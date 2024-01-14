Margo's Cafe 122 River Rd Ext
DAILY MENU
APPETIZERS
- LARGE EMPANADAS CHICKEN OR MEAT (2)$9.00
2 LARGE MEAT TURNOVERS, FRIED. CHOOSE SHREDDED CHICKEN OR GROUND MEAT (CONTAINS PORK)
- LARGE LOBSTER BISQUE EMPANADAS 2$14.00
- LARGE FILET MIGNON STYLE EMPANADAS 2$14.00
- PAPAS RELLENAS (2)$9.00
Smashed Potato With Meat Filling Lightly Breaded And Fried (Contains Pork)
- STUFFED TOSTONES FLIGHT$9.00
1 Chicken, 1 Oxtail, 1 Shrimp. Crispy Fried Plantain Medallions With Above Fillings.
- FISH CEVICHE$12.00
Catch Of The Day (Just Ask) Cooked, Without Heat, In A Spicy Lime And Red Onion Ceviche, Served Cold
- SHRMP CEVICHE$12.00
Shrimp In A Spicy Lime And Red Onion Ceviche, Served Cold.
- CRISPY CORN EVERYTHING AVOCADO$6.00
Avocado, Everything Bagel Seasoning, EVOO And Crispy Corn
- PASTELLITOS DE CARNE (2)$9.00
Ground Beef, Sweet And Savory Pastry, Baked
- ALCAPURRIAS$9.00
Plantain Fritters Stuffed With Ground Beef
SOUP
SALADS
MOFONGO
PLATES
- POLLO GUISADO (STEW CHICKEN) w/ White Rice$16.00
Bone-In Chicken Hearty Stew With Potatoes And Side Of White Rice
- CARNE GUISADA (STEW BEEF) w/ White Rice$16.00
Cubed Beef Hearty Stew With Potatoes And Side Of White Rice
- GRILLED SKIRT STEAK (CHURRASCO) w/ Rice & Beans$19.00
Served With White Rice & Beans
- PAELLA (CREAMY SEAFOOD RICE)$25.00
Creamy Saffron Rice With A Beautiful Arrangement Of Seafood
- OXTAIL STEW (RABO) w/ White Rice$18.00
Stewed Oxtails And Butter Beans With A Side Of White Rice
- LECHON (Pernil) Y ARROZ CON GANDULES (ROAST PORK AND YELLOW RICE WITH PEAS)$16.00
Roast Pork Shoulder And Saffron Rice With Pigeon Peas.
- PESCADO FRITO (FRIED COD) w/ Rice & Beans$17.00
Breaded And Fried Cod With Rice & Beans
- BAKED CHICKEN w/ Rice & Beans$16.00
Baked 1/2 Chicken And Pan Potatoes With Rice & Beans
- BACALAO GUISADO (STEW COD) w/ White Rice$17.00
Salted Cod Stew With Eggplant, Bell Pepper Onion And Tomatoes With White Rice
- BBQ CHICKEN KABOB w/ Rice & Beans$16.00
- PASTELES 2 (PUERTO RICAN PORK TAMALES) w/ Arroz con Gandules$14.00
Puerto Rican Style Pork Tamales Made With Savory Banana, Yucca And Winter Squash With A Side Of Yellow Rice With Pigeon Peas
- VEGAN PASTELES 2 (PUERTO RICAN GARBANZO TAMALES) w/ Arroz Con Gandules$14.00
Puerto Rican Style Garbanzo, Potato & Olive Stuffed Tamales Made With Savory Banana, Yucca And Winter Squash With A Side Of Yellow Rice With Pigeon Pea.
SIDES
DESSERT
- SMALL GUAVA & CHEESE EMPANADAS 3$9.00
The Perfect Amount Of Sweet Guava And Savory Mascarpone Cheese Turnovers Dusted With Powdered Sugar.
- ARROZ CON DULCE$7.00
Latin Style Coconut Rice Pudding With Notes Of Ginger.
- SMALL CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT EMPANADAS 3$9.00
Stuffed With Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Strawberries And Bananas Dusted With Powdered Sugar.
- TRES LECHES CAKE$7.00
Vanilla Cake Soaked In 3 Milks: Coconut Milk, Evaporated Milk, Condensed Milk, And Topped With Whipped Cream And A Cherry.
CAFE
COFFEE
- CAFE NEGRO$2.00+
BLACK COFFEE IMPORTED FROM PUERTO RICO
- CORTADITO$5.00
(2 SHOTS OF ESPRESSO, LIGHT AND SWEET WITH 2 SHOTS OF STEAMED MILK AND SUGAR)
- CAFE CON LECHE$4.00
(1 SHOT OF ESPRESSO, LIGHT AND SWEET WITH STEAMED MILK AND SUGAR)
- CAPPUCCINO$5.00
- ESPRESSO$5.00
- HOT LATTE$6.00
CREATE YOUR OWN
- HOT FLAVORED COFFEE$4.00
CREATE YOUR OWN
- ICED LATTE$5.00
CREATE YOUR OWN
- ICED COFFEE$5.00
CREATE YOUR OWN
SMOOTHIES & PROTEIN SHAKES
- PROTEIN SHAKE$7.00
CREATE YOUR OWN - GRASS FED WHEY PROTEIN POWDER (NOT VEGAN) AND WATER
- BYO SMOOTHIE$7.00
BUILD YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE
- ORANGE MANGO SMOOTHIE$7.00
Orange, mango, milk (2%, coconut, almond, oat, or soy)
- PINA COLADA SMOOTHIE$7.00
PINEAPPLE, COCONUT, MILK (2%, COONUT, ALMOND, OAT, OR SOY)
- BANANA MANGO SMOOTHIE$7.00
BANANA, MANGO, MILK (2%, CONONUT, ALMOND, OAT, OR SOY)
- DARK CHOCOLATE COCONUT SMOOTHIE$7.00
DARK CHOCOLATE, COCONUT, MILK (2%, COCONUT, ALMOND, OAT, OR SOY)