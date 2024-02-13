Mantra Restaurant & Bar
MENU
Starter
- Crunchy Dill Delights$8.99
Precisely Sliced, Beautifully Cooked Pickles With A Golden Surface And Fluffy Inside. Perfectly Seasoned For Flavor.
- Savory Strips$5.99
Precisely Sliced, Beautifully Cooked Potatoes With A Golden Surface And Fluffy Inside. Perfectly Seasoned For Flavor. Seasoned To Perfection For A Mouth-Watering Experience.
- Crispy Sea Rings$15.99
Tender Calamari, Lightly Battered And Fried To A Golden Crisp. Served With A Tangy Dipping Sauce For The Perfect Flavor Harmony.
- Emerald Soy Nibbles$5.99
Freshly Steamed Young Soybeans, Lightly Seasoned With Sea Salt. A Healthy, Flavorful Start To Your Dining Experience.
- Dixie Crispy Wings$8.99
Juicy Chicken Wings, Seasoned With A Blend Of Traditional Southern Spices, And Fried To A Perfect Golden Crisp. Served With Your Choice Of Dipping Sauce For An Extra Kick.
- Spicy Hen Heat$10.99
Tender Chunks Of Chicken Simmered In A Robust, Spicy Chili Sauce, Infused With A Blend Of Herbs And Spices. A Hearty And Warming Dish That Packs A Flavorful Punch.
- Buffalo Blaze Bites$16.99
Succulent Pieces Of Buffalo Meat, Marinated In Spicy Herbs And Cooked To Perfection. Each Bite Delivers A Fiery Kick And A Burst Of Savory Goodness.
- Spiced Roasted Soybeans$6.99
Hand-Roasted Soybeans, Delicately Seasoned With Himalayan Spices For A Unique And Savory Crunch. An Authentic Taste Of The Himalayas In Every Bite.
- Timur Spiced Potatoes$8.99
Tender Potato Cubes, Tossed In Aromatic Schewan Pepper For A Zesty Kick. A Mouthwatering Blend Of Spice And Comfort In Every Bite.
- Paneer Firecracker Delight$11.99
Soft And Succulent Paneer Cubes, Tossed In A Fiery Chili Sauce, And Garnished With A Burst Of Vibrant Bell Peppers.
- Zesty Waiwai Toss$6.99
Crispy Waiwai Noodles, Expertly Spiced And Tossed With An Array Of Flavorful Ingredients.
- Samosa$6.99
This Golden, Triangular Pastry Is A Symphony Of Flavors And Textures, Deep-Fried To Crispy Perfection. Each Bite Reveals A Spiced Filling That Tantalizes Your Taste Buds And Awakens Your Senses.
Soup & Salad
- Hot N Sour Soup$6.99
A Delightful Blend Of Fresh Vegetables In A Zesty, Spicy Broth That Warms The Soul.
- House Chicken Soup$6.99
Tender Chicken Pieces, Simmered With Fresh Vegetables And Aromatic Herbs In A Savory Broth.
- House Salad$5.99
Our House Salad Is A Harmonious Blend Of Fresh, Crisp Greens, Vibrant Vegetables, And A Zesty Dressing.
Hot Plates
- Chicken Tandoori$14.99
Succulent Chicken Marinated In A Blend Of Aromatic Spices And Grilled To Perfection In A Traditional Tandoor Oven.
- Chicken Seekh Kebab$17.99
Tender Minced Chicken, Expertly Seasoned With Aromatic Spices, And Skewered To Perfection.
- Lamb Chop$18.99
Prime Lamb Chops, Grilled To Juicy Perfection, And Seasoned To Enhance Their Natural Flavors.
- Mixed Platter$17.99
Indulge In Our Mixed Grill, A Tantalizing Ensemble Of Succulent Grilled Meats. A Flavorful Medley Of Tender Chicken, Juicy Lamb, And Shrimp, Each Expertly Seasoned And Grilled To Perfection.
- Chicken Sizzlers$15.99
Juicy Chicken Pieces, Marinated To Perfection, And Sizzling On A Hot Plate.
House Breads
- Butter Naan$2.99
A Soft And Fluffy Indian Bread, Generously Brushed With Creamy Butter.
- Garlic Naan$3.99
A Soft And Fragrant Indian Bread Infused With The Rich Aroma Of Roasted Garlic.
- Tandoori Roti$2.99
A Classic Flatbread, Freshly Baked In The Tandoor Oven To Achieve A Delightful Smoky Flavor And A Soft, Chewy Texture.
Biryani
- Chicken Biryani$12.99
Fragrant Basmati Rice Cooked To Perfection With Tender Chicken Pieces And A Blend Of Aromatic Spices.
- Gota Biryani$14.99
Fragrant Basmati Rice, Slow-Cooked With Tender Goat Meat And A Medley Of Aromatic Spices.
- Vegetable Biryani$11.99
Fragrant Basmati Rice Cooked To Perfection With A Colorful Assortment Of Fresh Vegetables And A Blend Of Aromatic Spices.
Entrée
- Mattar Paneer$13.99
Soft And Creamy Home Made Cottage Cheese Cubes Simmered In A Rich Tomato And Onion Gravy, Studded With Vibrant Green Peas.
- Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
Soft Home Made Cottage Cheese Cubes Marinated, Grilled, And Served In A Creamy Tomato-Based Gravy, Delicately Spiced With A Blend Of Aromatic Masalas. A Delightful Vegetarian Indulgence That's A True Taste Sensation.
- Mixed Vegetable Korma$12.99
A Medley Of Fresh Vegetables Simmered In A Luscious, Spiced Gravy Made With Cashew Nuts And Aromatic Spices.
- Butter Chicken Masala$14.99
Tender Chicken Pieces Cooked In A Velvety Tomato And Cream Sauce, Infused With A Blend Of Aromatic Spices.
- Chicken Tikka Masala$14.99
Juicy Chicken Pieces, Marinated, Grilled, And Simmered In A Rich Tomato-Based Gravy, Delicately Spiced With A Blend Of Aromatic Masalas.
- Chicken Korma$14.99
Tender Chicken Pieces Cooked In A Velvety, Cashew-Based Gravy, Infused With Aromatic Spices.
- Chicken Kadai$14.99
Tender Chicken Pieces Cooked In A Spiced Tomato And Bell Pepper Gravy, Infused With A Blend Of Aromatic Spices.
- Lamb Korma$15.99
Tender Lamb Pieces Cooked In A Velvety, Cashew-Based Gravy, Infused With Aromatic Spices.
- Lamb Kadai$15.99
Tender Lamb Pieces Cooked In A Spiced Tomato And Bell Pepper Gravy, Infused With A Blend Of Aromatic Spices.
- Goat Curry$15.99
Tender Goat Meat Cooked In A Rich And Aromatic Gravy, Infused With Traditional Nepali Spices.
Nepali Kitchen Set
- Buff Sukuti$18.99
Thin Strips Of Marinated Buffalo Meat, Sun-Dried, And Seasoned With Traditional Himalayan Spices.
- Bhutan$14.99
A Flavorful Blend Of Goat Digestive Parts And Tripe Expertly Spiced And Prepared In Nepali Style.
- Mutton Tass$15.99
Tender Mutton Pieces Expertly Spiced And Prepared In Traditional Nepali Fashion.
- Mutton Sekuwa$14.99
Tender Mutton Pieces Marinated, Grilled, And Served In Traditional Nepali Fashion.
- Chicken Chhoila$13.99
Tender Chicken Pieces Marinated, Grilled, And Served In Traditional Nepali Fashion, Seasoned With Aromatic Spices.
- Chicken Sekuwa$13.99
Tender Chicken Pieces Marinated, Grilled, And Served In Traditional Nepali Fashion.
- Pork Sekuwa$13.99
Tender Pork Pieces Marinated, Grilled, And Served In Traditional Nepali Fashion.
Mantra's Momo
- Chicken Momo$10.99
Enjoy The Exquisite Taste Of Our Momos: Handcrafted Dumplings Filled With Your Choice Of Seasoned Meats Or Vegetables, Served With A Delectable Dipping Sauce.
- Buff Momo$15.99
- Vegetable Momo$10.99
Mantra's Chowmein
- Chicken Chowmein$12.99
Experience The Authentic Flavors Of Nepal With Our Chowmein Nepali Style: Soft Egg Noodles Stir-Fried To Perfection With A Medley Of Fresh Vegetables And Your Choice Of Spiced Meats.
- Buff Chowmein$15.99
- Vegetable Chowmein$10.99
Thali Set
- Goat Thali$16.99
Experience The Heart Of Nepalese Cuisine With Our Authentic Nepali Thali Set. This Platter Is A Harmonious Blend Of Flavors And Textures, Representing The Diverse Culinary Traditions Of Nepal.
- Chicken Thali$14.99
- Vegetable Thali$13.99
