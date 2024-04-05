marcellos restaurant 33 Fifth Avenue
ANTIPASTI
ZUPPA E INSALATE
WOOD FIRED PIZZA
HAMBURGERS
MACARONI
- Tortellini$23.00
Basil Pesto Sauce,light cream sauce with Shaved Parmesan cheese
- Spaghetti Cacio E Pepe$23.00
Fresh Ground pepper, white wine, parmesan, butter.
- Cavatelli$24.00
Sundried tomatoes,broccoli rabe,cannellini beans, olive oil in a garlic butter sauce.
- Pappardelle Al Ragu$27.00
Braised short ribs, fresh herbs, plum tomatoes in a mushroom sauce.
- Linguini Primavera$24.00
Zucchini,yellow squash, carrots,cherry tomatoes in a garlic white wine sauce.
- Lobster Rigatoni$27.00
Lobster,Shrimp,spinach in a garlic white wine sauce.
- Fettuccini Alfredo$24.00
Served with grilled shrimp & Spinach
- Tagliatelle Bolognese$23.00
Beef&Veal Rags topped with Parmesan Cheese
- Homemade Lasagna$24.00
Beef & Veal Rags, Bechamel Sauce,Mozzarella & Parmesan cheese.
- Seafood Linguine Fra Diavolo$30.00
Linguini Pasta,clams,mussels,shrimpo,calamari in a light spicy tomato broth.
- Gnocchi Alla Sorrentino$23.00
Gnocchi served in tomato Sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
- Penne Al Salmone$26.00
Salmon Chunks, Green Peas, Sundried Tomatoes in a vodka sauce.
- Spaghetti Al Funghi$26.00
Green Peas, Shiitake mushrooms in a light cream sauce with touch of truffle oil.
SECONDI
- Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
served with spaghetti marinara.
- Chicken Francese$26.00
Served with spaghetti in a lemon sauce.
- Chicken Scarpariello$27.00
Chunks of chicken, sausage,cherry peppers,green & red peppers, served with mash potatoes and mixed veggies.
- Chicken Florentino$26.00
Sautéed spinach, mozzarella, chopped tomatoes ina. white wine sauce served with mash potatoes & mixed veggies.
- Veal Osso Bucco$38.00
Braised Veal shank served over saffron risotto.
- NY Steak$40.00
Pan-seared steak with Demi-glaze sauce served with mashed potatoes and asparagus.
- Costolette Brasate$36.00
Braised beef short ribs, served with roasted potatoes & asparagus.
- Ribeye$38.00
Pan-seared ribeye steak with fresh peppercorns, red wine & cream served with mashed potatoes & asparagus.
- Filet Mignon$42.00
Served with grilled asparagus & mashed potatoes.
- Grilled Lamb Chops$40.00
- Filet Of Sole Francese$27.00
Sole Filet in egg butter, sautéed in white wine sauce over spinach.
- Salmon Piccata$35.00
- Branzino$35.00
CONTORINI
DESSERTS
ICE CREAM
WHITE WINE BY GLASS
RED WINE BY GLASS
WHITE WINE BY BOTTLE
- Pinot Grigio, Ruffino, Italy$55.00
- Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita, Italy$65.00
- Pinot Grigio, San Angelo, Toscana$60.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Kandell Jackson, CA$45.00
- Sancerre, Jacque Dumont Loire, France$70.00
- Chardonnay, Sequoia Grove, CA$80.00
- Chardonnay, Talbott ''Kali-Hart", CA$60.00
- Chardonnay, Cakebread, Napa Valley$110.00
- Chardonnay, St Hubert's The Stag$50.00
RED WINE BY BOTTLE
- Chianti Riserva, Tomaiolo$45.00
- Chianti, Ruffino Superiore$50.00
- Montepulciano, Cantina Zaccagnini$55.00
- Valpolicella Allegrini, Veneto$55.00
- Chianti Riserva, Armeli$55.00
- Fortuna Pactio, Toscana Rosso$55.00
- Bertani, Valpolicella Ripasso$70.00
- Chianti Classico, Ducale$75.00
- Rosso Di Montalcino, Banfi$75.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino, Tuscany$160.00
- Masi, Costasera Amarone Classico$170.00
- Brunello Di Montalcino, Banfi$180.00
- Amarone Allegrini, Veneto$190.00
- Barolo Gaja Dagromis$300.00
- Frei Brothers, Sonoma County$50.00
- Kendall Jackson, Sonoma County$60.00
- St. Francis, Sonoma County$60.00
- William Hill, Central Coast$50.00
- Lyle Thomas, Oregon$50.00
- J Vineyards, Santa Barbara$60.00
- Daou, Central Coast, Paso Robles$60.00
- St. Francis, Sonoma County$65.00
- Louis Martini, Sonoma County$65.00
- Charles Krug, Napa Valley$95.00
- Groth, Oakville, Napa Valley$130.00
- Caymus, Napa Valley$275.00
- Alma De Los Andes, Argentina$50.00
- Don David Reserve, Argentina$45.00
- Saint Le Sentier$50.00
- Espirit, Cotes-Du-Rhone$45.00
LARGE PIZZA TAKE-OUT
- Cheese Pie 16"$20.00
16 " Pizza with Mozzarella & San Marzano Tomato Sauce.
- Sicilian Pie$22.00
- Grandma Pie$22.00
16" Square Pie with Mozzarella & San Marzano Tomato Sauce Topped with fresh Basil & Parmesan Reggiano
- Rustica 16"$26.00
Meat Lovers Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese & San Marzano Tomato Sauce Topped with Bacon, Sausage & Pepperoni
- Deep Dish 16"$22.00
16" Chicago style Pizza with mozzarella & San Marzano Sauce.
- Bianca 16"$22.00
16 " white pizza, topped with Mozzarella ,Ricotta & Parmesan Reggiano Cheese
- Margherita 16"$26.00
16 " Margerita Pie with Fresh Mozzarella , San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Fresh Basil.
- Vegetable 16"$26.00
16 " Veggie Pie, Mozzarella Cheese , San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Fresh Vegetables( Peppers,onions,tomatoe,broccoli,mushroom)
- Buffalo Chicken 16"$26.00
16 " Pie with mozzarella & Buffalo Chicken
- Famous Chicken Caesar 16"$30.00
16" Pie with Mozzarella , Romain Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Classic Caesar Dressing topped with Parmesano Reggiano
- Chicken Bacon Ranch 16"$26.00
16" Pie with Mozzarella, Chicken Cutlet, Bacon topped with Ranch