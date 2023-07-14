Margaritas Grill 9526 Burke Rd
Carry Out Lunch Menu
Lunch
T/O Lunch Tacos
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
T/O Lunch Burritos
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
T/O Lunch Enchiladas
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
T/O Lunch Quesadillas
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
T/O Lunch Ensalada Con Pollo
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, chicken and cheese. Choice of dressing
T/O Tacos de Chorizo
Sauteed with peppers and onions. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream
T/O Lunch Pollo Saltado
Grilled chicken sauteed with onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos and fries
T/O Lunch Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs, chorizo with peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans
T/O Lunch Pollo a la Parrilla
One marinated chicken breast, salsa Verde and Pico de Gallo. Served with rice and beans
T/O Lunch Tipico Salvadoreno
Pork and cheese pupusas, chicken tamale and fried plantains. Black beans and rice
T/O Lunch Chicken Taco Bowl
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and refried beans
T/O Lunch Huevos con Tomate
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes. Refried beans, rice, queso fresco
Food Menu
Platos Salvadorenos
Carne Asada
Marinated steak in Chef special sauce, tomatillo cilantro sauce, pico de gallo
Carne Asada C/T
Margaritas Mixto Platter
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp & a pork & cheese pupusa on a salad
Lomo Saltado
Strips of fajita steak sauteed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fries & jalapenos
Lomo Mixto
Strips of steak, chicken & shrimp sauteed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fries & jalapenos
Mar Y Tierra
A NY steak grilled topped with shrimp
Jacob's Platter
A seasoned grilled N.Y. Strip Steak, topped with mushrooms sauteed in garlic butter sauce & salad
Parrillada Mixta
N.Y. Strip, Pork Chop, Chicken and sauteed chipotle lime shrimp. Served with vegetable medley and rice
Parrillada Al Carbon
A combo of 5oz NY Steak, grilled chicken & Salvadoran sausage, with garlic butter sauce & yucca
Parrillada Rio Grande
For Up To 3 People Combination of carne asada, chicken breast, pork chop, and sausage on a hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas
Chuletas De Puerco
Two grilled pork chops topped with sautéed onions in our signature sauce & plantain
El Tipico
A pork & cheese pupusa, chicken tamale, plain, yucca, sour cream & pickled cabbage
Tipico Vegetariano
A cheese pupusa, corn tamale, plantain, yucca, sour cream & pickled cabbage
Pollo A La Parrilla
Grilled marinated chicken breast, tomatillo green sauce and pico de gallo
Pollo Saltado
Strips of chicken sauteed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fries & jalapenos
Pollo A La Crema
Grilled chicken breast tossed in a zesty white wine cream sauce with cilantro
Pollo al Ajillo
Tender chicken breast tossed in a Poblano garlic olive sauce with mushrooms
Salvadorean Appetizers
Mexican Appetizers
Kid's Menu
Tacos
Carne Asada Tacos
Chicken Tacos
Tacos Mexicanos
Camarones (Shrimp) Tacos
Spicy Fish Tacos
Carnitas Tacos
A served with corn tortillas, black beans, yellow rice. Picadillo and salsa verde
Al Pastor (Pork) Tacos
Served with corn tortillas, black beans, yellow rice. Picadillo and salsa verde