Marcelinos Mobile Wood Fired Pizza
Traditional Round Pizza Pies
- Margherita$15.00
Margherita : Traditional Red sauce ~Fresh Mozzarella ~Fresh Basil ~Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- The Vito$16.00
VITO (spicy) RED SAUCE ~ Mozzarella ~ SPICY ITALIAN SAUSAGE ~ SAUTEED RED BELL PEPPERS, RED ONION & GARLIC ~ Enzo’s FRESNO Chili infused Olive Oil ~ Topped with fresh Basil & Calabrian Chili Flakes
- PEPPERONI$15.00
PEPPERONI RED SAUCE ~PEPPERONI ~MOZZARELLA
- Aloha$15.00
Aloha Red sauce ~MOZZARELLA ~BOAR’S HEAD TAVERN HAM ~PINEAPPLE & RED ONION
- Tony$16.00Out of stock
Tony (Sweet & Salty ) Prosciutto di Parma ~Mozzarella ~Gorgonzola ~Balsamic Fig reduction ~Fig Jam ~Topped with Arugula
- Lucali$16.00
Lucali Ricotta ~ Mozzarella ~Pecorino Romano ~Applewood Smoked Bacon ~ Seasonal mushrooms ~Topped with Fresh Italian Parsley
- Massimo$16.00Out of stock
Massimo - Ricotta ~ Parmigia reggiano ~Mozzarella~Gruyere. ~ Rosemary chicken sausage ~ Applewood smoked bacon ~Rapini ~Kalamata olives
- Pesto$16.00
Pesto & Prosciutto(Dee’s Favorite) Pesto ~Mozzarella ~Fontina Cheese ~Prosciutto Di Parma
- Carnita’s Pizza$16.00Out of stock
Carnita’s Pizza (spicy) Green Chili Sauce ~ Carnita’s ~Mozzarella ~Oaxaca Cheese ~Escabeche (Pickled Radish, Jalapeno, Onion, carrot, cilantro)
- Hot Chick$16.00
Hot Chick (Sweet & Spicy BBQ Kick) Barbecue Sauce ~ Mozzarella ~ Gouda ~ Chicken & Bacon Pineapple Sausage ~ Topped with Fresh Cilantro
- The Tito (Vodka Sauce)$16.00
Vodka Sauce (Titos Vodka) Mozzarella Spicy Italian Sausage Purple Onion Hot Banana Pepper Ranch Drizzle
- Meat lovers$17.00
- Special of the day$15.00