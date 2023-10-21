Gyro

Chicken Gyro
$12.00
Beef Gyro
$13.00
Vegetarian Gyro
$12.00

Gyro Platters

Chicken and Beef Platter
$21.00
Chicken and Falafel Platter
$21.00
Beef and Falafel Platter
$22.50
All Chicken Platter
$21.00
All Beef Platter
$22.50
All Falafel Platter
$21.00

Bowls

Chicken Bowl
$14.50

Served with rice, greek salad (Tomato, cucumber, onion feta cheese and olives and homemade yellow sauce

Beef Bowl
$15.50

Served with rice, greek salad (Tomato, cucumber, onion feta cheese and olives and homemade tzatziki)

Falafel Bowl
$14.50

Skepatsi

Chicken Skepasti
$17.00
Beef Skepatsi
$18.50
Falafel Skepasti
$18.00

Pies

Spiral Spinach Pie, (Spanakopita)
$6.50

Phyllo pastry filled with spinach and feta cheese

Spiral Cheese Pie (Tiropita)
$6.50

Greek pastry made with layers of buttered phyllo and filled with a cheese-egg mixture

Salads

GREEK SALAD (Horiatiki) W/ FETA
$12.50

Tomato, cucumber, onions, olives, feta cheese, topped with olive oil and oregano

Ceaser
$11.50

Lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, and caesar dressing:

Pastitsio

Pastitsio
$12.00

Greek Burger

Bifteki
$11.00

Beverages

Pepsi
$2.50
Diet Dr. Pepper (Can)
$2.00
Pepsi (Can)
$2.00
Water
$2.00
Gatorade
$3.00
Pepsi Zero Sugar Wild Cherry
$2.50
Starry Lemon Lime Soda
$2.50
Mountain Dew
$2.50
Dr. Pepper 23
$2.50
Diet Dr. Pepper
$2.50

Sides

Chicken Souvlaki (One Stick)
$6.00

served with pita and homemade tzatziki or yellow Sauce.

Chicken Souvlaki (Two Sticks)
$11.00

served with pita and homemade tzatziki or yellow Sauce.

Greek Fries
$4.50

Greek Fries with oregano

Greek Fries w/Feta
$5.50

Greek Fries topped with and oregano and feta

5 Dolmades
$6.50

DOLMADES Stuffed grape leaves with rice and herbs 5 pcs

Pita w/ Olive Oil, Oregano, and Lemon
$4.00

PITA Imported pita topped with olive oil and oregano and lemon (3 pc)

3 Chicken Tenders with fries
$8.00

Chicken tenders with fries, 3 Chicken Tenders with fries

5 Pieces of Falafel
$6.00

Sweets

Baklava Homemade
$5.50

made with thin sheets of dough soaked in honey and layered with nuts.

Karidopita Homemade
$5.50

dessert cake made primarily from walnuts and covered in a sweet syrup.

Dips

Tzatziki
$6.00
Hummus
$6.00
Red Pepper Hummus
$6.00
Pita Platter
$16.00

Add-Ons

Chicken
$4.50
Beef
$5.50
Pita
$2.00
Rice
$2.00
Tzatziki
$1.00
Yellow Sauce
$1.00

Specials

Two Chicken Souvlakia w/Pita or Rice
$9.00
Student Special - Chicken
$14.00
Student Special - Beef
$14.00
Student Special - Vegetarian
$14.00