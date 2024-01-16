Maria’s Mexican Restaurant 125 Court Square
Full Menu
Extras
- Hot Salsa$2.00
- Side Sour Cream$2.00
- Side Shredded Cheese$2.00
- Side Chiles Toreados$3.00
- Side Melted Cheese$2.00
- Side Jalapeños (Vinagar)$2.50
- Side Jalapeños (Grilled)$2.50
- Side French Fries$3.00
- Small Pico De Gallo$3.50
- Large Pico De Gallo$6.50
- Flour Tortillas$2.00
- Corn Tortillas$2.00
- Side Onions (Raw)$1.50
- Side Onions (Grilled)$1.75
- Side Mushrooms (Grilled)$2.00
- Side Cilantro$1.45
- SideTomato$1.75
- Side Grilled Steak$6.50
- Side Grilled Chicken$6.50
- Side of Shrimp (8)$6.00
- Side Grilled Broccoli$3.00
- Bag of Chips$2.00
- Salsa 8oz$5.00
- Salsa 16oz$8.00
- Salsa 32oz$16.00
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Pepper (Grilled)$1.75
- Side Grilled Pepper & Onions$3.00
- Side Grilled Pineapples$3.00
Desserts
Appetizers
- Fajita Nachos$14.50
Nachos with chicken or beef strips cooked with grilled onions and bell pepper
- Cheese Nachos$7.75
- Beef & Bean Nachos$10.25
- Bean Nachos$8.50
- Beef Nachos$10.25
- Chicken Nachos$10.25
- Sweet Nachos$11.25
- Nachos Fiesta$13.99
Grilled steak or chicken served on a bed of tortilla chips with lots of melted cheese
- Nachos Supremos$11.50
Nachos with beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
- Texas Nachos$15.25
Tender, grilled chicken, beef, shrimp and vegetables with our famous melted cheese
- Shrimp Nachos$16.99
- Chili Cheese Fries$6.00
- Maria's Sampler$13.00
Two chicken taquitos, two cheese sticks, two jalapeño poppers and two quesadillas
- Chili with Beef & Beans$5.85
- Chili with Beef Tips & Beans$6.60
- Cheese Sticks (7)$7.99
- Jalapeño Poppers (7)$7.99
- Rice & Cheese$5.50
- Quesadilla (1)$5.50
- Quesadilla (2)$8.99
- Chicken Wings (10)$12.99
10 pieces
- Chori Queso$12.50
Large
Dips
Combinations
- C. #1. One Taco, Two Enchiladas and Choice of Rice or Beans$11.90
- C. #2. One Taco, One Enchilada and One Chalupa$11.90
- C. #3. One Enchilada, One Taco and One Chile Relleno$11.90
- C. #4. One Taco, One Enchilada and One Beef Tostada with Nacho Cheese$11.90
- C. #5. One Beef and One Cheese Enchilada, Rice and Beans$11.90
- C. #6. One Beef Enchilada, One Taco, Rice and Beans$11.90
- C. #7. One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno, Rice and Beans$11.90
- C. #8. One Enchilada, One Tamal, Rice and Beans$11.90
- C. #9. One Enchilada, One Chalupa and One Quesadilla$11.90
- C. #10. Two Tacos, Rice and Beans$11.90
- C. #11. One Beef Burrito, One Taco and One Enchilada$11.90
- C. #12. One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and Beans$11.90
- C. #13. One Beef Burrito, One Chile Relleno and Beans$11.90
- C. #14. One Burrito, One Enchilada and One Tamal$11.90
- C. #15. One Chalupa, One Taco and One Beef Tostada with Nacho Cheese$11.90
- C. #16. One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and One Enchilada$11.90
- C. #17. One Chile Relleno, One Taco and One Chalupa$11.90
- C. #18. One Burrito, One Taco, Rice and Beans$11.90
- C. #19. One Tostaguac, One Enchilada and Beans$11.90
- C. #20. One Taco, One Chile Relleno and One Burrito$11.90
- C. #21. One Chalupa, One Burrito and One Taco$11.90
- C. #22. One Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno and One Taco$11.90
- C. #23. One Chalupa, One Burrito and One Tamal$11.90
- C. #24. One Chalupa, One Burrito and Beans$11.90
- C. #25. One Burrito, One Enchilada, Rice and Beans$11.90
- C. #26. One Burrito, One Enchilada and One Chile Relleno$11.90
- C. #27. One Enchilada, One Burrito and One Quesadilla$11.90
- C. #28. Two Burritos and Choice of Rice or Beans$11.90
- C. #29. One Burrito, One Cheese Quesadilla, Rice and Beans$11.90
- C. #30. One Burrito, One Chalupa and One Enchilada$11.90
House Combinations
- Maria's Super$12.99
Five different enchiladas - beef, chicken, shredded beef, beans and cheese. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and ranchero sauce
- Pollo Fundido$12.99
Two flour tortillas deep-fried with chicken. Topped with sour cream and nacho cheese. Served with rice and salad
- Burritos Deluxe$12.99
Two burritos - one chicken with beans and one beef with beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Yolandas$12.99
Three chicken enchiladas topped with special sauce. Served with rice
- Vallarta Special$12.99
One chicken burrito, one chicken enchilada and one cheese quesadilla served with sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes
- Enchiladas Supremas$12.99
Four enchiladas - beef, chicken, bean and cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
- Mexican Flautas$12.99
Four fried com flautas filled with chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream and beans
- Soft or Fried Chimichangas (2)$12.99
Two flour tortillas filled with choice of chicken or beef tips. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes sour cream, beans and nacho cheese
- Mexican Chilaquiles$12.99
Fried tortilla chips topped with chicken. Cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
- Enchiladas Rancheras$12.99
Four cheese enchiladas topped with lettuce, shredded beef, sour cream and tomatoes
- La Mejor$12.99
One chalupa, one burrito, one chile relleno and rice
- La Favorita$12.99
One special burrito with beef tips, one mixed tostaguac and one chicken enchilada
- La Superior$12.99
One burrito and one chile relleno served with rice and beans
- La Monarca$12.99
One chalupa, one chile relleno, one enchilada and one burrito
- Taquitos Mexicanos$12.99
Four fried corn taquitos - two shredded beef and two chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream
Maria's Specials
- Carnitas$12.99
Sliced pork served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas
- Chile Colorado$12.99
Tender steak cooked with onions and potatoes. Served with ranchero sauce, rice, beans, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas
- El Burro De La Roqueta (1)$9.99
A soft flour tortilla filled with delicious choice of pork tenderloin or chicken, nacho cheese, pico de gallo and choice of rice or beans
- El Burro De La Roqueta (2)$12.99
A soft flour tortilla filled with delicious choice of pork tenderloin or chicken, nacho cheese, pico de gallo and choice of rice or beans
- Burrito California$13.99
An extra-large, soft, flour tortilla filled with a delicious choice of chicken or steak cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with nacho cheese, ranchero sauce and sour cream. Choice of rice or beans
- Texas Burrito$14.99
Extra - large tortilla filled with steak, chicken and shrimp. Cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers served with nacho cheese, ranchero salsa and your choice of rice and beans
- Maria's$12.99
Delicious beef tips or chicken with cheese served with rice, beans, sour cream and three flour tortillas
- Maria's Cheesesteak (1)$9.99
A soft flour tortilla filled with sliced steak and nacho cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of rice or beans
- Maria's Cheesesteak (2)$12.99
A soft flour tortilla filled with sliced steak and nacho cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of rice or beans
- Super Burrito$9.99
Extra large tortilla filled with your choice of beef, chicken or beans, topped with melted cheese and supreme sauce.
Sizzling Fajitas
- Mixed Fajitas (1)$15.99
Tender beef and chicken
- Mixed Fajitas (2)$26.99
Tender beef and chicken
- Shrimp Fajitas (1)$19.40
Shrimp
- Shrimp Fajitas (2)$30.99
Shrimp
- Fajitas (1)$15.99
Steak or chicken
- Fajitas (2)$26.99
Steak or chicken
- Fajitas Hawaianas$26.00
"The best of the south of Mexico." steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo and pineapple served with beans topped with cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas
- Texas Fajitas (1)$16.95
Tender beef, chicken and shrimp
- Texas Fajitas (2)$29.99
Tender beef, chicken and shrimp
- Fajitas Vallarta$15.99
A mix of chorizo (sausage), grilled chicken and steak
- Fajitas Fundidas$17.00
Steak or chicken with melted cheese on top
- Fajitas De Carnitas$15.99
Sliced pork fajitas
- Fajitas Al Pastor$15.99
Marinated pork cooked with onions and pineapple
- Chipotle Chicken Fajitas$15.99
Grilled chicken marinated with chipotle sauce and cooked with mushrooms and onions
- Fajita Quesadilla (1)$9.50
Grilled chicken or steak. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
- Fajita Quesadilla (2)$13.99
Grilled chicken or steak. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
- Fajitas Del Mar (1)$16.00
Grilled shrimp, fish and crab with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad and three tortillas
- Fajitas Del Mar (2)$30.50
Grilled shrimp, fish and crab with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad and three tortillas
- Parrillada 5 Hermanos (1)$17.99
- Parrillada 5 Hermanos (2)$32.99
Quesadillas Rellenas
- Quesadilla Mexicana (1)$10.60
Cheese quesadilla stuffed with choice of beef tips, shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and choice of rice or beans
- Quesadilla Mexicana (2)$13.40
Cheese quesadilla stuffed with choice of beef tips, shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and choice of rice or beans
- Quesadilla Especial (1)$7.55
Stuffed cheese quesadilla with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, spinach or mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Quesadilla Especial (2)$10.60
Stuffed cheese quesadilla with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, spinach or mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Shrimp Quesadilla (1)$10.25
Cheese quesadilla stuffed with shrimp. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
- Shrimp Quesadilla (2)$13.60
Cheese quesadilla stuffed with shrimp. Served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
- Tex Mex Quesadillas$11.00
Two spinach and chicken quesadillas served with sour cream salad
- Sergio's Quesadilla$9.20
Grilled tortilla folded with cheese and shredded beef. Served with rice and beans
- Pablo's Quesadilla$10.90
Stuffed cheese quesadilla with delicious marinated pork. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
- Steak Quesadilla (Quesadillas Rellenas)$11.90
Served with rice and french fries
- Spinach Quesadilla Dinner$8.99
Cheese quesadilla stuffed with spinach, grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and french fries
- Maria's Quesadilla$12.99
One taco, one quesadilla and two enchiladas
- Super Quesadilla$15.50
Extra large tortilla filled with chicken, steak and shrimp cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice
Abbeville Specialties
- Abbeville Alambres$17.50
Your choice of grilled beef or chicken on a skewer with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and melted cheese. Served with salad, rice, beans and flour tortillas
- Hawaiian Chicken$14.50
Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce and pineapple. Served with rice and french fries
- Pollo Con Crema$14.50
Tender sliced chicken breast cooked with diced bell peppers, onions, yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli and tomatoes mixed in a cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas
- Pollo Loco$14.50
Grilled chicken breast with onion and melted cheese all over the top. Served with rice, beans and salad
- Mexico Lindo$14.50
One chimichanga, three stuffed jalapeños and one taco served with rice and beans
- Pollo Myrtle Beach$10.25
Shredded chicken over rice, topped with our melted queso
- Hot Cheese Burritos$12.99
One chicken burrito and one beef burrito covered with lots of melted cheese and red sauce. Served with your choice of rice or beans
- Pollo Cancún$14.99
Sliced, grilled chicken topped with melted queso, served with rice and three flour tortillas
- Pollo Poblano$15.00
Grilled chicken breast on top of a poblano pepper, stuffed with cheese
- Pollo Feliz$14.50
Tender grilled chicken and mushrooms with cheese, rice, beans and three flour tortillas
- Pollo Mexicano$14.90
Sliced chicken with jalapeños, tomatoes and onions served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Chori Pollo$14.90
Grilled chicken breast cooked with mushrooms and Mexican sausage (chorizo), covered with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas
- Las Tarascas$12.99
Order of three enchiladas - one beef, one chicken and one mushroom, topped with green tomato sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes, served with rice and beans
- Chicken with Mushrooms & Spinach$14.50
Served with rice and beans
- Pollo Morelia$14.90
Grilled chicken cooked with squash, pineapple, zucchini, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice and melted cheese
- Pollo con Tocino$14.90
Grilled chicken strips and bacon cooked with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas.
- Guerrero Rice$15.00
Steak, shrimp and chicken on a bed of rice and melted cheese
- Pollo Tapatio$14.90
Grilled chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, spinach and onions topped with melted cheese and served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Pollo Ranchero$14.90
Grilled Chicken Breast cooked with mushrooms, onions, jalapeños, cilantro, topped with melted cheese, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Pollo Calentano$17.99
Grilled Chicken Breast cooked with onions, shrimp, topped with melted cheese, served with pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.
- Piña Locoshona$26.00
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, pastor, onions and pineapple, all inside half of pineapple covered with shredded cheese, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
- Grilled Chicken Breast (Pechuga)$8.50
Meat Lovers
- Steak Ranchero$15.99
Grilled rib - eye steak topped with chopped onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, salad and three flour tortillas
- Carne Asada$13.99
Grilled steak served with beans, rice and three flour tortillas
- Steak a La Rosy$15.99
Grilled rib - eye steak, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and mushrooms served with salad, tortillas, rice and beans
- Rib-eye & Shrimp$18.99
Rib - eye steak and shrimp served with rice and french fries
- Steak Tampiqueño$15.99
Grilled rib - eye steak topped with special hot sauce and served with salad, tortillas, rice and beans
- Tex-Mex Rib-eye$21.99
- Quesabirria Tacos (3)$14.99
- Chori Rib-eye$18.99
Rib-eye cooked with mushrooms and mexican sausage (chorizo), covered with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and flour tortilla.
- Rib-eye$10.99
Salads, Soup & Sandwiches
- Shrimp Taco Salad$14.99
Crispy, flour tortilla filled with shrimp. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
- Taco Salad$9.85
Crispy, flour tortilla shell filled with your choice or ground beef, chicken and beans. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
- Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$12.80
Crispy, flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken breast. Served with sliced lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and cheese
- Chicken & Mushroom Salad$10.90
Lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, slice of avocado, grilled mushrooms and grilled chicken breast
- Guacamole Salad$5.85
- Tossed Salad$4.50
- Cheeseburger$9.00
Delicious meat, mayonnaise, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions served with french fries
- Chicken Sandwich$9.80
Grilled chicken, mayonnaise, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and onions served with french fries
- Chicken Soup$9.80
- Chipotle Chicken Soup$10.50
- Maria's Ramen Soup$11.99
Specialties Seafood
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.99
Served with pico de gallo, avocado and special cocktail sauce
- Camarones a La Diabla$17.00
Shrimp with hot sauce. Served with rice
- Shrimp Salad$11.20
Lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, slice of avocado and grilled shrimp
- Shrimp Fundido$19.00
Fresh grilled shrimp mixed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes marinated in our special creamy cheese sauce. Served with rice and flour tortillas
- Shrimp Burrito$14.00
Two burritos covered with red sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Alambres Camarón$17.99
Shrimp skewers with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and melted cheese on top, served with rice, salad and three tortillas
- Shrimp & Rice$15.99
Grilled shrimp cooked with squash, pineapple, zucchini, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes and bell peppers served with rice and melted cheese
- Seafood Taco Salad$15.00
A taco shell filled with fresh lettuce, crab, shrimp, grilled vegetables and melted queso
Kid's Menu
- Kids #1. Burrito & Enchilada$7.50
- Kids #2. Taco, Rice & Beans$7.50
- Kids #3. Cheese Quesadilla and Rice$7.50
- Kids #4. Burrito & Quesadilla$7.50
- Kids #5. Enchilada and Quesadilla$7.50
- Kids #6. Cheeseburger$7.50
Served with mayonnaise, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
- Kids #7. Chicken Nuggets and Fries$7.50
- Kids #8. 1/2 Order of Nachos$7.50
Vegetarian
- V. #A. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada & One Bean Tostada$12.50
With nacho cheese
- V. #B. One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada & Beans$12.50
- V. #C. One Bean Burrito, One Quesadilla & One Chalupa$12.50
- V. #D. One Bean Tostaguac, One Cheese Enchilada & Rice$12.50
- V. #E. One Bean Burrito with Nacho Cheese, One Cheese Enchilada & One Quesadilla$12.50
- V. #F. Veggie Fajitas$12.50
- V. #G. Vegetarian Taco Salad$12.50
- V. #H. Chile Poblano$12.50
One poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and fried in a light batter until golden. Served with salsa, rice and beans
Beverages
Mixed Drinks
- 7 & 7$8.95
- Bloody Mary$8.95
- C.C$8.95
- Gin & Tonic$8.95
- Jack Daniel's$8.95
- Jim Beam$8.95
- Ron Bacardi$8.95
- Screwdriver$8.95
- Whiskey Sour$8.95
- Tequila Sunrise$8.95
- Vodka$8.95
- Vodka Collins$8.95
- Amaretto Sour$8.95
- Crown Royal$8.95
- Crown Royal Apple$8.95
- Crown Royal Peach$8.95
- Hennessy$8.95
- White Russian$8.95
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.95
- Piña Colada$9.99
- Michelada$9.99
Tequila Shots
- Jose Cuervo$8.50
- Hornitos$7.50
- Cazadores$8.50
- Patrón Silver$9.99
- 1800$7.99
- Milagro$7.50
- Herradura$9.95
- Don Julio Silver$9.50
- House Tequila$4.50
- Vodka Grey Goose$6.00
- Crown Royal$5.00
- Crown Royal Peach$6.00
- Crown Royal Apple$5.00
- Fire Ball$4.00
- Jack Daniel's$4.00
- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey$4.00
- Jim Beam$4.00
- Jägermeister$7.00
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer - Imported
Bottled Beer - Domestic
Soft Drinks & More
- Pepsi$2.75
- Diet Pepsi$2.75
- Mountain Dew$2.75
- Dr Pepper$2.75
- Starry$2.75
- Lemonade$2.75
- Pink Lemonade$2.75
- Tropicana Fruit Punch$2.75
- SweetTea$2.75
- Unsweet Tea$2.75
- Half & Half Tea$2.75
- Coffee$2.75
- Jarritos$2.75
- Coca Cola Glass Bottle$3.00
- Water
- Soda Water
- Large Tea$3.99
- Agua de Horchata (32oz)$3.00
- Agua de Jamaica (32oz)$3.00
- RedBull$2.50
Margaritas
Texas Margaritas
Non Alcoholic Mixed Drinks
A La Carte
A La Carte
- Rice$3.00
- Beans$3.00
- Rice & Beans$5.00
- Flour Tortillas$2.00
3 pieces
- Corn Tortillas$2.00
3 pieces
- Tamal (1)$3.70
- Tamales (3)$8.30
- Chalupa (1)$5.40
- Chalupas (2)$10.25
- Chile Relleno (1)$5.10
- Chiles Rellenos (3)$11.30
- Fried Chicken (1)$8.40
With lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Fried Chicken (2)$11.20
With lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Special (1)$8.40
With beef tips, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Special (2)$11.90
With beef tips, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Deluxe (1)$8.40
Beans and beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Deluxe (2)$11.90
Beans and beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Tostaguac (1)$6.50
Beef
- Tostaguac (2)$10.60
Beef
- Special Tostaguac (1)$7.05
Chicken and beans
- Special Tostaguac (2)$10.60
Chicken and beans
- Soft or Fried Chimichanga (1)$9.99
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla (1)$4.00
- Cheese Quesadilla (2)$8.00
- Spinach & Cheese Quesadilla (1)$5.00
- Spinach & Cheese Quesadilla (2)$10.00
- Beef & Cheese Quesadilla (1)$5.00
- Beef & Cheese Quesadilla (2)$10.00
- Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla (1)$5.00
- Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla (2)$10.00
- Mushroom & Cheese Quesadilla (1)$5.00
- Mushroom & Cheese Quesadilla (2)$10.00
- Shrimp & Cheese Quesadilla (1)$6.20
- Shrimp and Cheese Quesadilla (2)$12.50
- Steak, Shrimp & Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (1)$6.20
- Steak, Shrimp & Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (2)$12.50
- Grilled Quesadilla (1)$6.20
- Grilled Quesadilla (2)$12.50
- Grilled Quesadilla (3)$18.60
- Quesabirria (1)$7.00
Enchiladas
Hard Shell Tacos
Soft Tacos
Burritos
- Beef Burrito (1)$5.95
- Beef Burrito (2)$9.80
- Beans Burrito (1)$5.95
- Beans Burrito (2)$9.80
- Chicken Burrito (1)$8.40
- Chicken Burrito (2)$10.90
- Beef and Beans Burrito (1)$8.40
- Beef and Beans Burrito (2)$10.90
- Fried Beef Tips Burrito (1)$7.30
- Fried Beef Tips Burrito (2)$10.90
- Beef with Nacho Cheese Burrito (1)$7.05
- Beef with Nacho Cheese Burrito (2)$10.90
- Steak Burrito (1)$6.20
- Grilled Chicken Burrito (1)$6.20
- Beef Burrito (3)$17.85