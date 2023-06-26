FOOD

Appetizers

Cheese Calzone

$14.00

ricotta, pecorino roman, fresh mozz infused into pizza dough

Stromboli

$14.00

salame, sausage, pecorino romano, fresh mozz bread

Antipasto

$14.00

wood roasted veggies, hot sopressata, mixed cheeses, gaeta olives

Diane's Chicken Meatballs

$15.00

topped with san marzano marinara, ricotta cheese, and fresh basil

Garlic Bread

$14.00

served with our homemade san marzano marinara

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

crispy romaine hearts, wood fired croutons, mixed with homemade caesar dressing

Handmade Caprese

$14.00

fresh mozz, garden tomatoes, fresh basil, EVOO

Wood Fire Pizza

Bianca Pizza

$16.00

ricotta, fresh mozz, pecorino romano, fontina, EVOO

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

fired roasted chicken, mozz, home made blue cheese, chopped red onions

Cheese Pizza - PLAIN

$12.00

Cheese Pizza/ BYO 2 toppings

$18.00

Consigliere Pizza

$16.00

baked eggplant, marscapone, san marzano tomatoes

Gabagool Pizza

$16.00

capicola, pancetta, provolone, san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozz, EVOO

Puttanesca Pizza

$16.00

marinara, anchovy, gaeta olives, basil, EVOO (no cheese)

Queen Margherita Pizza

Queen Margherita Pizza

$15.00

san marzano tomatoes, wood fired red peppers, fresh mozz, basil, EVOO

San Gennaro Pizza

$16.00

sausage, wood fired red peppers, onions, basil, EVOO

TO N.Y. Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozz, reggiano, pepperoni

Dessert

Chocolate Brownie Moose Cake

$8.50

Classic Italian Cannoli

$7.00

Key West Key Lime Pie/Cake

$8.50

Mystery Gelato

$4.00

NY Cheese Cake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Explosion Cake

$8.50

Red Velvet Bistro Cake

$8.50

Tartufo

$8.50

Gelato covered in a chocolate shell with a cherry in the center...an Italian delight!

Tiramisu

$8.00

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Aqua Panna - 16.9 oz glass bottle

$4.75

Italian natural spring water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Boylan Black Cherry - 12 oz glass bottle

$4.75

made with pure cane sugar

Boylan Cane Cola - 12 oz glass bottle

$4.75

made with pure cane sugar

Boylan Diet Cane Cola - 12oz glass bottle

$4.75

made with pure cane sugar

Boylan Ginger Ale - 12 oz glass bottle

$4.75

caffeine free; made with pure cane sugar

Boylan Root Beer - 12 oz glass bottle

$4.75

caffeine free; made with pure cane sugar

Boylan Shirley Temple - 12 oz glass bottle

$4.75

caffeine free; made with pure cane sugar

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Decaf Tea

$2.50

Espresso

$3.50

San Pell Blood Orange Sparkling Water

$4.00

Italian sparkling water made with oranges

San Pell Lemon Sparkling Water

$4.00

Italian sparkling water made with lemons

San Pellegrino - 1 liter glass bottle

$6.00

Italian natural sparkling water

Tea

$2.50

Draft

Housemade Sicilian Sangria

$7.00

sangria

Mimosa

$7.50

Processo with OJ

Modelo Draft Beer

$6.00

draft import beer

Peroni Draft Beer

$6.00

draft import beer

Processo Draft

$7.00

processo draft

Rotating Special Draft

$7.00

draft beer

Rotating Special Draft

$8.00

draft IPA beer

Salty Turtle Coastline Kolsch Ale

$6.00

draft IPA NC

Blue Moon Belgian White Draft

$6.00

VooDoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA Draft

$7.00

Wine

GLS 14 Hands Merlot

$8.50

WA 2018 red glass

GLS Barone Montalto Cabernet/Nero D'Avolo

$9.00

CA 2019 Zinfandel, syrah, merlot, cabernet

GLS BaroneMontalto Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Italy 2020 white glass

GLS Chloe Prosecco

$10.00

Italy rose bubbly glass

GLS Fleurs de Praire

$12.00

France rose glass

GLS Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve

$8.50

CA red

GLS Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$7.00

CA white chardonnay glass

GLS Meiomi Bright

$12.00Out of stock

GLS Meiomi Pinot Noir

$13.00

CA red

GLS The Path Chardonnay

$8.50

CA 2020 white chardonnay glass

BTL Barone Montalto Cabernet/Nero D'Avola

$36.00

BTL Barone Montalto Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL Chloe Prosecco

$40.00

Italy rose bubbly bottle

BTL FF Coppola

$40.00

CA red bottle

BTL Fleurs de Praire

$48.00

France rose bottle

BTL Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$58.00

CA red bottle

BTL Meiomi BRIGHT Pinot Noir

$52.00Out of stock

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Italy white bottle

BTL The Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon

$100.00

CA Napa Valley red bottle

BTL Whispering Angel

$44.00

France Premium rose bottle