10.99

Beef burger with grilled and Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Beef Melt

$9.99

Roasted beef and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Chicken Breast Melt

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Ham & Egg Melt Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Texas toast, ham, eggs, American cheese and Swiss cheese

Wraps

Served with French fries or cup of soup

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and cheese

Chicken Club Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and cheese

Buffalo Wrap

$9.99

Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheese and ranch

Fresh Salads

Served with a complementary cup of soup

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of fresh greens topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, onions and hard boiled egg.

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of fresh greens topped with bacon, tomatoes, onions, blue cheese crumbles and hard boiled egg.

Turkey Club Salad

$10.99

Turkey on a bed of fresh greens topped with bacon, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg

Taco Salad

$10.99

A crunchy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, sour cream and salsa. With beef or chicken

Hot Spot

Served on white bread with mashed potatoes all covered with brown gravy

Hamburger Manhattan

$9.99

Beef Manhattan

$9.99

Pork Fritter Manhattan

$9.99

Favorites Lunch

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Country steak topped with brown or white gravy

Ham Steak

$10.99

Hamburger Steak

$11.99

Hamburger steak topped with grilled onions.

Two Pork Chops

$14.99

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Breaded Fried Fish 2 pcs

$12.99

Lunch Sides

FF

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$2.75

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

Coleslaw

$2.75

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Tossed Salad

$4.79

Apple Sauce

$2.75

Pears

$2.75

Peaches

$2.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Salad Dressing

$0.75

Deluxe

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Hot Tea

$2.29

Chilled Orange Juice

$1.99+

Chilled Tomato Juice

$1.99+

Chilled Apple Juice

$1.99+

Milk

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Tacos

Served on two soft shell corn tortillas, cilantro and onion. $3.00 each

Carne Asada Taco (Steak)

$3.00

Pollo Taco (Chicken)

$3.00

Campechanos Taco (Mix Steak, Chorizo & Hot Dog)

$3.00

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

A flour tortilla filled with grilled onions, green peppers with chicken or steak and cheese and lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Nachos

Manny's Nachos

$10.99

A bed of crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Special

Special (10.99)

$10.99

Special (8.99)

$8.99

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Loaded French Fries

$7.99

Pretzel with Cheese Sauce

$7.99

Chicken Wings

$10.99+

Queso Dip

$6.99

Jalapeno Cubes

$7.99

Dinner Sides

Spanish Rice

$2.50

Refried Beans

$2.50

Tortillas

$1.50

Baked Potato

$2.99

Sour Cream

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Loaded Bake Potato

$4.99

Deluxe

$1.50

Dinners

Carne Asada

$13.99

Steak served with Spanish rice, refried beans, hot dog and tortillas. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Fajitas

$13.99

Served with grilled tomato, onions, green peppers and your choice of Chicken or Steak. Includes - Spanish rice, refried beans, and tortillas. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Fajitas Mix

$15.99

Served with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp with grilled onions, green peppers, tomato. Includes Spanish rice, refried beans, tortillas, and garnished with lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Arroz Con Pollo

$10.99

Grilled chicken with Spanish rice, covered with queso dip

Grilled Chicken & Shrimp

$15.99

Grilled chicken and shrimp with Spanish rice, refried beans and lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Big Burrito

$10.99

Stuffed with beans, rice, cheese and your choice of chicken or steak. Served with french fries.

Tortas

Served with french fries. A Mexican sandwich made with refried beans, Mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Torta de Carne Asada (Steak)

$9.99

Torta de Pollo (Chicken)

$9.99

Torta de Jamon (Ham)

$9.99

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Hot Tea

$2.29

Chilled Orange Juice

$1.99+

Chilled Tomato Juice

$1.99+

Chilled Apple Juice

$1.99+

Milk

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Special

Special (10.99)

$10.99

Special (8.99)

$8.99

Fish Shrimp Special

$14.99

Desserts

Fruit Pie

$3.99

Cream Pie

$3.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Churros w/ Ice Cream

$5.99

Bar Menu

Rum

Captain Morgan Pineapple

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

Kahlua

Malibu

Well Made Rum

Tequila

Avion Silver

Jose Cuervo Gold

Jose Cuervo Silver

Patron Anejo

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

Torada Gold

Vodka

Absolut

Absolut Citron

Ciroc Peach

Ciroc Red Berry

Grey Goose

Quality House Vodka

Triple Sec

Whiskey

Canadian Mist

Crown Royal Apple

Crown Royal Vanilla

Fireball

Jack Daniels

Jameson

Jim Beam

Jim Beam Peach

Jim Beam Vanilla

Maker's Mark

Seagram's 7

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

Beefeater London

Taaka

Draft Beer

Busch Light

$3.00+

Miller Lite

$3.00+

Blue Moon

$4.00+

Michelob Ultra

$4.00+

Bottle Beer

Coors Light

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Modelo

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

Budweiser

$3.25

Shamber Bock

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.25

Yuengling/Harvester

$1.50

Cocktails

Mimosa

$6.00

bloody mary

$8.00

white russian

$6.00

Margarita - Jose

$9.00

Margarita - Well

$8.00