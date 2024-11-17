Manor Park Manor Park - Larchmont
Breakfast
Eggs
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese$6.00
- Ham, Egg and Cheese$6.00
- Sausage,Egg and Cheese$6.00
- Egg and Cheese$5.00
- Bacon and Cheese$5.00
- Ham & Egg$6.00
- 1 Egg$3.00
- Bacon and Egg$5.00
- 2 Eggs Any Style
With Home Fries and Choice of Toast$8.00
- Eggs Benedict
Two Poached Eggs, Canadian Bacon, English Muffin and Hollandaise Sauce$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Manor Park Omellete
Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers and Bacon, with Home Fries and Toast$12.00
- Mediterranean Omellete
Tomato, Spinach and Mozzarella Omellete, with Home Fries and Toast$11.00
- Ham and Cheese Omlete
With Home Fries and Toast$10.00
- Hommocks
Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese and Bacon Omellete with Home Fries and Toast$11.00
- Omelette$8.00
Non Eggs
- AvocadoToast$9.00
- French Toast$8.00
- Oatmeal$8.00
- 'Burek' Meso
Stuffed Phyllo Dough with Beef$5.00
- 'Burek' Sir
Stuffed Phyllo Dough with Cheese$5.00
- "Burek' Spinach
Stuffed Phyllo Dough with Cheese and Spinach$5.00
- 'Burek' Potatoes
Stuffed Phyllo Dough with Potatoes$5.00
- Lox and Bagel
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onions and Capers$11.00
- Bagel$2.50
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.00
- Bagel with Chives&Scallions Spread$4.00
- Bagel with Butter$3.00
- Bagel with Crispy Bacon$4.00
- English Muffin$2.00
- Home Fries$4.00
- Tuna Melt$8.00
- Hashbrown$1.00
Sweets and Pastries
Signature Sandwiches
Crepes
Sweet Crepes
- Crepe Forest Fruit Jam$7.00
- Crepe Cinamon Sugar$7.00
- Crepe Plum Jam$7.00
- Crepe Fig Jam$7.00
- Crepe Nutella$7.00
- Crepe Nutella with Hazelnut Cookies$8.00
- Crepe Nutella, Banana and Strawberry$10.00
- Crepe Nutella with Banana$9.00
- Crepe Nutella with Strawberries$9.00
- Crepe Cookies and Cream$10.00
- Crepe Nutella & Pistachio$9.00
- Crepe Sunday$9.00
- Crepe Nutella and M&M$9.00
- add gluten free$2.00
Savory Crepes
Lunch
Sandwiches
- 'Cevapi'
Beef Skinless Sausages with Somun Bread and Ajvar Spread$12.00
- Manor Park Burger
Brioche Bun, Fried Egg, Bacon, Onions, Garlic Aioli, Fries.$16.00
- Roast Beef
Rye Toast, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese, Vegetable Salad$15.00
- The Club
White Toast, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Fried Egg, Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Mayo, Fries$17.00
- Cuban
Ciabatta, Roasted Pork Shoulder, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Dijon Mustard$15.00
- Mediterraneo
Baguette, Brie Cheese, Prosciutto, Fig Jam, Spinach$15.00
- Make Your Own Sandwich$12.00
- BLT$8.00
- Italian Combo$14.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
- Salmon Burger$15.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad$10.00
- Chef's Salad$12.00
- Mediterranean Salad$12.00
- Tuna Salad$8.00
- 'Francuska' Salad$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Salad$8.00
- Manor Park Strawberry Salad
Mixed Greens with Strawberries, Apples, Toasted Almonds, Goat Cheese and House Made Strawberry Vinaigretta$13.00
- Egg Salad$7.00
- Potatoe salad$7.00
- Coleslaw$6.00
Soups
Kids Menu
Drinks
Cold Beverages
- Arizona$2.50
- Calypso$3.00
- Chocolate Darigold$3.00
- Cockta$2.50
- Cola 0.50$3.50
- Coconut Water$4.50
- Culture Pop Soda$4.00
- Essentia 20oz$2.50
- Essentia Sport Cup$3.00
- Essentia Hydroboost$3.00
- Gatorade$3.00
- Gatorade Mini$2.00
- Hal's Seltzer$3.00
- Hint$3.00
- Kevita Kombucha$4.50
- Nesquik$3.50
- Poppi Soda$4.00
- Powerade$3.00
- Revitalize$8.00
- Smoothie$7.00
- Smoothie your own$10.00
- Snapple$3.00
- Soda$2.50
- Sparkling Ice$3.50
- Sparkling Ice 1l$6.50
- Tropicana Juice$3.00
- Vitamin Water$2.50
- Cucumber Hydro Boost$7.00
Hot Beverages
- Coffee S$3.00
- Coffee L$4.00
- Coffee Decaff S$3.50
- Coffee Decaff L$4.50
- Hot Tea$4.50
- Espresso$4.00
- Espresso Double$6.00
- Espresso Decaff$4.50
- Latte S$5.00
- Latte L$6.00
- Latte Decaff S$5.50
- Latte Decaff L$6.50
- Cappuccino S$5.00
- Cappuccino L$6.00
- Cappuccino Decaff S$5.50
- Cappuccino Decaff L$6.50
- Macchiato$4.50
- Macchiato Decaff$5.00
- Americano$4.00
- Hot Cocoa S$5.00
- Hot Cocoa L$6.00
- Ice Coffee$3.00
- Matcha$7.00
Retail
Snacks
- Candy$1.00
- Dorito$3.00
- Granola Bar$2.00
- Gushers$1.25
- Hal's Pretzel$3.00
- Hal's Chips$2.50
- Hal's Popcorn$3.00
- Juicy Fruit$2.00
- Kit Kat$2.00
- Lay's$3.00
- M&M$2.00
- Mentos$2.00
- Milky Way$2.00
- Nutella & Go$3.00
- Orbit$2.00
- Pop Corners$1.50
- Pringles$3.00
- Sour Patch$0.25
- Sour Patch Bag$3.00
- Starburst$2.00
- Skittles$2.00
- Small Chips$1.00
- Snickers$2.00
- Sun Chips$3.00
- Twix$2.00
- Tic Tac$2.00
- Takis$1.50
Cro Products
- Ajvar$7.00
- Argeta$3.00
- Bananko$1.00
- Bajadera$9.00
- Bronhi$2.50
- Choco Smoki$2.00
- Dorina$2.50
- Dorina Rice Large$5.00
- Domacica$5.00
- Franck Coffee$6.00
- Forest Fruit Jam$5.00
- Kiki$2.50
- Napolitanka$5.50
- Podravka Pickles$6.00
- Podravka Peppers$7.00
- Podravka Mustard$6.00
- Plum Jam$5.50
- Stapici$1.00
- Vegeta$5.00
- Zivotinjsko Carstvo$1.00
- Zvijezda Mayo$7.00
- Honey$20.00