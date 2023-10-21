Maria’s gyro 22 E Chicago Avenue
Gyro Platters
Bowls
Pies
Salads
Pastitsio
Greek Burger
Beverages
Sides
Chicken Souvlaki (One Stick)
$6.00
served with pita and homemade tzatziki or yellow Sauce.
Chicken Souvlaki (Two Sticks)
$11.00
served with pita and homemade tzatziki or yellow Sauce.
Greek Fries
$4.50
Greek Fries with oregano
Greek Fries w/Feta
$5.50
Greek Fries topped with and oregano and feta
5 Dolmades
$6.50
DOLMADES Stuffed grape leaves with rice and herbs 5 pcs
Pita w/ Olive Oil, Oregano, and Lemon
$4.00
PITA Imported pita topped with olive oil and oregano and lemon (3 pc)
3 Chicken Tenders with fries
$8.00
Chicken tenders with fries, 3 Chicken Tenders with fries
5 Pieces of Falafel
$6.00
Sweets
Maria’s gyro 22 E Chicago Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(331) 631-2717
Closed