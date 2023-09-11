MANNYS DREAM
Breakfast Menu
Biscuits & Gravy
Breakfast Lighter Side
Breakfast Meat & Eggs
Bacon & Two Eggs
Ham & Two Eggs
Sausage Links & Two Eggs
Sausage Patties & Two Eggs
Corned Beef Hash & Two Eggs
Smoked Sausage with & Two Eggs
Hamburger Steak & Two Eggs
Pork Sausage Patty & Two Eggs
Grilled Chicken & Two Eggs
Steak & Two Eggs
Pork Chop & Two Eggs
Two Pork Chops & Two Eggs
Pork Fritter & Two Eggs
Country Fried Steak & Two Eggs topped with Sausage Gravy
Breakfast Sandwiches & Burritos
Breakfast Manhattan
It's a sandwich: White toast, scrambled eggs, cheese, American fries add your choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties covered with sausage gravy
Breakfast Sandwich
White toast, American cheese, egg, your choice of bacon, ham or sausage patties
Breakfast Burrito
A tortilla stuffed with eggs, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage
Mexican Burrito
A tortilla stuffed with eggs, jalapenos, onions, chorizo and cheddar cheese.
Breakfast Sides
American Fries
Bacon
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Biscuit
Gravy
Grits
Bowl of Oatmeal
Chicken Breast
Corned Beef Hash
Cottage Cheese
Country Fried Steak
English Muffin
Fritter
Fruit
Ham
One Egg Ala
Pork Sausage Patty
Raisin Toast
Rye Toast
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Sliced Tomato
Smoked Sausage
Steak
Texas Toast
Two Eggs Ala
Wheat Toast
White Toast
Fried Mush
cinnamon roll
Peanut Butter
Raisins
Nuts
Classic Pancakes
Just For Kids
Manny's Combos
Biscuits Combo
Two biscuits and gravy, two eggs and your choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties or links.
French Toast Combo
French toast, two eggs and your choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties or sausage links
Lighter Combo French Toast
One slice of French toast, one egg ad your choice of bacon, sausage patties or links.
Lighter Combo Pancake
One pancake, one egg, and your choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties and sausage links
Pancake Combo
Two pancakes, two eggs, and your choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties or links
Waffle Combo
Waffle, two eggs and your choice of bacon, ham, sausage patties or sausage links.
Mush Combo
Manny's House Special
Manny's Scramble
Served with American fries, grits or fruit, scrambled eggs, green peppers, tomato and onions. Mixed and cooked with white or wheat toast.
Chilaquiles
Fried tortilla chips smothered in green sauce and topped with sour cream, onion and eggs.
Manny's Mix
Special blend of eggs, potatoes, onions, green peppers, tomato, mushrooms, bacon, sausage, ham and cheddar cheese. Mixed and cooked together with white or wheat toast
Omelettes
Denver Omelette
Diced ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
Western Omelette
Sausage, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
Meat Lovers Omelette
Bacon, sausage, diced ham and cheddar cheese.
Vegetable Omelette
Green pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom and cheddar cheese
American Omelette
Omelette stuffed with American fries, sausage, onions, and cheddar cheese
Corned Beef Hash & Cheese Omelette
Chicken Omelette
Grilled chicken breast, onion, green pepper, tomato and cheddar cheese
Popeye's Omelette
Spinach, bacon and swiss cheese
Manny's Omelette
Ham, bacon, sausage, green pepper, onions, mushroom tomato and cheddar cheese
Mexican Omelette
Chorizo, onions, tomato, jalapenos and cheddar cheese
Country Omelette
Stuffed with American fries, onions, and cheddar cheese. Covered with gravy.
Cheddar Cheese Omelette
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Spinach & Feta Omelette
Skillets
Denver Skillet
Diced ham, green pepper and onions
Bacon Skillet
Bacon, green pepper and onions
Western Skillet
Sausage patties and links, green peppers and onions.
Vegetable Skillet
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes
Mexican Skillet
Chorizo, onions, jalapenos and tomato
Chicken Skillet
Grilled chicken breast, onions, green pepper and tomato
Meat Lovers Skillet
Diced ham, bacon and sausage
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Corned Beef hash and mozzarella cheese
Country Fried Steak Skillet
Country fried steak covered with sausage gravy
Waffles
Beverages
Breakfast Specials
Lunch Menu
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise on white toast
Grilled Chicken Breast
Breaded Tenderloin
Breaded Chicken Breast
Fish Sandwich
Turkey Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese on white toast
Philly Steak Sandwich
Philly steak, grilled onions, green peppers with Mozzarella
Classic Burgers
Melts
Patty Melt
Beef burger with grilled and Swiss cheese on grilled rye
Beef Melt
Roasted beef and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye
Chicken Breast Melt
Grilled chicken breast and melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye
Ham & Egg Melt Sandwich
Grilled Texas toast, ham, eggs, American cheese and Swiss cheese
Wraps
Fresh Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of fresh greens topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, onions and hard boiled egg.
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of fresh greens topped with bacon, tomatoes, onions, blue cheese crumbles and hard boiled egg.
Turkey Club Salad
Turkey on a bed of fresh greens topped with bacon, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and hard boiled egg
Taco Salad
A crunchy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, sour cream and salsa. With beef or chicken
Hot Spot
Favorites Lunch
Lunch Sides
Kids Menu
Beverages
Tacos
Quesadillas
Nachos
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Dinner Sides
Dinners
Carne Asada
Steak served with Spanish rice, refried beans, hot dog and tortillas. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Fajitas
Served with grilled tomato, onions, green peppers and your choice of Chicken or Steak. Includes - Spanish rice, refried beans, and tortillas. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Fajitas Mix
Served with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp with grilled onions, green peppers, tomato. Includes Spanish rice, refried beans, tortillas, and garnished with lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken with Spanish rice, covered with queso dip
Grilled Chicken & Shrimp
Grilled chicken and shrimp with Spanish rice, refried beans and lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Big Burrito
Stuffed with beans, rice, cheese and your choice of chicken or steak. Served with french fries.