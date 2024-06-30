Mardi Gras Munchies Mardi Gras Munchies
Featured Items
- Red Beans & Rice w/ Catfish
A New Orleans tradition in a bowl of comfort. Creamy & hearty red beans cooked in a flavorful pot of andouille sausage, diced chicken, & smoked turkey served with homemade rice. Comes with our crispy cajun catfish & garlic bread.$19.99
- MGM Burger
A handcrafted 100% angus ground beef burger patty grilled & seasoned to perfection, fully dressed with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayo & cheese. Served with your choice of Fries or Mun-Cheeze Chips.$13.99
- Cajun Seafood Poboys
A Classic New Orleans sandwich. French bread with your choice of fried shrimp or crispy catfish marinated in our Cajun & Creole flavors, fully dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles mayo, & our homemade tabasco aioli.$15.99
Appetizers
- New Orleans BBQ Shrimp
A Louisiana favorite! Our juicy shrimp is sautéed to perfection in our homemade savory Worcestershire-spiked butter sauce. Comes with your choice of jasmine rice or garlic bread.$11.99
- Foster's NOLA Dippers
Sweet and savory, battered Applewood Smoked Bacon pan fried and finish with a dash of powder sugar. Served with a side of Nola Praline Dipping Cream for an added bonus.$10.99
- Crawfish Grilled Cheese
Juicy crawfish tails seasoned to perfection with a melted 3 cheese blend on toasted garlic butter french bread. Accompanied by a side of our homemade Tabasco aioli for an extra pizzazz.$11.99
Salads
- Simple Caesar Salad
Crisp chopped romaine with garlic butter croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, drizzled with caesar dressing, & topped with black cracked pepper.$10.99
- Chef's King Caesar
An elevated take on a classic! Crisp chopped romaine with diced tomatoes, red onions, chopped hard boiled eggs, garlic butter croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, drizzled with caesar dressing, & topped with black cracked pepper.$14.99
- Strawberry Festival Salad
A fresh & delicious salad that consists of juicy strawberries, spring mix, our homemade honey glazed pecans, dried cran/blueberries, red onions, smoked gouda, & granola tossed in our homemade Wild Strawberry Vinaigrette$14.99
Walkables
- MGM Burger
A handcrafted 100% angus ground beef burger patty grilled & seasoned to perfection, fully dressed with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mayo & cheese. Served with your choice of Fries or Mun-Cheeze Chips.$13.99
- Jammin’ Jam Surf n’ Turf
Two juicy burger patties stuffed with chicken, shrimp & andouille sausage jambalaya, with melted cheese blend & American cheese, fully dressed with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, & our homemade tabasco aioli.$15.99
- Cajun Seafood Poboys
A Classic New Orleans sandwich. French bread with your choice of fried shrimp or crispy catfish marinated in our Cajun & Creole flavors, fully dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles mayo, & our homemade tabasco aioli.$15.99
- Cajun Shrimp Burger
Our homemade garlic butter Cajun shrimp patty fully dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, & our tabasco aioli. Served with a side of Fries or Mun-Cheeze Chips$15.49
Mardi Gras Entrees
- Maple Pecan Chicken & Waffles
Pecan-crusted chicken bites served in a waffle batter cup, garnished with powdered sugar & our homemade maple syrup for dipping. Comes with a side of eggs cooked to your liking & our assorted seasonal fresh fruit.$17.99
- Jammin' Jambalaya & Catfish
Traditional jambalaya with blackened shrimp, chicken, & andouille sausage in our homemade sauce served over a bed of jasmine rice. Served with our Cajun crispy catfish & a side of garlic bread.$21.99
- Southern Shrimp & Grits
A classic Southern dish BURSTING with flavor! Our juicy coastal shrimp is served with andouille sausage over black pepper & smoked gouda grits with our homemade cajun wine reduction sauce. Served with garlic bread.$19.99
- Red Beans & Rice w/ Catfish
A New Orleans tradition in a bowl of comfort. Creamy & hearty red beans cooked in a flavorful pot of andouille sausage, diced chicken, & smoked turkey served with homemade rice. Comes with our crispy cajun catfish & garlic bread.$19.99
Lotta Pasta Dishes
- Jammin' Pastalaya
Our authentic homemade Jambalaya served as a pasta packed with blackened Andouille sausage, chicken & Shrimp and a side of garlic bread.$17.49
- Crawfish Monica
A traditional Louisiana crawfish pasta made up of an in-house cheese blend, creamy wine reduction sauce and juicy crawfish tails. Served with our homemade garlic bread.$17.49
- Cajun Mac & Chicken
Creamy three cheese blend cooked in our homemade savory sauce, served with our crispy Cajun fried chicken.$17.49
- NOLA BBQ Shrimp Pasta
Our juicy shrimp is sautéed to perfection in our homemade savory Worcestershire-spiked butter sauce over a bed of penne pasta. Served with our homemade garlic bread.$17.49
NOLA Sweets
- Beignet Fries
Our take on a New Orleans favorite dessert. Sweet fried dough in the shape of fries garnished with powdered sugar.$6.99
- Loaded Beignet Fries
An elevated version of our classic beignet fries. Your choice of our homemade banana foster, strawberry, our blueberry sauce to make your dessert fruity & delicious. Topped with fresh fruit & our marshmallow crème.$10.99
Secondline Sides
- MGM Rice
A scoop of our delicious and flavorful rice.$2.99
- Garlic Bread
Handmade poboy bread toasted with a rich garlic spread.$1.99
- MGM Fries
Crispy fresh fries seasoned with our house spice blend.$5.99
- Mun-Cheeze Chips
Cheesy homemade tortilla chips seasoned with our house spice blend.$3.99
- Southern Squash Succotash
A Cajun creole twist on a classic vegetable dish that is composed of corn, zucchini, squash, tomatoes, red peppers, & tossed in our homemade jambalaya sauce. A vegan friendly dish!$5.99
- Side Caesar
Crisp chopped romaine with garlic butter croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, drizzled with caesar dressing, & topped with black cracked pepper.$5.99
- Side Salad
Fresh spring mix, tomatoes, cheese, garlic butter croutons with your choice of dressing$5.99
- Side Red Beans & Rice
A New Orleans tradition in a cup of comfort. Creamy and hearty beans cooked in a flavorful pot of Andouille sausage, diced chicken and smoked turkey. Served with homemade rice.$5.99