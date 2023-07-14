Carry Out Lunch Menu

Lunch

T/O Lunch Tacos

$10.95

Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

T/O Lunch Burritos

$10.95

Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

T/O Lunch Enchiladas

$10.95

Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

T/O Lunch Quesadillas

$10.95

Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

T/O Lunch Ensalada Con Pollo

$10.95

Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, chicken and cheese. Choice of dressing

T/O Tacos de Chorizo

$10.95

Sauteed with peppers and onions. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream

T/O Lunch Pollo Saltado

$10.95

Grilled chicken sauteed with onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos and fries

T/O Lunch Huevos con Chorizo

$10.95

Scrambled eggs, chorizo with peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans

T/O Lunch Pollo a la Parrilla

$10.95

One marinated chicken breast, salsa Verde and Pico de Gallo. Served with rice and beans

T/O Lunch Tipico Salvadoreno

$10.95

Pork and cheese pupusas, chicken tamale and fried plantains. Black beans and rice

T/O Lunch Chicken Taco Bowl

$10.95

Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and refried beans

T/O Lunch Huevos con Tomate

$10.95

Scrambled eggs with tomatoes. Refried beans, rice, queso fresco

Food Menu

Platos Salvadorenos

Served with white rice and black beans.

Carne Asada

$17.50

Marinated steak in Chef special sauce, tomatillo cilantro sauce, pico de gallo

Carne Asada C/T

$17.95

Margaritas Mixto Platter

$18.50

Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp & a pork & cheese pupusa on a salad

Lomo Saltado

$17.50

Strips of fajita steak sauteed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fries & jalapenos

Lomo Mixto

$18.50

Strips of steak, chicken & shrimp sauteed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fries & jalapenos

Mar Y Tierra

$18.95

A NY steak grilled topped with shrimp

Jacob's Platter

$17.95

A seasoned grilled N.Y. Strip Steak, topped with mushrooms sauteed in garlic butter sauce & salad

Parrillada Mixta

$20.95

N.Y. Strip, Pork Chop, Chicken and sauteed chipotle lime shrimp. Served with vegetable medley and rice

Parrillada Al Carbon

$18.50

A combo of 5oz NY Steak, grilled chicken & Salvadoran sausage, with garlic butter sauce & yucca

Parrillada Rio Grande

$42.95

For Up To 3 People Combination of carne asada, chicken breast, pork chop, and sausage on a hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas

Chuletas De Puerco

$15.95

Two grilled pork chops topped with sautéed onions in our signature sauce & plantain

El Tipico

$14.50

A pork & cheese pupusa, chicken tamale, plain, yucca, sour cream & pickled cabbage

Tipico Vegetariano

$14.50

A cheese pupusa, corn tamale, plantain, yucca, sour cream & pickled cabbage

Pollo A La Parrilla

$13.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast, tomatillo green sauce and pico de gallo

Pollo Saltado

$14.50

Strips of chicken sauteed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fries & jalapenos

Pollo A La Crema

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast tossed in a zesty white wine cream sauce with cilantro

Pollo al Ajillo

$14.95

Tender chicken breast tossed in a Poblano garlic olive sauce with mushrooms

Salvadorean Appetizers

Tamal de Pollo

$3.25

Yucca Con Chicharron

$8.95

Tamal de Elote

$3.25

Platanos Fritos

$4.95

Taste of Margarita's

$19.95

Carnitas Al Grill

$8.95

Camarones Al Ajillo

$8.95

Mexican Appetizers

Nachos

$7.75+

Quesadillas

$7.25+

Guacamole Dip

$6.25

Chile Con Queso

$6.25

Taquitos De Carne Molida

$7.50

Taquitos de Pollo

$7.50

Chips and Salsa

$3.95

Kid's Menu

Ages 12 & Under Includes drink, rice ad beans or fries

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$6.95

Kid Chicken Tacos

$6.95

2 Chicken or 2 Beef Tacos

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Chicken tenders & fries

Kid Chicken Burrito

$6.95

Chicken or Beef Burrito

Kid Beef Burrito

$6.95

Kid Beef Tacos

$6.95

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Cheese and Chicken Quesadilla

3 Kid Chicken Tacos

$8.95

Pupusas

Cheese Pupusa

$3.25

Pupusa Revuelta

$3.25

Bean and Cheese Pupusa

$3.25

Tacos

Served with refried beans and Mexican yellow rice Three soft tacos filled with your choice. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.25

Chicken Tacos

$13.50

Tacos Mexicanos

$12.95

Camarones (Shrimp) Tacos

$13.95

Spicy Fish Tacos

$13.50

Carnitas Tacos

$13.95

A served with corn tortillas, black beans, yellow rice. Picadillo and salsa verde

Al Pastor (Pork) Tacos

$13.95

Served with corn tortillas, black beans, yellow rice. Picadillo and salsa verde

Taco Trio

$14.95

One Carne Asada Taco

$3.95

One Chicken Taco

$3.50

One Shrimp Taco

$3.50

One Fish Taco

$3.25

One Ground beef Taco

$2.95

Fajitas

A sizzling hot skillet served with your choice of Fajitas. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.95

Steak Fajitas

$17.95

Fajita Combo

$18.95

Chicken, Steak and Shrimp

Vegetable Fajitas

$13.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.95

Shrimp and Chicken Fajita

$18.95

Shrimp and Steak Fajita

$18.95

Steak and Chicken Fajita

$18.95

Enchiladas

Two corn tortillas stuffed with the following choices Covered with sauce and melted Mexican cheeses, served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Cheese Enchilada

$12.50

Chicken Enchilada

$13.50

Ground Beef Enchilada

$12.50

Shrimp Enchilada

$13.95

Steak Enchiladas

$13.95

Vegetables Enchilada

$12.50

Burritos

A large flour tortilla filled with your choice, topped with sauce & melted Mexican cheeses. Served with sour cream, guacamole, & pico de gallo.

Chicken Burrito

$13.95

Ground Beef Burrito

$13.50

Steak Burrito

$14.95

Shrimp Burrito

$14.95

Carnitas Burrito

$14.95

Served with green sauce

Vegetables Burrito

$13.95

Chimichangas

A large flour tortillas filled with your choice and Mexican cheeses then rolled and deep-fried. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Chicken Chimichanga

$13.95

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$13.50

Steak Chimichanga

$14.95

Shrimp Chimichanga

$13.95

Carnitas Chimichanga

$13.95

Served with green sauce

Combinaciones

All combinations are served with sour cream and pico de gallo

Combinacion Mexicana

$14.95

1 Cheese enchilada 1 Ground beef enchilada 2 Crispy chicken taco

Trio Enchilada

$15.95

1 Chicken enchilada 1 Steak enchilada 1 Shrimp enchilada

Combinacion Tio Platter

$16.95

Carne asada, shrimp, a crisp chicken taco and avocados

Mariscos (Sea food)

Mariscos Chepito

$17.95

Tilapia Con Camarones

$16.95

Camarones A La Crema

$16.95

Mojarra Frita

$14.95

Camarones A La Plancha

$16.95

Mariscos A La Mexicana

$16.95

Salmon Campeche

$18.50

Camarones Al Sarten

$16.50

Soups & Ensaladas

Tortilla Soup

$6.75+

Sopa De Res

$14.50

Sopa De Mariscos

$17.95

Sopa de Mariscos con crema

$18.95

Ensalada De La Casa

$5.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

Grilled Steak Salad

$11.95

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.95

Seared Salmon Salad

$12.95

Taco Salad

$12.95+

Side Salad

$3.95

Side Orders

Tortilla a Mano

$0.50

Refried Beans

$1.95

Black Beans

$1.95

White Rice

$1.95

Yellow Rice

$1.95

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Chile Con Queso side

$2.95

French Fries

$2.95

Platano side

$2.95

Side of Yucca

$4.95

Side of Guacamole

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.25

Plato de Vegetales

$3.95

Xtra Fajita Set up

$2.50

Pico de Gallo side

$0.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Chile queso con carne side

$3.95

Chile Toriado

$0.50

Avocado Side

$1.25

Chorizo

$1.50

Camarones

$1.00

Salsa Ranchera side

$0.50

Avocado Ranch

$0.50

Salsa verde side

$0.50

Jalapeño Side

$0.50

Curtido Side

$1.95

Chicharon side

$3.95

Queso fresco

$1.00

Crema Salvadorena

$1.00

Mayonesa side

$0.50

Ketchup Side

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Salsa side

$0.50

Salsa Cup

$2.95

Salsa Pint

$4.95

Salsa Quart

$9.95

Bag of Chips

$2.25

Dessert

Tres Leches

$4.95

Flan

$3.95

Sopapillas

$5.95

Mexican Churros

$4.95

Ice Cream

$2.95

Key Lime pie

$5.95

Specials

Southwest Salad

$8.95

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.95

Southwest Shrimp Salad

$12.95

Southwest Steak Salad

$13.95

South Salmon Salad

$14.95

Costillitas de Res

$20.95

Drink Menu

Margaritas

House Margarita

$7.95+

Patron Margarita

$10.75+

Cadillac Margarita

$10.95+

1800 Margarita

$8.95+

Don Julio Margarita

$10.75+

Pineapple Margarita

$8.75+

Hornitos Margarita

$8.95+

Blue Coast Margarita

$8.75+

Jalapeno Margarita

$8.25+

Patrona Margarita

$12.95

Cointreau Margarita

$9.95+

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Happy Hour Margarita

$6.95

Patron Rep Margarita

$11.95+

Don Julio Rep Margarita

$11.95+

Frozen Margaritas

Lemon-Lime Margarita

$8.95+

Strawberry Margarita

$8.95+

Swirl Margarita

$8.95+

Sangria-Twist Margarita

$8.95+

Mango Margarita

$8.95+

Peach Margarita

$8.95+

Daiquiris

Pina Colada Daiquiri

$4.75+

Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.75+

Peach Daiquiri

$4.75+

Mango Daiquiri

$4.75+

Tropico

$4.95+

Tequila Shots

Patron Shot

$9.50

Don Julio Shot

$9.50

1800 Silver Shot

$8.95

Hornitos Reposado Shot

$7.95

Tres Generaciones Shot

$9.95

Herradura Silver Shot

$8.95

1800 Reposado Shot

$9.95

Patron Reposado Shot

$9.95

Don Julio Reposado

$9.95

Jose Cuervo Especial

$7.95

House Wines

Merlot

$6.95

Pinot Grigio

$6.95

Cabernet

$6.95

Red-Sangria

$6.95

Chardonney

$6.95

Beer

Corona

$4.95

Negra Modelo

$4.95

Modelo Especial

$4.95

Heineken

$4.95

XX Lager

$4.95

Pacifico

$4.95

Miller Light

$4.75

Dos Equis Amber

$4.95

Corona Light

$4.95

XX Amber

$4.95

6 Mixed Beers

$26.95

Michelada

$7.95

Liquor Mixed Drinks

Hennessey

$9.95

Grand Marnier

$10.50

Bombay

$8.95

Beefeater

$8.50

Crown Royal

$9.50

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$9.95

Jim Beam

$9.95

Jack Daniel's

$9.95

Fireball

$6.95

Jameson

$9.95

Buchanan

$9.95

Absolut

$8.95

Belvedere

$9.95

Ciroc

$8.95

Tito's

$8.95

Grey Goose

$9.95

Malibu Coconut

$7.95

Bacardi

$8.75

Captain Morgan

$8.75

Don Julio Shot

$9.50

Tres Generaciones Shot

$9.95

Patron Shot

$9.50

1800 Tequila Silver Shot

$5.95

Hornitos Tequila

$7.95

Tequila Herradura

$8.95

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.95

Don Julio Reposado

$9.95

Patron Reposado

$9.95

1800 Tequila Reposado

$6.95

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.95

Blue Hulk

$10.95

Blue Motorcycle

$8.95

Salvadorian Refreshments

Horchata

$2.95

Horchata Grande

$4.75

Maranon

$2.95

Maranon Grande

$4.75

Sodas (In The Can)

Inca Cola

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Sunkist

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.75

Jarritos

$2.25

Diet Coke

$1.65

Coke

$1.65

Sprite

$1.65

Refreshments (Free Refills)

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.95

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.95

Cherry Temple

$2.95

Lemonade Grande

$4.50

Juices

Apple

$1.95

Orange

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.75

Pineapple

$2.95

Kid Drink

$1.50

Kid Apple Juice

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Cherry Temple

$1.75

Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Additional Beverages

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$1.95

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00