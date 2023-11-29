Manny's Tex-Mex 7601 Campbell Road Suite 725
DRINKS
Specialty Drinks
- Skinny Margarita$12.00
Dulce Vida 100% Puro Agave Handcrafted Organic Blanco Tequila, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar
- Cantarito$12.00
Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, lemon juice, lime juice, grapefruit juice, and orange juice, topped with Fresca
- Manny's Top-shelf Margarita$13.00
Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, and orange liqueur
- Cadillac Margarita$12.00
Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, orange juice, and fresh lime juice
- Mojito$11.00
Rum, fresh mint leaves, organic agave nectar, and a splash of club soda
- Cucumber Margarita$12.00
Patron Silver, orange liqueur
- El Jefe$12.00
Batch 43B.4 Hand Selected Patron Reposado, lime juice, and Topo Chico with a Tajin rim
- Jalapeño Margarita$13.00
Casamigos Mezcal, Patron Citronge orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and jalepeno
- Pineapple Margarita$13.00
Patron Citronge Pineapple, Casamigos Mezcal, and pineapple juice with Tajin rim
- Tex-Mex Martini$12.00
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Paton Citronge orange liqueur, and lime juice
- Mexican Martini$13.00
Patron Silver, orange liqueur, and homemade sweet & sour
- La Buena Vida Margarita$18.00
Herradura Reposado, Patron Citronge, CBD nectar, and Fresh lime juice. *Limit 2 per person*
- Million Dollar Margarita$20.00
Cincoro Reposado, Cointreau, agave and fresh lime juice.
- Billion Dollar Margarita$25.00
Cincoro Añejo, Cointreau, agave and fresh lime juice.
- Manny's Paloma$13.00
Don Julio Reposado, fresh lime juice and grapefruit juice, simple syrup, topped with Squirt.
- Watermelon Margarita$13.00
Dulce Vida Blanco, watermelon liqueur, freshly squeezed watermelon and lime, and agave.
- Malibu Bay Breeze$10.00
Malibu Coconut Rum, Cranberry juice, and orange juice.
- Malibu Lemonade$10.00
Malibu Coconut Rum, Club soda, and lemon juice.
- Blue Bella$15.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
Frozen Drinks
IMPORT BOTTLE
DOMESTIC BOTTLE
Beverages
FOOD
Appetizers
- MANNY'S UPTOWN PLATTER$16.00
Cheese quesadillas, chicken flautitas, chicken nachos, brisket nachos served with guac, crema, & jalapeños
- TABLE SIDE GUACAMOLE 1/2$8.00
En el molcajete made with fresh tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, & salt
- TABLE SIDE GUACAMOLE$12.00
En el molcajete made with fresh tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, & salt
- MEXICAN SHRIMP CEVICHE$14.00
Shrimp, mango, cucumber, pico de gallo and avacado slices
- PAPAS LOCAS$10.00
Steak fries topped with bacon bits, grated cheese, chives and chili con queso
- PAPAS LOCAS BEEF$13.00
Steak fries topped with fajita beef, bacon bits, grated cheese, chives and chili con queso
- BRISKET SLIDERS$11.00
Brisket sliders served with coleslaw & french fries
- HONGOS CON QUESO$12.00
Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with sautéed poblano peppers, onions, & mushrooms served flambé
- QUESO CHORIZO$12.00
Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with a spicy Mexican sausage & pico de gallo served flambé
- MANNY'S QUESO$11.00
Chili con queso with guac, crema, & ground beef
- BRISKET QUESO$11.00
Chili con queso with brisket & pico de gallo
- CHILI CON QUESO Cup$6.00
Cup of Manny's house queso
- CHILI CON QUESO Bowl$8.00
Bowl of Manny's house queso
- QUESO BLANCO Cup$6.00
Cup of white queso
- QUESO BLANCO Bowl$8.00
Bowl of white queso
- SUNSET QUESO Cup$7.00
Cup of spicy queso (spicy)
- SUNSET QUESO Bowl$9.00
Bowl of spicy queso (spicy)
- BOWL POBLANO$8.00
- CUP POBLANO$7.00
Salads
- TACO SALAD$12.00
Ground beef or shredded chicken in a mini taco bowl on freshly chopped lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla strips
- C.H. SALAD$16.00
Beef or chicken fajita on fresh lettuce, bacon, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber & tortilla strips
- COWBOY SALAD$17.00
Sliced chicken breast in homemade adobo sauce sautéed in lime on romaine lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla (spicy)
- MIGUEL'S GRILLED TILAPIA SALAD$17.00
Grilled tilapia on romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrot, & queso fresco
- SHELLY'S BLACKENED SALMON SALAD$20.00
Grilled salmon on romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, & queso fresco
- SHRIMP SALAD$20.00
Jumbo grilled shrimp on romaine lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, & tortilla strips
- DINNER SALAD$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, red cabbage & cucumber
Nachos
- BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS$13.00
Bean and Cheese Nachos served with Jalapeños
- BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS 1/2$10.00
Bean and Cheese Nachos served with Jalapeños
- FAJITA NACHOS$16.00
Fajita Beef or Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
- FAJITA NACHOS 1/2$12.00
Fajita Beef or Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
- BRISKET NACHOS$16.00
Brisket Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
- NACHOS LOCOS$14.00
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
- NACHOS LOCOS 1/2$11.00
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
- BRISKET NACHOS 1/2$12.00
Brisket Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños
- COWBOY NACHOS$16.00
Cowboy Chicken Nachos served with Guac, Crema, & Jalapeños (spicy)
Quesadillas
- FAJITA DILLAS$18.00
Quesadillas with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
- FAJITA DILLAS 1/2$13.00
Quesadillas with Fajita Beef or Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
- BRISKET DILLAS$17.00
Quesadillas with Brisket, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
- BRISKET DILLAS 1/2$13.00
Quesadillas with Brisket, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
- SPINACH DILLAS$13.00
Quesadillas with Spinach, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
- CHEESE DILLAS$12.00
Quesadillas with Monterrey Jack cheese & pico de gallo served with crema
- CHEESE DILLAS 1/2$10.00
Quesadillas with Monterrey Jack cheese & pico de gallo served with crema
- VEGGIE DILLAS$14.00
Quesadillas with Mixed Veggies, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
- VEGGIE DILLAS 1/2$12.00
Quesadillas with Mixed Veggies, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
- SPINACH DILLAS 1/2$11.00
Quesadillas with Spinach, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
- SHREDDED CHK DILLAS$14.00
Quesadillas with Shredded Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
- SHREDDED CHK DILLAS 1/2$12.00
Quesadillas with Shredded Chicken, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema
- SHRIMP DILLAS$20.00
Quesadillas with Shrimp, Monterrey Jack cheese, & pico de gallo served with crema & guac
- COWBOY QUESADILLAS$18.00
Chef Specialties
- COWBOY TACOS$19.00
Sliced chicken breast in homemade adobo sauce sauteed in lime juice on a corn tortilla with green rice, bean soup & sliced avocado salad
- MANNY’S TACOS$19.00
Beef or chicken fajita tacos served with rice, bean soup & sliced avocado salad
- BRISKET TACOS$17.00
Brisket tacos served with rice, beans, & sliced avocado salad
- CHIMICHANGA$18.00
Chimichanga topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
- FAJITA CHIMICHANGA$20.00
Chimichanga stuffed with fajita chicken topped with ranchero sauce & cheese served with rice, beans, guac, & crema
- POLLO POBLANO$20.00
Grilled chicken breast with a creamy sauce made from roasted poblanos topped with sautéed mushrooms, roasted corn, and onions served with rice & black beans
- CHEF SPECIAL$18.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with sour cream sauce & cheese served with guac, pico de gallo, & rice
- POLLO CON MOLE$18.00
Grilled chicken topped in our homemade mole sauce served with rice & black beans
- CARNE ASADA$28.00
10-oz. grilled rib-eye steak served on a bed of rice topped with leeks served with pico, guac, & bean soup
- TACOS AL CARBON$28.00
10-oz. grilled rib-eye steak in flour tortillas served with guac, pico, rice & bean soup
- GUISO A LA MEXICANA$27.00
Chopped rib-eye sauteed with tomato, onion, jalapeno, and chile rojo, served with rice & black beans (spicy)
- PORK CHOP VERDES$16.00
Grilled pork chops in tomatillo sauce served with rice & black beans (spicy)
- GUISO DE PUERCO$16.00
Chopped pork cooked in red guajillo sauce served with rice & black beans (spicy)
Del Mar
- BLACKENED SALMON$23.00
Grilled salmon topped with a mango sauce served with green rice, veggies & chopped avocado salad
- TILAPIA FILET$18.00
Grilled tilapia & sliced zucchini served with tomatillo sauce, green rice & chopped avocado salad
- TILAPIA TACOS$17.00
Sautéed garlic tilapia tacos served with green rice & sliced avocado salad
- CAMARONES CON MOJO DE AJO$23.00
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic butter served on "Nuestro Vegetables" & green rice.
- CHIPOTLE SHRIMP$23.00
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic-chipotle sauce served on "Nuestro Vegetables" & green rice (spicy)
- SHRIMP BROCHETTE$23.00
Jumbo bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with a homemade jalapeno cheese sauce served on a bed of "Nuestro Vegetables" & green rice (spicy)
- SHRIMP TACOS$21.00
Sautéed garlic shrimp tacos served with green rice & sliced avocado salad
- SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$18.00
Shrimp enchiladas topped with choice of sauce served with green rice
- SALMON TACOS$22.00
A La Parilla
- PATRON FAJITAS$55.00
Combination of beef, chicken, shrimp, sausage & grilled veggies served with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, cheese & tortillas
- XAVI'S MIXED GRILL$30.00
Beef, chicken, & shrimp fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, cheese & tortillas
- MANNY'S FAJITAS CHICKEN$20.00
Chicken fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas
- MANNY'S FAJITAS BEEF$24.00
Beef fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas
- MANNY'S FAJITAS 50/50$25.00
50/50 combo chicken & beef fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas
- SUNSET FAJITAS$25.00
Beef, chicken or combination fajitas served on a spicy queso sauce topped off with breaded onions served with rice, guac, bean soup & tortillas (spicy)
- MANNY'S FAJITAS RIB-EYE$28.00
Ribeye steak fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas
- MANNY'S FAJITAS SHRIMP$25.00
Shrimp fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas
- MANNY'S FAJITAS VEGGIE$17.00
Veggie fajitas served on a sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guac, crema, pico de gallo, grated cheese & tortillas
- POLLO CON HONGOS$20.00
Grilled chicken breast served on a skillet with sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, rice & bean soup
Nuestro
- NUESTRO CHICKEN$18.00
Grilled chicken breast served "Nuestro Style"
- NUESTRO ENCHILADAS$13.00
Spinach enchiladas served "Nuestro Style" with rice
- NUESTRO SHRIMP$20.00
Jumbo grilled shrimp served "Nuestro Style"
- NUESTRO RIB-EYE$26.00
Grilled 10-oz. rib-eye served "Nuestro Style" (Zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, green cabbage, cilantro sautéed in olive oil and served with green rice & black beans)
Dinners
- ENCHILADAS$13.00
Two enchiladas (cheese, chicken, beef, spinach, or brisket)
- TACOS DINNER$13.00
Two crispy tacos (beef or chicken)
- BURRITOS$13.00
Two burritos served with a side sauce (beef, chicken, or bean)
- CHICKEN MOLE ENCHILADAS$15.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce
- ENCHILADA'S ARRANCHERAS$17.00
Two cheese enchiladas topped with beef fajita
- ENCHILADAS POBLANAS$14.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy poblano sauce
- FLAUTAS$14.00
Four flautas (chicken or brisket), guac, & crema
- FLAUTAS A LA MEXICANA$14.00
Four chicken flautas topped with tomatillo, cheese, & crema (spicy)
- STUFFED GRILLED POBLANO$15.00
Grilled Poblano Pepper stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef covered in ranchero sauce and monterrey cheese
- GRILLED POBLANO FAJITA$18.00
- BARBARA'S$13.00
Spinach enchilada, corn brisket taco
- TAMALE DINNER$12.00
Two pork tamales topped with chili con carne sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- MANNY'S SPECIAL$14.00
Chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, beef taco
- MELA'S$12.00
Cheese enchilada, beef taco
- NATALIE'S$12.00
Chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, & beef taco (rice & beans not included)
- YOSELINE'S$14.00
Cheese enchilada, pork tamale, beef taco
- BOB'S$14.00
Half chicken breast, side salad, & Nuestro Vegetables (rice & beans not included)
- TACOS DE LA CALLE$14.00
Only available in full order (4 tacos) with molcajete salsa (rice & beans not included)
Kids
- KIDS QUESADILLA$6.00
Cheese, Chicken, or Beef quesadilla with rice and beans
- KIDS BURRITO$6.00
Cheese, Chicken, or Beef with side of sauce and with rice and beans
- KIDS TAMALE$6.00
Pork Tamale with Chili con Carne sauce
- KIDS TACO$6.00
Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef with rice and beans
- KIDS FAJITA$6.00
Fajita Chicken or Fajita Beef
- KIDS TOSTADA$6.00
Bean, Chili con Queso, or Guacamole with rice and beans
- KIDS ENCHILADA$6.00
Cheese, Chicken, or Beef enchilada with rice and beans
- CHICKEN STRIPS AND FRIES$6.00
Fried Chicken Strips and Fries (no rice and beans)
- GRILLED CHEESE$6.00
Grilled cheese served with fries (no rice or beans)
- MAC & CHEESE$6.00
Mac & Cheese (no rice or beans)
A La Carte
- A La Carte CRISPY TACOS$13.00
Beef or chicken tacos, also available as "Old-Fashion"; Only Order of three tacos a la carta includes rice
- A La Carte ENCHILADAS$13.00
Spinach, Chicken, Cheese, Beef or Brisket; Only Order of three enchiladas a la carta includes rice
- A La Carte CHALUPAS$13.00
Beans, Guac, Chicken or Beef; Only Order of three chalupas a la carta includes rice
- A La Carte PORK TAMALES$13.00
Only Order of three tamales a la carta includes rice
- A La Carte BRISKET TACOS$15.00
Dessert
Breakfast
- PAPAS CON HUEVOS$13.00
Eggs scrambled with chopped potatoes with beans
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$14.00
Eggs topped with ranchero and tomatillo sauce on a crispy corn tortilla served with beans and potatoes
- MIGAS$13.00
Eggs scrambled with tortilla strips, onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes topped off with melted cheese served with beans and potatoes (spicy)
- OMELETTE$14.00
Filled with cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and onions topped with avocado and sunset sauce served with beans and potatoes (spicy)
- HUEVOS CON CHORIZO$13.00
Eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage served with beans and potatoes
- PORK CHOP & EGGS$14.00
Grilled pork chop served with two eggs, black beans, and potatoes
- BREAKFAST BURRITOS$10.00
Two breakfast tacos with cheese and ONE of the following: Eggs and Bacon, Eggs and Chorizo, or Eggs and Potatoes
- FRENCH TOAST$12.00
French toast topped with powdered sugar
- FRENCH TOAST DULCE STYLE$14.00
French toast topped with powdered sugar and "Dulce Style" includes strawberry, banana, and Nutella
- STEVEN'S ENCHILADA SPECIAL$15.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with sunset sauce and two eggs served with rice, beans, and potatoes (spicy)
- HUEVOS CON BRISKET$14.00
Eggs scrambled with brisket, jalapenos, onions, and tomatoes served with beans and potatoes (spicy)
- EGGS & BACON$14.00
Eggs scrambled with chopped bacon served with beans and potatoes
- CHILAQUILES MEXICANOS$14.00
Tortillas simmered in tomatillo OR guajillo sauce topped with over-easy eggs, crema, queso fresco, onions, and cilantro served with black beans only (spicy)
- AMERICANO$14.00
Eggs, bacon strips, potatoes and a short stack of buttermilk pancakes
- AVOCADO TOAST$12.00
Guacamole on Texas toast served with steak fries with the option to add spinach, mushrooms, and/or eggs
- SG PANCAKE$3.50
- SG BREAKFAST BURRITO$4.00
- PANCAKES$10.00
Three buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup
- PANCAKES DULCE STYLE$12.00
Three buttermilk pancakes served with butter and maple syrup and "Dulce Style" includes strawberry, banana, and Nutella
- Bacon$3.00
side of bacon
- Fajita Beef or Chicken$3.00
side of fajita beef or chicken
- Chorizo$3.00
side of chorizo
- Shredded Chicken$2.00
side of shredded chicken
- Mushrooms$2.00
side of mushrooms
- Spinach$2.00
side of spinach
- Avocado Slices$3.00
side of sliced avacado
- Potatoes$2.00
side of sauteed breakfast potatoes
- Toast$2.00
side of toast
Soups
- Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup$6.00
Cup of tortilla soup with chicken, tortilla strips, avacado slices, and cheese
- Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl$8.00
Bowl of tortilla soup with chicken, tortilla strips, avacado slices, and cheese
- Bean Soup Cup$5.00
Cup of Bean Soup (pork)
- Bean Soup Bowl$6.00
Bowl of Bean Soup (pork)
VEGAN
- VEGAN TACOS$17.00
Soy curls marinated in adobo sauce sauteed in lime juice on corn tortilla or lettuce wrap with green rice and avocado slices.
- VEGAN RELLENO$17.00
Poblano pepper filled with soy curls, tofu, vegan cheese and topped with ranchero sauce. Served with black beans and green rice.
- VEGAN ENCHILADAS$16.00
One Vegan Cheese enchilada topped with tomatillo and one soy enchilada topped with ranchero sauce. Served with green rice and black beans.
Sides
- Side Sour Cream$1.00
- Side Pico$1.00
- Side Jalapenos$1.00
- Side Guacamole$3.00
- Side Beans$2.00
- Side Cheese$1.00
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Salad Dressing
- Side Bacon$3.00
- Side Tomatoes$1.00
- Side Rice$2.00
- Side Black Beans$2.00
- Side Bean Soup$2.00
- Side Veggies$3.00
- Side Corn Tortilla$0.80
- Side Flour Tortilla$1.00
- Side Chorizo$3.00
- Side Lettuce$1.00
- Side Onions$1.00
- Side Monterrey Cheese$1.00
- Side Potatoes$3.00
- Side Green Rice$2.00
- Side Ground Beef$2.00
- Side Shredded Chicken$2.00
- Side French Fries$3.00
- Side Brisket$3.00
SINGLE
- SINGLE TACO$4.50
- SINGLE ENCHILADA$4.50
- SINGLE CHALUPA$4.50
- SINGLE TAMAL$4.50
- SINGLE BURRITO$4.50
- SINGLE BRISKET TACO$5.00
- SINGLE FAJ TACO$5.00
- SINGLE SHRIMP$3.00
- SINGLE BROCHETT$4.00
- SINGLE SALMON$17.00
- SINGLE TILAPIA$10.00
- SINGLE RIB-EYE$20.00
- SINGLE GRILL RELLENO$10.00
- Sg Chicken Breast$8.00
- SG SHRIMP TACO$5.50
- SG EGG$2.00
FAMILY STYLE
FAMILY STYLE
- FAMILY ENCH (4)$30.00
Choice of cheese, chicken, or beef enchiladas
- FAMILY ENCH (6)$44.00
Choice of cheese, chicken, or beef enchiladas
- FAMILY BRISKET (4)$55.00
Brisket served with onions, poblano peppers and choice of corn or flour tortillas
- FAMILY BRISKET (6)$75.00
Brisket served with onions, poblano peppers and choice of corn or flour tortillas
- FAMILY FAJ 50/50 (4)$72.00
Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- FAMILY FAJ 50/50 (6)$108.00
Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- FAMILY FAJ BEEF (4)$72.00
Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- FAMILY FAJ BEEF (6)$108.00
Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- FAMILY FAJ CHCKEN (4)$68.00
Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- FAMILY FAJ CHICKEN (6)$102.00
Chicken, Beef, or 50/50 of orders of 4 or 6 servings with rice, beans, peppers, onions, guacamole, crema, cheese, and pico de gallo, with choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- FAMILY TACOS (4)$30.00
Ground beef or shredded chicken tacos OR burritos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and choice of one side sauce
- FAMILY TACOS (6)$42.00
Ground beef or shredded chicken tacos OR burritos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and choice of one side sauce
- DOZEN TAMALES$18.00
Dozen pork tamales (no sauce)
- Pint Chili Queso$9.00
- Pint Beans$7.00
- Pint Rice$7.00
- Pint Salsa$6.00
- Pint Sunset$10.00
- PINT PICO DE GALLO$8.00
- Quart Beans$11.00
- Quart Salsa$10.00
- Quart Rice$11.00
- Quart Chili Queso$17.00
- Quart Sunset$17.00
- Pint Chili Carne$10.00
- QT Guacamole$25.00
MARGARITA KITS
- QUART ROCKS MARGARITA$35.00
- 1/2 GALLON ROCKS MARGARITA$55.00
- ROCKS GALLON$110.00
- QUART TAXI$35.00
- 1/2 GALLON TAXI$55.00
- QUART SKINNY TAXI$40.00
- 1/2 GALLON SKINNY TAXI$65.00
- QUART FROZEN MARGARITA$30.00
- 1/2 GALLON FROZEN MARGARITA$50.00
- FROZEN GALLON$100.00
- QUART SKINNY FROZEN MARG$30.00
- 1/2 GALLON SKINNY FROZEN MARG$60.00
- SKINNY FROZEN GALLON$120.00