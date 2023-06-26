Margherita Pizza Co LLC
FOOD
Appetizers
Cheese Calzone
ricotta, pecorino roman, fresh mozz infused into pizza dough
Stromboli
salame, sausage, pecorino romano, fresh mozz bread
Antipasto
wood roasted veggies, hot sopressata, mixed cheeses, gaeta olives
Diane's Chicken Meatballs
topped with san marzano marinara, ricotta cheese, and fresh basil
Garlic Bread
served with our homemade san marzano marinara
Salads
Wood Fire Pizza
Bianca Pizza
ricotta, fresh mozz, pecorino romano, fontina, EVOO
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
fired roasted chicken, mozz, home made blue cheese, chopped red onions
Cheese Pizza - PLAIN
Cheese Pizza/ BYO 2 toppings
Consigliere Pizza
baked eggplant, marscapone, san marzano tomatoes
Gabagool Pizza
capicola, pancetta, provolone, san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozz, EVOO
Puttanesca Pizza
marinara, anchovy, gaeta olives, basil, EVOO (no cheese)
Queen Margherita Pizza
san marzano tomatoes, wood fired red peppers, fresh mozz, basil, EVOO
San Gennaro Pizza
sausage, wood fired red peppers, onions, basil, EVOO
TO N.Y. Pepperoni Pizza
san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozz, reggiano, pepperoni
Dessert
Chocolate Brownie Moose Cake
Classic Italian Cannoli
Key West Key Lime Pie/Cake
Mystery Gelato
NY Cheese Cake
Peanut Butter Explosion Cake
Red Velvet Bistro Cake
Tartufo
Gelato covered in a chocolate shell with a cherry in the center...an Italian delight!
Tiramisu
DRINKS
NA Beverages
Aqua Panna - 16.9 oz glass bottle
Italian natural spring water
Bottled Water
Boylan Black Cherry - 12 oz glass bottle
made with pure cane sugar
Boylan Cane Cola - 12 oz glass bottle
made with pure cane sugar
Boylan Diet Cane Cola - 12oz glass bottle
made with pure cane sugar
Boylan Ginger Ale - 12 oz glass bottle
caffeine free; made with pure cane sugar
Boylan Root Beer - 12 oz glass bottle
caffeine free; made with pure cane sugar
Boylan Shirley Temple - 12 oz glass bottle
caffeine free; made with pure cane sugar
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Decaf Espresso
Decaf Tea
Espresso
San Pell Blood Orange Sparkling Water
Italian sparkling water made with oranges
San Pell Lemon Sparkling Water
Italian sparkling water made with lemons
San Pellegrino - 1 liter glass bottle
Italian natural sparkling water
Tea
Draft
Housemade Sicilian Sangria
sangria
Mimosa
Processo with OJ
Modelo Draft Beer
draft import beer
Peroni Draft Beer
draft import beer
Processo Draft
processo draft
Rotating Special Draft
draft beer
Rotating Special Draft
draft IPA beer
Salty Turtle Coastline Kolsch Ale
draft IPA NC
Blue Moon Belgian White Draft
VooDoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA Draft
Wine
GLS 14 Hands Merlot
WA 2018 red glass
GLS Barone Montalto Cabernet/Nero D'Avolo
CA 2019 Zinfandel, syrah, merlot, cabernet
GLS BaroneMontalto Pinot Grigio
Italy 2020 white glass
GLS Chloe Prosecco
Italy rose bubbly glass
GLS Fleurs de Praire
France rose glass
GLS Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve
CA red
GLS Josh Cellars Chardonnay
CA white chardonnay glass
GLS Meiomi Bright
GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir
CA red
GLS The Path Chardonnay
CA 2020 white chardonnay glass
BTL Barone Montalto Cabernet/Nero D'Avola
BTL Barone Montalto Pinot Grigio
BTL Chloe Prosecco
Italy rose bubbly bottle
BTL FF Coppola
CA red bottle
BTL Fleurs de Praire
France rose bottle
BTL Justin Cabernet Sauvignon
CA red bottle
BTL Meiomi BRIGHT Pinot Noir
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir
BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Italy white bottle
BTL The Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon
CA Napa Valley red bottle
BTL Whispering Angel
France Premium rose bottle