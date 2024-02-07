Mano Bella Artisan Foods - South Park
Food
Pasta Dishes
- Ricotta Tortelloni$19.00
stuffed with ricotta & arugula, lemon butter, sage
- Ragu di Cinghiale$22.00
fresh bucatini, served with a wild baor ragu
- Alla Bascaiola$18.00
fresh mafalde, house sausage, mushrooms, peas, cream
- La Burrata$17.00
fresh Campanalle, garlic confit, tomato, burrata
- Gnocchi al Tartufo$23.00
goat cheese gnocchi, white truffle, focaccai gremolata
- Build your Own Pasta$12.00
pick your pasta, sauce, & any extras
- Childs Pasta$9.00
- Chef Special$23.00
Fresh linguine pasta, served with a garlic and chili wine sauce with crushed tomatoes, calamari, mussels and shrimp.
Salads
- Zucchini e Farro$15.00
thin zucchini ribbons, arugula, farro, parmesan, lemon garlic vinaigrette
- Pera e Gorgonzola$15.00
local greens, pear, gorgonzola, walnuts, white balasamic vinagrette
- Il Cesare$7.00+
local greens, foccaccia croutons, guanciale, garum caesar dressing
- Side Salad$6.00
local greens, tomato, carrot, radish, microgreens, blasamic vinaigrette
Antipasta
- Bread Service$5.00
warm housemade focaccia
- Focaccia & Ricotta$12.00
warm housemade focaccia, ricotta, extra vigin olive oil, truffles
- Uovo in Prugatorio$9.00
poached farm eggs, marinare, parmigiano reggiano, truffles
- Antipasto Plate$21.00
seasonal selections of cured meats, cheeses, marinated olives, taralli crackers
- Nonna Delia's Crudo$17.00
marinated NC trout, infused olive oil, local microgreens, calabrian chili
Fried Foods
Desserts
- Tiramasu$11.00
layered pavesini, mascarpone, espresso, dusted with chocolate
- Amaretti e Gelato$9.00
almond sugar cookies, local sorbet * Gluten Free
- Cantucci Affagato$8.00
traditional biscotti, espresso shot, vanilla ice cream
- Ice Cream- Stracciatella (Chocolate Chip)$5.00
Locally made Ice cream from Corradado Gelato in Charlotte NC
- Gelato- frutti di bosco (Wild Berry)$5.00
Locally made gelato from Corradado Gelato in Charlotte NC
- Tenuta Vin Santo$20.00
Tuscany, Italy made with Trebbiano and Malvasia grapes intense sweetness, flavors of almond and honey
- House Made Limoncello$8.00
- Sambuca$10.00
Retail
Dried Pasta
Frozen/ Cooler Goods
- Ravioli$14.00
- Gnocchi$16.00
- Ragu Sauce$12.00
- Tomato Basil Sauce$8.00
- Pesto$8.00
- Gourmet Lasagana$22.00
- Holiday Lasagna$28.00
- Classic Lasagna$18.00
- Fresh Mozz$9.00
- Tortelloni$18.00
- Classic Soup$10.00
- Gourmet Soup$12.00
- Ricotta$6.00
- Meatballs$14.00
- Eggplant Parm$28.00
- Seasonal Bruschetta$9.00
- Bomba, Chocolate/Vanilla$6.50
- Bomba, Spumoni$6.50
- Corrado Gelato$13.50
- Meat Lasagna$20.00
Cookies/ Candy
- Chai Latte Biscotti$11.50
- Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti$11.50
- Chocolate Cherry Biscotti$11.50
- Amaretti Cookies$8.00
- Pignoli Cookies$7.00
- Orange Anise Biscotti$11.50
- Snickers Biscotti$11.50
- Maple Pecan Biscotti$11.50
- Seasonal Crostatine$4.00
- Chocolate Truffles$8.00
- Cookies, Baiocchi$8.50
- Cookies, Abbracci$9.50
- Cookies, Cuor di Mela$9.50
- Italian Lemon Candy$2.50
- Fig Cookies$6.00
- Cookies, Pan di Stelle$9.50
- Cookies, Grisby Lemon$8.50
- Cookies, Lady Fingers$6.50
- Chocolate, Baci$1.00
- Chocolate Torrone$1.50
- Italian Blood Orange Candy$2.50
- JF Chocolate Almond Slab$11.50
- Cookies, Hazelnut Grisbi$7.50
Flours/ Grains
- TW Golden Rice, White$14.00
- TW Golden Rice, Brown$14.00
- TW Golden Rice, Middlin$14.00
- Coldwater Polenta$7.00
- PM Semolina Flour$7.00
- Risotto Mix, Mushroom$9.50
- Risotto Mix, Spinach$9.50
- Risotto Mix, Zucchini$9.50
- Risotto Mix, Seasonal$14.00
- Rissoto Mix, Gift Set$40.00
- Sauce Mix, Arrabbiata$6.50
- Sauce Mix, Puttanesca$6.50
- Sauce Mix, Norcina$6.50
- Sauce Mix, Primavera$6.50
- Sauce Mix, Gift Set$24.00
- Farro, Semiperlato$8.00
- Pizza Pasta Flour$5.00
- Manitaly Flour$5.00
- Pasta Fresca Flour$5.00
- Pane E Pizza Flour$5.00
- Cold Water Creek Wheat Flour$7.00
- Cold Water Creek Polenta$7.00
- Black Beluga Lentils$7.50
- Harvest Gold Lentils$7.50
- TW, Rice Flour
Seasonings
Crostinis/ Crackers
Oil/Vinegar
- Oil, Galantino Beltocco$14.50
- Oil, Galantino Arancia$14.50
- Oil, Galantino Terra di Bari$28.00
- Oil, Galantino Waves$38.00
- Oil, Galantino Lines$38.00
- Vinegar, White Condiment$24.50
- Vinegar, White Wine$12.50
- Vinegar, Red Wine$12.50
- Vinegar, Balsamic$12.50
- Vinegar, Balsamic 6yr$24.50
- Sauce, Anchovy Colatura$21.50
Honey/Jam/Mostarda
Salami/Spreads/Charcuterie
- Spread, White Truffle Porcini$7.50
- Spread, Black Truffle Mushroom$7.50
- Spread, Artichoke Walnut$9.50
- Spread, Extra Spicy$9.50
- Salami, Spiced Juniper$14.50
- Spread, Eggplant$9.50
- Spread, Black Olive$9.50
- Spread, Sundried Tomato$12.50
- Spread, Artichoke Hearts$12.50
- Salami, Finocchiona$14.50
- Italianavera, Passata di Pomodoro
- Castelvetrano, Whole Olives$9.00
- Paglione, Pitted Olives$9.00
- Mediterranean Sea Bass$17.50
- Salami, Black Truffle$14.50
- Italianavera, Tomato Puree$8.00
- Italianavera, Pummarulella$18.50
- Italianavera, Vesuviello$18.50
- Salami, Lemongrass Peppercorn$14.50
- Nutella$2.50
Beverages
- Yoga, Apricot$1.50
- Yoga, Peach$1.50
- Illy, Classico Ground$12.50
- Illy, Intenso Ground$12.50
- Stappi, Red Bitters$1.50
- Yoga Apricot 6 pack$8.00
- Yoga Peach 6 Pack$8.00
- Ginger Ale, Original$3.25
- Ginger Ale, Cranberry$3.25
- Ginger Ale, Spicy (4-pack)$11.00
- Ginger Ale, Cranberry (4-pack)$11.00
- Ginger Ale, Original (4-pack)$11.00
- San Pellegrino, Aranciata Rossa (6pk)$11.00
- San Pellegrino, Melongrano Aranciata (6pk)$11.00
- San Pellegrino, Pompelmo (6pk)$11.00
Non Alcoholic Beverages
NA Beverages
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Coke Zero$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Lemonade$2.00
- Mexican Coke$3.50
- Mexican Sprite$3.50
- Mexican Fanta$3.50
- Unknown Cranberry Ginger Ale$3.00
- Unknown Ginger Ale Spicy
- Unknown Ginger Ale$3.00
- Galvanina Lemon$3.50
- Galvanina Clementine$3.50
- Galvanina Orange$3.50
- Iced Tea$1.75
- Dasani Water$2.00
- San Benedetto Lemon Tea$2.50
- San Benedetto Green Tea$2.50
- San Benedetto Peach Tea$2.50
- San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia$3.50
- San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa$3.50
- San Pellegrino Pompelmo$3.50
- Pellegrino 500mL$3.50
- Pellegrino 1L$7.00
- Aqcua Panna 500mL$3.50
- Aqua Panna 1L$7.00
- Milk$2.00
- Espresso$2.50
- Americano$3.00
- Cappucino$3.50
- Latte$4.00
- Illy Cold Brew Cappuccino$5.00
- Illy Cold Brew Latte Macchiato$5.00
