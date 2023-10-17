Food

Appetizer

Almejas Posillico
$11.99
Fried Calamari
$10.99
Brucheta de Camarones
$10.99
Chorizo
$10.99
Crujiente chicharron Cerdo
$6.99
Montaditos tostones chicharron
$6.99
Ensalada Caprise
$9.99
Empanadas (3)
$7.99
Empanada Yuca (3)
$11.99

Steak

Bone In New York Steak
$32.99
T-Bone Steak
$36.99
Potter House Steak
$40.99
Potter House Steak For 2
$79.99
Filet Mignon 10oz
$29.99
Petite Filet Mignon
$24.99
Medallon Filet Mignon Port wine Demi Glaze 8oz
$25.99
Churrasco
$28.99
Churrasco Salteado
$28.99

Pork

Medallon De Cerdo
$18.99
Lomo De Cerdo
$17.99
Chuleta Ahumada Encebollada
$17.99
Masita Frita
$16.99

Chicken

Mar D Plata Pechuga de Pollo
$18.99
Pechuga con Camarones
$21.99
Pechuga Masala
$18.99
Pechuga a La Plancha W/ Sauter Onions
$17.99

Seafood

Camarones Ajillo
$18.99
Camarones W/ masa D Cangrejo
$22.99
Camarones en salsa de la casa
$18.99
Platos De Marisco
$23.99
Pulpo A La Plancha
$30.99
Filete de Pescado Ala Plancha
$17.99

Filete de pescado Mar D Plata

Filete de pescado con Camarones
$21.99
Salmon Plancha
$18.99
Salmon Almejas y Camarones
$23.99

Pasta

Linguini Fruti Di Mare
$23.99
Fettuccine Carbonara
$17.99
Penne a la Vodka
$17.99
Penne in White Wine Cream Sauce
$17.99

Sandwish

Hamberge Delax
$11.99
Chicken Sandwish
$10.99
Salchi Pan
$10.99
Philly Cheesesteak sandwich
$11.99

KID MENU

Chicken Tender W/papitas
$8.99
Baby Pechuga w/ French Fries
$6.99
Grill Cheese W/papita
$6.99
Baby Cheese Burge w/French fries
$7.99

PICADERAS

Tabla del Encanto
$30.99
Picadera Del mar
$32.99

Salad

Cesar Salad
$6.99
House Salad
$10.99
Pulpo green Salad
$18.99

POSTRES/DESSERTS

Bread Pudding de pera ice cream dulce de leche
$7.99
Flan de Guayaba
$5.99
Brownie Sundae in Tortilla
$7.99
Tres Leche De la Casa
$6.99
Conbinacion de Helado
$6.99

Extra Side

Arroz Blanco
$3.99
Arroz Con Guandules
$4.99
French Fries
$4.99
Papa Rellena
$3.99
Tostones
$4.99
Maduros
$3.99
Vegetales
$4.99
Habichela Rojas
$3.99
Habichuela Negra
$3.99
Yuca Fritas
$4.99
Queso Frito
$4.99
Side Salami
$3.99

Bar

Martinis

Blackberry Martinis
$10.99
Cosmopolitan
$10.99
Dry Martinis
$10.99
Expresso Martinis
$10.99
Lime Drop Martinis
$10.99
Lychee Martinis
$10.99

Cocktails

Pina colada
$10.99

Mix Pina Colada 2oz Rum

House Michelada
$10.99
Sugar Daddy
$11.99
Mamasita
$11.99
Tropical Sea
$10.99
El Sabroso
$10.99
Bagamundo
$10.99
Sangria
$8.99
Coral
$10.99

Beer

Corona
$5.50
Heineken
$5.50
Modelo
$5.50
Stella
$5.50
Medalla
$5.50
Michelo Ultra
$5.50
Presidente
$5.50
Bud Light
$5.50
Cubetazo D/6
$32.99

Wine

House Cabernet Glass
$7.99
House Merlot Glass
$7.99
Robert Mondavi Chardonnay Glass
$7.99

Pino Grigio 2021 (Italy)

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Glass
$7.99
Alamo Malbec Glass
$7.99
Josh Cabernet Glass
$9.99

NA Beverages

Ciclon
$4.99
Red Bull
$4.99
Coke
$1.99
Zero Coke
$1.99
Fanta Orange
$1.99
Ginger
$1.99
Ice Tea
$1.99
Fruit Ponch
$1.99
Sprit
$1.99
Agua Perrier
$3.99
Agua Botella
$1.99
Limonadas
$4.99
Morir Sonando
$5.99
Jugo de Tamarindo
$4.99
Jugo De Pacha
$4.99
Naranja
$3.99
Caffee W/Leche
$2.99
Cortadito
$2.99
Coladita
$2.99
Cappuccino
$4.49
Te
$1.99
Chocolate Caliente
$2.99
Avena Domininicana
$2.99

Mojitos

Pasion Fruit Mojitos
$10.99
Mojitos Black Berry
$10.99
Mojitos Traditional
$10.99

Whiskey

Crown Royal
$8.99
Buchanan's 12yr
$9.99
Buchanan's 18yr
$19.99
Jack Daniel's
$9.99
Chiva Regal 12yr
$9.99
Chiva Regal 18yr
$19.99
Jamerson
$8.99
Macallan 12yr
$23.99
The Glanlivet 12yr
$11.99
Black Label
$9.99
Gold Label
$17.99
Blue Label
$44.99
Old Fasion
$9.99
God Father
$10.99

Tequila

Patron Silver
$11.99
Patron Anejo
$12.99
Patron reposado
$14.99
Don Julio Blanco
$11.99
Don Julio Reposado
$14.99
Don Julio Anejo
$12.99
Don julio 1942
$34.99
1800 Silver
$9.99
1800 Reposado
$10.99
Milagro
$10.99
Casa Amigo Blanco
$11.99
Casa Amigo Reposado
$12.99
m
$3.99

Gin

Seagram's Dry Gin
$7.99
Bombay Gin
$9.99
Tanqueray Gin
$9.99

Vodka

Grey Goose
$9.99
Absolut Citron
$9.99
Ketel one
$9.99
Tito's
$9.99
Aguardiente verde
$7.99
Aguardiente azul
$7.99
extra
$2.99

Rum

Barcelo Imperial
$9.99
Brugal Extra Viejo
$9.99
Brugal Anejo
$7.99
Brugal 1888
$10.99
Captain Morgan
$7.99
Run Zacapa
$11.99
Fire Ball
$7.99
Malibu coco
$7.99
Bacardi
$7.99

Bourbon Whiskey

Maker's Mark
$9.99

Liquior

Bailey's
$7.99
Kalua
$9.99
Grand Manier
$9.99
Limoncello
$9.99
Frangelico
$9.99
Jagermaister
$8.99

Cognac

Remy Martin v.s.o.p
$14.99
Remy Martin 1738
$19.99

Botellas

Whiskey

Botella Crown Royal Bottle
$89.99
Botella Buchanan's 12yr Bottle
$119.99
Botella Buchanan's 18yr Bottle
$199.99
Botella Jack Daniel's Bottle
$119.99
Botella Chiva Regal 12yr Bottle
$109.99
Botella Chiva Regal 18yr Bottle
$209.99
Botella Jamerson Bottle
$99.99
Botella Macallan 12yr Bottle
$239.99
Botella The Glanlivet 12yr Bottle
$134.99
Botella Black Label Bottle
$119.99
Botella Gold Label Bottle
$219.99
Botella Blue Label Bottle
$499.99

Rum

Barcelo Imperial Bottle
$109.99
Brugal Extra Viejo Bottle
$109.99
Brugal Anejo Bottle
$89.99
Brugal 1888 Bottle
$124.99
Captain Morgan Bottle
$49.99
Rum zacapa Bottle
$139.99
Fire Ball Bottle
$59.99
Malibu coco Bottle
$69.99
Bacardi
$59.99

Tequila

Patron Silver
$139.99
Patron Anejo
$159.99
Patron Extra Anejo
$229.99
Patron Reposado
$149.99
Don Julio Blanco
$139.99
Don Julio Reposado
$149.99
Don Julio Anejo
$159.99
Don Julio 1942
$399.99
1800 Silver
$114.99
1800 Reposado
$129.99
Milagro
$109.99
Casa Amigo Blanco
$149.99
Casa Amigo Reposado
$159.99

Cognac

Remy Martin v.s.o.p
$159.99
Remy Martin 1738
$199.99

Vodka

Grey Goose
$109.99
Absolut Citron
$109.99
Ketel one
$109.99
Tito's
$79.99
Aguardiente azul
$64.99
Aguardiente verde
$64.99

Wine Cabernet

Caymus Cabernet
$169.99
Bonanza Cabernet
$69.99
Decoy Cabernet
$69.99
Meiomi
$69.99
Josh Cellar Cabernet
$49.99
Robert Mondavi Cabernet
$34.99

Wine Merlot

Duckhorn Merlot
$149.99
Kend Jack Merlot
$69.99
Robert Mondavi Merlot
$34.99

Wine Pinot Grigio

Agua Di Venus
$54.99
Lumina Ruffino
$34.99

Wine Chardonnay

Ferrari Carano
$84.99
Robert Mondavi Chardonnay
$34.99
Russian River Valley La crema
$74.99

Wine Red Blend

Menage a Trois Bottle
$34.99
Robert Mondavi Bottle
$34.99

Champagne

Moet Rose
$169.99
Moet Imperial Brut
$139.99
Cook's
$44.99

Wine Sauvigno Blanco

Ste Chateau Michelle
$44.99

Wine Malbec

Terraza De los Andes Malbec Bottle
$54.99
Terraza Grand Marbec Bottle
$139.99
Alamo Malbec Bottle
$34.99

Rioja

Campo Viejo Rioja
$44.99

Gin

Seagram's Dry Gin
$59.99
Bombay Gin
$74.99
Tanqueray Gin
$69.99

Bourbon Whiskey

Maker's Mark
$99.99

Shoots

Tequila

Patron Silver
$6.99
Patron Anejo
$7.99
Patron reposado
$7.99
Don Julio Blanco
$6.99
Don Julio Reposado
$7.99
Don Julio Anejo
$8.99
Don julio 1942
$16.99
1800 Silver
$6.99
1800 Reposado
$6.99
Milagro
$7.99
Casa Amigo Blanco
$7.99
Casa Amigo Reposado
$8.99
House Tequila
$6.99
Lemon drop
$6.99

Liquor

Buttery Nipple
$9.99

Rum

Brugal Extra Viejo
$5.99

Vodka

Grey Goose
$6.99
Aguardiente verde
$5.99
Aguardiente azul
$5.99

Breakfast

Huevos

3 golpes
$8.99
4 golpes
$9.99
Pechuga a Caballo
$11.99
2 Huevos, Ham, Tocino
$10.99
Chuleta Ahumada
$10.99
Longaniza y Huevo
$8.99
Chicharron y Huevo
$8.99
Huevo, Ham, tostada cubana
$6.99

Omelette

Western Omelette
$8.99
Omelette Broccoli y queso
$8.99
Omelette Vegetales
$8.99
Omelette tocino
$8.99
Omelette Jamon
$8.99
Omelette 3 Queso
$8.99

Pancake

Mar d plata Combo
$10.99
Pancake Huevo plus
$8.99
Orden de pancake
$6.99
Pancake con Fresa
$6.99
Chocolate chip pancake
$6.99
Pancake Fresa y Banana
$6.99

french toast

French toast 2*2*2*2
$10.99
French toast huevo plus
$8.99
Side French toast
$6.99

Sandwich

Cheese Burger w/ papa
$11.99
Mar D Plata Wrap
$10.99
Philly Cheesesteak sandwich
$10.99
Sandwich Jamon Y Queso/ papa
$6.99
Sandwich bacon, Egg, Cheese w/ papa
$6.99

Domingo

Sancocho
$11.99